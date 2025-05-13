“Why is America decivilizing? In part, our mediocre schools have not produced competent stewards to maintain and expand the sophisticated infrastructure and ethos of a prior, far more capable generation. In part, the sheer richness of our inheritance lulled our Lotus-Eater generations to consume what they inherited rather than reinvest it, given that since birth they had been insulated from the elemental and unchanging human and natural challenges to civilization. And in part, a nihilism arose that despised the hard work of civilization and instead romanticized the wild—clueless that natural man, without the bridles of civilization, is a very dangerous beast, as we so often and lamentably see today.” ~ Victor Davis Hanson, “The Decivilizing of America,” 12th day 5th month Anno Domini 2025

Victor Davis Hanson is an historian. He is also very political, having promoted Reagan policies, pushed for many Bush-elder and Bush-younger era policies, and having written a book promoting Trump. He recently posted to “American Greatness” a brief essay that showed up today at ZeroHedge. Yes, you should certainly interpret the fact that I link above to the ZeroHedge version that I am not interested in visiting the other site.

Hanson refuses to correctly attribute the problems he identifies to the people responsible. Since those people are prominent Republican and Democrat politicians, and since he has actively promoted some of them, perhaps he is reserved about the matter of identifying wrong-doers.

The truth is that Christendom has been under attack for thousands of years. It was Christian values that were the core ideas on which civilisation was built. It is the deliberate destruction of those values and the purposeful attacks on Christians, on families, and on decency that has undermined American civilisation. Nor, indeed, is it any mystery who is at fault. German pagans like the house of Windsor’s Charles, the house of Hohenzollern, Venetian pagans like Emanuele Filiberto di Savoia, the freemasons, the Skull and Bones society, and other demon worshippers are at fault. These are wealthy and powerful families that hate American values, hate freedom, want to enslave mankind. They fund things like the World Economic Forum and hire people like its current operator Peter Brabeck-Letmathe who could be a stand-in for Ernst Stavro Blofeld in a future Spectre film. They torture children, sacrifice people to the demons they worship, and are in many specific instances cannibals.

Schools

Hanson says, “our mediocre schools have not produced competent stewards.” This pattern of writing reminds me very much of the “gangs of vicious keep left signs” in a Monty Python sketch of fifty years vintage.

Yes, the school administrators are the largest growth sector in employment in the taxpayer funded propaganda mills that pose as “public schools.” Teachers are paid meagre wages. Children are increasingly shifted through the system to graduation without any understanding of values, geography, mathematics, language, history, honour, decency, biology, chemistry, or physics.

The children are not at fault. They are victims of a system that has come to actively oppose education. And who is at fault? The politicians, the bureau rats, the teacher unions, the compulsory nature of the educational system where truancy laws still ensnare adults and children into the criminal injustice system, and a determination by the freemasons and other demon worshippers to attack the knowledge of the American people. It is out of ignorance that my people are led into slavery. God says those words speaking through Hosea.

Where was Victor Davis Hanson when the Reagan administration was deliberately and purposefully reneging on its campaign promise to end the department of education? Where is he today on the disgusting excesses of the department of education? He himself is something of an educator, though I am jaundiced toward anyone who accepts a fellowship from the Hoover institution given the terrible delinquencies of Herbert Hoover during his time in Europe as part of the outcome of the first world war.

“Our mediocre schools” used to be among the best in the world, Victor. Latin, Greek, foreign languages, classics of English literature, advanced mathematics, and a great many other features have been eliminated from public school curricula because of the department of education. You’ve known all about these matters and you support politicians who have been essential to the gutting of the school systems, the funding of endless bureau rat positions at local, state, and national levels, and the schools are to blame?

Stewardship

Victor laments the lack of “competent stewards to maintain and expand the sophisticated infrastructure and ethos of a prior, far more capable generation.” How clever to invoke the divide and conquer strategy there, Vic. You want the younger generation to be excoriated and the older generation to be praised because you feel that by heaping blame on the victims of the policies of your favourite politicians you can exonerate your own generation? Or just because you like to foment attacks by different groups so people you like can go on grifting at the gravy train of the District of Corruption?

The truth is that previous generation for all its capabilities did not end the Feral Reserveless scam. You and your generation sat by while JFK was murdered, while RFK was murdered, while LBJ took the silver out of the coins, while Nixon ended the last link to gold. What do your history books tell you, professor, about debased coinage and inflated currencies? Or did you think your assent to such policies was irrelevant to the destruction of the culture you claim to want to see flourish?

My history books taught me that the thousand one hundred years after Constantine set the standard for the gold solidus and embraced Christianity were, because the coin of the realm was not debased for all that time, the entire reason for the flourishing of civilisation throughout the Mediterranean and beyond. The age of reconnaissance, the Italian renaissance, and the cathedral building era throughout Europe were due in large part to sound money and good Christian values.

