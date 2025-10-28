“Yet therefore will the Lord wait, that he may have mercy upon you, and therefore will he be exalted, that he may have compassion upon you: for the Lord is the God of judgment. Blessed are all they that wait for him.” ~ Isaiah 30:18

The promises of Isaiah 30 include that you will hear a word of guidance from behind you saying the way to go forward. There will be plentiful water on all the high places on the day of destruction when the towers fall. The light of the moon will be as bright as the light of the sun and the light of the sun will be seven times brighter, as the light of seven days. This bright light, from the sun, as also foretold in Malachi chapter 4, will cauterise, and bind up the wounds. God will devour wickedness with a consuming fire.

These things are to come to pass in our time. We have but a little longer and all these things shall be done.

Therefore you have a little time to repent your sins. Be washed clean of sin through baptism in water. Be baptised in the Holy Spirit.

For Jesus gave to his disciples a great commission, to teach the Gospels to every creature. Those who believe may be baptised.

The time of waiting is coming to a close. A reckoning comes. God’s will be done. Amen.

