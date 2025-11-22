“The very word secrecy is repugnant in a free and open society, and we are as a people, inherently and historically, opposed to secret societies, to secret oaths, and to secret proceedings. We decided long ago that the dangers of excessive and unwarranted concealment of pertinent facts far outweigh the dangers which are cited to justify it. Even today, there is little value in opposing the threat of a closed society by imitating its arbitrary restrictions. Even today there is little value in ensuring the survival of our nation if our traditions do not survive with it. And there is very grave danger that an announced need for increased security will be seized upon by those anxious to expand its meaning to the very limits of official censorship and concealment. That I do not intend to permit to the extent that it’s in my control…” ~ John F. Kennedy, Anno Domini 1961

As it turned out, to the extent that it was in president Kennedy’s control to limit the power and influence of secret societies like the Skull & Bones and freemasons, and to limit their secret agencies like the nsa, cia, and fbi, that control was taken away from him on this day in 1963 now sixty-two years gone by. We were told a few years later, by a special commission appointed to whitewash the truth, that JFK was murdered by a lone gunman. The official narrative paid very well.

Crafting the “magic bullet” theory of a mysterious projectile capable of making right angle turns in mid-flight won for evil Arlen Specter the powerful position of district attorney of Philadelphia followed by a 20-year career as senator from Pennsylvania. He was extremely corrupt and reasonably careful. His record of perfidy speaks loudly of his interest in preserving a system of disorder in and around the District of Corruption.

Allen Dulles was appointed by Lyndon Johnson to the Warren commission, setting the fox to curate the story of how the hen house occupants were killed and eaten. Dulles was rewarded with exoneration for his many crimes, not only with respect to Dallas but going back to his ww2 career giving assistance to Nazi officers and industrialists.

Gerald Ford was also appointed by LBJ to the Warren commission. He was later appointed to be president, succeeding the evil mass murderer Richard Nixon in order to pardon him. Ford was a freemason, having been initiated into Malta lodge no. 465 in Grand Rapids, Michigan in 1949. He later became a master mason and went on to receive advanced degrees, including the 33rd degree of the Scottish rite. So he was evil.

Cover up persists

Tulsi Gabbard, who now heads the deep state and is notorious for her role in crafting numerous psychological operations in support of the Covid19 hysteria, has received popular acclaim for releasing various of the JFK assassination records. She is the directrix of national intelligence, one of those evil, nasty, ugly, corrupt, horrid secret agencies with secret budgets that are anathema to a free society, which JFK warned against, and which was, through its predecessors, directly involved in his murder. So, of course the cia has lots of records about how their senior operative, George Herbert Walker Bush was in Dallas on this day sixty-two years ago, coordinating with the shooter teams.

Has she released all the records? No.

Many documents remain withheld in full due to specific legal protections, such as grand jury secrecy rules and tax return information, as outlined in the JFK Act. Moreover, the fbi, an agency with a domestic intelligence rôle which reports to Gabbard, recently “discovered” 2,400 additional documents relating to the assassination. The page count on these previously hidden documents has not been announced. The National Archives says that over 6 million pages had been in their possession relating to the JFK assassination. About 99% of those pages have been released, including those released by Gabbard, which means that fully 60,000 pages have not been released. A great deal of nasty, vicious, murderous, hateful, evil corruption can be hidden in 60,000 pages plus 2,400 more documents of unknown contents and page length. In other words, Gabbard is hiding whatever she wants to hide and the American people will never, ever be told the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth.

Gabbard was raised in the science of identity foundation which is an offshoot of the hare Krishna religious movement. She has been identified as a practicing Vaishnava Hindu. She is not a follower of the teachings of Jesus. You won’t find any Christians at the head of the intelligence agencies in your country.

Coup in Dallas

Americans who bother to spend much time looking into the facts have known for decades that JFK wasn’t murdered by one estranged spy named Lee Oswald. New Orleans district attorney Jim Garrison developed an extensive investigation into the actual facts. So did Dorothy Kilgallen, who was murdered shortly before publishing her exposé.

One of my friends in the Kansas City area, Alan Kent, worked for many years on a book with Leslie Sharp and H.P. Albarelli on Coup in Dallas which contains important primary source materials in its appendices. In particular, they had access to the day planner of the man who coordinated all the shooter teams, not only for the actual assassination in Dallas, but also for the other cities. Visits by JFK to Tampa and Chicago were considered for the big event which was postponed until Dallas. If you want to understand what was done and by whom, Alan’s book with his co-authors is a good place to start. It is a thick tome with lots of citations.

One of the interesting connexions is to Austria-born Otto Skorzeny. Now, you might have heard of Skorzeny’s work in plotting the assassination of Churchill, FDR, and Stalin while he was working as a senior SS officer for his fellow Austrian in 1943. You might not have known that he was one of the many ardent Nazis rescued with help from cia (then “OSS”) operatives like Allen Dulles. Skorzeny worked for a time in Spain and for a time for the Israeli secret agency Mossad. Perhaps, like a certain police prefect in the film “Casablanca” both the Mossad and Skorzeny had gotten “broad-minded” by then.

Bumper’s books

Jacob Hornberger, founder and president of the Future of Freedom Foundation, has written several books that argue John F. Kennedy was assassinated as part of a conspiracy orchestrated by the national security establishment. His works focus on challenging the official lone gunman theory and exposing details of the official cover-up. (Television show “The X-Files” had characters, and a spin-off called “The Lone Gunmen” which mocks the lone gunman theory of the JFK murder by making the noun plural.)

His books include:

Regime Change: The JFK Assassination serves as a primer for his core thesis that the U.S. national security establishment “violently removed John Kennedy from the presidency through assassination” because his actions were perceived as a threat to nationalist socialist security during the cold war era. Bumper frames the assassination as a regime-change operation similar to dozens of other cia operations in countries like Iran, Guatemala, and Chile during that era.

