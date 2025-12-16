“Right or wrong, the law is the law and it must be obeyed to the letter.” ~ Inspector Javert, Les Miserables, Victor Hugo, Anno Domini 1862

You want to understand why the people who have money and power want to build huge data centres. You hear they have “artificial intelligence” and they purport to be innovating and helping people with new ways of understanding. You read that they want to put data centres in orbit because “space is cold” but yet there is continuous solar power. Of course, in the shade it might be cooler, but in the light it isn’t, so heat management continues to be a problem. Thermal mass is only what you bring to orbit, at whatever your launch costs. You may have read that every radio signal in the world has been recorded many times over by the “five eyes” nation states and they have a permanent record of every one of your phone calls, texts, emails, telegrams, telexes, radio messages, and other communications.

Why? Evil men and women want to hurt other people as much as possible. For example, Larry Ellison in 2024 said, “Citizens will be on their best behavior because we are constantly recording and reporting everything that’s going on.” Larry Ellison is in favour of the total surveillance state where no one can ever do, say, or dream anything without being exposed by his systems. Larry hates you personally and wants to kill off any possibility that you can ever say anything you don’t mean, ever think bad thoughts and express them only to take them back, ever have any intention that Larry doesn’t want you carrying through.

You see, Larry believes in the state. Not just the state of California nor just the nation state of the United States, but a unified data set of all the nation states everywhere. He wants to destroy healthcare information privacy because it is inconvenient to his dreams of total world domination through information control. He wants to destroy any possibility that an arrest record might be expunged or that a conviction on false charges might be over turned. And Larry is not alone.

Bill Gates is an evil mastermind for poisoning and sterilising populations with vaxxajabs. Bill Gates not only hates you, he hates all future generations you might ever parent. Bill Gates does like the young ones, though, as his many trips to Epstein island and his enthusiasm for those sexual services provided by Epstein, Maxwell, and others should attest.

There are hundreds of these heads of enterprises who want total information awareness. By “enterprises” I am including outfits that have a military or bureau rat or traditional or clerical aspect as well as business enterprises and corporations. The lust for power and control has been going on for hundreds of thousands of years. We are not experiencing a new thing at this time. But we are finding out about the nature of the bad people who want certain kinds of systems. The “tech bros” and the deep state and the nerds you were mean to in high school and the computer geek billionaires want that power.

Proud man’s contumely

Mark Zuckerberg is a typical evil villain. He is not regretful that he thought people were stupid and easily manipulated. He is not regretful that people trusted him with personal information which he gleefully sold, exchanged, and gave away to his coterie of underlings and psychophants. Zuckerberg regrets that he expressed these ideas in writing in messages that would be shared to reveal what an awful person he is.

Zuckerberg: “Yeah so if you ever need info about anyone at Harvard. Just ask. I have over 4,000 emails, pictures, addresses, SSNs…”

Friend: “What? How’d you manage that one?”

Zuckerberg: “People just submitted it. I don’t know why. They ‘trust me’. Dumb f***s.”

He and hundreds of men and women like him are proud that they have deceived others. They are arrogant. They enjoy taking in data from other people and then abusing the trust involved. They know that their systems are horrid, broken, corrupt, leaking data, and they don’t care. They won’t ever care. They are utterly contemptuous of everyone else because they have power, money, knowledge, and they can hurt other people with impunity. Zuckerberg will never face any prosecution for his vile deeds from the likes of Pam Bondi who primarily serves her clients at Ballard Partners and is only vaguely interested in a few high profile prosecutions of the outrageous criminals of the District of Corruption.

You think there’s a two-tier system? Oh, my, no. There’s far more tiers than two. There are millions of tiers, and levels of betrayal and injustice customised for ever so many people. Fall out of favour with those in power? Maybe you’ll fall into favour with some other clique. But fall too far out of favour and there is no limit to how much you’ll lose.

Oh, you might be able to defend yourself. Sell the house to pay the criminal defence attorney. After all, you cannot rely on much in the legal profession but if you act as your own lawyer you have a fool for a client. So then the prosecutor moves to dismiss your case because he recognises that there was no proper charge. Do the false witnesses pay for your lawyer? They do not.

There is no end to how much vindictiveness the people in power will impose upon you. There is no way to recover the cost of being harmed by the system, no matter how righteous your cause. The people who have power only want to hurt other people. Their system is exceedingly well honed for that purpose.

State enforcement

Not so long ago some people approached me about a venture that would emit a gold stable coin. It would have a blockchain. It would have standard London Bullion Marketing Association good delivery bars in secure storage at a free port in a certain country that was notorious for unethical gold production.

