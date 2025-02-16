“When plunder becomes a way of life for a group of men in a society, over the course of time they create for themselves a legal system that authorizes it and a moral code that glorifies it.” ~ Frederic Bastiat, Anno Domini 1847

The thing in the District of Corruption is “all about the Benjamins” to use a phrase of popular culture. I suppose one could choose to put “culture” in quotation marks, since what we have isn’t very culturally sophisticated nor alluring, but I think it is what it is. By the same token, it is not what it isn’t.

How many? Well, at the end of the 9th month of every year, which you very strange people call “September” although “sept” refers to seventh, the fiscal year of corruption, skullduggery, violence toward Americans, and perfidy comes to a close. Would that it would stay closed, but the very instant it is the 1st day of the 10th month (which is “October” because two Roman emperors put in months named for themselves, and one was so modest he called himself august) they start in again lying, cheating, stealing, raping, killing, consuming flesh, and being evil. So, you get to wait a few weeks, and then they announce the “audited” figures for the recently concluded fiscal year.

For fiscal year 2024 the total budget is a number $6,752,000,000,000 which is the figure published by the ‘congressional budget office’ which is allegedly responsible for the data. Now, I do wish to point out that there is somewhere inaccessible to me a much more exact figure which includes digits other than zero in the hundreds of millions place and following. However, I don’t have any confidence in any part of the procedure for counting the spending, so I think greater precision would be erroneous.

It would be wrong to think that anyone in the District of Corruption knows how much grift, deceit, fraud, theft, rape, pillage, and murder is produced. It would be mistaken to suppose that anyone at the congressional budget office is concerned, either. They are fans of the late Everett Dirksen who famously quipped, “A billion here, a billion there, and pretty soon you’re talking about real money.” Lesser amounts of booty are not of any interest to such evil piratical scum.

Well, it’s a big number. But, you might well ask yourself, how does it compare to other numbers? For example, the “gross domestic product” as we are now told to name it, which in my youth was called the “gross nationalist product” presumably in deference to the nationalist socialists of grifting days gone by. Ackshewally, I can hear someone reading these words blurt, it was “gross national product” but I amuse myself from time to time reminding people that nationalism has not proven to be good at all ever.

Measurements

You may have come to have sense by now of who it is that I am when I write things here. “I’m just this guy, ya know?” I don’t happen to believe that the number of people reported in the economy is even remotely close to the actual number of souls currently living in America.

Just last week, I saw a blipvert on some web site, possibly ZeroHedge, possibly the artist formerly known as Twitter, to the effect that there were thousands of socialist insecurity recipients receiving payments every month who were a documented 150 years old, or older. It always makes me swell with pride when I learn of longevity in the world today.

It was in the first part of 2021 when I learned of an entire age cohort of 100,000 persons in Wisconsin who had in fact voted in the 2020 election all of whom were born in the appropriate prior interval to be registered to vote on the 1st day of the first month of the year 1918. Since it was at that time required that persons registering to vote be 21 years of age or older, there was this great news for libertarian immortalists to read about a hundred thousand persons 123 years of age or older so spry, so vigorous, that they had gone to the voting booth in the 11th month of 2020 and cast their votes! Or, you could see it as evidence of comprehensive fraud on the part of the voter registrars, county clerks, and gooferment officials involved.

When I say that “to secure these rights, governments are instituted among men, deriving their just powers from the unanimous consent of the governed,” I am quoting from a very good book by my late friend and publisher L. Neil Smith. The Probability Broach is a book that I heartily recommend you read. You’d like it. You will find in its pages many familiar scenes and when you note it was published in the 12th month of 1979, your eyes might go wide. Or not.

So, since I do not consent, and since the 110 million plus Americans who were fully qualified to vote in 2024 did not consent to be governed, and since the 76.1 million persons under 18 years of age at election time in 2024 were not asked whether they consent, I don’t agree that the thing in the District of Corruption is a government. It is not. It is, at best, a gooferment, which is a word that I first saw written in an essay by the above captioned L. Neil.

You can call it many things. My friend Bill Buppert of the amazing

calls it “Mordor on the Potomac” which comes with a graphic which I will elide for the present essay. But you can imagine. At times I refer to the city on Manhattan island and surroundings as “Orthanc on Hudson” because they are a matched set.

Be that as it may, you might not think that I have any confidence in officially published statistics. You would be correct. If you want to see a number of essays about stats like unemployment and inflation, I recommend going to Shadowstats.com to see how the figures that are published have been manipulated since the 1980 election to try to reduce how bad things are in reality because the reality makes those in power look like the uncaring, nasty, evil, demon worshipping, cannibalistic trolls they are when they would rather be portrayed as beams of sunshine.

