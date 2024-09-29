“The long-term goal of world communism is an unlimited worldwide communist society that is classless, moneyless, stateless, and nonviolent, which may be achieved through an intermediate-term goal of either a voluntary association of sovereign states as a global alliance, or a world government as a single worldwide state.” ~ from the arch-communists at Wikipedia, a cia-dominated information resource

A long time ago there was a very stupid man. He lived in a Schloß which is a German word meaning “lock” and referring to a pile of rocks, waved at by an architect, and possessed of various neck collars, manacles, chains, and instruments of torture. His mom was a brilliant woman, and she made arrangements for her destiny as the monarch of the British empire. However, she died at the age of 84, which used to be quite elderly, and her dream of global conquest was unrealised. She did, however, set up her son George, who she knew to be neither very bright, studious, nor diligent, with a group of courtiers who could keep him mostly vertical and largely garbed at official events. She was Sophia, the electress of Hanover, and her dream of domination remains unrealised. Her descendants lit the world on fire in Anno Domini 1914, deliberately and maliciously, and continue to pursue her dream of owning the whole world.

Other people may tell you that things are coincidental. The “guns of August” didn’t begin the actual war on the very bicentennial of the reign of George on the first day of the 8th month of 1914. But the declaration by the British government was the 4th of that same month. Yes, I am saying that the “house of Hanover” that was so embarrassed to be German that they changed their name to Windsor, is the creepy group of demon worshippers at the core of the current nonsense issuing from the United Nations.

Consent matters

In several of my recent essays, I’ve quoted an especially important passage in the declaration of independence of 1776. Let’s go over the concepts, please.

First of all, the preamble of the declaration makes it clear that governments are instituted among men deriving their just powers from the consent of the governed. It also asserts that governments are established to defend the rights of people to such things as life, liberty, property, and the pursuit of happiness. It also says that whenever a government becomes destructive of these ends, people have not only a right, but a duty, to throw down such tyranny and establish new methods to secure freedom and prosperity.

After going over these matters in general, the document lists out a long set of grievances against the third George of the same line that had been enthroned in 1714. It happens that this third George was unable to keep his mind together, faced with the official pose of being a Christian and the ostensible leader of the church of England, while in private he and his family were murdering children, drinking their blood, and eating their flesh.

Among other matters brought to the world’s attention, the declaration says that the monarch in London had abdicated government, placed the American people out of his protection, and made war on us. In the fullness of time, the American revolutionary war became a global war. It was the second such global war, the successor of many of the claims and controversies of the seven years war of 1756 to 1763 which had been settled somewhat in the favour of the English. Twenty years later in 1783, the treaty of Paris was a bit more opposed to the demands of perfidious Albion. But it did list out some places (not including Delaware) that were granted independence, and the American nation came into existence.

Today we are again faced with the absence of consent. The person in the White House who actually presides over cabinet meetings seems to be Jill Biden. Her husband is non compos mentis. We’ve known of Joe Biden’s many crimes and treasons, as well as of his declining mental condition, since at least 2019. We also know that the counting of votes in 2020 was deliberately arranged to allow as many votes as needed to be manufactured for the party now occupying the Oval Office.

Nor were the states negligent in their concern about this matter. There were alternate electors chosen in many states. The certification of the electoral votes was to be disputed until the evil wicked harridan Pelosi arranged a riot by her friends in the fbi. One of the veterans attending the peaceable assembly to petition for redress of grievances was murdered in the national capitol building. Her blood is on the hands of the current administration, which was “inaugurated” with tens of thousands of troops controlling the district of corruption.

Now the supposed representatives of the people of the world have gathered in “general assembly” and have not objected to the terms of a “world government.” Supposedly, their silence implies assent. It is, of course, nothing of the sort. The person purporting to be the ambassador to the United Nations from the United States was not properly appointed by a “president” not properly elected. So even the tissue of consent represented by the sundry machinations of these evil demon worshippers is not valid. There is no consent involved.

Nor, indeed, do the European aristocrats who meet in places like Aspen, Davos, and Jackson Hole care even a tiny bit about the consent of mere peasants. They are arrogant and zealous in their hubris. They believe that the aroma of their own flatulence is delightful. So they don’t mind if the people generally object. After all, it is for the purpose of making examples of a few peasants, serfs, and proletarians, that all those neck collars and manacles and torture chambers exist in all those European palaces, chateaus, and Schloß.

Their claims

The leaders of various purported national governments met recently to announce their claims of authority over the entire world. They claim that they are responsible for cleaning up the environment, although national and inter-national government agencies are responsible for the worst radiation leaks, toxic waste dumps, chemical spills, clear cutting of forests, policies leading to millions of acres of forest fires, and many other unsightly harms to the peaceful enjoyment of wilderness. They claim authority over all education to turn it into mere propaganda. They claim authority over all speech to “prevent the spread of disinformation” meaning to silence all dissent. They claim authority over all private property, over all banking, and over all human bodies. They claim that they are empowered by their documentary fraud to inject anything into any person without their consent, to stifle any expression, to force masques and collars on everyone else, and to torture or kill the non-compliant. To fulfil these goals, they have established a digital banking scheme to control your access to your money, to automatically tax you, to seize your property and possessions, and to require poison jabs in order to be “allowed” to travel.

