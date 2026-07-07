“The art of navigation demands that the sailor knows the nature of the winds, the movement of the stars, and the depths of the sea.” ~ Ramon Llull, circa AD 1262

I thought it might be fun to find out how many ships there were roughly AD 1260 potentially capable of travelling across the Atlantic ocean that might have been suitable for inclusion in a fleet for exploration purposes. The short answer seems to be, “We don’t really know.”

A longer answer is that 13th Century naval records are fragmentary. Nobody felt obliged to register their merchant vessels with any of the scum bureau rats that infest our contemporary nationalist and internationalist agencies for a very good reason. There were no such bureau rats, no such agencies existed, there were no registry papers for vessels of any sort, and the world was a much better place for it. Socialists wreck everything and you should stop obeying them.

One large language model’s answer

Here is some information from one of the large language models that pose as “artificial intelligence.” I found the information interesting, but the answer is basically the guess I provided in my prompt with a huge error bar of plus or minus fifty percent. So it seems like “tell them what you think they want to hear” rather than find any actual knowledge in the records.

Here it is, quoted out for your enjoyment. No, I don’t think I want to tell you which LLM produced these “results” because no advertising or endorsement fee has been paid to L5 News to pimp their stuff.

Merchant/Commerce (vast majority, ~80–95%+ of total): These were the core. Typical vessels included cogs (Northern Europe/Baltic: 30–200+ tons cargo, crew ~10–20+), Mediterranean round ships/galleys (50–500 tons capacity in larger examples), and smaller coasters/barges. Trade boomed during the Commercial Revolution.

England: Later 14th-century references suggest ~2,000 vessels (1320–1360); earlier 13th-century numbers were likely lower but still in the high hundreds to low thousands, concentrated in eastern/southern ports and the Cinque Ports (obligated to provide ~57 ships). Hanseatic/Baltic/North Sea: Hundreds of cogs and similar; the League (emerging mid-13th century) relied on merchant fleets from ports like Lübeck, with convoys of dozens to hundreds. Northern Europe overall likely had thousands of operational vessels.

Italian Maritime Republics (Venice, Genoa, Pisa): Major players in Mediterranean trade. Venice/Genoa could mobilize dozens of galleys + merchant ships for wars (e.g., 20–50+ galleys per side in 1260s Venetian-Genoese conflicts); total merchant marines in the low-to-mid hundreds per major city, plus many smaller/foreign vessels in their networks. Larger galleys carried substantial cargo. Other (France, Low Countries, Iberia, islands, coastal traders): Additional hundreds to thousands across hundreds of ports. Mediterranean trade networks extended to North Africa/Middle East/Byzantium Military/Naval: A small dedicated fraction; most were converted merchants. Examples: Cinque Ports’ obligation (~57 ships); ad-hoc fleets of 100–300 vessels for major campaigns (e.g., Sluys and later); Venetian/Genoese war fleets of dozens of galleys. Byzantine and Muslim (e.g., North African, Egyptian) fleets in the Mediterranean added some hundreds more, but were regionally focused. Total “naval” operational capacity in/near Europe was likely in the low thousands at peak mobilisation, but far fewer on any given day.

Other categories: Fishing fleets, local ferries, riverine/coastal craft (many qualifying by size/crew), and occasional large explorers/traders. Atlantic/Arctic/island traffic was lighter but included Norse-influenced vessels. These figures are scholarly approximations derived from port records, chronicles, and archaeological insights rather than exact counts.

Very clearly there were thousands and thousands, easily ten to fifteen thousand, vessels that could survive an Atlantic crossing. Isles as far West as the Canaries were well known, and the Azores were found by Portguese sailors in the 14th Century. There are at least twenty significant stories of sailing vessels and fleets blown off course and winding up in lands far to the West. Various analyses of Homer’s epic poem “The Odyssey” suggest that some of the lands visited by that ancient mariner included Caribbean islands.

The city of London

Some of my recent research led me to understand that after William the conqueror had overthrown the English monarchy and gone north to slaughter various communities loyal to the previous regime, he set forth an agreement with the city of London. So, roughly AD 1067 he recognised the ancient traditions and rites of the city of London.

Which brought to my attention that the city was founded around AD 43 as Londinium. There is extensive evidence that it was the habitation of Roman pagans. It appears to be consistent with various offshore “tax haven” jurisdictions today. When I say there is extensive evidence, I mean that many subterranean explorations have revealed mosaics from the Roman era showing various pagan entities, such as Mercury, Mars, Saturn, and so forth.

The question arises whether there was ever any actual conversion of the city’s residents to Christianity. It seems clear that to the extent that some believers made sincere efforts to express their faith, the established enterprises did not.

We find similar patterns all over Europe.

Pretence of aristocracy

All over Europe they talk about establishing a “new Atlantis.” If you press them on the matter they may refer you to the works of Plato. In his book The Republic the author Plato talks quite a bit about an hierarchical system ruled by philosopher kings. To train up these nasty trolls, they would be given the very best education, the finest foods, and consort with the best minds. That way they would feel themselves privileged and others in their communities would think they were being ruled by the best people.

