Last week investors responded positively to the SpaceX initial public offering at $135 per share, quickly sending the price upward to $160. This week investors found the attractive small “float” of SpaceX and sent the price up to $218.76 in early morning trading yesterday (2026.06.16) bringing the market cap of the company’s 13.1 billion shares up to $2.87 trillion.

We interviewed Rob Lauer of United Spaceports Corporation by telephone yesterday. He pointed out that last week’s peak price already had SpaceX trading at a high multiple of its revenues. If we use the trailing 12 months revenues of $19.3 billion, the price to revenues ratio is now 148. Earnings for the entire SpaceX operation including its heavy investments into “artificial intelligence” development are negative for the year. Starlink provided $7.1 billion in earnings before interest, depreciation, taxation, and other adjustments in the last 12 months, but SpaceX showed an overall net loss of $4.27 billion in the first quarter of this year.

We asked Rob how investors should evaluate this impressive initial public offering by the biggest space company in the world. He noted, “Amazon famously lost money for a decade while reinvesting in market share. From selling books in the 1990s to becoming the largest retailer in the world with no retail stores, it has become a huge revenue engine and very profitable.” Amazon’s trailing 12 months revenues were $742.78 billion with earnings at $90.8 billion against a market cap of $2.65 trillion, for a current price to trailing earnings ratio of 29. At the time of their initial public offering in 1997 they had never reported positive income for any quarter since being founded in 1994. It took them until the end of 2001, or a further 18 quarters, for Amazon to report its first profitable quarter, and until 2003 before it had a profitable year. Nevertheless, investor confidence in the company has been thoroughly rewarded.

So, what captures the imagination of investors in the SpaceX deal? Rob says, “They currently launch 90% of all satellites worldwide. They have over 600 launches so far in their history and a very high success rate, so they are positioned to dominate the launch market for years to come.”

Currently the SpaceX total number of launches stands at 669. They have had a total of 12 mission failures in their entire history. So their track record is 98.21%. It is even higher for their flagship Falcon series rockets which represent the vast majority of all their flights to date. There have been 6,900 successful orbital flights since 1957 so SpaceX already accounts for 9.7% of total orbital flights ever.

“Another interesting feature of the SpaceX future is their intention to land on the Moon and Mars and use the resources they find there. The 2015 commercial space act gives them title to those areas they occupy, which might mean SpaceX would own the planet Mars later this century,” Rob noted. That’s certainly a fascinating outlook for the future, especially considering SpaceX’s plans for manned trips to the Moon and Mars as early as 2028 for the Moon and to Mars as early as 2029.

Are there other space companies planning initial public offerings? Yes. In fact there are a large number of space companies already public, and considerable investment in space financing. One of those companies is United Spaceports Corporation which began life as Las Vegas Spaceport, Inc., in 2023. It is a pioneering company spearheading the development of its first spaceport about 15 minutes down the highway from the Las Vegas strip. They have put together 240 acres of land and have permits and approvals for all their jet aeroport operations now in hand. So their first spaceport will be a hub for space related activities, provide business jet accommodations away from the busy McCarran (Reid) international airport, and include extensive space tourism experiences for visitors to the Las Vegas area. They are also building scientific and educational facilities as part of this first project.

Rob Lauer is chief executive officer for United Spaceports. His company is already working with companies that have developed space planes for horizontal takeoff and landing. In addition to satellite launch facilities at various future locations, the company will provide infrastructure and support for manufacturing, hangar spaces for jet aircraft and rocket powered spacecraft, support space training for tourists and facilities for filmmakers, and provide other resources for the future in space.

In addition to flying into space for a visit to orbit, Rob pointed out that a trip by space plane from Las Vegas to Dubai would take about two hours. The last Concorde flight took place in 2003, but new companies like Boom Supersonic and Hermeus are developing systems for supersonic and hypersonic passenger travel. These systems will need long runways and active support which is part of the United Spaceports business model.

Nearly every national government wants to have its own rocket launching capability. There have been over 80 countries which have put a satellite in orbit, mostly on the rocket facilities of the major spacefaring nations or those of the European Union. The leading space launch countries are the US, Russia, China, India, Japan, South Korea, New Zealand, Israel, Iran, North Korea, the United Kingdom, and the European Space Agency. It is very likely that bringing space port facilities to countries like Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, the United Arab Emirates, Indonesia, Thailand, South Africa, Argentina, or Brazil would be profitable for United Spaceports and welcomed by those countries.

So I asked Rob about their plans for a public offering. He told me they are currently raising funds under a regulation D offering. “We are undergoing SEC required Public Company Accounting Oversight Board audits currently. Once that audit is completed we will be filing our form S1 for a direct listing initial public offering through which we’ll be seeking to raise at least $200 million. NASDAQ has issued us the ticker symbol (UNSP). We have retained Securities lawyers and accountants to prepare our filing within the next 10 days.”

Both Clark County and the Federal Aviation Administration have issued approvals for the construction of their runway at their Las Vegas area location. So the company expects to have extensive revenues by providing an alternative landing site for business jets and small aircraft very soon. The company plans at least one hotel for that location and its operations should inspire other hotel companies to build in the area.

If you want more information on SpaceX, their initial public offering, on the market capitalisation of these companies, on United Spaceports, or their plans, please let us know.

That’s all for today. Come back next time when we have something new. Or old.