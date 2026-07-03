“A land without limit like America, would appeal to their heroic persistency.” ~ Thomas Sinclair, 1899

There is a “mainstream” narrative of history which purports to be supported by various historical and archaeological records. It has many problems. More than half of history is about hiding the truth. The truth is that powers and principalities founded by really evil people have considerable wealth and political control. It is clear from the lengths to which they’ve gone to hide certain things and destroy many others that the people who continue to control those enterprises, the descendants of certain blood lines, don’t want everyone to know what they’ve done. The questions are many and varied. They deserve close examination.

My hypothesis is that the people running major world powers are demon worshippers. For today’s article, one of the things they have kept hidden is their ability to travel across the Atlantic ocean in the 13th Century, roughly AD 1260. Among the reasons they’ve kept those facts hidden is because they were celebrating with human sacrifices at the great temples in Mexico and elsewhere long before they admitted to being able to cross the ocean.

Mainstream is too shallow to be profound

George Carlin once said that the reason they call it the “main stream” is because it is too shallow to be a river. It isn’t deep.

They don’t try very hard. We have documents that discuss events earlier than the civilisations they claim were the very earliest. We now have entire communities in Anatolia and the upper Mesopotamia region that were built about 11,400 years ago, complete with large structures, sculptures, what appears to be 3D printed geopolymer materials. But none of that can exist because the mainstream position is that civilisation began six thousand years ago.

Yes, of course there are human bones just like our bones found amongst artefacts that are dated to 360,000 years ago. So we had to be sitting around, staring at fires, doing nothing for 354,000 years in order to have the narrative work with just the materials we’ve seen and looked at closely. Whereas there was an 80% rural culture in the major cities of Western Europe four hundred years ago with telescopes a novelty and steam engines unknown, and now we have launched thousands of satellites into orbit and over 600 people into space. So it took 354,000 years to stop with the hunting and gathering, but only 400 years to go from 80% rural to 3.9% rural? From clever block and tackle systems in 1600 to nuclear powered submarines in 1954, because, what, we set our minds to it? It’s all nonsense.

The history you were taught in school is all lies. The anthropology you were taught in college is all lies. The people who taught you the lies were themselves taught lies, and they were also taught to lie. They were indoctrinated in the idea that only through falsehood and subterfuge can a better world be wrought. They were told to hammer down anyone who refused to buy into the narrative. And, much worse, they were told to make history as boring as possible to get people disconnected from their own past, from what brought their ancestors to this continent, from the discussions and battles that formed the basis for our independence.

Yes, we used to call this weekend’s celebration by the term “independence day” but nobody believes that we’re independent any more, so we just call it “the fourth.”

For a great many reasons, I refuse to call it “the mainstream” when referring to the received false narrative of history, the received false narrative of anthropology, or the received false narratives of current events. I call it “the hoax stream.” So instead of MSM (main stream media) it would be “HSM” if I were interested in three letter acronyms (TLAs). Which I’m not because three letter acronyms are foolish and confusing if you know a great deal about five or six major industries.

You have been lied to your entire life. You need to stop believing things you are told. You need to do your own research.

No, friend, I am not going to provide a bunch of links. You shouldn’t click on links from strangers. Any links I post today may change before you read this article six years from now and lead you to malware sites. Moreover, I accept no obligation to prove anything to you. So stop whining about it. I’m not going to satisfy your craving for certainty, so give it up. You either do your own research, starting with the hypotheses I put forth in these essays, or you live with the disappointment of uncertainty.

It is absolutely going to be true for most of your life here on Earth that you aren’t going to be sure you know the truth about all the things you have been told. If you do come to some understanding of the truth, through divine guidance, you are almost certainly going to encounter other people who refuse to believe the truths you tell them. Part of growing up is navigating a world filled with uncertainty and learning to do the right thing anyway. Learn to do what is good and right and learn to repent when you fall into error and sin. None of us are born with the perfection we would like to have about us all the time, we are born imperfect into a fallen world. So as long as you get back up after you fall into error and sin and try to do the right thing, and keep looking toward the truth, you’ll get further than you would if you embraced the glamour of evil.

Leif Eriksson

Christopher Columbus was a liar and a freemason. But I repeat myself. He was not the first European to travel across the Atlantic. We know that there were Phoenicians fishing the “grand banks” off Newfoundland. We have their coins and other artefacts from their seasonal fishing villages from thousands of years ago.