The Kennedy Autopsy meticulously examines the mysterious events at Bethesda naval hospital on the night after the assassination. Bumper presents evidence that the official records were fraudulent and that the president’s body was tampered with to alter the wounds. He presents extensive evidence that one body or more than one body arrived at the morgue twice, in separate caskets, and that autopsy photographs and x-rays were forged or went missing.

The Kennedy Autopsy 2: LBJ’s Role In the Assassination specifically details the role Bumper attributes to mass murderer and war profiteer Lyndon B. Johnson in the fraudulent autopsy and cover-up.

An Encounter with Evil: The Abraham Zapruder Story focuses on the experiences of Abraham Zapruder, the man who filmed the assassination. Bumper discusses how Zapruder’s encounter with evil destroyed the rest of his life and resulted in a decades-long family taboo against discussing the famous Zapruder film.

Contemporary discussion

One of the better men in the freedom movement, Lew Rockwell, has continued for many decades to pursue and publish the truth about that day in Dallas now sixty-two years gone by. You should spend considerable time and follow many of the links his associate and friend Charles Burris has assembled here:

Another author who has done important work on this topic is

of Welcome to Absurdistan. Here is her comprehensive review of the facts of assassinations and other perfidy.

If you want to understand the world today, and the three hundred eleven years of evil that the house of Hannover and its successor the house of Windsor have wrought, you should spend some time with Elizabeth’s most recent post about the satanic usurpers.

Another source of information, some of it good and some of it seemingly absurd, which you might like to review is “An Alternative Approach to the JFK Conspiracy,” which includes many links to documentaries, films, and web sites. I think it is important for you to have access to a great many different views and sources of information because you need to choose for yourself what to believe.

Your choices

You don’t have to believe what I write. On many occasions, I don’t make any effort to persuade you. For example, when I published my essay pointing out that on the very close order of a million children a month, or twelve million a year, are stolen off the streets of our world, raped, tortured, trafficked, murdered, and in some cases eaten by cannibals, I was given a very rude reply, quoting Carl Sagan, to the effect that extraordinary claims call for extraordinary proof. In fact, no. That’s not how science works.

You should view the things I post here, and the things that I post at Axiom and at Crowdsource News as hypotheses. The way science works is that you falsify the hypothesis and, if you are successful in doing so, it then (and only then) becomes incumbent on me to come up with a better hypothesis that reflects all the available evidence. You’ll note, perhaps, that I am not inclined to help you very much, in most of my essays. But in today’s essay I have assembled abundant links and discuss a great number of books, because I think you should be able to find the truth about this particular matter as rapidly and as easily as possible.

I want you to look directly at it. I am tired of having people lie about it, as an elected official from Arizona recently did in a discussion on one of Matt Taibbi’s recent posts worrying about whether the Jeffrey Epstein scandal and revelations of evil in high places was becoming another “Trump Russia collusion” mess.

John F. Kennedy was murdered by evil men who hate America, hate mankind, and hate God. Allen Dulles was deeply involved in his murder and its subsequent cover up, as was LBJ, as was Gerald Ford. The evidence is abundant that these men did murder JFK, were evil, and were involved in mass murder all over the world. I believe that LBJ and Dulles in particular orchestrated the killing of JFK because they wanted corrupt war profits from the wars in Southeast Asia that JFK was not willing to push. Millions of people in Vietnam, Cambodia, Laos, Thailand, and elsewhere in that region were killed, including tens of thousands of American men and women sent to fight and bleed and die for the drug profits of the house Windsor and the war profits of scum like LBJ.

Finally, be strong in the Lord and in the strength of his might. Put on the whole armor of God, that you may be able to stand against the schemes of the devil. For we do not wrestle against flesh and blood, but against the rulers, against the authorities, against the cosmic powers over this present darkness, against the spiritual forces of evil in the heavenly places. Therefore take up the whole armor of God, that you may be able to withstand in the evil day, and having done all, to stand firm. Stand therefore, having fastened on the belt of truth, and having put on the breastplate of righteousness, and, as shoes for your feet, having put on the readiness given by the gospel of peace. In all circumstances take up the shield of faith, with which you can extinguish all the flaming darts of the evil one; and take the helmet of salvation, and the sword of the Spirit, which is the word of God, praying at all times in the Spirit, with all prayer and supplication. To that end, keep alert with all perseverance, making supplication for all the saints, and also for me, that words may be given to me in opening my mouth boldly to proclaim the mystery of the gospel, for which I am an ambassador in chains, that I may declare it boldly, as I ought to speak. ~ Ephesians 6: 10-20

You have to choose who to serve. You should not serve evil. The cia, fbi, nsa, dea, batfe, and other state agencies in the District of Corruption are evil. All of them. So stop obeying them. Stop serving them. Stop paying them. Stop cooperating with them. Never call them. Never work with them. They hate you. They hate you because you stand between them and your children and they intend to rape, enslave, and murder your children. They hate God.

The price for your eternal salvation was paid by Jesus Christ. He says that you have three obligations, which he describes as the whole of the prophets and of the law. Those are to love God with your whole heart, soul, spirit, and energy, and to love your neighbour as yourself. Love God. Love your neighbour. Love yourself.

The cia and the other evil filth do not love God, nor you, nor your neighbours, nor themselves. They are evil. They worship Lucifer. They worship demons. They are depraved.

You don’t have to lay your hands upon them to throw them down. But you do have to stop supporting them. Stop holding them up. Stop choosing their part. If you don’t stop, you cannot ever be free.

Choose ye this day who ye will serve. As for me and my family, we serve the Lord our God.

That’s all I’ve got for today. Come back next time when I have something new. Or old.