“On retiring to Capri he devised a pleasance for his secret orgies: teams of wantons of both sexes, selected as experts in deviant intercourse and dubbed analists, copulated before him in triple unions to excite his flagging passions.” ~ Suetonius AD 121

My hypothesis for this essay is that everyone who admires ancient Rome is an admirer of its apotheosis, the Roman empire. Many people who pretend to be Christians claim that Rome was great, that the Roman empire is the model against which we should evaluate all subsequent enterprises, and that a new Rome with a new emperor would be a great thing. Many people who don’t make any such pretence, at all, such as the Roman patrician families whose descendants are found today in places like Venice, the city of London, and the District of Corruption, as well as in Rome, are not in fact Christian but do very clearly want to re-establish the Roman empire.

So it would be well to suppose that you know what sorts of men these were. Suetonius went to considerable trouble to write about each of the Roman emperors. There is abundant evidence that each of his biographies was a compendium of other well known material, widely read, and generally accepted about each of the disgusting, filthy, vile, demon worshipping emperors. There is zero evidence that Suetonius singled out Tiberius for any especially biased treatment. In fact, owing to the time at which his works were written and published and the veneration expected from Romans of the various “deified” emperors, if he had exaggerated or published falsehoods knowingly, he would have been tried for treason and executed. On the contrary, Suetonius held posts such as controller of the Roman libraries from which he would have been removed had he committed any crimes in any of his published works. Tacitus, who wasn’t as tabloid journalistic as Suetonius, agrees with Suetonius in the character of Tiberius, writing in part, “Finally, he plunged into every wickedness and disgrace, when fear and shame being cast off, he simply indulged his own inclinations.”

When you read about Tiberius, who was emperor at the time that the nefarious Pontius Pilate was washing his hands and condemning Jesus to be scourged and crucified, you are reading about the model of Roman pagans against whom all aspiring Romans should be judged. Rome was a filthy, disgusting, stinky place. It was loathsome. Its rulers were evil, violent, depraved. They raped children. They made those who sought to pay tribute to Rome to give their children to those same rulers to be used as sexual play things. Everything you see in the Epstein files is typical fare for every Roman emperor. All the aristocracy of Europe who claim “noble birth” and trace their lineage back to these scum are admirers of the Roman traditions of brutality, slavery, and depravity.

Your model of the future is a global hegemony that builds a “federation” of planets and sends its James Tiberius Kirk out to explore “strange new worlds” and have perverted sexual liaisons with alien beings. Very sick.

The European Union

There have been a number of proposed “successors” to the evil Roman empire. It is sort of amazing, to me, that people don’t bother reading the Scriptures. Yet they claim to want to know what is going on. Of course the “holy Roman empire” was corrupt and not an effective successor to Rome. Of course the British east india company was corrupt and not an effective successor to Rome. Of course the Russian empire wasn’t a new Rome. Nor was the French mess of freemason Napoleon Bonaparte, nor the German mess of that Austrian corporal Adolph and his Vril worshippers, nor the American empire of the skull and bonesers. It seems like every esoteric cult has this same ambition, to impose a global hegemony, rape everyone, enslave everyone, and steal everything. They do loot quite a lot, judging by the aftermath of their various wars of aggression and conquest. Yet, there it is quite clearly, in the book of Daniel where God lays it all out.

We already had the gold head, the silver torso, the bronze belly. The iron legs were the eastern and western Roman empires. The clay and iron mixed but not adhering to one another have been the mess ever since. Then a rock cut out without human hands smashes all that nonsense to chaff and grows to fill the whole world. The rock is the word of Jesus Christ. It is his kingdom which fills the whole world. You don’t get to have another Rome.

But, if you bother to read Tacitus and Suetonius and the others who documented the Roman empire you don’t want another Rome. If you had any sense as a species your forebears wouldn’t have wanted the first one. It was terribly violent and evil run by depraved maniacs who raped and pillaged. All the things you think were “invented” by the Romans were invented by people they conquered, or invented by conquered peoples after the conquest. Did you think it was a good idea to have more servile insurrections and more roadways lined on both sides with crucified men, women, and children for hundreds of miles? Really? No.

Yet, that is what Ursula von der Leyen clearly wants from her own words. She wants pre-crime. She wants to make you guilty of wrong think. She wants not to “debunk” but to pre-bunk. In her own words she wants massive surveillance of every word ever written and censorship to hurt anyone who disagrees with her. She is a disgusting aristo rat who won’t air condition the proles working on the lower floors of her disgusting office tower. These are not good people. The European Union seeks to be as bloody as the northern aggressors who called themselves “union” after 1861. Their total war against Russia is a total war against a Christian population. You should probably reflect more on those facts than you will.

Technate rat finks

The people who want to enslave you have turned to some nerds to find out how to get the job done. Peter Thiel, Alex Karp, and others are really disgusting, evil men who run Palantir. They seem to think that Tolkien was kidding when he said that the palantir stones were a source of corruption. Garrett Langley is a disgusting troll who wants his Flock cameras to spy on you everywhere you are. Larry Ellison is a very evil man who wants to enslave everyone and told his managers that everyone is going to obey because they’ll know that Ellison and his scum are always watching.

