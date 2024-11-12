“If the classical gold standard worked so well, why did it break down? It broke down because governments were entrusted with the task of keeping their monetary promises, of seeing to it that pounds, dollars, francs, etc., were always redeemable in gold as they and their controlled banking system had pledged. It was not gold that failed; it was the folly of trusting government to keep its promises. To wage the catastrophic war of World War I, each government had to inflate its own supply of paper and bank currency.” ~ Murray Rothbard, “The Monetary Breakdown of the West” found in What Has Government Done to Our Money from Ludwig von Mises Institute.

Yes, this essay is based in part on the same topics covered by Murray Rothbard in his 1963 (and subsequent editions) classic What Has Government Done to Our Money which you can read, download, or buy, from the Ludwig von Mises Institute from the link above. No, I won’t call the current thing in the District of Corruption posing as a government by that name, because they have abdicated government and make war on the American people. I do not consent to be governed. I will not comply. Follow me for more recipes for more freedom.

Dollar

The term “dollar” comes from a coin that was popular in Bohemia starting Anno Domini 1515. Those coins came from a place called Joachimsthal which was a “thal” or valley named after Saint Joachim, the father of the Virgin Mary. They were called “joachimsthalers” and that being a bit of a mess to say during every haggle at the market, people took to calling them thalers. Minting rather a lot of such coins to pay off their debts, the Spanish took to the name, which Americans, ever insouciant, modified to “dollars.” The Spanish milled dollar became the standard described in the 1792 mint act. That act also defined a dollar in terms of so many penny weights of copper and one-twentieth of an ounce of fine gold.

Without diverting into the very sad consequences of the gooferment of 1792 choosing tri-metallism to distort the free markets and the coin shortages that ensued, let us pass on very briefly to the dollar as it was in 1913. At that time a silver dollar was a coin of 90% silver and about 10% copper which had 371.25 grains of silver. Also at that time, a $20 gold piece was one troy ounce of gold.

This afternoon at this time on the 12th day of the 11th month of 2024 the spot market is closed for a short time. The spot price of gold closed at $2,598 per ounce, which seems rather contrived, to me, in an effort to suggest that “gold didn’t hold the $2600 level” which may or may not be the case when the markets re-open in the Far East later this evening. This week the price may go up or down. But we can be sure that at no time this week, this month, nor this year, will gold ever be $20/ounce again.

So the dollar has lost 99.23% of its value since 1913. In other words, the “Christmas massacre” that allowed a few senators to force the passage of the Feral Reserveless act was indeed a massacre of the value of the dollar for future generations. Guess what, boys and girls? You are those future generations. Whee.

Budget

Is it really rational to call the audited accounting records of the USA gooferment a budget? Only if one is being especially hilarious.

A budget for a household would match income and outflow. Those who wisely save for the future bring in more money than they spend. The communists who run the great aristocratic houses of Europe hate consumer savings and want to eradicate it through central bank digital currencies, censorship, slavery, genocide, and war.

Nevertheless, you may ask yourself how we got into this mess, and thus my recommendation at the top of this essay. Even the quote up there from Murray Rothbard is an effort to answer your question. In my essay “Who lit the fire and keeps killing firefighters,” at the end of the 8th month of this year, I went over my thesis on that topic. Yesterday’s essay “Veterans for peace, decency, and freedom,” revisited the topic. Briefly, the house of Hanover, which lies and calls itself the British royal family, and the house of Hohenzollern, among others, conspired to start the first world war and profit enormously. They refused to establish peace in 1915 so they could extend the war, murder millions more men in combat, and make much bigger profits, because they are evil. I believe that they worship demons and eat human flesh, among their many other sins.

So, you would think, Americans who had parents, grandparents, or in some instances, great grandparents fight in the second world war (1939-45) would feel considerable animosity toward the people who established the Feral Reserveless system to finance the first and second world wars and the cold war for the advancement of the perverts in Buckingham palace. And, indeed, many of us do, but since we don’t have a government formed from our consent, we don’t have any authority to end the Feral Reserveless scam. #EndTheFed would be a good rejoinder to Jay Powell claiming that Trump cannot fire him. What does it matter if you are the chair-thing of the Feral Reserveless scam if there is no Feral Reserveless “system” for the systematic impoverishment of Americans?

There are people in the District of Corruption who continue to profit from the impoverishment of Americans through the inflation of your money. Taxation is theft. Inflation is theft. Regulations are theft. Eminent domain is theft. Civil asset forfeiture is theft. Whole lotta theft going on.

Is there a scale for how much? Why, yes there is! And the number on the scale is $6.75 trillion for the audited fiscal year 2024 budget spent from the first day of the 10th month in 2023 to the last day of the 9th month of this year. Against that very large number, we put the 2.2 million civilian and 2.1 million military personnel provided for by the budget, just for this one year. It works out to an AVERAGE of $1.57 million per gooferment employee.

