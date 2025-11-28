“Woe to those who make unjust laws, to those who issue oppressive decrees, to deprive the poor of their rights and withhold justice from the oppressed of my people, making widows their prey and robbing the fatherless.” ~ Isaiah 10

The people who have power are evil. It is something to ponder when you look at films from the last fifty years. For example, in “Shooter,” Mark Wahlberg portrays a sniper who is betrayed by a nasty cia operative in a foreign field. Then he is recruited to help protect against an assassination only to find himself fingered for the blame of the same assassination. But he recruits someone good in the fbi, as if there ever were any such person, and they identify the villains with a lone senator. Or “Enemy of the State” in which Will Smith and Gene Hackman portray determined truth seekers who find that the head of the nsa is the lone bad guy running ops he shouldn’t. Or “Grosse Pointe Blank” in which various assassins are found to be networking. In “The Marksman” Liam Neeson works with someone in the border patrol who is not working directly for the cartels and wants him to do the right things. “Sound of Freedom,” has Jim Caviezel portray a homeland security agent who actually wants to help children escape from sex trafficking and narco terrorist cartels. These films are some of Hollywood’s attempts to portray people who enable tyranny as few and far between, the occasional bad apple, whereas in fact all of law enforcement is evil.

How so? They are enforcing the laws of men and punishing those who obey the laws of God. It isn’t just at the national level. It is also in every state, in nearly every county, in most of the local police forces. These are greedy men and women who want to take from others. Travellers on the highway are stopped, searched, evidence is planted, lies are told, plea bargains obtained, anything of value stolen through civil asset forfeiture. Passengers are raped. Witnesses are murdered. It happens at every level, every day, all the time.

The people who make laws are evil. They want to benefit some of their friends or their campaign contributors. They want to receive bribes. They lie and cheat. They never keep their campaign promises. The people who make the laws are terrible.

The people who adjudicate all these idiotic laws are evil. Judges do not seek the truth, they seek to increase their power. Judges love to release violent criminals to commit more violent crime everywhere so that people are more afraid. Prosecutors do not seek to find the truth but to gain convictions. Look at their pay. Prosecutors are paid for convictions and if they don’t have a high enough percentage of convictions may lose their jobs or not qualify for promotions. So prosecutors routinely hide exculpatory evidence and judges routinely dismiss objections and hurt as many people as possible as often as they can.

Your system is not broken

You look at the things that are happening, at the people assassinated while speaking in broad daylight, at murderers walking free from court and then stabbing someone in the neck on a train while eyewitnesses shrug and turn away. You look at the criminals being encouraged to come over the border with drugs, with children to sex traffick, with contraband of all sorts, given debit cards, given places to live, put in place as an army of millions of military age men to wreak havoc. These things didn’t start under Biden, friends, and they didn’t start under Bush. They started under Truman. They weren’t moving files and dossiers with operation paper clip, they were moving violent criminals into your country to hurt other people as much as possible. Some went to Plum Island for biological warfare, some to Huntsville, Alabama for intercontinental ballistic missiles, and many to other places about which you haven’t heard.

Your constitution was never designed by the plantation owners and freemasons and hellfire club members to limit power. It was always intended to consolidate power. The people in one party you look at as especially criminal and the people in the other party look away. They don’t do anything about the criminals. Sure, they have power but they won’t use that power because they don’t want to end tyranny. They like it just fine.

You think the system is broken. It is operating as it was designed to operate. It profits the people who operate it. Every once in a while some reform is proposed, such as a “family right to privacy” act and is passed with much fanfare. Or the health care information privacy act of America is passed, and supposedly you’ll be able to have your own medical data available to you any time you want to change doctors. Or you’ll be able to keep your doctor. But those are all lies. And you know they were always lies from the start. How do you know a politician or a bureau rat is lying? You see their lips move. Or if they have a cell phone, you see their fingers moving on the virtual keyboard.

They let some reforms happen. For a short time there was a “department of government efficiency” which was supposed to root out corruption. Did make some headlines. Gone now. The unjust men and women who run things, executive, legislative, judicial, do not want things to be fixed. They want corruption forever. They want bribes forever. They want war profits forever.

Reckoning

“What will you do on the day of reckoning, when disaster comes from afar? To whom will you run for help? Where will you leave your riches? Nothing will remain but to cringe among the captives or fall among the slain.” ~ Isaiah 10

There is no set of good people in power. It is not just one or two bad apples, the one bad senator in this film, or the one corrupt bureau rat in that film, it is all of them, everywhere, all the time. If they are not on the take, they are window dressing to give pretence that there are good people involved. But there are not. All of them work for evil, all of them seek to hurt families and defraud the public.

A reckoning comes. A day of terrible wrath. God is very angry.

It would be well for your soul to repent your sins, believe the Gospels, be baptised. Your time is short. Choose.