Herodotus, the so-called “father of history” writing around 432 BC reported about a Phoenician sailing expedition which departed the Red Sea sailing southward and circumnavigated Africa, returning through the pillars of Hercules and coming back up the Nile to Thebes. He wrote that their story could not be believed because as they got south from the “torrid zone” they reported seeing the sun rising not in the southeast but in the northeast. We know that they were reporting their perspective from south of the equator. So the very reason Herodotus found their story incredible gives weight to our acknowledgement of it.

But, somehow, we are assured, the peoples of Europe and the Levant never crossed “the ocean blue” until “fourteen hundred and ninety two”? Lies.

We know that the Viking explorer Leif Eriksson led 35 men from Greenland at least as far as Newfoundland around AD 1000. He was following up on the reports of Bjarni Herjólfsson, a merchant who was actually the very first European to spot the coast of North America in AD 986. He was followed by other explorers, probably at least as far south as Martha’s Vineyard. In their “sagas” which evil men and women in England’s universities and museums discredited repeatedly for hundreds of years, the Vikings recorded sending settlements to various parts of the Atlantic coast of North America. These sagas were fully supported by the discovery of the remains of an actual Viking settlement at L’Anse aux Meadows in northern Newfoundland in AD 1960.

So, you see, it has been very important for the liars of the freemason cult and its associated esoteric congregations of Rosicrucians and Jesuits and pagans and Romans and demon worshippers to lie about the truth. Columbus wasn’t a bold explorer. He was a liar. But he got really great press from the hoax stream media of his day.

Hanseatic League

One of the reasons I don’t believe the hoax stream narrative about Christopher Columbus and the “discovery” of America is because of the league of merchants who built all kinds of amazing cities around the Baltic coast and North Sea. A guy in Saxony led the rebuilding of the city of Lübeck around AD 1158. They called him Henry the Lion. That’s roughly the time period of the painting that appears at the top of this essay, showing a part of a shrine to Saint Ursula and commemorating the Hanseatic league.

They had lots of sailing vessels. They navigated the extreme weather of the Baltic, the North Sea, the Arctic ocean, all along those strange coastlines of Scandinavia. I simply don’t believe that people who both had the sailing capabilities involved in their trade network and direct access to the sagas of the Vikings who explored Iceland, Greenland, Newfoundland, and other parts of North America never bothered to go West of the Orkney islands. It is another set of lies we’re told to believe by people who shouldn’t be taken seriously.

Of course there was trade and commerce across the Atlantic. Of course the cities of Mexico were explored by Europeans for centuries before Columbus. So why weren’t all those records maintained? Or, were they? Perhaps the “Vatican archive” and the hidden archives of the British museum, of the Smithsonian Institution, and other outfits have lots of these records. But you have to be specially qualified to get to see them. Or, you know, be above the thirty-third degree and literally eat human flesh for a few years, whatever it is that would have those in power let you in on the details.

It is sort of curious that one of the earliest freemason “temples” was built in the Orkney islands. And features a kind of Tenochtitlan stepped pyramid as part of its architecture. For people who claim not to be pagan demon worshippers, ya gotta wonder why one of their places is called “lodge Odin.”

Caravel vessels

Starting around AD 1255 there were caravel vessels in the harbours in Portugal. The cogs of the Hanseatic league era are typically depicted as square rigged vessels. The caravels were lateen rigged, or triangle-shaped-sail ships. The triangle sail configuration lets you sail closer into the wind than a square rigging plan. That becomes important for navigating across the ocean, even if you learn where the trade winds reliably carry you West at various times of year and where they carry you reliably East at other times of year. And, yes, those trade winds and ocean currents were clearly known to Phoenician sailors thousands of years ago.

Here is a modern replica of a caravel to give you a sense of what they look like.

You are welcome to summon expertise from any books or other publications or ask various other resources available to you. But I propose the hypothesis that roughly AD 1260 vessels like the one shown just above, caravels and other similar ships, took templars, freemasons, and other occult society members from Europe to Mexico. At various stepped pyramids, perhaps at Teotihuacan, perhaps in the Yucatan, perhaps in Tenochtitlan as Mexico City was then known, these people participated in human sacrifices. They washed those pyramid steps with human blood.

Oddities in maps

There are some really strange things about maps. Since I like looking at maps, I’m going to show you some.

Here is one from AD 1531. It is a world map created by the French mathematician and cartographer Oronce Finé which by the traditions of his time was also known in the Latin version of his name, Orontius Finaeus. Let’s have a look:

At left there is the familiar outline of the continent of Europe and the familiar Mediterranean sea and part of Africa looking quite like what we expect. By the way, the tradition used to be that east would be at the top of the map, supposedly from the time when Jerusalem was found in the east and was regarded as the destination of choice for crusaders and others. There is also a tradition that when he returns, Jesus splits the eastern sky.

