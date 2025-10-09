“The Complaint in these consolidated cases, which involve the alleged manipulation and suppression of gold prices during the period from January 1, 2004 to June 30, 2013, suggests that in the era of supercomputers, big data, and sophisticated statistical analyses, it may be very difficult to hide illegal conduct that might otherwise have escaped detection.” ~ opinion, Commodity Exchange, Inc., Gold Futures and Options Trading Litigation, United States District Court, Anno Domini 2016

This week spot trading in gold has been vigorous. Traders in New York yesterday set the new all-time high intra-day asking price for spot gold. That new all-time high is $4,060.20 per ounce.

This week spot trading in silver has also been vigorous. Traders in London and New York today set the new all-time high intra-day asking price for spot silver. That new all-time high price is $51.10 per ounce.

The last time there was a week when traders on the spot silver market brought the price per ounce nearly to the current level was in 2011. Before that the price approached $50/ounce during the attempt to corner the silver market in 1979-1980. It may be said that we live in a time of significant monetary inflation.

Making a small fortune

How do you make a small fortune trying to corner the silver market? You start with a very large one. The Hunt brothers are believed to have lost about $1.7 billion in the endeavour. What happened?

Many older Americans will recall the oil price shocks of 1973 and 1979. Some Americans will recall the demonetisation of silver in the 1965 to 1971 period when LBJ and then Nixon took the silver out of all the coins. A few Americans will recall the efforts by then-president of France Charles de Gaulle to preserve his country’s treasury from the great ongoing folly of USA policies that became manifest with the intentional and malicious murder of his friend JFK.

Two of those policies were especially insane. Beginning in the 8th month of 1964 with the falsehoods told by LBJ and others relating to the Gulf of Tonkin incident (“those sailors weren’t shooting at nothin’ but flyin’ fish”) the USA nationalist state began to escalate deployments to Vietnam. It later developed that these efforts were coordinated with the house of Windsor to further consolidate control over the opium trade, especially in the highlands of Vietnam, Laos, Cambodia, Thailand, and Burma. The French state had extensive and negative experiences in Vietnam and knew that the place was a tar baby for any military seeking to pacify it. So de Gaulle expected things to get very expensive in lives and treasure for the USA.

The second insane policy was taking the silver out of the coins. LBJ very idiotically said that “silver is too expensive to be used as money,” and the nationalist socialists in the congress and the administration turned silver dimes and quarters into pot metal out of a hatred of American families. Silver content in half dollars was reduced to 40% until 1971 when it was entirely removed.

Anyone with any sense could see that the budget for military intervention in Vietnam, expanded socialist welfare programmes including Medicare, and other budget items was going to make it difficult to keep the promises of the 1944 Bretton Woods accord. So France began redeeming all its dollar reserves for gold at the promised $35 to one ounce of gold. Bullion bars were removed from Fort Knox and from other places of gold storage, sent to London, and redeemed for dollars at an increasing rate. Within a few years, the dollar price of gold on the world market began to move above the official redemption rate. Many Americans were oblivious because the evil, violent, mass murderer FDR had unconstitutionally banned the ownership of gold by Americans in order to hurt American families as much as possible.

The problem of gold redemptions became critical so in 1968 the nasty evil violent mass murderers of the house of Windsor conspired with their friends in the banking community to suppress the price of gold in what is known as “the London gold pool.” Meanwhile everyone with any sense who could do so was sending dollars to Europe to be redeemed for gold. The world price of gold kept rising, so that anyone redeeming dollars for gold could sell that gold at a profit, get even more dollars, redeem those, and keep going. Eventually all the good delivery style bars in storage were exhausted and “coin melt bars” from the era of unconstitutional gold confiscation by the evil violent fbi and the evil violent secret service were sent to Europe for redemption.

Oh, sure, at one point the conspirators caused the weighing floor at Rothschild’s in London to collapse and break through into the basement by deliberately putting too much gold on it. So they closed for redemption for two weeks. During that time, bankers in Zurich exercised their authority under Bretton Woods to set up for redemption, so the weighing floor was fixed and London went back to redeeming dollars for gold. Such tedious and malicious people, literally the banality of evil writ large.

Remember what they were doing with the money. The Pentagon Papers and other whistle blowers revealed that evil mass murderer Nixon was eagerly following the advice of war criminal Henry Kissinger and bombing every chance he got every village in Cambodia, Laos, Thailand, North Vietnam, and South Vietnam that could be obliterated, killing millions of people entirely out of spite.

