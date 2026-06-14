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Bard Joseph's avatar
Bard Joseph
13m

And you thought that this is safe and effective just for dogs.

Fact Sheet for Pet Owners and Veterinarians about Potential Adverse Events Associated with Isoxazoline Flea and Tick Products | FDA https://share.google/k4YK34fgORSchTZSG

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Patrick Dwyer's avatar
Patrick Dwyer
5h

Jim,

I can deal with the "ticks", but how to address the other "parasites"? The two-legged species?

They don't obey the laws, feed off the largess, and are worse than "grifters", and more pervasive!

At this point, I think the mafias were a better deal, cheaper, and at least offered protection in the community.

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