“Every advance this species has ever made is the result of someone, somewhere, looking at his world, his neighbourhood, his neighbour, his cave, or himself, and asking that next question. Every deadly error this species has committed, every sin against itself and its high destiny is the result of not asking that next question, or not listening to those who do ask it.” ~ Theodore Sturgeon, Anno Domini 1967

A few days ago I composed a bit of an homage to an event that I remember from my family’s visit to Taiwan way back in 1969. One of our frequent readers of L5 News mentioned that it was one of the most optimistic and overall positive essays I’d published in recent months. It’s true. It is a topic about which I feel really good.

So I thought I should say more about some of the topics we’ve been discussing over the years. This publication was founded by me in late 2022 mostly because, at the time, the Substack app would not work on my small screen Android phone. So my previous ‘stack called SpacePrivé News or “private space news” became defunct for most of a year. Not out of me wanting to stop writing there, but because the app became uncooperative.

In reflecting on these topics, I was reminded of a friend of mine at a space settlement convention showing me a symbol much like the black and white part of the image at the top of this essay. It was on a lapel pin. He said it meant, “What is the next question?” Always, he said, we should be thinking not only about the answer to the current questions but about the next question. More questions is better.

What do we talk about here on L5 News? Corruption in Colorado is an ongoing investigation. We’ll be covering that again, soon. There are murder victims and organ bootlegging being covered up. Children are being irradiated. Many crimes.

Space tourism is an activity in which I’ve been interested since 1977 and in which I’ve taken an active role since 1990. Space launch systems are another topic of great interest to me, and I’ve worked in that industry since 1986. The human settlement of space is the focus of my interests, studies, and career since my brother first subscribed to the original L5 News way back in 1976. Briefly, if the end of the world as we know it is not to be the end of mankind, it might be wise to have people living and thriving on more than one world.

Certain groups have notably stood in the way. The freemasons are deeply entrenched in nasa and that nationalist space council thing started under Eisenhower, disbanded under Nixon, restarted toward the tail end of Reagan’s years, and ran like a fiefdom by skull and bones mass murderer and demon worshipper George Herbert Walker Bush (one of those in Dallas making sure JFK got murdered). So I have written quite a bit about how horrible all those people are. I am against both nationalist socialism and internationalist socialism. (So much so that I got in trouble my first month in college for painting a hammer and sickle, an equal sign, and a swastika on the wall of my dorm room next to my bed. The family of my roommate refused to understand the symbolic logic.) Moreover, I believe that free markets are essential to avoid scarcity because without free markets there is no way to find market clearing prices. No, supercomputers and artificial intelligence substitutes aren’t capable of making a command economy work without scarcity. They are capable of lying about it, though, and very likely to do so. So you’ll find an essay here about Werner von Braun that doesn’t paint a flattering picture because he was a mass murderer, a very enthusiastic Nationalist Socialist German Workers Party member, and a really bad guy.

I’ve written a bit about the space frontier groups, such as von Braun’s Nationalist Space Institute and what it did when it merged and purged the L5 Society back in 1989. I am familiar with groups like Earth Light Foundation and Space Frontier Foundation, and really glad to see my old friend Rick Tumlinson here on Substack. Finally!

It is a natural consequence of writing about these topics that I have become familiar with many aspects of the deeply entrenched militarised occult banking syndicate outfits that infest the District of Corruption. I’ve written a number of essay pointing out some important connexions. Lately I’ve been seeing a resurgence of new essays from Mathew Crawford of Rounding the Earth substack, which I think is the better place to find more essays of that sort. I cannot recommend strongly enough that if you want to understand the plandemic, the psychological war in which we are immersed, the office of naval intelligence and british east india company as patient zero and the occult groups (cults would be the correct word for them) and their origins with the templars (the echt military occult bankers) and groups like the freemasons and the skull and bones outfit which have been responsible for all the major spy agencies, if, as I say you want to understand current events and the sources of them, you need to be reading Mathew’s ‘stack. And you need to get away from Plato’s cave, stop watching the films and videos you are sent in your “feed” and stop being programmed by the programming on radio and television. Spend some time in quiet contemplation and pray for guidance from God. You are living in really interesting times and you should be careful not to come to the attention of important persons. (By the way, that is not an ancient oriental curse, but was described as an ancient oriental curse by a British diplomat early in the 20th Century.)

So, then, to follow up on Theodore Sturgeon’s suggestion described with the symbol at the top of this page and the quote from his Cavalier magazine essay, what are the next questions with which we’re going to be spending time here on L5 News? Well, I think there are several major topics and I’ll revisit some of them now in this essay here below.

