“You give them guys in government an inch, they all think’s they’s rulers.”

~ Archie Bunker

A few days ago someone engaged with my comments on the Twittering bird app to the effect that Americans speak the American language. Well, no, not very many of Twitter’s Americans speak any American language, friend.

My own preference for the last 20 years or less has been to reject Yankee imperial hegemony. After the War for Southern Independence, also known to those who suffered during it as the War of Northern Aggression and the War Between the States, the Union militarists conceived of the opportunity to destroy Southron culture. They began to impose nationalist and socialist ideology in cultures throughout the conquered states. Dictionaries that favoured traditional spelling were replaced with Yankee dictionaries favouring the culturally isolated spellings of northerners. I’ve made it my choice to return to the earlier fork and take the path more travelled. About 1.2 billion people spell neighbour the way I just did.

In this construction, I use “fork” in the crypto-currency and software sense, of a choice between two ways forward. You can see in the top 100 cryptocurrencies a trio of Bitcoin forks, including Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Bitcoin SV, and two Ethereum forks. In describing a software version as a fork, programmers do not mean that the old approach is wrong or invalid or unavailable. We do mean that there is another very similar way of doing things that provides for different results. And since I myself do not like empire, genocide, colonial occupation, carpet bombing, militarism, nor socialism, I have opted to pursue a different “fork” of the American experience of language.

Language Authorities

So you say that you don’t like the British spellings that are used all around the world by the 1.5 billion people who speak, read, and write English? That’s okay. I don’t like the American spellings. What’s more, nobody, including me, is stopping you from using your provincial spelling patterns.

Nobody, including me, is prohibiting you from pledging allegiance to a hunk of cloth, though doing so is clearly a sin against God. Many of you Americans regard yourselves as “patriotic” and think that the nationalist socialist pledge of allegiance written by Francis Bellamy is a good thing to speak aloud. You should probably go over the words in your mind and notice that it pledges you to a nation state, not to God, and to a flag, which is an artefact of human hands. Repent then and sin no more.

There are two sources of independence in our linguistic preferences. One is the absence of any official authority for the English language. The other is the presence of codifications in common law tradition and bills of rights of Englishmen and Americans of free expression.

The Norman conquest of the British isles was ugly, vicious, and disgusting. Norman French knights and their entourages came across the Channel from continental Europe in Anno Domini 1066. They defeated the English army under Harold the Saxon, who had just finished defeating a Viking invasion a few days earlier. The Normans were not kind to their vassals. Their traditions of butchery, rape, and brutality are depicted in various films, including “Braveheart” which is set in the historical conquest of the Scots successful war for independence from the descendants of William the conqueror a few hundred years later.

At court, in London, at the royal palaces, the Norman French rulers spoke the French language. English was a barbarian tongue to them, a tongue they might use for ordering about a serf or peasant. Until the Hanoverian usurpation in the early 18th Century it was of little interest to the aristocracy of England how the commoners spelt things. They were haughty, arrogant, rude, and violent toward everyone, including one another.

Now, it happens that there are two books which were published around Anno Domini 1610-20. One of these books is the King James translation (and transliteration) of the Bible. The other is the various folios of the collected works of William Shakespeare. If you visited an American home in Anno Domini 1677 you would most likely have found one book, and it would be the King James Bible. If you found two books, the other would have been the works of Shakespeare. If you found three books you might have been in the presence of a serious intellect. And if the home owner caught you at these investigations they might well have called you outside to answer for your invasion of their privacy.

You might be thinking, well, but there’s an Oxford English dictionary. Wouldn’t it be an authoritative source for spelling and usage? It would not. If you take a few minutes and read the front matter, as I did a few times when consulting it in a library setting, you’ll find that the editors disclaim any authority. They are not establishing usage, they are reporting on usage. So when people began to use “biannual” to mean both every two years and twice a year (although semiannual is a perfectly suitable word with that meaning from of yore), behold the twice a year meaning was included in the dictionary. Your mileage and your Yankee Webster dictionary may vary and purport to a different standard. I don’t actually mind, because this brings us nicely to the bills of rights.

