Value is important. Values are important. The world around you is in trouble because it has many people in it who have abandoned values and have embraced expedience.

They have various excuses. A wealthy woman in Anno Domini 2002 told me that her approach was practical and that anyone seeking to lead a life of virtue was impractical and therefore mistaken. Perhaps she hasn’t missed any meals, but she has missed much in her calculating. You will find her amongst the other aristocracy who claim power and authority but are miserable, faithless, and craven. She, and those like her, have no courage, no decency, and they would remake the world in the images of the demonic spirits they worship. They are dull, bad, foolish people. They have built many houses on the shifting sands of expedience, and behold their houses fall down.

The inflation of Rome

Sources differ on the topic of which Roman emperors debased the coinage. Nero certainly did, and Tiberius, in addition to abusing small children and throwing those who opposed him off cliffs, was reported to have extended his treasury by cladding base metals in silver and gold to defraud those he paid. This falsity extends to every aspect of imperial Rome, which was fraudulent, base, abusive, cowardly, and disgusting.

Rome was never a golden age, it was a corroded iron age of viciousness. What beautiful things were brought to Rome came from better cultures, and those things made in Rome were copies of greater works from elsewhere. Rome slaughtered, murdered, raped, pillaged, stole, enslaved, and eventually fell because its “aristocratic” families had no merit. Taxes ran into larger and larger percentages of Roman income, until the deal offered by the “barbarians” of ten percent tribute seemed a blessing. Romans stopped fighting for the corrupt and evil aristocracy and many citizens helped to open the gates to those who would assist them in killing the bureau rats, aristocrats, and Roman imperial parasites.

By the time of Constantine in the early 4th Century, it was clear that adding base metals to the coin of the realm had produced endless inflation, endlessly higher prices, and economic ruin. So Constantine, in addition to embracing Christian reforms to his major cities, also reformed the currency. The gold solidus and silver miliarensis coins were kept, generation after generation, as standards of purity.

Thus, for over a thousand years, Christendom benefited from a standard of value in its gold and silver coins. This tradition was carried on with the ducats of the Venetian republic, with the guilders of the Dutch republic, and with the coins of many other European countries. There was a time when you could travel throughout Christendom and find similar coins with essentially the exact same weights of gold and silver, though with different inscriptions and names, all over the place.

It was this seeking for value that brought about the advancements of what you have been taught to deride as “the dark ages.” Imperial Rome was the darkness. Christian Rome, and the Byzantine trading empire, brought in advancements such as double entry bookkeeping accounting, realistic perspective art, glorious architecture, vast libraries, and voyages of exploration of Africa and Asia by sailors of Christendom.

The inflation of Khan

There was a man named Marco Polo who brought news of the vermillion inked mulberry bast paper money of Kublai Khan. (If you don’t like my spelling, feel free to transliterate the syllables of his name as you think best - he didn’t write it in Latin characters.) Antony Sutton, in his excellent book The War on Gold gives a useful account of Polo’s writings on the topic.

The Mongol emperor of China and Tartaria decreed that all gold, silver, pearls, and gems were to be turned in at the borders of his empire. Receipt money was provided in exchange, and the storehouses of these valuables were open for inspection several times a year. Upon leaving his realm, a merchant could redeem receipt money for the valuta stored.

As time went on, more and more of the paper money was issued. The occasions of inspection of the storehouses were reduced to once a year, then every other year, then every three years, and then never. Inflation wrecked the economy and brought Tartaria’s expansion to a halt. By the time Christians began visiting India in large numbers, in the 16th Century, the peasants of India were unwilling to accept any paper currency. Copper tokens were minted by the Dutch and British east India companies in order to engage in trade and commerce with something that had more uses than the paper money substitute they first tried to pass as money.

The inflations of France

There were three fiat currencies issued at various times in 18th Century France. One was the Mississippi money of John Law, a second was the assignat of the national assembly that took power in the final years of the reign of Louis the sixteenth. The third was the mandat of the director that took power during the reign of terror. Each of these nasty episodes of inflation was promoted by freemasons to destroy value, corrupt Christendom, and hurt as many people as possible, which is what the highest orders of the freemasons always and only seek to do.