There was also a series of events in the Mediterranean region during this same period. You should look very closely at the “Six Days War” and the deliberate, malicious attack on the American intelligence vessel USS Liberty by the military forces, including sea and air craft, of the nation state of Israel. There is a considerable body of evidence that then admiral John S. McCain, Jr., dad of the late senator from Arizona, and LBJ conspired to have the Liberty sunk, blame the Egyptian military, and enter the war. According to sailors and officers of that ship, a series of miracles took place keeping the vessel afloat and thwarting the efforts to justify American involvement in the war.

Nevertheless, the USA support of Israel was one of the motives of the 1973 Arab oil embargo against Americans. At the same time, there was a general price rise due to the evil Nixon administration cutting the last tie to gold in 1971. American families suffered which was the intention of the people in the District of Corruption. Later, Jimmy Carter would provide the Shah of Iran with access to American medical facilities for cancer treatment, leading to a conflict with the new regime in that country, and a second oil price shock.

It was in this context of monetary inflation and geopolitical calamities that the Hunt brothers tried to corner the market in silver. At one point they had two-thirds of all privately held silver in their possession. But they were determined to do more to control the market, so they borrowed against these assets and also used margin trading to secure additional silver, or at least putative rights to future silver delivery.

Naturally this level of consolidation of control over a commodity outside of the authority of any nation state and without the permission of those who think they should run things was very upsetting to those powerful people. It would be fair to say that they conspired to make things hard on the oil billionaire Hunt family.

First, they proceeded against the Hunt brothers by having Commodity Exchange, Inc., the COMEX, implement a new rule restricting margin purchases. Known as Silver Rule 7, it dramatically changed the ground rules. It was, of course, imposed ex post facto so there was no grandfather clause for the Hunt family’s previous purchases on margin. Then a large volume of silver was put on the market all at once at the end of the 3rd month of 1980, causing silver prices to collapse from over $20 to about $10.80 per ounce. Margin call, as it was in the film “Trading Places” for the Dukes, was disastrous for the Hunts. They were unable to pay their brokers.

Rather than have a series of financial calamities run through global markets, a group of New York bankers were tasked with providing debt financing to the Hunt brothers. Subsequently the system fined them each $10 million. They endured personal bankruptcy in 1988.

It might also be useful to look into the Herstatt bank collapse in Germany. It led to a global bank regulatory authority in Basel Switzerland. Herstatt was involved in foreign exchange trading. They had very large losses due in part to settlement risk. So foreign currency exchanges and foreign currency price speculation became highly regulated, with instant settlement the new rule. The Herstatt collapse was roughly as calamitous as the oil price shocks and the “Global Financial Crisis” of 2007-2009.

Exchange fraud

With national entities like the commodities futures trading commission (cftc) and the Basel global supervisory authority you might have the credulous view that commodity exchanges are careful, even-handed, and consistent in their rules for trading. In fact they are not. Large bullion banks are notoriously privileged. Futures trading for gold and silver should settle with actual delivery, but various exchanges “allow” for settlement in cash. Denying actual delivery is fraudulent, since contracts for commodities on the futures market trade with delivery dates (April gold, for example, would be a contract for delivery in April 2026 and trades on the NYmex).

A number of lawsuits have resulted from attempts by contract holders to obtain actual delivery. These have at times resulted in enforcement action. The largest fine by the cftc for manipulation and related schemes in the precious metals markets was a $920 million penalty against JPMorgan Chase & Co. in 2020, a component of a larger criminal and civil resolution. This penalty for spoofing and manipulative trading, resulted from both criminal and civil actions. This followed a $13 billion fine against JP Morgan Chase in 2013 for marketing toxic mortgage securities. Despite such large seeming regulatory penalties, JP Morgan made $58.5 billion profit on just over $175 billion revenues in 2024. You can see that in reality these fines represent a minor slap on the wrist, and do not in any way deter malevolent market behaviour.

If you think you may be experiencing front running in your trading of financial securities, you probably are. There is also nearly nothing you can do about it. Front running by a brokerage firm or trading firm is the practice of placing orders for the brokerage or trading firm ahead of orders placed by their clients in the expectation that the effect of a surge in buy orders or sell orders known to be “in the pipeline” will cause the price of a financial security to rise or fall. You may believe the protestations from brokers and traders that they don’t ever do such things if you wish. But the evidence is that many of them do.