In the traditions of common law, which go back in the British isles to well before William the Conqueror, people are free to speak or write as they think best. Back in Anno Domini 1649 the English beheaded upChuck the First, who was a Stuart king. They dallied with a republic form of government under a Protector, Oliver Cromwell.

But actually having a king in the tradition of rebuking God (discussed in the book of Samuel and my essay on your sovereignty) was the preference of the demon worshippers struggling for ascendancy in England, so they arranged a restoration of the monarchy under upChuck the Second. His brother was detested, for various reasons, and overthrown in a series of events called “the glorious revolution.” His replacements were a Dutch king named William of Orange, and William’s wife Mary Stuart.

One of the outcomes of the revolution of Anno Domini 1688 was the English bill of rights. You can find it online. It, too, makes clear that people are free to speak and publish. It is a sort of antecedent to the American bill of rights which was used to deceive Americans into ratifying the plantation slavery constitution of 1787.

So, you see, you don’t have to spell things the way I spell them, nor use words the way I use them. I don’t seek any authority over how you speak, read, and write. Unless you want After Dark Publications to publish what you’ve written, and then we might need to come to terms on editorial matters.

American languages

Way up at the top of this essay is a picture of the late actor Carroll O’Connor who passed away in the Summer of 2001 before the usurpations of the George W. Bush era. Below it is a favourite quote from the character Archie Bunker on the show “All in the Family” which ran for quite a few years. O’Connor was not a working class man, but reasonably erudite. Later he portrayed a sheriff in a television series, “In the Heat of the Night,” based loosely on the screenplay for a film of the same name.

At one point in the show he and a female deputy of Spanish-American heritage are visiting with someone they have interdicted on the highway. Highway robbery used to be a free for all, but American tradition has made it into a preferential business activity of local and regional constabulary. At one point the lady deputy says something in Spanish and the victim of their depredations complains that she isn’t speaking American. The sheriff rather unctuously insists that Spanish is an American language.

It isn’t. It’s a European language. So are the other dominant languages of the Americas, north and South. The vast majority of people in “the New World” speak English, Spanish, Portuguese, French, or Dutch, all of which are languages imposed by colonial empires of the related countries. Given the substantial number of genocides committed by these conquering Europeans, some people are reasonably indifferent to the question of which language to speak. It has become a matter of convenience.

If you want to speak an actually American language, try Navajo, Salish, Cherokee, Cheyenne, Comanche, or Nahuatl, to name a few. You will find that there are about 600 native American sovereignties in North America. These represent a dozen or more language groups and various traditions of invasion and conquest. The American peoples who were here before the Minoans arrived four thousand years ago in the Great Lakes region were immigrants who travelled across the Bering strait land bridge between Asia and North America during the last ice age. (The Minoans arrived by sailing vessels and mined the copper found around Michigan as evidenced by the distinct metallurgy of the region found in tools at digs on Crete and elsewhere.)

Various cataclysms 200,000 years ago, 76,000 years ago, and at the beginning and end of the Younger Dryas era wiped out previous civilisations in the Americas. Navajo, for example, is a language spoken in the Four Corners region that includes the American states of New Mexico, Colorado, Utah, and Arizona. Their people are Athabascan and seem to have arrived in North America from the Mongolian steppe region perhaps 12,000 years ago. Yes, Athabasca is an area in Canada.

In a few places on Earth there are remnants of the languages spoken in the Americas hundreds of thousands of years ago. But you don’t speak them, and you very likely have never read nor heard even a single word of them. In the fullness of time, I believe that is going to change.

Meanwhile, I suggest you become comfortable speaking, reading, and writing in English, French, Spanish, Portuguese, or Dutch, as these languages will get you quite far in North America, the Caribbean, or South America. If you get the opportunity to pick up some Mayan or Nahuatl or Salish, good on you. Let thousands of millions of flowers bloom. You might even try a bit of Latin: illegitimi non carborundum. Don’t let the bastards grind you down.

That’s all I’ve got for today. Come back next time when I have something new. Or old.