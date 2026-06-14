“Rule by the statist elite is not benign or simply a matter of who happens to be in office: it is rule by a growing army of leeches and parasites fattening off the income and wealth of hard-working Americans, destroying their property, corrupting their customs and institutions, sneering at their religion.” ~ Murray Rothbard, Power and Market: Government and the Economy, Anno Domini 1970

This morning I pulled a tick off my leg. Yesterday was spent at the burger joint that is very accommodating for those of us hereabouts who don’t have regular living quarters. Night before last was spent falling into ditches, skinning open my shin which now features a missing divot, and sleeping outside. Last night was spent getting hit by spray from industrial grade sprinklers and sleeping outside. Judging by the tick’s size and lack of bloating, it was a recent “acquisition” and caught in time.

The experience reminded me of my recent essay on obligate parasites. Such parasites require the blood of the victim or host for their life cycle. Everyone who works in the District of Corruption in any capacity is an obligate parasite. They require your money, your wealth, your delegation of power, your obedience, to continue existing. Yes, they are indeed evil. But, you may want to look at your own role in these matters.

Do you pay taxes you don’t owe? Yes, you do. You don’t owe any taxes. Taxation is theft. You should stop doing that part.

Do you use free market money? There are now millions of different currencies privately operated that you can use for nearly any transaction, including with various apps from major financial services companies like Square. If you exclusively use your country’s national currency you are being hurt by monetary inflation. Inflation is theft. You can stop it at the source by using other money.

Do you obey laws that have no authority? Most likely you do. Even a famous anarchist author once wrote that he would walk to the pedestrian crosswalk in order to avoid having a conversation with a dimwitted police officer. But your obedience to rules, regulations, permit schemes, approvals, and similar nonsense is your choice. Therefore it is your responsibility.

Elsewhere on Substack today I read about a family with a farm. A badger had take up residence under their home. Its burrow had undermined the structure. Structural engineering consultants (also known as guys who are good with tools) said there was significant risk of the house collapsing. The English owners of the farm and home had reported the matter to the relevant local authorities. They sought a permit to have the badger den filled in. The permit was delayed for over six months, and still had not been issued at last report. The family had asked for an emergency ruling which was also refused. The people making these determinations face no cost for being wrong. They pay no part of the consequences of their inaction. Indeed, they are paid to fail to act, or to act wrongly. The amazing thing to me is that people still bother.

Every real estate developer I’ve ever worked with is adept with hand tools. Find wetlands plants on your property? Easily fixed. A bit of shovel work and the plants are gone, the risk of your entire property being declared a wetlands resource and prevented from any development is ended with a small amount of physical labour. You don’t like it? Get your own wetlands.

You need to be responsible for picking the ticks off your body. Asking someone else to do so is foolish. Don’t waste time. Don’t multiply entities unnecessarily. If you don’t like ticks, going to see a doctor or nurse in today’s healthcare industry is simply asking for more parasites to infest your situation.

Yeah, sure, it would be great if you were living in a country with much less government, many fewer agencies, far fewer or zero bureau rats, few or no politicians. You don’t need a legislature to vote for new taxes; you need to stop paying any taxes. You don’t need a legislature to invent new laws. You need to stop obeying all the old laws that are in any way inconsistent with God’s law.

Today is “flag day” which means that flag idolators are worshipping striped cloth in America. You should stop doing that part, too. That flag has 13 stripes that were included on flags from the English military empire, including on their naval jacks. Those stripes come from the freemasons and illuminati and represent the thirteen steps on the pyramid on the back of the dollar bill. That “great seal” of the United States is freemason iconography. You should stop pledging allegiance to that artefact of human hands. The “pledge” was written by a nasty socialist who hated freedom.

What are you doing? Much of what you do is nothing good. I am disappoint.

That’s all I’ve got for today. Come back next time when I have something new. Or old.