One of the complaints by Hamlet in the Shakespeare play of his name is “the law’s delay.” Another complaint is “the insolence of office.” I mention these in particular in the context of the quote at the very top of this essay, taken from a 2016 court opinion reflecting proven manipulation of the gold price during 2004 to 2013. You can see that it took a long time to make its way into district court and no doubt even longer for the ensuing appeals. All during that time the manipulators were benefitting from their ongoing manipulation of the price.

Everyone involved in creating regulatory agencies is a liar. Securities regulatory authorities do not protect widows and orphans. They do not make trading safer. They make it more expensive. They impose licence procedures limiting who is able to get involved in various aspects of trading. They make financial securities more difficult to issue. They do not actually protect consumers, buyers, sellers, or anyone else. But they do protect their own jobs.

Gold Anti-Trust Action committee

There are many gold enthusiasts, often called gold bugs, in the world. Gold is money. It is mentioned in the Bible. It is mentioned in historical documents about economic transactions since the earliest surviving records of such transactions. Gold and silver are money. In places where gold and silver coins have been kept pure there has been great economic prosperity. Byzantium, also known as the eastern Roman empire, was one such place.

Constantine, in the same year that he had his vision and chose to reform his empire in alignment with the teachings of Jesus Christ, also chose to issue gold and silver coins that were not debased. There followed a period of many centuries of good coinage. The prosperity of Christendom ensued from these reforms. What is called the Italian renaissance was possible because of good money. The long period from 1792 to 1932 and the shorter period from 1944 to 1971 of good money in the United States also resulted in significant prosperity. An ounce of gold has always had consistent purchasing power, for hundreds of years.

In 1974 a man named James U. Blanchard III started the New Orleans investment conference (as it is known today) by inviting hundreds of his closest friends and fellow gold bugs to a gathering at a hotel in New Orleans. As a result of his efforts, the ownership of gold by Americans which had been made “illegal” by an unconstitutional executive order by FDR in 1933, and which was made troublesome by a subsequent confiscation order in 1935, was restored by an act of congress and by executive action on the part of Gerry Ford.

More recently, a group called the Gold Anti-Trust Action committee, which you can read about on their web site at GATA.org was formed. Its purpose has been to challenge the price manipulation of gold on certain commodities exchanges. The group has compiled detailed records of manipulation events and has held public meetings to expose these facts. They also published a full page ad in 2008 to draw attention to these matters. Further they sued the Federal Reserve seeking transparency on gold swap agreements with foreign banks. Their lawsuit was not successful.

I was introduced to the Gold Anti-Trust Action committee about 2002 by James Turk of GoldMoney and subsequently travelled to Vancouver for a meeting of the group that included Anthem Blanchard, son of James U. Blanchard. It was a long and snowy trip, in the first month of 2006. Mining industry conferences in Canada tend to take place in the winter months because the warmer times of the year are better for actual mining activities at northern latitude mining sites worldwide.

There is a great deal of fellowship in the gold and silver enthusiast communities worldwide. People who understand the importance of true weights and measures are often better at keeping their word about economic transactions than people in state agencies who like to pervert, steal from, and prohibit such activities.

Commentary

For many months, especially this calendar year, I have been commenting here on Substack from this L5 News profile about spot gold market trading action. For most trading days, I look at the action and report on how things have developed in Sydney, Hong Kong, London, and New York on both the Comex and Globex markets. This year has been quite interesting.

Thirty-eight times this year, spot traders have set new all-time highs in gold. As of today, the 9th day of this month, there have been six days so far this month with new all-time highs in spot gold trading. The dollar has been deliberately debased by the egregious efforts of the Feral Reserveless scheme and by the efforts of people in politics.

How should you think about these things? Well, if you consider that from 1792 to 1932 a dollar was defined as one-twentieth of an ounce of gold, you should understand that about 99.5% of the value of the dollar has been destroyed. Put another way, if someone in 1932 took a million dollars and bought gold, they would have bought 50,000 ounces.

If, this week, you sold 50,000 ounces of gold at the recent all-time high price of $4,060.20 per ounce, you would have been paid $203 million. You can see from this example why the word “millionaire” is treated with such awe and respect in old films and books from the 1920s and 1930s. It doesn’t mean nearly as much now.

Another way of looking at these things is to consider the half cent coin. Although it stopped being minted in the 19th Century it was still often in circulation through the middle of the 20th Century. I have seen shopping circulars and newspaper adverts from the late 1940s indicating prices for veggies and other foods to the nearest half cent. What your dollar buys today would have been paid for by a half cent in 1932.

If you like, follow me for more gold trading commentary. Follow me here on Substack for more End the Fed commentary.

That’s all I’ve got for today. Come back next time when I have something new. Or old.