Space tourism

The initial public offering by SpaceX has that company at a market cap of $1.53 trillion. Yes, I do actually know when Everett Dirksen said, “A billion here and a billion there and pretty soon you’re talking about real money.” But you may not know who he was. Moreover, I am keenly aware of the hundred trillion dollar bank notes from Zimbabwe. Got one of them in storage in Ohio as it happens. Didn’t cost much, either. At the same time, that public offering has gone pretty well for investors who bought into the stock during previous private placements. It has stimulated a friend in Nevada to move forward on a direct listing for his space ports company as we covered in a recent essay here in L5 News. So it is going to be an ongoing focus.

Yes, my company Space Travel Services will be offering booking services. So if you want to visit a space port or buy space memorabilia or book a trip to watch an actual space launch or book a flight into space for yourself or someone you love (or someone you never want to see again?) please let me know in the comments.

Knowledge archive for everyone

One of the machines that a friend of mine first described in 2002 and which I’ve seen nowhere implemented so far is a box that you could use as a desk. In it would be digital storage for every published book and drawing ever in the history of mankind. All those clay tablets with cuneiform writing from thousands of years ago, all that sanskrit stuff, everything ever written in ideograms or hieroglyphs, plus every book in every language using the Latin or Greek alphabets, plus all the mathematics and geometry, ever, plus all the mechanical drawings for every mechanism ever used including all those vehicles you own, plus all the art and poetry ever, plus all the pictures from every telescope pointed at the sky, and so forth. All the knowledge. A box you can buy as a gift for a friend that would cost less than a new major brand motorcycle or sport utility vehicle. And, of course, a laptop version of the same thing.

Petabytes of knowledge. Distributed physically. Found everywhere you go. Every city library would want one. More than one would be better. Every school. Every classroom eventually. Every home school family would want to get together with a dozen of their closest home schooling families and acquire one of these boxes. Decentral knowledge because that is decentral freedom. Freedom without limits. Freedom without anyone telling you what you are allowed to know.

Think about it. Get back to me with questions or comments. Open comments, every article, every time, here on L5 News. As is tradition. Because you cannot ask the next question if you aren’t allowed to question anything.

Sky watch

It is very early days so I won’t say much. But can you imagine what it would be like to jail break our planet? What if there were locally owned and operated telescopes everywhere all looking at the sky all the time? All the planes flying overhead would be seen. All the drones. All the satellites. All the eyes looking down.

You know all those lies they tell about where the rich people planes are flying? Wanna see if any of that is actually going on? Sky watch would be able to tell you.

You know all those espionage high resolution cameras they have been flying since the 1950s. Arguably since the first satellite launch, whenever that might have been and by whomever. (Yes, sure Sputnik in October 1957, maybe. Also that four stage rocket my friend Harry Stine was working on in 1956 which would have put 50 pounds into orbit. Maybe others. You seriously believe that the patent filings by Robert Goddard that von Braun had German intelligence make copies of in 1934 and which he used to build V2 rocket motor systems that he tested in 1942 was not used to put anything into orbit, by anyone for another fifteen years? C’mon.) But we know about the aeroplanes they built to capture actual film cannisters from Keyhole spy satellites because of the second James Bond film, “Thunderball,” and because of the “Dark Knight” film more recently. Yes, getting a spy out of harm’s way was a thing they did a time or two in real life, but mostly those planes were used for “operation sky hook” to grab descending film cans after the spy satellite sent them down, after they re-entered, and while they were descending on parachute. Over water because, allegedly, letting the film fall into Soviet hands would reveal too much. More likely because office of naval intelligence has always been occult city centre for the military weirdos. Anyway, if you had a perfect ephemeris of all those satellites, you would know who was looking and when.

Operation sky watch. More about that project to follow.

Search and rescue

I am building an network of search and rescue outfits. I’d like your help. I’ve posted a number of essays on the topic here in this ‘stack. More to follow.

Please support my work

We don’t agree with the Stripe terms of service, so it does you no good to “pledge” or look for a paid subscription. You can contact me in the comments or through the direct message system here on Substack unless we’re already in communication some other way.

I am happy to teach courses. The $20 per class offer is still good through the end of this month.

I’m happy to work with investors on some of these projects. Looking for any sort of work, so let me know if you have some.

To get my things out of storage in Ohio involves travelling there. I don’t yet have funds for that trip. I’d like to get going as soon as possible. So if you are able to support that project, please let me know.

Your help would be very much appreciated.

That’s all I’ve got for today. Come back next time when I have something new. Or old.