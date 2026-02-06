“I prefer to die on my feet than to live forever on my knees.” ~ Emiliano Zapata, Anno Domini 1916

Better still is to live with your dignity and self-respect, but we don’t always find ourselves in a situation corresponding to our individual sovereignty. You have had a little time, now to evaluate the situation in which you find yourself. It isn’t only the billionaires. It isn’t only the finance guys. It isn’t only the software guys. It isn’t only the party on the left, nor indeed only the party on the right. The foundations, the banks, the exchange operations, the investment houses, the bureau rats in every agency, the military, the war profiteers, all the politicians, they all know now who was raping children with help from Epstein and Maxwell. Moreover, a very great many of them always knew.

You didn’t ask to have these things happen to those children. You didn’t consent to the people who have power doing the things they’ve done with that power. But they have. So you should spend some time working out what it is that you are going to do. If you choose not to decide, you still have made a choice.

Evil in power

When you look at the emails disclosed in the recent data dump of Epstein files, you see that the plandemic was indeed planned. Gosh, how sad for all those people who called you a conspiracy nut, a tinfoil hat wearer, and other names. They won’t, of course, ever admit that they were wrong. That would be out of character. They won’t apologise. That would require dignity of character. But you have other fish to fry.

You might have made an argument for “evil counsellors” back in 2019 and early 2020. Today such an argument won’t stick. Not only did Trump know the plan was to spread a pathogen, scare people into lockdowns, harm them economically, bring forth a vast increase in the debt and a dramatic monetary debasement, but also he knew that the jabs were poison when he authorised “operation warp speed.” He knew that he was implicated in the Epstein files as well as in that sworn affidavit still on file in California’s federal court. He and his coterie of buddies wanted the results. To believe otherwise is foolhardy. A thing is designed for what it does. The results you see were the goals all along. Mistakes were not made.

Among other goals, as clearly stated by Epstein and Bill Gates, getting rid of poor people. Getting rid of the most compliant. Enforcing jab mandates to enter buildings (including Trump hotels and other property during 2021 and 2022), enforcing jab mandates to travel, to get documents, to continue working, to attend university, to attend school. The university presidents didn’t deny religious exemptions and other jab exemptions because they truly believed there was a deadly pathogen, they did so because they want to exterminate billions of people.

The thing Larry Ellison wants is for you to believe that his software “agents” and algorithms are always watching, as he said in 2024. He wants you to be afraid and therefore expects you to be obedient. Larry Ellison of Oracle software wants to enslave everyone on Earth. He hates your freedom. He hates your freedom of expression. He hates your family. He wants you to be dragged out of your home, staked to the ground, raped, tortured, and murdered. Whether he has minions or robots do the dirty work is of little import. Whether your skin is flayed and displayed on the wall of one of his trophy rooms or your body is carved up and eaten won’t really be up to you after you’ve been killed on his orders, or the orders of someone like him.

Who gets a sexually transmitted disease and then tries to secrete antibiotics in his wife’s food? Bill Gates. How many children did Bill rape on his many visits to Epstein island? How many of those children did he ask to have killed to cover up his vile deeds? Where are the bodies buried, Bill?

The chief executive officer and the entire chief management team of Goldman Sachs knew all about Kathryn Ruemmler and her gifts from Jeffrey Epstein. They knew that she called him “uncle Jeffrey” and admired all the things he did to young children, kidnapping some, trafficking them, raping some, coercing many. Goldman Sachs is dirty, which makes people who use the Ethereum cryptocurrency question the substantial role Goldman Sachs has in that operation. How much did Vitalik Buterin know, when, and about whom?

The people who started the feral bureau of investigation (fbi - I won’t capitalise the letters because they are not worthy of any respect) in 1908 wanted to control the people in congress. So they set about getting the dirt on them, exposing a few to embarrassment, and behold the recalcitrant congress critters that refused to fund their agency before the election that year were suddenly very enthusiastic in the new session (missing some of their colleagues, of course). The fbi is nothing but dirty. Its hostage rescue team deliberately murdered Vicki Weaver while she was holding her infant child because everyone at the fbi wanted her dead. Its hostage rescue team ventilated the buildings at Mount Carmel, inserted flammable CS gas, and sent in pyrotechnic devices to start the fires, then kept the firefighters from putting out the fire. They knowingly and purposely put a demolition charge on the roof of the church vault that obliterated the lives of all the women and children inside. The fbi was run from about 1916 to 1972 by J. Edgar Hoover who had, he said, film and photos of every important businessman and politician “in bed with a live boy or a dead girl” and his agents always eagerly and enthusiastically provided the children. You expect the fbi to end the criminal wrongdoing in the District of Corruption. I myself do not. You expect Pam Bondi to prosecute the criminals identified in the Epstein files (after her public relations pose on the 27th of the 2nd month of 2025). I expect her to defend their interests and keep working for the clients of Ballard Partners - which is why Matt Gaetz was replaced as Trump’s pick for attorney general.