It is not widely understood today but the John Law money inflation combined with the efforts of freemasons of the Hanoverian usurpation in England to monetise the Atlantic slave trade with the stock exchange artificial value of the South Sea company to create a drastic and unpleasant inflation. When the South Sea bubble collapsed, it led to a sixty-year economic depression, during which two global wars (the Seven Years war and the war we call the American Revolution) took place.

The stock markets of Christendom began to rise again in 1782, and the freemasons conspired to destroy America more slowly with the constitutional convention of 1787 and France with the Jacobin revolution of 1789-97. In America, the inflationary currency was the Continental which was supposed to be replaced, under the constitution with “no state shall make any thing but gold and silver coin a tender in payment of debt” but we have seen that the freemasons have no interest in real value, only in hurting others. In France, the gold and silver francs and livres were replaced with assignats. After the first issue, the head of the royal family refused to allow his name, signature, and image to appear on later and more highly inflationary issues of the assignat. Things got even worse under the directorate with their reign of terror, with hundreds of shopkeepers butchered by guillotine for daring to offer prices in silver coinage, and with their terrible printed mandat paper money.

Napoleon was a horror show of many difficulties. His idiotic system of measure was forced onto the inhabitants of this world. His ambition to be the Holy Roman emperor led to the slaughter of hundreds of thousands throughout Europe, including especially in his own armies. But he was very popular in France for a few reasons, including restoring gold and silver as the money of the country. He brought economic chaos to a brief end only to establish chaos of a more violent sort. Yes, Napoleon was a freemason. No, I don’t think it coincidence that the English prevailed against Napoleon a hundred years after the installation of the Hanovers in 1714. They imprisoned him on Elba for a while, and later poisoned him to death on a more remote island. (They commemorated the two hundredth year by starting world war one.)

Christendom recovered. The paper pound which had been used to finance England’s wars against Napoleon was brought to an end. Gold and silver coins were restored, so that most European countries were again offering similar weight coins in a variety of different inscriptions and names. America got in on the act with the 1792 mint act which is still on the books, and still demands punishment with death any who issue a “dollar” with less than a twentieth ounce of gold, or 371.25 grains of silver - a punishment not enforced in the years since 1933.

But the freemasons were of the opinion that they should be ascendant, and that they should firmly establish Hanover and Hohenzollern and other branches of Saxe Coburg Gotha as the ruling dynasty for England, Portugal, Prussia, Belgium, and other places. Moreover, the evil aristocrats of their filthy Gnostic heresy have wanted for centuries to obliterate all resistance to their dominance and slaughter most of the human race.

The inflation of today

So today we have another terrible period of inflation. Recently I began sitting in front of this same laptop in a different building in another town in this same valley. Today, glancing up at the framed newspaper clipping that forms a filling for a window that used to be on an outside wall before the addition where my room is located was added, I can see prices from the year 1946.

For example, a 12 ounce can of crystal Drano was 21 cents. A half pound box of Hershey’s cocoa was 10 cents. Three pounds of spaghetti and macaroni could be had for 26 cents, and winesap apples were 12 and a half cents a pound. For those who wonder about the half cent part of that price, you might be interested to learn more about store issued coupons, stamps, wood tokens, and store credit systems for dealing with monetary odds and ends.

Today, in 2024, the Drano is $7.49, the cocoa is $5.22, the spaghetti is $4.18, and the apples are $2.59 per pound. Those prices are 35.67 times; 52.2 times;16.08 times; and 20.72 times greater than the earlier prices from 78 years ago cited in the paragraph above. In those 78 years, inflation of prices has averaged between 20.6% and 67% per annum for these different products.

In 1946 an ounce of gold could be bought outside the USA for $35. Americans were forbidden from owning gold by the vicious, hateful, evil, mass murdering, freemason scumbag filth Franklin Roosevelt in collaboration with the criminals in congress and the Feral Reserveless scam. Today, the nature of an ounce of gold has not changed, but the price is $2,614 as I type this paragraph. The spot market for gold is open, so the price will go up and it will go down, but at no time today nor any day this year will the price again be $35/ounce.

Do you feel wealthier? You are probably poorer today than you were five years ago. And it isn’t because there was a better set of rascals in power, however much the vocal minority who vote seem to want you to believe. The value has been taken from your money because the freemasons and Illuminati and communists hate value, hate God, and want to enslave mankind to the demons they worship.