All of which leads to the figure of $27,720,730,000,000 or 27.7 trillion dollars as the “gross domestic product of the United States” for calendar 2024. Now, I note that the calendar year and the fiscal year don’t line up exactly. And I note that for economic measurement, behold there are non-zero digits in the hundreds of millions place, and also for the tens of millions digit. Whee. Such much precision!

But the fact that the calendar year ends at the end of the 12th month and the fiscal year ends at the end of the 9th month doesn’t really seem like that big a deal because the people reporting all this information are liars, bureau rats, banking gangsters, Feral Reserveless parasites, and other cretins of one kind or another. Yeah, sure, three months of additional graft and corruption did take place in the calendar year, and it no doubt accelerated as much as it possibly could in the post-election malaise that so obviously gripped the parasites, politicians, bureau rats, and hideously ugly filth living and working in the District of Corruption, but we may as well use the figures to which we have access.

I think in the above text I have sufficiently cast doubt on the veracity of these numbers. So if you have plans to navigate your way across the galaxy and these figures should need to be involved in any way, please discard them and don’t trust them. But if you just want a kind of grip on how big the problem really is, here is what I have for you:

24.36%

That is the quotient we get from dividing $6.752 trillion by $27.72073 trillion. Please let me know if you got a different value. Also please let me know if you think that we get a “product” when we multiply two numbers together so we should get a “dividend” when we divide two numbers. The idea that it is a quotient seems unintelligent. Yes, I pun, get used to it.

Well, that’s roughly a quarter i’n’it? About a quarter of the entire American economy is sucked out of taxes and borrowing. Since borrowing on the “full faith and credit of the United States” generates monetary inflation, and since inflation is theft, taxation is theft, regulations are theft, user fees are theft, licence fees are theft, eminent domain is theft, and civil asset forfeiture is theft, there is a quarter of the economy that is theft at the feral level.

Which is why I would be delighted if the people who recently took office were in the least serious about reducing the size and scope of that theft. Truly, most sincerely, I would. I would like less tyranny please.

State & local

When you seek figures on state and local gooferment spending, you get a variety pack of lies. That’s because there are 50 states and over 3,000 county-level entities. (Some counties are called parishes, and some townships do what counties do, so it isn’t a trivial exercise.)

I found one source, something calling itself “The Urban Institute” which has a figure of all state and local spending for fiscal year 2021. That figure is $3.7 trillion and it breaks down as $1.8 trillion for states and $1.9 trillion for local gooferment.

Again, as above, I don’t trust these numbers. I don’t think the parasites in your county gooferment are trustworthy, I don’t think they report all the money they steal from you and your neighbours, and I do think they spend money which is not properly recorded in their published reports. What I think of your county is what I think of every other county in your state, and is about a tenth of the contempt in which I hold your state’s gooferment. They all lie and they lie boldly and without remorse. The people in your gooferment are evil, malicious, hateful, hurtful, and bad.

But let’s keep going as if we have figures we can trust, and see what percentage of the total American economy is involved in feral, state, and local gooferment. The number I get by combining the state and local figure for 2021 and the national figure for 2024 is $10.452 trillion.

Now, if you have some reason to think that spending at state and local levels was at all reduced in 2024 compared to 2021, by all means, please let me know in the comments. But for now, that’s the number I find. I am eager for better numbers, so if you have some insight into where they are hidden, please let me know.

Well, now, that comes out as a portion of the total American economy. What portion?

37.70%

That’s a big number. More than a third by quite a bit. Enough tyranny that I am going to simply say: you live in a communistic, socialist, collectivised third world hellhole which masquerades as a “free market” economy and is nothing of the sort. Now, you who have, like me, travelled to places around the world where there are open sewers in city streets, where people defecate in public because it is time to go and there is nowhere private to be found, and where poverty is legendary, might quibble with “third world” but I don’t think you should be too proud of yourself if you have, again as I have done, recently visited San Francisco or other of the big cities in America. It is not pretty these days.

World

Gosh! It’s a big planet. How big is the total global economy? Well, it turns out that the global economy is reported to be $110 trillion. Doesn’t that seem rather round and imprecise?

Why, yes, it does! And if you think that I have profound caveats about the reliability of the figures that liars in American local, county, state, and feral gooferments are reporting, you can go ahead and double those, or more, for figures about the economies of other countries.

But it is a mark of how disreputable Americans have become that the feral gooferment audited spending for fiscal 2024 is over 6% of the entire global economy. Together with state and local spending, tyranny in America accounts for 9.5% of the entire world production of goods and services.

