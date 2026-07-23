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Antila H. Belist's avatar
Antila H. Belist
12m

I really like the "what is the next question?" as a mindset strategy.

I'm being a bit cheeky here, but shouldn't (one of those in Dallas making sure JFK got murdered) be "at least one"?

That box with petabytes of all human knowledge, I want one of those. If it existed, I would sell extra organs, if I had to, to obtain one! Who really needs 2 kidneys anyway?

The skywatch concept reminds me of that new super telescope/observatory that recently started capturing large chunks of space. Have you read about the Vera Rubin Observatory?

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