The morality we seek

Many decades ago, my first published work was about humanism, including about Christian humanism. Humanist doctrines were being attacked by certain fundamentalist preachers because humanists will say that mankind can make ourselves better through various efforts. I think there is some truth to the idea of improving our ways, especially spiritually. And, as Jesus quotes from Psalm 82:6 it is God’s intention that we become more powerful, more able of performing miracles, and better in all ways than we were two thousand years ago. Of course, the terms on which we improve matter very much. You cannot improve yourself with ever greater corruption, ever more delegation of power to corrupt systems, ever more voting for the lesser evil.

The values we seek are not hard to identify and not hard to define. We seek life, liberty, the pursuit of property, happiness, prosperity, goodness, decency, the protection of innocence, and peace amongst Christian peoples. We are against slavery, coercion, death, destruction, theft and its euphemisms such as taxation or civil asset forfeiture, terror, poverty, evil, indecency, and the rape of toddlers by heretics.

My frequent, several times a day, prayer is as follows:

Eternal Father please help us to free the slaves, stop the wars, end the tyranny of the state and the state of tyranny, cast out all demons, translate the Gospels into every language, care for the young and the old, the sick and the dying, with dignity and respect, out of a place of humility, and carry the Gospels to the farthest stars in every direction and to all souls in between. Please help with guidance, resources, ingenuity, endurance, fortitude, and patience. Please show us the little fires so we may pass by them. Please bring love into our lives so we remember what we have to live for. In the name of Jesus Christ we pray. God’s will be done. Amen.

Cultural values matter

Christendom is very different from other faiths. Christians believe in God the Father Almighty, creator of heaven and earth, and in Jesus Christ His son, our Lord, who was conceived of the Holy Spirit, born of the Virgin Mary, suffered under Pontius Pilate, was crucified, died, and was buried. He descended into hell. The third day he arose again from the dead. He ascended into heaven, sits at the right hand of God the Father Almighty, and from there he comes to judge the living and the dead. I believe in the Holy Spirit, the holy universal church, the communion of saints, the forgiveness of sins, the resurrection of the body, and life everlasting.

Moreover, I believe that Mary was carried into heaven by angels as witnessed by Saint Thomas and others. I believe she sits at the right hand of Jesus. I believe she prays for sinners and is queen of the angels. Therefore the enslavement of women practiced by many cultures is wrong and must be stopped.

Cultural values matter. Free markets matter. The value of the coins matter. The issue of money by private parties is better than the issue of money by lying filth in gooferment. Consent matters. That which lacks the consent of the governed is not government, it is evil, it is tyranny, it is wrong.

Communists hate the fact that on every measure, communism fails. It fails economically. It denies the freedom to be inventive. It fails to educate as well as free market communities. Government schools have been made much worse than home schools, unschooling, and ad hoc learning. Literacy is more prevalent under free markets and where people are free to choose.

So the French communists hit upon the idea that standards of value must be destroyed. Not only the value of money but all value. Postmodernism is the attack of the ardent communists against all ideas of cultural heritage and moral values. It is a filthy philosophy of ugly, nasty, stupid, rainbow-haired scum.

JRR Tolkien wrote brilliant stories of the fight between good and evil, with good triumphant against all odds, with many miracles seen and reported. The communists of Amazon and their “Rings of Power” seek to destroy and corrupt the legacy of Tolkien’s ideas to make everything multicultural and therefore of no culture whatever, to make every form of behaviour as acceptable as every other, and to give orcs families and purport to have them be sympathetic characters. They do these things because they have no understanding, no values, and no interest in creating a better future for anyone. They seek, as all communists do, to serve the freemason aristocracy, to enslave mankind, and to slaughter seven billion of what they claim are eight billion living today.

Choose

You have to choose. You have the opportunity to build a great future with freedom, privacy, technology, knowledge, opportunity, and all the resources of this galaxy. But you can only do those things if you build upon a solid foundation.

What is the very best foundation? It is the teachings of Jesus. Build upon that foundation and you can build a staircase to the planets and stars. Build on the shifting sands of expedience and all that you have wrought will be brought low.

Choose ye this day who ye will serve. Joshua son of Nun said those words in the year 1400 Before Christ. That is now 3,425 years ago. As for me and my family, we serve the Lord our God.

We don't accept paid subscriptions because we're not here to sell you something. Nor are we selling slogan t-shirts.

