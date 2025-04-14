“So Samuel told all the words of the Lord unto the people that asked a king of him. And he said, This shall be the manner of the king that shall reign over you: he will take your sons, and appoint them to his chariots, and to be his horsemen, and some shall run before his chariot. Also he will make them his captains over thousands, and captains over fifties, and to ear his ground, and to reap his harvest, and to make instruments of war, and the things that serve for his chariots. He will also take your daughters and make them Apothecaries, and Cooks, and Bakers. And he will take your fields, and your vineyards, and your best Olive trees, and give them to his servants. And he will take the tenth of your seed, and of your vineyards, and give it to his Eunuchs, and to his servants. And he will take your menservants, and your maidservants, and the chief of your young men, and your asses, and put them to his work. He will take the tenth of your sheep, and ye shall be his servants. And ye shall cry out at that day, because of your king, whom ye have chosen you, and the Lord will not hear you at that day.” ~ 1 Samuel 8 10-18

There is a living king who is king of all creation. His name is Jesus Christ.

All others who claim to be king are usurpers. All the suffering of the last three hundred eleven years can be tracked to one family, the heirs to a single usurper. Three hundred eleven years ago that family called itself the house of Hannover. Today they call themselves Windsor. They are evil.

Andrew who claims to be a prince spent weeks at the home of convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. Charles arranged the murder of his first wife, Diana. Much violence and many sex crimes are associated with the Windsor family.

As part of the first centennial year of the usurpation of the throne the Hannover family arranged that freemason grifter Napoleon Bonaparte be imprisoned on the island of Elba. As part of their celebration of the bicentennial of that usurpation in Anno Domini 1914 the house of Hannover under Georgie the fifth set the world on fire with the “first” world war, a war that in many ways continues to this very day. Leading up to the tricentennial in 2014 the UK military industrial complex conspired to overthrow the lawfully elected government of Ukraine in the 11th month of 2013 in order to target Russian speaking people in Donbass and Luhansk. Reflecting on these matters, Russia renewed its claim to Crimea a few months later. There has been intense violence in that region ever since.

Cui bono?

When you want to understand things you should always ask who it is that benefits from what is happening. In the case of the origins of socialism in 1762 with the publication of The Social Contract by freemason Jean-Jacques Rousseau and the beginnings of the Jacobin revolution in France, the clear beneficiary has been that house of Hannover. The royal family in France did not order their own executions.

The Hannover family were German pagans which is why they have resisted efforts by the Quakers and others to abandon the pagan names of the week. They like to see Wotan remembered in Wednesday, for example. The violence of the French academy toward traditional measuring systems, the violence of the bloody Terror, the violence toward nuns and monks in convents and monasteries throughout France were all very agreeable to the freemasons and German pagans of Hannover.

Yes, Napoleon was a freemason. No, he wasn’t interested in fighting against the Ottoman empire in Europe but instead chose to turn his war machine against Russia. So the French, the Prussians, and the Russians bled the ground red all over Europe, the freemason measuring system was imposed on much of Europe, and the royal family in England smiled about all of it.

They smiled when they hired Engels and Marx, freemasons, to file the serial numbers off Adam Weishaupt’s 1776 founding documents for the Bavarian Illuminati and publish the communist manifesto based on the same ideas in 1848. They laughed about all the communist revolutions in Europe that followed, and when those revolutions went poorly they helped arrange the export of those communists to fight for the Union armies in America.

Big grins came in the 1890s when they arranged to control all the gold and diamonds in South Africa. They used that wealth to buy up newspapers and magazines, buy and maintain radio and later television licences, and fund parts of their war machinery.

Although the Hohenzollern family wanted peace in 1915 that was deliberately prevented by the Hannover family which wanted more years of war, more war profits from making and selling artillery shells and other war stuff, more lives sacrificed to the demons they worship. By 1917 public sentiment against the war was so great that the family renamed itself Windsor to try to evade responsibility for their German pagan origins.

Prior to the war in 1912-13 the UK’s agents pushed for the murder of the anti-Feral Reserveless and anti-income-tax wealthy Americans on the RMS Titanic, the election of Wilson, the passage of the Feral Reserveless act, and the imposition of income taxes. They not only wanted to benefit from the coming war, they wanted interest on all the war debts paid by the Americans who they hate. After all, it was a Hannover who declared my family and many other families outlaw and had us transported for life to the colonies to be slaves on plantations.