On the right side of this map is a southern land which is labelled “terra australis re” or “southern land, really.” There is a lobe of a continent, perhaps Africa, pointing toward it but not reaching it, and another lobe of a pointier continent, perhaps South America, that seems to almost touch it. Looks quite a bit like Antarctica - the polar continent devoid of polar bears. But what is it doing on a map from 1531? Antarctica was “first” seen by Fabian Gottlieb von Bellingshausen in AD 1820, according to that hoax stream narrative we’re supposed to believe. So how did ol’ Orontius have a map of it? Why would he devote half his map of the world to showing that whole part of the world? And look up near the top on the left, there are some islands off the coast from some lobe of land that is further east than what looks to represent India.

One of the items shown there at the very edge of the map is a feature that looks a lot like the Cape York peninsula sticking up from Australia. Or maybe it’s an island and just resembles Cape York. Because Cape York wasn’t seen by any European, we’re told, until ol’ Willem Janszoon landed and did a bit of mapping in AD 1606. Maybe Orontius got really lucky in his making things up? Or maybe the historians have been lying through their teeth for hundreds of years.

But, wait, there’s more (said Ron Popeil on any number of adverts). Here is a map from “Piri Reis” supposedly from AD 1513. Let’s have a look:

The existence of this fragment of a map with reasonable details of the Antarctic coast line in the absence of the permanent ice pack along the coast seems very odd. How was it made? According to the written commentary on the map fragment itself, it was assembled by a navigation expert (Piri Reis) from maps found in archives. There’s a very long history of information the origins of which are not really clear.

Frederick Pohl wrote an interesting book about the mapping activities of Amerigo Vespucci. The continents that bear Vespucci’s name (or whose name was assigned to Vespucci at some point in his career) were described by him in journal fashion. He never published a map on his own, but his charts were supposedly published in AD 1507 by Martin Waldseemüller. Pohl went over some of the journals and put forth a narrative indicating that Vespucci looked for certain occultations and conjunctions of the major planets. Long periods of time were involved in astronomical observations from certain islands. So, the published charts had amazing longitudinal accuracy in an era when clocks were unable to function aboard ship because of the movements of waves and surf. Pohl published his book in AD 1944. Worth a look if you can find a version of it in your favourite library or digital archive.

Flags and seals

You have been told all your life that the Declaration of Independence was signed and read aloud to the army on the 4th of July in 1776. Apparently the signatures weren’t affixed until August of 1776 or, in at least one case, until 1777. So, then, why are we told the country began in 1776? Or is that the year something else began? It turns out that the Bavarian illuminati also founded their institution that same year.

The opening of hostilities is dated to the 16th of December 1773 in Boston harbour. The city was regarded as being in a condition of anarchy until the arrival of British troops some weeks later. Actual battlefield activity began in Lexington and Concord on the 19th of April 1775. So why are we supposed to ignore the actual choices to go to war as the beginning of the country and substitute a bunch of politicians lying to one another in Philadelphia writing some words we’re supposed to believe? And in the 250 years since then, have you seen any evidence that governments are instituted among men to secure rights to life, liberty, property, and the pursuit of happiness? I myself have not. (I don’ think you have, mate.)

So, when you look at the “great seal” of the United States on the back of the one dollar bill, you see a pyramid. If you look at the base of the pyramid you see the Roman numerals for 1776. The pyramid has thirteen steps. We’re told those thirteen steps represent the thirteen original colonies supposedly part of the country at its founding. (Of course, in the treaty of Paris the colony of Delaware is not granted its independence. You should look for the treaty language from 1783 and verify that fact.)

Here, have a look at this colour version of the reverse of the so-called “great seal” of the United States:

Above the thirteen levels of the pyramid is a strange looking eye in a triangle. When you read up on the freemasons, you see that all-seeing eye iconography in various places. In the film “Stargate” the symbol is identified with the “eye of Ra” symbol. In the film “The Man Who Would Be King” the symbol is found on the bottom of a stone in some part of Afghanistan. You’ll find it all over your culture, and over your freemason Feral Reserveless paper money.

Here is the flag of the British East India company:

Now, why do you suppose the politicians in Philadelphia supposedly founding a new free country adopted the red and white stripes of a company founded on the last day of the year AD 1600? How peculiar.