So it is not incidental that your generation ate the seed corn and left subsequent generations bereft. It is not incidental that your generation assented to the establishment of the military industrial pharmaceutical complex and its graft and corruption. It is not incidental that your boy Reagan enthusiastically signed the exemption of pharmaceutical companies from all liability for all their poison vaxxajabs. Your generation wrecked future generations with poisons, with propaganda, with wars, with timidity, with inflation, with economic hardship, and while you were at it you wrecked education, and you want to whirl around all proud about being a far more capable generation? What an ugly thing to write.

Drugs

Vic laments, “the sheer richness of our inheritance lulled our Lotus-Eater generations to consume what they inherited rather than reinvest it.” Are you talking about drugs, Vic?

The house of Hannover took control after AD 1714 of several things. The so-called “peace of Utrecht” gave their family control over the slave trade. So they created the South Sea bubble and ruined the economies of Europe with a sixty-year economic depression. They also took control of the opium trade, which your friends Reagan and Bushes elder and younger also helped control. Your generation, Vic, gave us the drug war which, by the way, has been won convincingly by the drug cartels.

And who is the head of the biggest drug cartel in the world? Upchuck the third of the house of Windsor is the central figure in the ruling family that took Hong Kong from China after winning the opium wars. The Windsor family is deeply enmeshed in the drug trade, in the fentanyl crisis, in the cocaine fields and poppy fields, always through cut outs, always with plausible deniability. But it is your generation, Vic, your oh so capable generation, that sent boys to bleed and die in Laos, Cambodia, Vietnam, Thailand, Burma, Colombia, and other jungles for the drug trade that the usurper on the throne of England profits from, personally, to the tune of tens of billions of dollars every year.

Yes, it is a terrible thing that your favourite politicians and the cia, fbi, dea, and batfe are so deeply involved in the organised criminal enterprises of the drug trades. You want to blame the “Lotus Eater generations” as if your “far more capable generation” were free of drug abuse. But you carefully evade your generation’s responsibility for the institutional nature of the drug culture. It was your friends at the cia who started the LSD industry, by the way.

Beastliness

Again, Vic writes, “ a nihilism arose that despised the hard work of civilization and instead romanticized the wild—clueless that natural man, without the bridles of civilization, is a very dangerous beast, as we so often and lamentably see today.” Evidently they didn’t teach him very much about the nihilists of the 18th Century who originated the term, nor about the ancient nihilistic and self-abnegation creeds of Buddhists from thousands of years ago. No, to Victor it seems that nihilism arose recently.

Nor indeed is a romantic view of the wild anything especially new. Somewhat before what seems to be Vic’s generation there was Jack London paid by freemason demon worshippers to write about the call of the wild. An earlier English usurper, John, punished anyone who took “the king’s deer” from the forests of England, trying to starve his neighbours into submission. The current usurper loves the idea of being thought of as a sort of pagan “green man” who wants to restore wild places, not out of a love of wilderness which he seldom visits, but out of a hatred of humanity. These are not recent developments, Vic, though you seem to want to lay them at generations after your own.

In fact for a great many more generations than are annotated in history books you’ve seen there have been beastly people worshipping demons, raping children, torturing their neighbours, seeking to enslave mankind. Owing to such beastliness, God chose to melt the vast ice sheets that covered much of Europe and North America, raising sea levels, flooding a wicked civilisation so that the survivors might learn to behave better.

Solutions

If there is an aspect of Victor’s essay that does ring true, it is the nature of these problems. It is not inevitable that America become barbaric. Its civilisation is falling apart because of a long series of terrible choices. These are human choices and human actions, and they can be corrected.

In the 1890s there was far less nationalist socialist tyranny in the District of Corruption and there was zero internationalist socialist tyranny in Belgium, Geneva, and New York. The thing in DC was much smaller. A twenty-dollar gold coin was still one ounce troy of gold. The freemasons and the usurper in London got control of the gold and diamonds of South Africa, used that wealth to buy up magazines and newspapers, used their influence to control the Wilson administration into starting the Feral Reserveless scam, to start the black chamber listening in on American conversations and read our families’ telegrams and letters, to start the licence procedures eliminating freedom of speech on the radio, and to enter the first world war so that Americans would be slaughtered in foreign lands.

The correction is on its way. Meanwhile, instead of being for more grift and more graft, it would be better to be for less tyranny. Less tyranny does mean no government involvement, at any level, in education. It does mean much less police power. Fewer laws. Less police brutality will follow. It does mean freedom to use any sort of money, whether gold, silver, cryptocurrency, paper, or other, as people see fit. It means free markets and zero regulatory agencies. It means an end to the spy agencies and to the usurper’s reign that they have always served.

Thanks to the capable generation that Victor extols, the dollar of today buys about as much gold as six-tenths of a cent bought in 1932. Inflation brings about the collapse of civilisation. Drug cartels bring about the collapse of civilisation. Child torturing demon worshippers bring about the collapse of civilisation.

These things are not just happening. They are not incidental. They are deliberate. They are the policies of the men and women in power. These policies will continue to be implemented as long as those evil people have power to implement them.

If you want things to get better, stop consenting to be governed. Stop expecting experts to know more than you do. Stop poisoning your children. Stop obeying the laws of evil people and obey the laws of God.

That’s all I’ve got for today. Come back next time when I have something new. Or old.