How did the Hannover family benefit from the first world war? They saw the effective end of the Habsburg and Ottoman empires and they arranged the murder of the Romanov family in Russia. Germany lost its overseas colonies. The goal since Sophia of Hannover first set her sights on England has been a global empire under one monarch, one pagan royal family ruling the world, enslaving all mankind, raping children, and murdering billions of people to slake the bloodthirst of the perfidious demons they worship.

Empire by any other name

If you closely examine the period from 1933 to 1939 in Germany you find many British companies enthusiastically cooperating with and many British aristocrat families investing in German war industries, especially in chemicals and motor vehicles. You also find American freemason families like that of Prescott Bush investing in Germany right up through 1941. There was an investigation of Bush for trading with the enemy roughly 1942, but it went nowhere. His son, George Herbert Walker Bush, not only headed the cia, not only helped orchestrate the murder of JFK, but also became president and started a brief dynasty of grifters to grab ever more loot from the American people.

Well, I pretend to hear you say, but but but the British lost their empire after the second world war. That war was not for their benefit, you think? Oh, but it was.

The commonwealth countries are still under the same head of state. Look at their coins and paper money. The raj in India still closely cooperates with UK companies. The raj in Burma still provides opium for the royal family’s drug merchants. You are welcome to believe anything you want to believe, but I don’t believe that the pagans in Windsor castle have any problem with the pagans in India, the freemason-inspired communists in China, nor any of the violence and child trafficking all over the world in which they participate and from which they profit.

Fictional pagans

Many people have enjoyed reading the novels of George RR Martin. I have one or two of them in my collection in storage. In 1996, he published A Game of Thrones which is the first in his series “A Song of Ice and Fire” about feuding pagan aristocrats on a fictional world which has an elliptical orbit around some star. The characters are human, the climate is sometimes kind and warm and at other times brutally cold, and the paganism is blatant.

At the top of this essay is an image from the last episode of the last season of the HBO television series based in part on the novels. It shows the “iron throne” over which so much blood has been spilled and for the sake of sitting upon so many people have been tortured, murdered, imprisoned, raped, chased out of their homes, chased onto another continent to the east, and for which many cities have been burned, being slagged by the last of the three dragons that feature prominently in the stories. Rather than killing the man who kills the dragon rider, the dragon melts the throne.

People make a variety of comparisons all the time, and swords and sorcery fiction is no exception. So people will compare Martin’s books to those of Tolkien. At the end of Tolkien’s masterpiece The Return of the King the ring of power that has been the source of so much difficulty in “Middle Earth” is melted in the red hot magma of the mountain where it had been forged. And there is much rejoicing. Other comparisons might be made, but I shall leave those to others for now.

In fairness to Martin, he never wrote a book that resolved things the way the eighth season of the television show tries to do. So we don’t know if he had in mind the melting of that throne, which had been forged in the flames of some earlier dragon. Nor is it clear that he means for us to believe that all the vile aristocrats we encounter in his books are pagans. He has a “Lord of Light” that does certain kinds of miracles such as having one of his followers raise another from the dead, but this parallel to Jesus Christ is either mockery or inept, because simple things like restoring sight in both eyes to a man who is restored to life seem to be beyond the fictional “Lord.”

Some discussions of his source materials suggest that the wars of the roses in England and the hundred years war in England and France were the basis for some of his battle scenes and some of the family figures involved. Certainly there were plenty of pagans in the era of those wars.

The families in Europe include many Christian families. A few Christian families are wealthy or powerful. However, the vile behaviours of ever so many aristocrats in Europe make it clear that they are not at all Christian. Some who were once good and decent have been compromised by the nefarious dealings of spy agencies such as the mossad, mi6, cia, fbi, dea, and others. Many who have sought to publish the truth or resolve some of these matters have been murdered, or tortured, or raped, or burnt to death. The family in Windsor castle is evil and will stop at nothing to hurt as many other people as possible.

Prayer

So I pray.

Eternal Father please help us to free the slaves, stop the wars, end the tyranny of the state and the state of tyranny, cast out all demons, translate the Gospels into every language, care for the young and the old, the sick and the dying, with dignity and respect, out of a place of humility, and carry the Gospels to the farthest stars in every direction and to all souls in between. Please help with guidance, resources, ingenuity, endurance, fortitude, and patience. Please show us the little fires so we may pass by them. Please bring love into our lives so we remember what we have to live for. In the name of Jesus Christ I pray. God’s will be done. Amen.

That’s all I’ve got for today. Come back next time when I have something new. Or old.