Those stripes represent the steps of a pyramid, some of which are dripping in blood. Why? Because the people who founded the company 177 years before the Betsy Ross flag was adopted by congress (in 1777) were from families that travelled to Mexico to see human sacrifices on the pyramids in the “new world.” The company’s iconography was adopted about the time of its founding in 1600. The founders were from families that travelled to Mexico from as early as AD 1260.

Expunging the records

By tradition the Aztecs under Montezuma were expecting the return of Quetzlcoatl, a white skinned man who sailed away into the east. His promised return was to be in the year “one reed” which was the year Cortez and his mass murdering conquistadores showed up. But, wait, you say, there were white people sailing the Atlantic ocean in the ancient traditions of the Mayan and Aztec people? How odd that Europeans don’t have historical accounts of these events. Or, given the burning of the library of Alexandria, and the Mongol conquest of Baghdad and the destruction there of the libraries of the houses of wisdom, it is a wonder we know anything at all.

But it is rather worse, because you would think the Aztec and Mayan and Nahuatl and other native peoples would have had their own written languages and written records from the past. Indeed, there are a very few Mayan “codices” mostly preserved in museums in Europe. But these survived a great burning, carried out by the freemason-indoctrinated Dominican priests who torched all the written works of the Aztecs, Maya, Nahuatl, and others of the relevant area. You see, they didn’t want historians to come around and find out what the freemasons and their predecessors in the Roman and Venetian patrician families had been doing in Mexico for generations.

The official policy of Cortez was the destruction of palaces and the burning of libraries, beginning in 1521. The Spanish government insisted that the Dominicans have the only spiritual authority in “new Spain.” You can read about Diego de Landa who handled the burning of the Mayan codices and about Juan de Zumárraga who worked in what is now Mexico city and decide for yourself how much of their insistence on destroying the libraries and written records of the native peoples had to do with their conviction that souls needed saving. To the credit of de Landa he interrupted a group of about 300 Mayans who were about to sacrifice a young boy and then preached with such fervour, according to contemporary accounts, that the local people (who probably wanted to get away from having any more of their children sacrificed by the traditions of their people) asked him to stay around and show them a new way.

Meanwhile all the written records that could have tied European “nobility” to disgusting practices in the “new world” were eradicated.

Hiding the giants

One of the things frequently found in the Americas were bones of giant humans. There are also numerous historic accounts of giants living among people in, for example, Patagonia. Some of the sightings of “big foot” or sasquatch suggest that these beings are of very large stature in many cases.

So why don’t the museums back east have displays of giants found in the Americas? They clearly took the bones. Newspaper accounts all over the West document that the bones were found, that the Smithsonian and other museums absconded with the remains, and that the records were expunged. Why hide the giants?

Because the “blood lines” include Nephilim. Because the aristo rats of Europe are demon worshippers and are not Christians, with few exceptions.

Erasing discoveries

Every few days I see another documentary or read another essay about various discoveries in the area of ancient civilisations. Lots of evidence has been suppressed. Many authors have been attacked for their work in exposing the truth about our past.

Graham Hancock is an author who has done some important work in this area. His books have been very popular. Recently his attackers have taken to calling him a racist for reasons that I find difficult to comprehend. He’s literally saying that indigenous peoples all over the world were capable of great technological feats. But somehow because he rejects the hoax stream narrative, he must be a racist? idgi

The Younger Dryas impact hypothesis suggests that the beginning of the renewed ice age of lower temperatures globally was caused by some impact events. Asteroids or something from space hit our world and started a lot of fires about 12,800 years ago. The resulting fire storms put so much soot in the air that a “black mat” can be seen in the appropriate sedimentary layers all over North America and in various locations elsewhere. As with “nuclear winter” and the results of volcanic explosions, the extra particulates in the atmosphere reduced temperatures. The ice sheets which had been melting returned. The ice age was prolonged by about 1,200 years. Then 11,600 years ago something else happened and in a matter of about 40 days and 40 nights the world was flooded. The impact hypothesis has been attacked by the hoax stream narrative people. It is all so tedious.

Clamour for control

The people who have wealth and power in our world are mainly evil men and women. They hate everyone else. They work to hurt others as much as possible. They want to control everyone.