Now you may say, “But I know someone who works for the gooferment, and they don’t get that much money.” Yes. I know. That’s how averages work sweetheart. The really wealthy people in the District of Columbia? They have palaces and mansions and offshore bank accounts and they have cocktail parties where they drug the up and coming politicians and bureau rats so the cia, fbi, nsa, and other deep state agencies can take those neophytes up to the bedrooms of those very nice homes and film those tyros in bed with “a live boy or a dead girl” or several of each. The fbi murders the children and gets rid of the evidence. And the corruption goes on from generation to generation. All those nice ladies in their expensive gowns at their expensive dinner parties not only know all about it, they love it. They owe all their wealth to all that corruption, and they are vile.

The bitcoin revolution

None of the Austrian economists were able to get much done. I know rather a large number of them, having personally met such leading lights of the movement as Lew Rockwell, Hans Hermann Hoppe, Jörg Guido Hülsmann, Per Bylund, and attended sundry von Mises circles in Houston and Colorado Springs. There was a time when I wanted to meet the people who wanted things to change and were bothering to do anything about it, which is how I came to donate funds to the von Mises Institute, become a member of the International Society for Individual Liberty, speak at Eris Society gatherings, join two of the provisional governments of the Republic of Texas, work for the Texas Constitution Ratification committee, travel in Somalia with Dutch diplomat Michael van Notten and others, and work on building alternatives.

A long time ago there was a good man named Doug Jackson. He started, in 1995, a company called e-gold. It offered digital warehouse receipts for gold, silver, platinum, and palladium. It was improved dramatically in some ways in 1998, again in 2000, and in 2002. Then it was destroyed in 2007.

Differences of opinion exist, and if you want the ugly details you want the book on the topic by my friend Carl Mullan. The title is Better Money: The Inside Story of e-gold. You can find it where books are sold, but I am unwilling to link to Amazon for many reasons.

Digital gold was destroyed very effectively by a small group of fbi agents who told a lot of lies, by a judge who was deceived, and by a system that doesn’t care about anything, including justice. So there were some people who found these developments unpleasant. I know a great number of them personally.

One of the places where we discussed these things in 2007 and 2008 (talk.e-gold having been eliminated by unconstitutional violence meted out by the fbi) was an internet relay chat site on Anarplex. One of the things we talked about was “the e-gold problem” as we saw it, which was, essentially, as follows.

E-gold was vulnerable because its servers were in the United States and could be seized and shut down. E-gold was vulnerable because its gold bars were in secure bonded storage in London, Zurich, and Dubai and could be seized with suitable international warrants. E-gold was vulnerable because its principals, Doug Jackson and Barry Downey among others, were in the United States, could be arrested, charged falsely with made up crimes, and leaned on. There is no justice in the USA, and the gooferment is the reason we don’t have many nice things.

Bitcoin was an effort to address these problems. It doesn’t have servers in any one country, it has servers in nearly all countries. It is possible to put servers on the Moon, as some of my friends recently tried with a lander that, well, fell over because nobody has a decent laser altimetry map of the lunar surface (yes, really). Bitcoin servers are not subject to seizure by a local government because there are so many other servers. Anyone can run the core protocol. Even after the decepticons 2016-2020 made a lot of bad changes to the code base, it is still very robust and hard to control. Bitcoin has no centralisation problem, the public ledger is on every server running the core protocol. Bitcoin has no storage problem, no gold bars to seize. Its “inherent” value is in the power of computation involved in making the blocks of the blockchain. Bitcoin has no one to lean on, because you cannot lean on enough of the server operators to meaningfully change the fundamentals of the code, as has been firmly established.

Many people don’t like Bitcoin because it isn’t gold. It is, however, worth about $90,000 a Bitcoin today, so it has that going for it.

Other decentralised finance (De-Fi)

A number of Austrian economists were approached, or they might say, “pestered” by E.C. Riegel back in the day. Riegel’s book A New Approach to Freedom caught the attention of my late friend Spencer Heath MacCallum. He started a Heather Foundation which keeps the book available for free online. Let me know in the comments if you have difficulty finding a copy.

The economists don’t like the idea of anyone who makes any good or service available in a free market issuing their own currency. I’m not really sure why. Certainly we have seen the difficulties inherent in the government issue of currency. F. A. Hayek, to his enormous credit, wrote a great book The Denationalisation of Money around 1976 and kept updating it in revisions through a third edition in 1990. I wrote a series of essays based on excerpts of it for the old Indomitus Industries financial newsletter, some of which are anthologised in my second published book Being Sovereign which cracked the “million top sellers” on Amazon briefly in 2011, the same year the deletionists were eradicating any mention of me from the cia’s wikipedia. So I got that going for me.