Wait, I pretend to hear you exclaim, what is unethical gold production? That’s where people are enslaved and made to work in mining activities, both placer mining in streams and also underground mining, or surface strip mining, without being paid. Often without being fed. Generally with limited access to clean drinking water. Slaves are worked to death in countries like Congo, South Africa, Zimbabwe, Colombia, Venezuela, and many others.

So there is a certain pretence about these matters. Gold bars made in Switzerland from the gold fillings of the twenty million or so victims of nationalist socialist German workers party genocides 1933-1945 have long since been melted down and made into thousands of approximately 400-ounce good delivery bars. The chain of custody after the refinery is important. The choice of refinery is important. Not having any laser etching but only certain kinds of pneumatic dot matrix imprinting or stamping of text on the bars is important. Actually having properly sourced material? Not really important. Much gold from vile practices of mass murder, the stealing of teeth, and the enslaving of people in various periods from 1877 in Africa to 2025 in Colombia, well, those unethical matters can be forgotten, it would seem, if only the certified refinery and the certified procedures are used. After all, many tonnes of gold were grabbed by the British from places all over the world, as were many tonnes of gold by allied military operatives, essentially none of which was ever returned to the slaves in the colonies or the slaves in the German slave camps or the slaves in the Soviet slave camps.

Yes, the London Bullion Marketing Association does have good delivery bar standards. Yes, they do assert that gold must be ethically sourced to be made into a good delivery bar. No, there are no certified refineries currently operating in South America which should tell you much of what you need to know about Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Bolivia, and the other countries there. (There was one such certified refinery but they ceased operations so the bars they certified are historical artefacts.) Do I believe that all the good delivery bars in inventory worldwide are composed exclusively of ethically sourced gold? I do not.

Suppose, though, that there were gold mines operating in Colombia which did not use slave labour. Suppose that entrepreneurs from America sent people into the jungles and up the river beds to those mines and brought back gold bars from the mine heads. Plate is poured from mostly refined gold in such places. Generally 85% to 95% pure. It would have to be further refined to reach the 99.5% or better London Bullion Marketing Association standard, which would be difficult to achieve without shipping the partially refined gold to another country. But elide that issue for a bit.

You could laser etch on the gold bars the information about the source, the ethical nature of the policies in place at that mine site, the date this gold was recovered and mostly refined, and then ship those bars to a secure storage facility. Maybe in a free trade zone at the coast. That way there would be a possibility of further shipping without paying duties, export fees, and so forth. But how would you get it there? Getting people of good conscience into the mining district of Colombia is fraught with peril. The same groups that enslave locals to mine their gold are quite happy to kill nosy tourists.

So, the proposed methodology? They want to use the military of the nation state of Colombia. They would send armoured vehicles and troops to the mine head. They would, for fees, transport the gold to the secure storage facility in the free trade zone. Naturally, doing so links the entire activity to the cruelty, injustice, and corruption of the very nation state that allows all over its territory all manner of chattel slavery not only in the gold mining districts but in the somewhat protected and largely unregulated houses of prostitution, in sweat shoppes, in all sorts of activities. Certain things are for sale in Colombia, and if you support the nation state you get involved in those things.

The state is evil. It steals. It enslaves. It lies. It claims a monopoly on justice and is unjust. Taxation is theft. War is murder. So working with the state necessarily and inevitably completely and utterly taints everything you do.

It is not only the surveillance enterprises. It is everything to do with the state. The state lies with stolen teeth.

Systems failure

You were supposed to be a city on a hill. You were supposed to light your lamp of freedom and have it shine everywhere and for everyone. But you had corrupt people involved. They wanted a nation state to pay for “internal improvements” and they wanted to allow taxes for a host of activities. So you have a system in the District of Corruption that operates with plenary power. Anything embarrassing like raping children they hide with Pam Bondi’s enthusiastic cooperation and use some cut out like a foreign intelligence agency (the Mossad in the case of Maxwell and Epstein’s ring of child slaves) or they hide evil activities in the basements of John Podesta and Hillary Clinton’s homes.

They wanted an administrative state. You should read the philosophical basis for the managerial state. Today we refer to some of these ideologues as technocrats. A century ago they were sometimes called functionalists. HG Wells, Francis Townsend, Mandell House, and many others are names you can use to start your further research. There wasn’t any constitutional authority for the interstate commerce commission, the national park service, the ownership of vast forests and other land, the enormous regulatory apparatus of rules about every activity, but they built the agencies anyway. Yes, FDR and LBJ were especially pernicious, but so were Herbert Hoover and Richard Nixon. So you have hundreds of thousands of pages of rules, regulations, exceptions, and a system of control and bribery that would make a Byzantine blush.

