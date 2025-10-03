“Believing is an act of the intellect assenting to divine truth by command of the will moved by the grace of God.” ~ Thomas Aquinas, Summa Theologica, Anno Domini 1274

Freedom is a necessary prerequisite of dignity and respect. It is also essential to understanding. If you are free to inquire, to study, to read anything you choose, to go where you would, to ask questions, then you have the opportunity to better understand the world around you, the people in it, and the institutions that have been established for various purposes. To the extent that you seek understanding, you must also seek freedom, dignity, and respect. If your choices are not respected, if your liberty is not acknowledged, you should withdraw to another place, or bide your time and prepare to withdraw to a new location. Do not place your foot in the snare of servitude, for you will find it eventually becomes a noose about your neck.

It is in the nature of power that it shifts. What worked three hundred years ago doesn’t work the same way now. Power is from God, the creator of this earthly realm. Long ago God chose a certain people expecting them to acknowledge His power, consent to His commandments, and obey Him. Despite repeated admonitions and demonstrations of the error of disobedience, that chosen people refused to honour the spirit of God’s laws. To the extent that they would engage in sophistry about the letter of those laws they were seeking to avoid acknowledging God’s power, and in so doing, proved that they did not love God with their whole heart, mind, spirit, and energy. As time went on, that people demanded of God a king. Samuel, the judge and prophet in those days, pointed out that there was an aspect of rebuke in this demand, this clamouring for a king, and said to God that the people were rebuking Samuel. In fact they were rebuking God. Various kings were provided and in the ensuing centuries more degradation, more falling away, and more disobedience was seen, until an end to the last of their kings and the people were carried away into servitude.

You should spend time with the word of God, with Holy Scripture, because it is meant to inform you, educate you, and establish the nature of this worldly realm and the people in it. Your understanding is enhanced by reading and contemplation of the Bible. The things you find in the Bible are true. They are not the entirety of all true things. God is the entirety of all true things, and no set of books can ever encompass all of the power, majesty, wisdom, love, and possibility that is God.

Our one true king

In order to satisfy the request for a king, and in order to provide us with the very best king for all of our needs, God made His word incarnate. First, God sent His love, Mary, the child of Anne. Then God sent the archangel Gabriel to inform Mary of her conception through the power of the Holy Spirit of the son of the Most High. Her child, Jesus Christ, is our king. He is our only true king.

Other men have lied and claimed to be king of this place or that, this group or some other, and have usurped the office of king. Usurpation is evil. There is no dignity in falsehood. Those who lie and claim to be what they are not deserve no respect.

Nevertheless, there have been many people who have claimed to be kings. There remain such persons today. They have named dukes, duchesses, counts, countesses, and other high and mighty sounding titles have been assigned to various people. None of these titles have any validity because all of the titles and honours and imagined dignity derive from usurpation. There is no king but Jesus Christ and there is no aristocrat worthy of respect whose title and offices and lands and wealth derive from the pronouncements of any usurper.

Your dignity, respect, and freedom do not arise from the aristocracy. In fact, they not only hate you, they hate dignity, respect, freedom, decency, and goodness. They despise you for your autonomy. The worst of them want to murder billions of people, torture those who survive, enslave anyone they can, and in many instances would seek to mutilate survivors to force them to carry scars and injuries to signify the power held by those claiming to be their superiors.

Aristocrats are decadent, evil, and disgusting. If you want a sense of how bad they are, try listening all the way through any of the comics giving the routine “the aristocrats” for a better sense of vileness. Depravity is not only known among them, it is actively encouraged by them. Which is why I do not call them “elite” but, rather, effete. They are no longer fit for any purpose. Aristocratic men are effeminate. Their ideas are terrible. Their cruelty is horrid.

Shifting power

Two of the books that you should consider reading having to do with current events are Powershift: Knowledge, Wealth and Violence at the Edge of the 21st Century and also War and Anti-War: Survival at the Dawn of the 21st Century by Alvin and Heidi Toffler. You would be wise to consider the ways in which power is shifting because without power over your own destiny you won’t be able to live in the future you seek.

Knowledge used to be concentrated. My friend David Nolan gave an important speech in 2010 a few months before he passed away. In it, he described the rise of cities, especially within places like Egypt. Cities are one of the hallmarks of civilisation. Indeed, our word for civilisation comes from the Latin civitas or city.

People who want to control others have kept records for a very long time. Many of these records are about who is obedient and who is not. Scribes used to be taught to read and write, and the keeping of scribes was something the aristocracy of ancient places used to spend much money upon. In places like Egypt where access to water made the difference between life and death, a rebellious town would find its canals cut and its access to water denied. When famine struck, the places where rebels were found would wake up to find the army in town, gathering all their food and hauling it to some other community which was recorded as having been more obedient lately. In these ways, the keeping of records was elevated, for the purposes of degrading mankind through starvation, compulsion, and enslavement.

Something happened around AD 1440. Possibly as a result of artefacts brought to Christendom from the Far East by people like Marco Polo in recent centuries, the idea of printing words on paper using moveable type was developed. The printing press changed access to the written word. It was no longer reserved for the wealthy. It no longer required a scriptorium and many scribes to make copies of books. Suddenly, many more people were able to afford to have printed books, including the Bible. Knowledge became much more widespread.

You should probably reflect on how much you’ve been lied to regarding “the Middle Ages” and about Medieval times. Christendom was the flower of culture, architecture, learning, and invention. There were about eleven centuries of stable currency with gold and silver coins in circulation. What you are told was the Italian renaissance was much more widespread. The earliest universities were founded beginning in the late Tenth Century. So printing presses were invented, probably in Germany, certainly involving Gutenberg, as a result of the desire of many people in guilds, merchant enterprises, universities, colleges, communities, and all walks of life to have more knowledge, to have simple books to enjoy, to have books of poetry, books of music, and to be able to share knowledge.