Now, I want to take a bit of time to mention that Austrian economists don’t agree with macroeconomics. People active in the field like my friend

and authors of yesteryear like Ludwig von Mises and Murray Rothbard, have profoundly criticised the nonsense that passes for macroeconomic commentary. The idea of a gross national product might be a thing that could be calculated, but it is questionable whether government spending should be added to or subtracted from the calculated figure. In any event, what goes for the gross national product goes even more definitely for the gross global product.

On top of all the other caveats I want to be sure to mention that anywhere from ten percent to twenty percent of the known global economy is underground, hidden, and part of what is called “the black market” or is under reported and part of the grey market, or involves murder for hire, coercive prostitution, rape, human trafficking, and other red markets. So, official governmental measures of economic activity have to be suspect. And, given how much reported tyranny and abuse of authority there is in the world, the less people admit to cash transactions, the better, I believe.

Concerns

The foregoing essay to this point is meant to stir up your enthusiasm for any efforts to reduce the size and scope of gooferment. The less tyranny the better. I believe it is best to have zero.

Thus, I am not at all against a “department of government efficiency” that is currently being marketed by one of the guys (Elon Musk) behind the DOGE-coin cryptocurrency and other projects. I am in favour of more accountability and less tyranny.

I am, though, against making things worse. And in a recent essay,

has pointed out some major concerns about the implementation of the accountability behaviours of that same “department of government efficiency.” I do not generally offer links, but I want to be sure you get the exact concerns in as much detail as possible. Here is her essay:

I gather there is an audio and a video version of the same material. Yes, I do think Naomi is correctly reporting on an actual problem. Yes, I do think that as the head of a tech company she is fully qualified to report on this matter. Yes, I do think she has a history of accuracy and personal accountability in reporting on excesses in governmental policies and in the rise of authoritarianism in our world. Yes, my mom bought me one of her books many years ago, I enjoyed reading it, and I think well of her as an author.

Simply put: Musk’s people have made copies of what digital records there are of USA feral gooferment spending. And that’s a lot of money. What they do with those records would seem to be the business of any American who wants to know.

Over the last few years, I have had many reasons to distrust Elon Musk. I have reported on his “X-rated Tweetie-bird app” in an essay by that title which you can find here on this ‘stack. It is not a comprehensive critique but a good place to start.

No, I don’t think Musk is an objective observer. If he is in fact the wealthiest man in the world, that is a “notional” value because if he sold all his shares of all the companies he owns and operates the value of those shares would crater, so his ability to realise that wealth is nil. Also, it is essential to understand that SpaceX is a gooferment contractor and gets various products and services and use of facilities as a set of subsidies. Tesla customers get various credits for solar powered houses and cars from various levels of gooferment. My late friend Courtney Smith called Musk the biggest corporate welfare queen in the history of the world.

Yes, I do think that Musk is seriously a Luciferian and demon worshipper. His new logo for “X” the app is clearly an homage to the “tools” of freemasonry. His “costume” of samurai armour imprinted with demonic symbols which he himself calls “the devil’s champion” is symbolic of how very evil he is. I think he wants to build slave plantations on Mars. I am confident that he won’t offer free rides there but will want to indenture anyone who he transports thither. I don’t think he is irredeemable, but I do think he has a lot of character problems.

So, in a nutshell, I respect Naomi as an author and as a known watcher of authoritarian doings. I don’t respect Musk. If you feel my current essay reflects these biases, you have my complete agreement. I am who I am.

Is there actually going to be a reduction in spending under Trump? I don’t know. There might be. Is there going to be accurate reporting of a great many of the excesses of USAID, the department of Education, the Pentagon, and the IRS, among other closely examined agencies? Yes, I think so. I applaud that reporting. I applaud any reduction in spending that results.

Are there going to be prosecutions of those involved in the fraud, violence, unjust imprisonment, and lies told by Nancy Pelosi and her fellow felons about the 6th day of the 1st month of 2021 (J6 as it is called)? I have my doubts. Pam Bondi could have indicted all of them by now if she wanted to do so.

Are there going to be any other prosecutions of these demonic evil mass murdering baby raping cannibals in the District of Corruption? I will await credible reports thereof before venturing what I choose to believe about those reports.

Ross Ulbricht is a free man. I have for a very long time been a #FreeRoss advocate. So there is at least some evidence that Trump wants to do the right thing in certain matters.

If you don’t feel that I am being fair to him, that’s okay. I wasn’t planning to be his advocate. I am not with the tens of millions who voted for him, the tens of millions reported to have possibly voted for Kamala, nor the millions who voted for other presidential candidates in 2024. I am with the 110 million plus persons who chose not to vote. Your gooferment doesn’t represent me, isn’t functioning with my consent, and is not “government” as defined above.

That’s all I’ve got for today. Come back next time when I have something new. Or old.