Now, you might want to bother to read Plato’s book. In it he points out that no one man is really any better than any other. He notes that even a very strong man has to sleep at some point and might be murdered in his slumber by other less strong men conspiring together. Or a very strong man set upon by a gang of thugs, as no doubt happened in Athens from time to time, would be robbed and murdered. Nobody is so smart and so inventive that nobody else can follow their thinking. Indeed, the best thinkers seem to be especially capable of conveying a sense of what their ideas are to other people.

So Plato, being an evil idolator and a really nasty guy, invented a falsehood. He calls it “the noble lie.” He admits that it is false. He says that it is a great idea, though, to suggest that some people are better than others. It is such a great idea, to him, that he wants all societies everywhere to be built upon this lie. He hates the truth. He wants people to be forced into castes. Really, when you read about his personal habits, the young boys he raped, and his views, you ought to have no enthusiasm for Plato.

All over Europe there are hierarchies. One of the things the British East India company claims to have done is bring the ideas of India’s caste societies back to Europe. And, the peoples of India, of whom there are great many, do make much of their differences. I suspect that they were led to do so as much by the filthy demon worshipping human sacrificing mass murdering child raping cannibals of the horrid and disgusting British East India company as they were influenced to take up those ideas. Probably there was a mutual reinforcement. But none of these ideas are Christian.

Quite the opposite. Jesus makes a point of washing the feet of his disciples. Jesus teaches us to serve those we work with, and points out that the first should be last, and the last first. You should look at your managers and the head of the company as people there to serve you, to make your work easier, not your superiors in any way. Moreover, it is a much better management principle that those in charge think of themselves as facilitating and supporting the work of those who report to them rather than lording it over them and calling them “subordinates” and arrogantly, rudely making their lives miserable. But you probably have not worked in any actually effectively managed company. Please share in the comments the good and bad work experiences you’ve had.

If you go to your favourite streaming service and search for the comedy sketch “the aristocrats” you find out what the jesters have always known and have always said. All aristo rats are evil, filthy, disgusting, perverted, and horrid. They murder. They rape. They sell their own children. They eagerly, enthusiastically, willingly sacrifice their children and their most beloved family members of all ages to gain power. They worship demons. They drink human blood. They are bad.

The problem with Western civilisation is that it is infested with demon worshippers. Jesus gave us a solid foundation on which to build. Plato gave us a lie. But the disgusting people in all the international agencies in all the non-governmental organisations, in all the enterprises inspired by scum like Karl Marx and George Bernard Shaw, are completely opposed to the teachings of Jesus. They all embrace the lies and falsehoods and similitude-laden ideology of pervert Plato.

Moreover, they demand you do so. Last month they demanded all month that you celebrate Plato’s ugly perverse desire to rape boys. They want you to be gay. It is not enough that you be anti-discrimination, you have to be pro-perversion. You really need to stop taking these people seriously.

They are hateful. They are mean. They will destroy your enterprise because you aren’t one of them. They will insist that if you are going to succeed you have to give them what they haven’t worked for, sacrifice your family members to their death cults, and obey them without question.

You want to know why they won’t prosecute the rapists of the Epstein files? I’ll tell you why. They all do it. They rape each other. They rape employees. They rape children. The “federal bureau of investigation” was founded in 1908 against the wishes of congress which refused to fund them until the fbi agents deployed by evil mass murderer Teddy Roosevelt found enough dirt on enough candidates for re-election to affect the 1908 results. After that, they have been able to coerce all the financial support from congress they need.

The fbi has never been interested in helping Americans. They find children, especially orphans. They arrange to have prominent men and women rape those children. If that doesn’t work out, they kidnap the children or other family members of prominent people they want to extort. The fbi are extortionists and always have been. You expect them to prosecute anyone involved in rape or murder or theft or corruption? Maybe for a show trial now and then. J. Edgar Hoover used to very proudly and arrogantly tell anyone who would listen that he had films and photos of every prominent American politician or businessman “in bed with a live girl or a dead boy” which is why he was fbi director for life. (No, I won’t capitalise the three letter acronym for that disgusting agency. You shouldn’t either. They don’t deserve any such treatment.) Hoover’s fbi agents all knew it. They all worked to supply the children to be raped and to murder the children after the fact and to hide the evidence. That’s true of your country as well, whatever country you live in. That’s your aristocracy.

You are not living in free countries. None of you. If you want to be free, you have to free yourself.

If you want to build a civilisation worth having, and it so happens that I do, you need to unlearn all the lies you have been taught.

You have to build on a solid foundation or what you build is going to fall down. Your culture, your civilisation, everything you have ever seen, read about, touched, watched in the cinema or on television, or heard of, has been composed of things that at best have at times paid some attention to the teachings of Jesus. No, that isn’t good enough.

You have to stop pretending that you are going to have a better future building on the shifting sands of expedience. You won’t.

It may be okay for a time or even good for a time but eventually the truth comes out. Eventually the decay, the rot, destroys everything.

Aristocracy is rot. The aristo rats are rot.

Bureaucracy is rot. The bureau rats are rot.

Politics is rot. The politicians are rot.

You need to stop being involved in these things. You need to build better.

That’s all I’ve got for today. Come back next time when I have something new. Or old.