Access to knowledge changed everything. Access to knowledge was increased with the advent of the typewriter, with the invention of radio, with the invention of television, and with the invention of the digital computer. The internetworking of computer systems has brought a dramatic shift in access to knowledge, and this shift is one of those discussed in Powershift. You are out of control because you have access to knowledge about a great many things.

The same has been true of wealth. It is possible for people of humble origins to amass wealth in various ways. Savings in gold and silver coins and more recently in cryptocurrencies can be used to avoid the difficulties of monetary inflation. Wealth has been more widely accessible, despite the terrible and evil efforts of the wicked men and women of the central banks.

The same has been true of violence. You have to have tools for self defence if you mean to keep your family safe from violence. So you should be very happy that billions of guns exist and are easily bought and sold. Not everywhere, it is true, but in America and in the more rural parts of nearly every other country, access to weapons is much more prevalent in recent years than ever before.

Which brings us to the topic of War and Anti-War. In it, the secretary of state under Clinton is quoted as saying that people of many ethnicities and native sovereignties have to be forced to live within the boundaries of artificially imposed countries, or there would be “five thousand country desks” at the state department. In other words, it is inconvenient to bureau rats to have people choose their own destinies. Therefore huge empires and large nation states and arbitrary borders are deliberately imposed in order to push people who don’t like each other to live together. Dividing and conquering is enhanced, independence and freedom are curtailed, and disgusting parasitical aristocrats celebrate.

The other side

If you look at the world through the lenses of knowledge, wealth, and violence, you see groups of people who want to take away your access to these things. They want to dumb down everyone. The department of education, the teacher colleges, and the work of Horace Mann and of John Dewey are all about taking away from parents any power over teaching their children. The Marxist doctrine of education by the state is a key to the aristocratic desire to have control over who gets to know anything.

Knowledge is also restricted by state entities claiming “national security” and other justifications. Freedom of expression is only ever restricted by tyrants. All laws against “hate” speech are actually against all speech. All censorship is evil, rooted in a desire to control others. All book burning is madness. Knowledge is also restricted by algorithms imposed by people who seek aristocratic privileges. The mElon doesn’t want everyone on Twitter to have the same access to the audience on Twitter, so he has code teams suppress certain ideas, certain individuals, and amuses himself that he owns the town square. There is extensive evidence of algorithmic suppression on the other social media platforms, more on Failbook than elsewhere, but also identifiable here on Substack.

Age verification is a ruse. It is meant to force you to identify yourself, so that anything you say will be held against you. It is one of the steps toward a social credit score depriving you of access to money in order to hurt you for saying things the aristocrat parasites and bureau rats don’t like. Two factor authentication has been used to tie freedom of expression to phone numbers and thereby to payment methods for keeping those phones turned on. Real ID and the digital ID being pushed by Starmer are evil ways of limiting your freedom, restricting your travel, keeping you from speaking or writing the truth, and destroying your access to your money.

You can identify the same trends in violence. People have to be able to defend themselves because the police are useless. They are a centralised system which is never sent where there is actual danger until it is far too late to help. They are mostly run by freemasons and other aristocracy-oriented groups. Wealthy people get better police protection. Wealthy people live in walled communities (“gated” in some ways and exclusive in many others). So all aristocrats hate the right to keep and bear arms, seek gun control, hate individual liberty, and want to prevent commoners from being able to defend themselves. Otherwise when rich men rape poor women, they might find themselves shot in the groin.

Gun control is about aristocratic privilege. It is not now and never has been about reducing deaths or reducing violence. An armed society is not only polite, it has fewer criminals willing to attack others out of a fear of being dealt with swiftly by their intended victims. Only abusive and evil men and women are against gun ownership.

The same trends are found in wealth. We are now deep in the “Greater Depression” that my friend Doug Casey began predicting in the 1990s. Savings are rapidly eroded by monetary inflation. Monetary inflation is deliberate, purposeful, malicious, and evil. The people in the District of Corruption are hateful and insanely avaricious in their desire to steal wealth, destroy families, and hurt Americans. The current economic mess is entirely their fault, and they attend cocktail parties where they laugh and mock everyone they hurt.

So, yes, power has shifted from centralisation to much wider distribution. Every century has been in some ways a progress toward less control and more access to power. But those trends are opposed by really terrible people.

Choose

You don’t have to be a slave. You don’t have to live like a refugee. You don’t have to endure evil. You can oppose those who seek to hurt you, impoverish you, destroy your fertility, poison you, and humiliate you.

You do need courage. You need to seek places where you are able to remain free. You need to be of good cheer. God is with you to save you if you choose to be with God.

The institutions that men and women have established don’t serve the purposes of freedom, dignity, and respect. All these institutions, including academic institutions, religious hierarchies, so-called government institutions, secret societies, political parties, and clubs for the aristocracy serve evil. They seek to subjugate mankind. So you would do well to turn away from them. Put not your faith in prices. Put not your faith in the “Peace of Utrecht” that handed the Atlantic slave trade to the Hanoverian usurpation. Do not imagine that the people who claim to favour the rule of law mean anything by that phrase but the rule of themselves to plunder everyone else.

In order to obtain freedom, dignity, and respect, you need understanding. You need the truth. Jesus Christ is the truth, the life, and the way. You would do well to read the Gospels. Those who believe may be baptised.

Building a future for yourself and your family involves choosing where to build and upon what foundation. The very best foundation is the words of Jesus Christ. Hear them. Read them aloud. Do them. Build upon his wisdom, upon his precepts, upon his teachings.

The future of your world depends on your choices. Choose wisely.

That’s all I’ve got for today. Come back next time when I have something new. Or old.