“A lordship and titles. Gold. That I should become Judas?” ~ Braveheart, 1995

Something has been rotten in Christendom for a very long time. It is not confined to the state of Denmark. The stench rises unto heaven.

Christendom is the kingdom of Jesus Christ. There is no other king. All those others who claim any similar title, king or queen or monarch or emperor, are usurpers. They know themselves to be false. Those who obey them, who give them fealty, are traitors to Christendom. The lordships, the titles, the honours and accolades given unto them are meaningful only in the sense that they identify apostates.

Usurpers

Pride is the deadliest of the sins. Pride is the source of many sins. Arrogance and pride are the hallmarks of those who usurp the title of king.

Sitting on an earthly throne, having a coronation ceremony, asking that others bow and scrape, these are the actions of a person who pridefully puts himself above others. Those who obey such recreants are also sinners. The entire manifestation of what the peoples of Europe call “aristocracy” is ugly.

Peers

In a recent essay I mentioned that peers of the realm pee on the peasants. It is the case that “peer” as a noun arrives in our language from “par” which is Latin for equal. It is meant to assert a level of status, an appearance if you will, of equality with others similarly situated or elevated. The usurper in the house of Windsor “creates” peers, or makes them out of whole cloth, granting them titles of nobility, lordships, that they may become Judas.

It isn’t spiritually valid. All things were created by God and nothing was made without Him. There is no substance to these titles, they are flimflam, mere posing, utter conceits.

Rather worse, every individual who takes any such title is expected by their society to look down upon and disregard any obligation to accept the equality of any other soul. Those with titles of nobility refuse to love their neighbours as themselves. They are contemptuous. They are proud. They despise commoners, peasants, and serfs. They steal from such people and call it “taxes,” rape and call it “prima nocta,” murder and call it “execution” or “war,” ravage the persons and properties of others and claim it is their “noble heritage.”

Recently the decomposed body of 17-year-old Alisa Dmitrijeva was discovered by a dog walker in a wooded area of the Sandringham estate in Norfolk, England owned by the house of Windsor. Was she hunted by members of that family? Was she hiding from them? She was their neighbour and they treated her like dirt.

Speaking of treason, Anthony Blunt was “made” in 1956 a Knight Commander of the Royal Victorian Order. Kim Philby in 1946 was named an officer of the Order of the British empire. All of the spies who work so hard, do such vile things, hurt other people as much as possible, and enthusiastically prop up the tyrants of the house of Windsor and their minions in other nations, are evil. Spies are exonerated of their many crimes because “national security” is a get out of jail free card. You can see from the Epstein files what cowardice, filth, and depravity is the actual behaviour of mossad, cia, fbi, mi6, and other espionage operatives.

They do not love their neighbours as themselves. They are traitors to Christendom.

Dividers

Under the so-called “holy” Roman empire the titles of Bishop and of Archbishop were also titles of nobility roughly equal in imaginary stature to dukes or counts. They had oversight of properties and earthly authority as well as authority within their dioceses. Some few of them were “electors” of the empire, and it was the design of their college of electors which was used by the framers of the constitution in overthrowing the articles of confederation to impose the “electoral college.” Some voters, it seems, are meant to be “more equal than others.”

“And he said unto him, Man, who made me a judge or a divider over you?” ~ Luke 12:14

One of the reasons that Jesus founded his church on the solid foundation of his teachings was to illustrate the essential nature of mankind. We are souls that animate bodies. All souls were created by God. All bodies come of the original creation by God of our physical nature and of the physical universe in which our bodies live. To love your neighbour as yourself is to recognise that you are worthy of love and that those around you are also worthy of love, not only of your love, but also of God’s love.

Members of holy orders who violate the rule of their order and claim that commoners are not of equal status within their chapter houses are dividers. They are dividing the house of Jesus Christ, our Lord and Saviour.

A house divided against itself cannot stand, as Jesus explained to those who made accusations against him. Why then do supposed Christians insist on division? Why are you engaged in doctrinal disputes rather than accepting your fellow believers? Why are you engaged in status games pretending that some degree, office, title, or heritage gives you special privileges? Who then made you a divider or a judge over others?

It is clear who made Jesus a judge over all of us: God the Father Almighty, the creator of the heavens and of this earthly realm.