Hayek contended that only banks were suitable enterprises for issuing money. We did try that in America with the free banking era after the absolute Chad named Andy Jackson vetoed the renewal of the second bank of the United States with an incredibly sensible veto message. You can read the veto message if you like to give you a sense of how long it has been known how exceptionally evil all those wealthy matrons in the district of corruption are, and how wicked their families have been behaving for centuries. But ya prolly won’t. Accordingly, I’m disinclined to give you a link. You can find it if you search cleverly and if you need help searching, lemme know in the comments. (I’ve been a poorly compensated teacher since 1980, which was a while back.)

The thing that economists resisted about Riegel’s plan might have been that people they never knew were going to issue money. Most of the money would become worthless, but, hey, 198 United Nations recognised countries issue worthless money today, and the economists don’t seem to be disgusted by worthless money. The United States dollar is not worthless today, it still buys groceries for people, but it is worth less than it was last year. It is worth a lot less than it was in 1913 when the evil economists who wrote letters to congress got their way with the Feral Reserveless system. But the economics profession doesn’t like to talk about those guys.

The nice thing for people like me who don’t trust governments and who took more than enough Ivy League classes from “economists” like William Vickery to have a healthy distrust of economists, too, is that we don’t need permission any longer. The economists and the regulators in gooferment and the highly professional opponents to you issuing your own money don’t have any ability to prevent you.

Today there are 2.4 million cryptocurrencies that are actively tracked by sites like CoinMarketCap which are exchanged on about 763 exchanges that bother to keep current prices available. You can mod the code of an established cryptocurrency, which is how Litecoin came to be, or you can “fork” the code of an existing cryptocurrency which is how Bitcoin Cash came to be, or you can do any number of other things to roll your own. I’ve been involved in more than one.

Yes, I am available to consult on such projects for my usual “grin and pay it” retainer and my customary fees for time, tools, and travel.

Yes, Bitcoin and the other decentralised currencies can be used in “smart contracts” that monitor certain signals on the Internet and resolve auto-magically. Yes, there are currencies that have embedded smart contract languages. Yes, there are Ethereum virtual machines that operate any number of such currencies. Yes, there are privacy coins that are very hard to track, and privacy technologies for pooling sources and uses of funds that make regulating and confiscating quite difficult. Yes, there are privacy tools like Enshroud that make other systems quite difficult to penetrate. Yes, I am actually a subject matter expert on private economic transactions. No, I won’t work for your gooferment agency. I have qualms.

Complex systems

One of the things about the coteries of homosexual effete aristocrats who masquerade as our “betters” that has always been true is: they are very lazy. They are not only physically lazy, which can be understood by anyone who has never seen one digging a ditch or doing a day of honest labour at anything, but they are intellectually lazy. They think the grift goes on after they murder 7 billion people and enslave the rest. They don’t understand complex systems.

Well, not for nothing the scholars in Kansas got together and gave me a Kansas scholarship, the nationalist scholars got together and had the National Distillers send me an actual national merit scholarship cheque, and the John Jay scholars at Columbia had me involved for two successive years in their festivities. I have studied complex systems, complex mathematics, network optimisation, astrophysics, atmospheric physics, and a number of other topics relating to complexity and the mathematics of chaos.

You sit there in your smug certainty that the systems are collapsing, and many of them are, or soon will. But then you say the strangest things. “Bitcoin won’t be worth anything without electric power.” Okay, cool. Tell me, friend, what year was the Leyden jar invented? It was 1745. The Newcomen steam engine dates to 1712. So, three hundred years ago, people could generate power by doing such truly complicated tasks as: burning wood or coal. And you think you are going to be living in a world without any ability to make electricity? Maybe. But if it were my job to set the odds, I wouldn’t give your position much of a chance.

Money substitutes

Since 1971, all pretence has ended. The USA dollar is not money, it has no connexion to gold or silver. It is a money substitute.

You may be in a place where the local money is worthless. Zimbabwe, Yugoslavia, Weimar Germany, and many other places have had worthless money at various times. So it would be wise to consider what things to have in hand, stored locally, under your personal control, in the event that you need to be able to engage in trade and commerce.

Trade is really important. It is how we find market clearing prices. Market clearing prices are how we avoid famines.

Things that will work include gold and silver coins, gold and silver bullion, copper and other metals, ammunition, spices, chocolate, and food. Dried foods can last for decades if stored properly, which is how my friends in Argentina weathered the currency crises at the beginning of this century with warehouse receipts for wheat.

Ladies nylons, lipstick, and other luxuries have been used as currencies. Cigarettes used to be the money of choice in stir, but the prison authoritarians hate smoking more than they hate many things. (Certainly, on the evidence, more than they hate guards raping prisoners.) Sardines and anchovies are sometimes used in commerce in prisons. Of course, one of the ways the filthy evil Biden family makes money every week of every year is from the “commissary” grift in various states which benefit from Biden and Clinton’s 1994 ‘crime bill’ which was certainly a crime against humanity, decency, and freedom.

Got money?

That’s all I’ve got for today. Come back next time when I have something new. Or old.