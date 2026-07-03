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Antila H. Belist's avatar
Antila H. Belist
13h

That was a great deal of information.

I laughed pretty hard at "the liars of the freemason cult and its associated esoteric congregations of Rosicrucians and Jesuits and pagans and Romans and demon worshippers to lie about the truth." But you repeat yourself, repeatedly.

On the giants, I've seen old newspapers with accounts from sailors that were hired to dymp the giants' bones in the ocean. I would love to gather a force and liberate the Smithsonian institute's storage facilities, someday.

Keep up the giid work sharing knowledge.

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1 reply by Jim Davidson
SmallSlugLargeLettuce's avatar
SmallSlugLargeLettuce
6h

very interesting thank you🤝 There is some interesting content from the likes of “Charles Kos” and “one eyed giant building walls” (utube) both poking holes in the veil and fit with what you say.

We live in an occluded fictional realm “eyes wide shut, tru-man show etc etc i have become interested in Gnosticism and it seems that those who step out of line get whacked.

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