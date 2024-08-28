“He has abdicated Government here, by declaring us out of his Protection and waging War against us.” ~ Declaration of Independence, 1776

When the candidate from the Democratic party called sixty-three million Americans deplorables, her intentions were clear. “They are what I would call the deplorables — you know, the racists and the haters, and the people who are drawn because they think somehow he's going to restore an America that no longer exists.” She lost.

It is good that she lost. She deserved to lose. Her campaign was the vilification of Americans who choose to be Christian, decent, hard-working, and live humble lives. Her campaign was an attack on Christendom. She was a sore loser.

If it was not clear to you during the 2017-2021 period, many of the foreign and domestic policies actually implemented by the United States government were against the best interests of the American people. My purpose isn’t to assign blame, though it is clear that the permanent bureau rats who held high office during that time were not loyal to the president. Nor is it entirely clear to whom they owed their actual allegiance.

It is clear that beginning by the 10th month of 2019 certain plans were set in motion. A biological weapon was released. Its release was intentional. The target was the whole human race. An event to simulate and project casualties called “event 201” was orchestrated, as was an array of technologies to provide for and monitor private business meetings during the planned “lockdowns.” There were supposed to be 63 million deaths.

Hospital protocols were established. The people now in power wanted to murder as many of the elderly and chronically ill as possible, not only in the United States and in Canada, but in every country where “national health” policies had been imposed. The plan was to pay hospitals in the USA $48,000 for each person they murdered with ventilators, with remdesivir, and by preventing the application of known treatments such as ivermectin, hydroxychloroquine, zinc supplements, sunlight, and visits from friends and family that would have alleviated suffering, reduced the death toll, and helped many individuals recover. The administrators in a vast number of hospitals went along with these evil protocols, eagerly taking their thirty pieces of silver.

The lockdowns were implemented. Americans and many other people were under house arrest, with very few exceptional countries in Christendom such as Sweden. Riots were planned and executed, in hundreds of cities, involving deaths, looting, fires, vandalism, and acts of war. Governors and premieres in various territories allowed or encouraged the looting. Hundreds of thousands of businesses were closed and destroyed.

A two tier system of prosecution was established to ignore any wrongdoing by anyone attacking a Christian church, a group of property owners, business owners and their places of business, and attacking anyone who complained. The right to peaceably assemble to petition the government for redress of grievances was eliminated. Peaceful protestors against government abuses and usurpations have been arrested. Many have been treated abominably. Torture and extreme interrogation measures have been used. Whistleblowers have been murdered. Cruel and unusual punishments have been inflicted. Excessive fines have been imposed. Bail has been denied for many peaceful protestors but has been waived for violent protestors provided their release was serving the interests of those in power.

National leaders and opposition candidates have been prosecuted, murdered, or targeted for unsuccessful assassination. Journalists and businessmen dedicated to free speech and the distribution of information have been arrested, murdered, targeted for violence and denial of services, and told to cease publication of true information - including life saving information about healthcare options, information about hazards to life and limb from major government contractors, and information challenging in any way the “narrative” being imposed by those in power. A great many so-called journalists, publications, and communications platforms have come out in favour of censorship and against freedom of expression, including against freedom of religious expression. People have been imprisoned for praying in public. People have been arrested and deported for preaching, baptising, and believing in God.

Your Choices

You have to be aware of what is going on around you. You have a moral obligation to yourself, your family, and your posterity to see with your eyes, hear with your ears, and pay attention. People who hate you are making war on you and your neighbours.

They want you dead or enslaved. They don’t want you to protest.

They want you murdered in the hospitals. They don’t want you to have any choice in the matter.

They want to force you off your property and confiscate it. They want to force you into a death camp which they will call a “smart city” or a “fifteen minute city.” You will be denied permission to leave. You will be prevented from owning a car or any other property. You will be told what to do by people who claim authority over you.

You don’t have to consent. You don’t have to obey. You don’t have to participate in your own enslavement. You don’t owe them your allegiance. You don’t owe them any money.

The men and women who approved the spending and the bureau rats who spent the money owe the national debt of each country. You do not. You never signed for the debt. You never pledged collateral. Debt is a contractual matter and if you didn’t consent, you don’t owe it. The politicians in the national governments and the officials who spent the money in the bureaucracies are the ones who owe the money, and they owe the money to a cabal operating in restraint of trade and commerce. A disgusting group of malicious gangsters have power over interest rates and certain commodity prices. The entire structure of debt and monetary policy is fraudulent.

The people in power have been making war on you and your family for generations. They have made economic war. They have assassinated presidents since at least 1881. They have overthrown governments, ignored the will of the people, engaged in genocide against 262 million persons in the 20th Century, and waged wars of aggression and occupation killing 65 million in combat in that same century. Since the beginning of the 21st Century at least 200 million additional persons have been murdered by their own governments.

You don’t have to consent. You don’t have to participate. You don’t have to agree.

You were born free and sovereign. No matter where you were born, to whom, in what country or community, in whatever family, you are free and sovereign. You are as good as the person that usurps titles and sits in a palace in Scotland today. God loves you as much as any other soul.

What should be done?

I didn’t come here to tell you what to do. You have no obligation to do things if I were to tell you to do them. Nor do I have any obligation to tell you how to get out of the mess you’re in.

But I do believe you should reflect on what is to be done. You should reflect on your choices. You should consider that, as a sovereign, you are empowered by God to transact business, engage in trade and commerce, set boundaries, make war, and negotiate peace. To be free is to speak, travel, and act as you see fit. To be free is to be armed in defence of your life, liberty, and property.

Choose

“Now therefore fear the Lord and serve him in sincerity and in faithfulness. Put away the gods that your fathers served beyond the River and in Egypt, and serve the Lord. And if it is evil in your eyes to serve the Lord, choose this day whom you will serve, whether the gods your fathers served in the region beyond the River, or the gods of the Amorites in whose land you dwell. But as for me and my house, we will serve the Lord.” ~ Joshua 24: 14-15

That’s all I’ve got for today. Come back next time when I have something new. Or old.