Choose

You have choices to take. You might choose to do nothing. You might choose to support the system that seeks to enslave you, perhaps thinking that you’ll be last to go into the cannibal pot. You might choose to remain what you think of as neutral and avoid the conflicts. You might choose to serve evil with the expectation that evil people would advance your career, make things easier for you, give you a part in the coming plantation slavery system better than overseer. Or you might choose to serve God.

Your choices are yours to make. My purpose here is to be clear that you don’t have an indefinite period of time in which to choose. You get to choose soon, if you have not already chosen.

Many have chosen. The communists and the socialists have chosen. They may have read Saul Alinsky’s Rules for Radicals. They may have been willing to do “whatever it takes” without regard to civilisation, humanity, decency, propriety, or goodness. The freemasons have chosen. They worship evil. They do terrible things to children. The newsmedia of the major networks have chosen - Walter Cronkite voiced the demon during the immolation of care ceremonies at the Bohemian grove. The satanists were in fact engaged in human sacrifice in the 1970s, when the mainstream (hoax stream) media were lying about it and covering it up. So if your view is to advance your own earthly existence by joining up with them, go away from this newsletter. You aren’t welcome here.

You may have noticed by now that I have not been shy about my conviction. In 1997 I invited Jesus into my heart where he dwells to this day. My views are public. I believe in God. I am against evil.

Prep

You need to prepare your place. Your body. Your stamina. Your strength. Your clothing. Your equipment. Your gear. Your family.

You need to have food for months. More months would be better. You need to have water stored. Bulk food and water have thermal mass, so if you are wondering how to keep out of sight of satellite and drone based infrared sensors, maybe think about how to arrange things in your attic, in your cellar, around the walls of your home.

You can live without power, but you won’t want to do so. Having battery systems, solar cell power generators, hand cranked and foot pedal cranked generators, and internal combustion engine (diesel or gasoline) generators in addition to your motor vehicles would be sensible. You should think about power inverters for your cars and trucks and motorcycles.

You can live weeks without food, days without water, minutes without air. So think about the people in your home. Provide filter masques for them. Figure out an interior room that you can make air tight for a time. Work out how to pump air in and out, through filtration systems. Consider having stored air, especially if you scuba dive anyway.

You need communications. Gosh, who do you know who has been writing and talking for months about communications privacy technologies? {author waves his hand}

You need secure data systems. You need to get information and evaluate it, including maps. You might need a security audit to ensure that the systems on which you and your family may rely are actually reliable.

You need paper maps, too. Compass. Dividers. Charts if you are at the shore. (Charts have markings for currents, shoals, and depths so they are different from your auto store maps.) You probably ought to order some quad maps, too. The geological survey people in the District of Corruption call their primary, detailed topographic maps 7.5-minute quadrangles, often shortened to quads or quad maps. These maps are defined by 7.5 minutes of latitude and longitude, covering roughly 49 to 70 square miles, and typically utilize a 1:24,000 scale.

Guess what? Google is just as full of demon worshippers as the rest of Silicon Valley so if you were planning to use the Internet and Google map software to find your way around, you might not do so well when the balloon goes up. Yes it is possible that the places you need to know about are going to be visible to you on your off-line copy of Google Earth. It is also possible that places you flee toward aren’t going to show up in detail, or are going to be very different in ground truth than they appear in the software.

Mutual aid

It is often hard to know who you can trust. However, if you don’t ever trust anyone, you severely limit how much you can get done. If you want to survive, with some meagre existence, perhaps you don’t need others. However, if you want to thrive, if you want to emerge from the ongoing conflicts and have a better life for yourself and your posterity, you should spend some time thinking about your family, your friends, your neighbours, and the people who have local roles in your community.

It is arguable that not every sheriff’s deputy is corrupt. I do not stipulate this point, as I do not know every sheriff’s deputy. The ones with whom I have had direct contact have impressed me as corrupt or acquiescent in corruption. Your mileage may vary. The same goes for your local and regional national guard and reserve. There are armouries with some interesting stuff, and if you work with the men and women responsible for those places, perhaps you’ll end up on the operational end of that stuff rather than confronting the working end of weapons built to wipe out your home.