The people who were in power a century and a quarter ago (AD 1900) were blessed with a highly sophisticated and technological civilisation. Christendom had many inventors, many entrepreneurs, many geniuses, wonderful works of art, all manner of methods for caring for the poor, the elderly, the young, the injured, the ill. Many of the things that underlie the technologies you find very reliable had already been developed and were being refined. But the managerial class hated far more people than you would be able to name.

So they cooperated to set the world on fire with a global war that continues to this day. They didn’t have the money to do all the things they want, so they pulled a fast one. The Feral Reserveless scam was invented to borrow an endless amount of money, do so at close to zero interest over the long run, and make the productive American taxpayer pay the interest while the debt would mount and mount. Not just the debt that they admit to, but the unfunded obligations about which they hem and haw and wave arms and pretend doesn’t matter, well into the hundreds of trillions of dollars.

The dollar, which used to be one twentieth of an ounce of gold is now today worth much less. In 1900 it took $20 to buy an ounce of gold. Today, this very day, it costs over $4,305 an ounce. That means that more than 99.5% of the value of the dollar has been deliberately, maliciously, purposely destroyed by the Feral Reserveless scammers and the treasury department. Of course they cannot afford to keep minting pennies, now that the dollar of 1900 has the purchasing power of less than half a cent.

Oh, there were many other scams. The bank of England and the dozens of other central banks are all scams. The Vatican bank stole all the money tithed by over a billion persons to fund all manner of luxuries for cardinals and all manner of loans to the nation state systems of perversion and control.

Try to imagine how much the evil men and women of the house of Windsor, the evil men and women in the District of Corruption, the evil men and women at the heads of the church hierarchies, and the heads of the global surveillance state corporations hate you. Try to imagine what they choose to do to children when they think nobody is watching. Try to imagine that plantation slavery, the whipping, the beating, the tormenting, the abject horror they have in mind for you, for your children, and for all generations to come. These are not good people. These things are not incidental by products or unintended consequences. As my friend Margaret Anna Alice says, mistakes were not made.

Yes, it is your job to love your enemies. I do not say it is easy to accomplish. Yes it is your choice to forgive those who trespass against you if you want God to forgive your trespasses. But it is not now and never has been your job to obey evil. Rather the contrary. You are obliged to obey God not men. You have no duty to obey unjust laws, unjust orders, unjust regulations, unjust men or women. Your duties are much simpler and better: love God with your whole heart, soul, being, and energy; love your neighbour; love yourself.

Building better

Yes, I have written extensively, including in recent weeks, about what is wrong today. I have written a large number of criticisms about enterprises public and private in essays, published letters, published articles, going back to 1977. Less attention has been paid to the very large number of proposals I’ve made for how to build better.

I’ve written about decentralisation of knowledge through the development of knowledge boxes that would be low cost, widely available, and easy to operate. I’ve written about technology libraries and tool libraries widely distributed so that anyone would be able to move from hunting and fishing to steam power to nuclear power with the cooperation of a few friends and neighbours, so that we don’t have to keep losing the felicities of civilisation.

Someone asked me about data centres. You really don’t want to put them in Earth orbit because the only thermal mass you’ll have there is what you bring up from the Earth, at least until you re-locate some of the asteroids which have Earth-crossing orbits. Caves stay at the same temperature decade after decade because the stone walls have enormous thermal mass. The bottom of a large body of water stays at 39F because the densest water moves to the bottom, and water ice is not as dense as water at 39F. That fact turns out to be fundamental to how life on Earth and other planetary bodies works. Now, ocean water is very corrosive, but there are very deep freshwater lakes in many places, some of them quite near cities. None near the Silicon Valley non compos mentis sorts, which is one of a great many blessings for which I am very grateful.

An energy cycle that involved cooling with 39F water and possibly making use of phase changes (ice to water to steam and back) would provide a great deal of flexibility and possibility that you aren’t going to get in orbit until large volumes of water are brought there. Given the nature of our gravity well, no matter how much lower launch costs become it is very likely that moving a comet into Earth orbit would be cheaper than launching the equivalent mass of volatiles. Mind you, some 65 million years ago a very large celestial body impacted near what is today the Yucatan peninsula and the resulting conflagration wiped out many species, so you probably don’t want to trust the people who have power and wealth to do a good job moving asteroids and comets around near where you live. You do, however, want to have the perspective of living in a star system which is part of a galaxy rather than the utterly provincial and mistaken view that you are tied permanently to the surface of a planet. Many chains are not physical but mental, as Bob Marley once sang.

If you are curious about some of the other essays I’ve written, about search and rescue teams, about rapid response teams, about space yacht racing competitions, about mining and refining, and about many other topics, feel free to ask in the comments. Some of these writings are at a link here or there. Some are available from me by email. Some are in places where I cannot currently reach them because of my current financial situation.