Larry Ellison, an exceptionally evil and personally wicked man, recently said to a group of his managers that he wanted total surveillance of everyone all the time. The surveillance would be so complete that everyone would be obedient because they would know that they were being watched all the time. Ellison hates all personal liberty, hates all creativity, hate all independence, wants death camps, wants to work people to death if they so much as think ideas he doesn’t find agreeable, wants total obedience because his is a disgusting, evil, violent psychopath. He is not the only one, he is typical of his cohort. Bill Gates, Reid Hoffman, Sam Altman, and others are as bad or worse. These are vicious people who want to facilitate the enslavement of mankind out of a timid view that other people shouldn’t ever have the opportunity to unseat them from their wealth and power.

For hundreds of years, since at least AD 1260, the freemasons, the other esoteric societies, the Venetian “black” (or evil) so-called nobility, the families of patrician Rome who survived the sacks of that city, the disgusting scum of the Western empire under Charlemagne and his successors, have been drinking human blood, eating human flesh, raping children, and engaging in every sort of abomination. These are the very worst people in the world. They are hateful, evil, disgusting, vile, and violent. So, of course they infest universities. They hide documents. They laugh at people who try to find “confounded” works in the official records, documents and books that should be there but have been made unavailable. Of course they lie, all the time, and in great detail, about everything. Never trust them.

How far would they go

To keep power, they locked everyone down in 2020. To keep power and wealth they had the Feral Reserveless scammers issue endless money to their banking friends and by locking you down kept you from getting at any of the spending power of that new wealth. The Cantillon effect kept it all for their friends and fellow gangsters. Trump did that. He did it deliberately. He knew what he was doing. Obama continued the policies while pretending to be Joe Biden.

How far would they go? They would import savage criminals to rape and murder you and any other Christians around. They would kill. They rape children, all the time, because they are themselves savages. There is extensive documentation. They had Garfield, McKinley, and JFK murdered while president.

They set the world on fire in 1914, again in 1939, and are trying again since 2014. These are the worst people ever. They are in many individual cases deserving of death.

Prayer

We are not ever going to vote our way to freedom. The facts of the obvious theft of elections have been very clear. The senate is full of evil men and women who refuse to safeguard elections. Even if they were to agree to do so, the truth is the elections would be fraudulent anyway. We are not going to be able to fight our way to freedom without much help from God.

So I have a prayer.

Eternal Father, please help us free the slaves, stop the wars, end the tyranny of the state and the state of tyranny, cast out all demons, translate the Gospels into every language, care for the young and the old, the sick and the dying, with dignity and respect, out of a place of humility, and carry the Gospels to the farthest stars in every direction and to all souls in between. Please help with guidance, resources, ingenuity, endurance, fortitude, and patience. Please show us the little fires so we may pass by them. Please bring love into our lives so we remember what we have to live for. In the name of Jesus Christ I pray. God’s will be done. Amen.

Please support my work

This week I paid in full and on time the rent on the storage unit in Ohio where I had to leave all my stuff several years ago. It was in the midst of the covid lockdowns and scam that I learned that I could no longer live in Dayton. In about a month I am planning to get myself to Ohio to get all my things out of there. A good friend I’ve known since 2004 has agreed to let me put my stuff in the spare bedroom at his house in Illinois. So there will be moving! That is also a blessing, having a place to take things where there won’t be a monthly rental fee. It is also a project about which I have no clarity on how I’m going to pay for. If you are able to help out with the moving expenses, please contact me in the comments or direct messages, unless we’re already in communications in some other way.

Last week I posted about how you should be careful when receiving direct messages here on Substack, or any platform. People will pose as someone else and send you an address for a crypto payment or some other sort of transaction. You should know that I will never tell you where to send any funds using comments or direct messages on this system. So we’ll need to get in touch by email or by encrypted chat or messaging using some other methodology.

If you would be interested in my novel Freedom Decentral: Free the Slaves please let me know. After Dark Publications is planning to have it available in time for the Christmas season this year. It will be available in hard back in a limited edition and in trade paperback.

Secure Perimeter Institute is paying 20% commission if you bring us a customer. Or apply the 20% as a discount if you want a class on communications privacy, data security, or physical security. We’re raising a further $23K in our seed round, so if those topics interest you feel free to contact me in the direct messages or comments and I’ll send our one sheet overview.

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In California some friends of several years are raising money for their aerospace venture. In Oregon some friends are raising money for their Freedom Renaissance film studio. In Georgia a friend provides accounting services to investment funds. In Indonesia a friend from Texas is putting together a number of film and television projects and other entertainment industry activities. I’m happy to put you in touch with any or all of these outfits.

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Thank you for all the help you choose to provide.

That’s all I’ve got for today. Come back next time when I have something new. Or old.