Your home is surrounded by other people. More in an urban, fewer in a suburban, and very few in a rural setting. Your community has things in it that you value. You like shopping at the grocery store, eating at the diner, meeting at the pub, getting supplies at the home repair place, working on cars with the auto shoppe guys, target shooting at the gun range. It would be well if you spent some time thinking about those people you see around you. Which ones can you trust? Which ones are loyal but not so bright? Which ones are super clever and maybe devious as well?

Make lists. People who network make lists. Paper is good for making lists, so start with paper. Spreadsheets and database programmes exist for these same purposes, so work out what you need to know and get it sorted.

I’ve been against militarism my whole life. I’m especially against conscription and other forms of slavery. However, I have a great many friends who are veterans. It is wise to know the people around you who have seen combat. The ones who have much experience of it won’t talk much about it. Nevertheless, you’ll want to get to know such men, because times are coming when you’ll need to fight for what you love. Your family won’t survive unless you are prepared to defend them.

Network

Your community may be well prepared. Perhaps you have a good mutual aid response team. Perhaps you have really well trained “first responders.” Maybe things are good where you are. However, your community is most likely part of a power grid. Things happening many miles from your home can affect how you access power. Refineries are even fewer and farther between than electric power substations, and the fuel you need next month or next year isn’t where you are, yet.

For a very large number of reasons you need to have ways to communicate with other groups. You also need to know the other groups around you. Radios are really useful. You should have some. You should know people who have better ones. Amateur radio people are widespread. So are civil air patrol people. Quite a few people are of both sort, and you get much further “line of sight” signal if you go up a few thousand feet in the air.

Think about the networks you or someone in your family belong to already. Consider the people you know well and their hobbies. Maybe someone is a reloader, so you know who will buy your spent brass when you get back from the gun range. Maybe someone is a ham radio hobbyist, or a rocket or drone enthusiast. Quilters and sewing hobbyists can keep your family in blankets and clothes if you’ve set aside a bit of money. That coin store in the big town nearby has someone who knows all about gold and silver coins, and you should have a basic understanding of those things too.

Civilisation as you know it is a very thin veneer. People are often quite willing to be barbaric. So maybe spend some time thinking about what you need to know, what books you need to have on hand, how to repair things that you want to continue using, have spare parts, tools, and supplies to keep them going. Remember that no community is fully self sufficient, so networking with communities around you is going to be important.

Respond

You need to be prepared to respond. Not only to disasters, but to crimes. You may have felt for some time that the people “in charge of all that” can be relied on to do the right things. Now you know that not all of them are reliable. Some of them are demon worshippers. Many of them are depraved. So you need to think through how you are going to respond if the only responder is you.

Yeah, sure, you aren’t an emergency medical technician. But you can learn. May as well learn now while you have access to videos and online resources. Sure, you aren’t a police officer, but then maybe the police aren’t going to enforce the laws. When things are really bad, police go home and protect their families. Wouldn’t you?

What if there is no dial tone? How ya gonna call 911 if the phones don’t work? Yes, it has been useful to enjoy division of labour and to have “first responders” to “handle all that.” You now need to consider that many of the people who have great power and responsibility are evil, the people who have local power and responsibility may not stick around to do much if you see them when you run into trouble, and may not come running when you call - if you are able to call them at the time.

Do you have an uncomfortable feeling of potential abandonment? Yup. So that’s why you want a mutual aid response team. You want friends, family, and neighbours upon whom you can depend. And if you don’t have those where you are, friend, maybe you should get where you aren’t. Maybe you should choose where to be.

There’s no doubt that different people are going to respond differently. Some will do what they are paid to do, and some of those things are really monstrous. Shooters on rooftops. Killers with silenced handguns in the streets. A knife attack on a commuter train. A crazed man grabbing a woman and leaping in front of a train, killing himself and taking her with him. These are not historical events, but recent ones that come to mind. Not everyone is going to be ambivalent about the things being revealed right now, and not all of their responses are going to be rational.

You can’t do much about what other people choose to do in all cases. You can, however, think about what you’ll do. If you think about how to respond before it is time to respond, perhaps your response will be more effective. Anyway, thinking is one of the things you can do any time and it doesn’t cost anything to get started.

Pray

You see what has been going on. Evil people who hate mankind want to hurt and enslave others. They have made clear who they worship.

You should pray for guidance, for resources, for ingenuity, endurance, fortitude, patience. Pray for God’s help.