There was a thing called the “functional revolution” and a group of esoteric weirdos that arose out of the failed plans of the managerialism promoters. Yes, there have been a lot of weirdos, it does get hard to keep track. These particular weirdos thought that certain people should be identified as more clever than the rest and manage everyone else. If you have the stomach for it you can read about their “ideals” in Mandell House’s fiction or in the analyses of Frederick Winslow Taylor and their ilk. The “tech bros” are nothing more than another failed attempt to throw more money, more computing power, and more anger at the question of who gets to rape the children. Or, you know, drain their bodies of blood for transfusions.

These are not people who come from a distant land or are unaware of the American traditional expectation that the imposition of government requires the consent of the governed. They have read the constitutional limits on power in the same way they have read contracts limiting what the parties can do to one another, with the intent of circumventing every stricture and violating every edict. They want to get away with spying on everyone, raping your children, and stealing everything you earn.

They come from another long American tradition of doing vile things and pretending to be something they aren’t. Ben Franklin, for example, was butchering human beings, carving the flesh off their bones, cracking the bones for marrow, and hiding the evidence in the dirt in his unpaved basement in his home in London. His apologists will say, about those bones, well, there were people who wanted to perform dissections of human bodies and maybe they were afraid of public opposition if they did so. But, of course, all through the 18th Century there had been public autopsies of the bodies of executed criminals carried out by the college of barber surgeons, so it is unlikely that any royal society types would have found it difficult to commit dissection or even vivisection in that milieu. Franklin was a member of the hellfire club and engaged in many acts of depravity.

Tiberius and Pilate

Jesus suffered under Pontius Pilate. We know that Pilate was a member of the so-called “nobility” of Rome. His “class” was the equestrian, sort of mid-level. Pilate was appointed by Tiberius. That’s why Roddenberry chose that middle name for Kirk.

You should read about what Pilate did to Jesus in the Gospels. You should read the Gospels. You should share them with others. You should build upon them because they are a solid foundation. You should not build on the shifting sands of expedience.

After the resurrection according to Christian tradition a wealthy Roman citizen, a woman, named Mary Magdalene went to Rome. She requested an audience with the emperor. We know that at this part of his reign, Tiberius was mostly living on the island of Capri doing all sorts of unspeakable thing to young boys. We do know that he sometimes travelled to Rome and according to our traditional story of the encounter, he gave her audience in Rome. She brought a white chicken egg to the audience with Tiberius, in obedience to instructions from God.

As a citizen and a Roman, Mary Magdalene was upset that Pilate had scourged and executed an innocent man. She upbraided Tiberius about this matter. To the credit of his superiors, Pilate was removed from office. At the meeting, she told Tiberius that a just outcome had been brought about by God for Jesus had risen from the dead. Tiberius scoffed and said, “He is no more risen than that egg you hold is red.” On speaking these words, he saw that the egg had turned red. One of our traditions relating to our celebrations of the resurrection in the springtime is to dye eggs various colours. Many in Europe still remember this story and still colour eggs a bright red.

Ninety-seven baby skeletons in a Roman villa

In AD 1912 an excavation under a Roman villa found 97 baby skeletons. It seems that these children were killed at a brothel. There were 97 infants, 3 children, and 3 adult skeletons recovered, though a later review of records indicate some errors in this tally.

“The Yewden Villa in the Thames Valley was extensively excavated in 1912. Archaeologists at the time determined that it was a high status Roman villa occupied during the 3rd and 4th centuries A.D. The artifacts, pottery and human remains uncovered at the site were packed into 300 boxes and stored at Buckinghamshire County Museum, then the site was reburied and allowed to revert to a wheat field.” source The place is about 40 miles west from the city of London, and thus from where Londinium stood at the time the villa would have been lived in.

All of the infants were murdered at birth. Measurements of the bones confirm that the infants were about 40 weeks old when killed, so right at the completion of gestation. One of the “explanations” is that these infants were the offspring of enslaved prostitutes and killed to keep them from being raised into slavery. Other possible explanations: they were murdered as sacrifice to demons; they were killed because they were inconvenient to the owner of the slaves; they were raped to death.

What we know about this matter is bad enough. You are welcome to speculate about why the infants were murdered, or not, as you think best. Perhaps some further examination of the bones would reveal an outbreak of illness and some sanctimonious pro-Roman british aristo rat would declaim fervently about how it was all a terrible calamity but utterly from natural causes. But I don’t think they would have missed such a possibility in the 1912 examinations, nor in the subsequent and more recent review of the records and materials from the dig. Simply put, everything about Rome is monstrous.

Everyone who wants to reclaim the “glory of Rome” wants all the depravity, all the sickness, all the disgusting boy raping, all the infanticide, all the abortion, and all the evil. The people running things in your nation state, provincial, and local authorities are not any good, at all. None of them. They are vile, corrupt, evil, vicious, and disgusting.

You would do well to take yourselves apart and, as Saint Paul wrote, “touch not the unclean thing.” Paul lived among the Romans and travelled extensively in their empire. He knew what they were. His advice was sound.

Get as far away from these things as you can. And pray often.

That’s all I’ve got for today. Come back next time when I have something new. Or old.