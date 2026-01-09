“No winter lasts forever. No spring skips its turn.” ~ Hal Borland

Later this month an interview from several months ago will be published in Japan Spotlight. A friend of mine who lives near Fukushima sent my contact particulars to one of the team members for the Japan Economic Forum which has published Japan Spotlight since 1982. We arranged an interview by telephone.

You may not be aware of the pattern of existence in 1982. It used to be that to “call Japan” one had to have a telephone line, which meant literally a line of twisted pair copper wires coming into your home. At that time the evil military contractor AT&T had the long distance monopoly for the United States. They also had patents on certain telephone devices and would monitor how many “extensions” in your home had handsets. If you had more handsets than they had sold you, they might pursue the matter with billing or lawsuits or other chicanery. To connect to Japan was automated, but went through their switching network. Naturally any such contact was suspicious and the national surveillance apparatus recorded everything that was said. It would cost you several dollars for every minute you were connected if you initiated the call from your end. It would cost some large number of yen if the call were started from their end. All that has gone away with voice and video over Internet Protocol. So that’s nice. We have, in fact, made the world better with communications technology improvements.

Possibly this interview being published may result in some new business. That would be nice. It has been a difficult time for me for about a decade. It feels very much like winter. Indeed, outside it has been 27F this morning. The Earth turns and this part of the world is starting to face the sunlight so it should be warmer this afternoon.

How you can support my work

This morning thanks to a friend, I am indoors. However, I don’t have funds to stay inside tonight. Nor do I have the money to keep the company server online. Also, no money for the book storage rental in Ohio. Also not enough to renew my phone. So your financial support would be appreciated. If you are able to help, please help.

I have now fully recovered from my recent illness. I am available for work. I’m also available to network since I know a great many people in various industries. Feel free to inquire in the comments, or by direct message, or by other means if we’re already in private communication about what sorts of work I can do. These include business planning, finance, non-profit fundraising, forensic accounting, management consulting, technical consulting, chief technology operations, operations research, and systems integration. If you have work that needs doing, please let me know. I am eager for work.

Do you have money to invest? We have been looking for investors for Secure Perimeter Institute and other ventures, including Freedom Renaissance film studios, our publishing house After Dark Publications, our talent agency, and our network to broadcast truth. We have business plans and other information about these matters. We’re also looking for investors for the Axiom project. Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Not financial advice.

If you are able to contribute money, please do. If not, please restack or like or comment on this essay to increase its visibility. Please share this essay with others. Your help matters.

You can support my work including these essays (posts), my short gold commentary notes, my other notes and replies, and the many projects in which I am engaged through various means. These include CashApp, Zelle Quickpay from Chase, Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), and Internet Computer Protocol (ICP). To find out more about how to help me, please contact me through the direct message system unless we are already corresponding by encrypted messaging app or encrypted email. If you would like to make a contribution to the new school project through me, please let me know and I will forward the funds promptly.

I am very grateful for all the assistance you choose to provide.

That’s all I’ve got for today. Come back next time when I have something new. Or old.