All of these claims are of no account, invalid, and meaningless. It is not a government of consent, so it is not government.

A long time ago, a good friend of mine, L. Neil Smith, first began using the word “gooferment.” I encourage you to honour his memory by using the term. It appears as early as 2004 on his The Libertarian Enterprise site, and in various of his published books and papers.

They are not governing, because they don’t ask for unanimous consent. And, no, I don’t think that majority consent is adequate, given the obvious intention of tyranny in their powers. Moreover, I deride the validity of all elections, which have always been tainted by fraud. The stoic philosophers of ancient Greece would say, “abstain from beans” meaning, don’t cast a bean in the amphora during elections in the agora. Elections are not a clever way of taking choices, because the opinions of ten thousand persons who know very little is of no consquence in the rectitude of the available choices. Moreover, elections rarely include all possible choices, thus excluding good options.

Moreover, I don’t believe they are governing the world. So I have chosen to refer to their satirical stage play as “whirled gooferment.” The ruler of our world is Jesus Christ, who was crowned by his enemies, suffered under Pontius Pilate, was crucified, died, and was buried. He arose after three days, ascended into heaven, and sits at the right hand of God the Father Almighty. All persons claiming to be “king” are usurpers and should be ignored. All claims of aristocracy by “peers” of various realms should be regarded with contempt.

Property owners are in fact stewards on behalf of God, the creator and owner of the entire universe. Parasites who inherit much wealth should not be too proud of their temporary stewardship of these things. Their ownership of financial and physical resources does not generate any obligation on the part of other people to obey them. God has made it clear, again and again, that when there is a difference between what God asks us and what other people ask us, we should obey God and not men.

Your choices

Since your consent was not requested, your choices are not really affected. You remain as you were, free to choose.

You are free to choose whether to worship God or whether to worship an artefact of man’s hands or whether to worship some demon or whether to worship a hierarchy of self-important heirs of various estates. As for me and my family, we serve the Lord God and His son Jesus Christ.

Does it matter to me what is said in the district of corruption by people for whom I never voted and to whom I grant no authority? No, it does not. Does it matter to me what is said in the general assembly of a “United Nations” that never asked for my consent and doesn’t include any representative with an agency agreement from me? No, it doesn’t. Do I care what ugly stupid men in fancy dress say in Buckingham palace, or in Versailles palace, or in the imperial palace in Tokyo? Nope.

There are lots of people in peculiar buildings who put on airs and claim authority. So what? So, now a bunch of them got together and formed a whirled gooferment. Big deal.

Let’s go back to the declaration of independence of the American people in 1776: they have abdicated government because they refuse to regard our consent as significant to their machinations. They have placed us out of their protection - the United Nations has a sculpture of a pistol with the barrel tied in a knot to signify their intention to disarm everyone (“Among the other harm it brings you, being disarmed causes you to be despised,” said Machieavelli, five hundred years ago), and they make war on us.

They make war for the purpose of the global domination of the red-ink of the British hegemony. For this purpose they had Jean-Jacques Rousseau write his lies about a “social contract” which Voltaire found revolting. For this purpose they had Marx and Engels craft a manifesto and write about how private property had to be subjugated to the whims of the ruling class. For this purpose the freemasons and other demon worshippers have been behind a great many revolutions, a great many wars, and we are still involved in a global conflict.

What are they going to do that they have not already done? In the 20th Century the so-called world leaders of various national governments slaughtered 262 million of their own people in genocide and 65 million in combat operations. So far in the 21st Century governments have murdered about 200 million more persons.

Are they going to nuke our cities? Not a new thing, that was done in Texas and Japan in 1945 and in various atmospheric tests up through 1963 - fallout deliberately allowed to descend over civilian populations without any warning to see how many would die, and how quickly. Are they going to poison us with diseases, the way they did in Tuskegee and with the cruel vaxxajabs? Are they going to go door to door to round up dissidents?

They have done all these things, again and again. So why should we fear them? God says, in the Bible, hundreds of times, “fear not” and “do not be afraid” and similar phrases. God loves you and wants you to be happy. God sent His son to purchase for us the rewards of eternal salvation. God asks only three things, mainly: love God with your whole soul, love your neighbour, love yourself.

God has given us great guidance in the rule of having only one set of weights and not defrauding the strangers who come among you; don’t lie, don’t steal, don’t murder, don’t dishonour your parents, don’t covet the things God has placed in the stewardship of others; don’t worship graven images, don’t put other entities ahead of God in your veneration. For the purpose of helping you understand and choose wisely, God has sent prophets and judges to us with words of wisdom. Many, many words. Read them and do them. You can make the world a very pleasant place if you would hear the words of God and do them. Share them with others by reading them aloud.

The people who think they ought to run things are really terrible people. They are ugly and mean. They hate you because you want your own property and your own freedom and you want to worship God as you choose. They worship demons, they drink blood, they eat human flesh, and they have gatherings to engage in all manner of decadent sexual deviancy. So why should you obey them?

What is their whirled gooferment to you? It doesn’t matter.

That’s all I’ve got for today. Come back next time when I have something new. Or old.