You have no obligation to anyone who claims authority over you that comes from usurpers or tyrants or liars or thieves or mass murderers. If you do not consent to be governed by a depraved state run by lunatics, you are not governed by them. They may for a time be able to impose their will, but that isn’t government. Indeed, it is the abandonment of government and represents the tyrants making war on the people.

You have choices to take. Even if you choose not to take any of the choices presented by others, you still have made a choice.

Please support my work

Good news. Many very gracious donors yesterday provided the means for me to pay in full the arrears on the rent for the storage of my things in Ohio. My plan is to go there in the next few days, give away furniture and appliances to friends and a local charity, and bring away my books, mementos, and other gear. I am very grateful for the help, both financial as well as the many words of encouragement, sharings and restackings, “likes” and comments which have made these things possible.

I am looking for work and for help with food, shelter, and travel expenses.

In a recent conversation with an old friend he said that I had fallen on hard times. I chuckled when I told him, “It’s true, although I didn’t just fall. I was pushed.”

I’m available for work, so if you have one or more projects with which you need help, please let me know. You can reach me here in the comments or using the direct message system. I do all kinds of writing, editing, publishing, finance, business planning, management consulting, technology development, tech support, communications privacy and data security teaching, forensic accounting, and many other things. Feel free to ask in the comments if you want to be taught on a particular subject matter or have work for me to do whether it is in my wheelhouse.

My associates in Western Colorado are looking for a sponsor to pay me to write grant applications for their home schooling and day school project. They are raising $30K short term for transport vehicle and a part time worker and $200K for the year. The sponsor would cover my room and board costs while I write applications to private grant sources for the new teaching team.

I’m offering a special $80 deal on my personal 90-minute audit of your communications privacy and data security situation. You get 90 minutes of my time after you tell me what your company, or you, or your family, or your school are doing with your computer systems, network connexions, and connected devices. So you don’t pay anything until I’m actually researching your set up and sending you a detailed analysis. I’ve been in computer communications and network technology since 1978 going back to the 75 baud acoustically coupled modem we used long ago, in another country (but Christopher Marlowe is dead). So if you think you need more data security or more privacy for your communications, you are almost certainly correct, and I can help.

Also I have membership coupon codes for the Axiom network. Right now I have a few that are “Hobo” level memberships for $10 and a few “Seeker” level memberships for $20. Axiom is a social media platform that lets you earn “acorn” tokens by posting ideas and evidence that supports your ideas. Several of my recent essays discuss Axiom. I believe it represents a very early censorship-proof publishing environment.

If you would like to support my work, including these essays and the notes I post about gold trading, I would be very grateful. If you have work for me to do or would like to have my help finding you other people to help you please let me know. I know many hundreds of people all over the world in many different industries, trades, and with all manner of skills. I’ve worked in publishing, business planning, launch services, logistics, software development, finance, banking, teaching, training, penetration testing, communications privacy, data security, cryptocurrency development, real estate, hospitality, healthcare practice management, and many other lines of work. I’ve lived and travelled in every state in the USA, many provinces in Canada, several provinces in Mexico, much of Europe, various parts of Asia, and several countries in east Africa.

Do you have money to invest? We have been looking for investors for Secure Perimeter Institute and other ventures, including Freedom Renaissance film studios, our publishing house After Dark Publications, our talent agency, and our network to broadcast truth. We have business plans and other information about these matters. We’re also looking for investors for the Axiom project. Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Not financial advice.

Do you have money to donate? My friends in Colorado are working on a home school and day school project for children whose families don’t want them irradiated by the corrupt school in Nucla.

If you are able to contribute money, please do. If not, please restack or like or comment on this essay to increase its visibility. Please share this essay with others. Your help matters. Under no circumstances does it help to “pledge” funds using the Stripe methodology pushed by the owner operators of Substack. I won’t ever agree to the terms of service for Stripe.

If you have funds to send, please contact me for information about how to do so using CashApp, Zelle Quickpay from Chase, Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), and Internet Computer Protocol (ICP). To find out more about how to help me, please contact me through the direct message system unless we are already corresponding by encrypted messaging app or encrypted email.

I am very grateful for all the assistance you choose to provide.

That’s all I’ve got for today. Come back next time when I have something new. Or old.