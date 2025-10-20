“Don’t say that he’s hypocritical

Say rather that he’s apolitical

Once the rockets go up, who cares where they come down?

That’s not my department, sez Werner von Braun” ~ Tom Lehrer, “Werner von Braun” from the album “That Was the Year that Was” Anno Domini 1965

Werner von Braun joined many groups associated with the National German Workers Party, also known as the Nazi party. He was a committed Nazi. He did not have to join any such groups. He was not coerced into joining them. He became an officer in the SS, as shown in the photo at the top of this essay, complete with his signature.

Some years ago I was given a link to a very interesting essay by a student who had done some research on this matter. Among other things, he found an interview with Walter Dornberger who was also brought to America in the evil cia Operation Paperclip project to bring as many of the most evil and authoritarian Nazis to the United States for the purpose of hurting as many Americans as possible. Dornberger said that he didn’t want to join the Nazi party so he relied upon a Weimar republic law that exempted officers in the German military from joining any political party. Dornberger was a captain in the German army, having served in the artillery corps during the first world war. At one point in the interview, Dornberger says that he did join the Nazi hunting club because it was the only way he would be allowed to go into the forests and hunt deer. He said that he liked venison more than politics.

Werner von Braun joined the Nazi flying club. He joined the Schutzstaffel or “Protective Echelon” which was a major paramilitary organisation under Adolf Hitler and the Nazi Party that evolved from a small bodyguard unit into the most powerful and feared gang in Nazi Germany. Headed by Heinrich Himmler, the SS was responsible for internal security, implementing Nazi racial policy, and committing the majority of the atrocities of the Holocaust. The SS was ultimately declared a criminal organization at the Nuremberg trials. Thus, in a world with even an iota of official justice, von Braun would have been tried and executed at Nuremberg. He was an evil man.

Nationalist socialist space institute

Werner von Braun died of pancreatic cancer in 1977. Three years before he died, he set up a group that he called the “National Space Association” but it was renamed in 1975 to be called the “National Space Institute.” It was nationalist in its intention and, I believe, socialist in its objectives. In particular, von Braun wanted there to be no private commercial exploration and development of space. He hated all the private companies involved in rocketry. He wanted only national programmes. He wanted more and more money but only for the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) which he had helped organise and promote in the 1950s. He wanted a militaristic “conquest of space” and made his ideas clear in a series of articles that appeared in Collier’s magazine.

You might find the magazine articles interesting. They include some very nice paintings by Chesley Bonestell. But the purpose of building a “temporary duty station” or space station in orbit and building a military base on the Moon or a “lunar base” and sending a military expedition to Mars or a “Mars mission” were all terms that von Braun pushed. He was a vile and evil man. The Nazis worshipped demons they called “Vril.”

Werner von Braun committed a great many war crimes. He was personally responsible for the death camps where slave labour was used to build his war rockets. He was personally responsible for making sure the rockets worked. He knew the rockets would kill civilians in Belgium, France, and London and he made sure they did.

He stole the designs of American inventor Robert Goddard (1882-1945) from patent office drawings provided to him by freemasons that later had roles in the formation of the central intelligence agency (cia). Goddard was, of course, never paid any royalties by the evil vicious thug Nazi militarists, nor was Goddard’s estate paid any royalties by von Braun during his work on rockets for the USA military after the war.

The merger

Yes, it was a terrible thing in 1987 when the bad people on the board of directors of the good and worthy L5 Society voted (ugh) to merge with the National Space Institute. I was very closely connected to many of the people in the leadership of L5. At the Phoenix Arizona “North American science fiction convention” in the late Summer of 1987, I met L5 Society founder Keith Henson. I had previously spoken extensively with Greg Barr, Aleta Jackson, and met them at NASfic 1987. I also worked closely with G. Harry Stine for several years after meeting him at that same event.

Previously, I met K. Eric Drexler and Christine Peterson in Boston in 1982. They were involved in the approval of my Columbia University L5 Society chapter which was a joint chapter with the Planetary Society. I have very profound criticisms of the poor thinking that went into merging with the Nationalist Socialist Space Institute to form what became the “National Space Society” which I believe is actually a nationalist socialist space society.

But, as Martin Blank says in the film “Grosse Pointe Blank,” there’s nothing to be done about it. What’s done is done. I cannot undo the merger. It makes me sad because it was a terribly bad thing that was done. It really destroyed the work of the people who had built the L5 Society. It made many of the people who had put together local chapters very unhappy.

The people who were most involved (who I shall not name because I really don’t want them to ever have any attention at all) in pushing the merger from the L5 Society side told many deliberate lies. One lie in particular that upset me very much was the lie that Aleta Jackson and Greg Barr, who had done so much to make the Tucson based L5 Society so successful would be kept on after the move to the District of Corruption. That was evidently false when I first heard it. It was more evident from the name of the man who told that particular lie. And in 1988 I called him out on his lie during a gathering of L5 Society members in New Orleans at the World Science Fiction convention. And they were in fact “let go” in a really bad way after they had relocated at considerable personal cost to each of them.

Axiom and an hypothesis

A long time ago a friend of mine from Canada started an online forum. It was very freedom oriented, very pro-free-markets. I really liked it and posted there quite often. As I recall it was started about 1997. That was around the time I had been very active with Liberty Round Table and visited with Don Lobo Tiggre and his family in Wyoming. I also met Claire Wolfe about that time. As well, I was frequently sending essays to my late friend L. Neil Smith’s online ‘zine The Libertarian Enterprise.

My Canadian friend goes by the Twitter handle “True Troy” and his new project is Axiom. You can learn about it at his web site, link below. Axiom is a new social media platform. It has a lot of really interesting features.

One thing you can do when you join is you can post an hypothesis. So, today I got involved in a big way and posted this hypothesis:

Werner von Braun joined many Nazi groups and was a very evil man. In Germany he used slave labour to build his war rockets. He deliberately and enthusiastically helped the Nazi regime war effort and sent rockets with explosives to slaughter women and children in Belgium, France, and London. He should have been tried as a war criminal. His ideas for the human settlement of space were technologically interesting and morally evil. His ideas were for the military conquest of space and the use of indentures to enslave those transported into space.

You can find that hypothesis by following this link. Please do.

You can vote on whether you think the hypothesis is true or false. You can post evidence for either the “true” or “false” side of the question. You also have the option to choose “don’t know.” To give you examples, I have myself posted two pieces of evidence in support of “true.”

For example, von Braun became a Nazi in 1937 but on his sworn affidavit after the war he said he was coerced to join in 1939 and was told he would only be allowed to work on his rocket projects if he did. We know that all aspects of that affidavit statement are lies because he joined in 1937, he was an SS officer, and Dornberger worked on all the rocket projects without ever joining the Nazi party.

It would be a really interesting way to have a "poll" to identify how people feel about various questions to use the Axiom web site.

That’s all I’ve got for today. Come back next time when I have something new. Or old.