“The thief cometh not, but for to steal, and to kill, and to destroy: I am come that they might have life, and have it in abundance.” ~ John 10:10

In the last ten years the “dominion” of Canada has deliberately murdered 76,000 Canadians under the guise of “medical assistance in death.” Why? The usurper on the throne upChuck third wants you dead. His goal is to kill everyone who disobeys his will. He is very upset that his brother Andrew was caught raping a minor. He is very upset that Britons voted for Brexit. He and his family and their associates have always wanted blood, have always murdered. His family orchestrated the start of world wars one and two. His family financially supported the death camps of the Soviets, the Germans, the Japanese, the communist Chinese, and the South African provincial government. His family murdered Lincoln, Garfield, McKinley, and Kennedy. Their goal is your death.

It does you no good to obey them. That only encourages them. It does you no good to vote. No matter for whom you vote you get the policies you don’t like from the people you don’t want who work for their advantage and your privation. It does you no good to comply with their rules, pay for a hunting licence, a fishing licence, a driving licence, a pilot licence, a radio broadcast licence, pay the taxes they demand, pay the fees they require, get a building occupancy permit, get a fire compliance certification, hire by their rules, pay your company’s share of payroll withholding, steal from the people who work for you out of their pay packets. Yes, you are responsible for everything you do, and it is stealing even if you are told it is required. Payroll is a stupid way to engage people to mutual advantage, and you know it.

Blood

Since 1880 the sacrifice of infants through infanticide, abortion, and neglect has murdered over 2 billion souls. The house of Windsor is against you ever praying near an abortion clinic. They want to carry on with blood sacrifices to the demons they worship. Since 1880 more than 400 million have been murdered in genocides, including in colonial Britain and in countries whose national state has been supported financially by investments from house Hanover and house Windsor (the house formerly known as Saxe Coburg Gotha and the direct successor in interest to Hanover). The wars directly instigated by that family include the Boer wars, the Spanish American war, various colonial wars, the wars to clear the Scots Highlands of families of like mine, various wars of occupation in Ireland, the opium wars with China, the wars to protect Windsor family cocaine trafficking, opium trafficking, and marijuana trafficking worldwide, all the wars in the Middle East since 1948, both the first world war and the second world war, and the war in Ukraine. Combat deaths and civilian deaths brought about by these wars number at least a further 200 million. Thousands and thousands of whistleblowers, reporters, and publishers of truth have been jailed, tortured, or murdered to keep their narrative of lies rolling along.

That’s a great many dead people. By their fruits shall ye know them, says Jesus.

A good tree brings forth good fruit. A corrupt tree brings forth disgusting fruit. Behold the fruit of the house of Windsor: death, rape, plunder, maiming, mutilation.

Please support my work

Answers to prayers: Yesterday as I was posting my most recent essay, a long-time supporter sent me some funds. So I was finally able to make a partial payment on the rent in Ohio on the storage unit where I keep my books. There is still a balance due from last month. There is now another month’s rent due, which becomes past due on the sixth of this month. Your help would be very welcome.

My novel Freedom Decentral: Free the Slaves is revised and will be fully published here on Substack later today. The table of contents is here. My intention is to write a further six novels in the series, with the next title being “Freedom Decentral: Stop the Wars.” Also I am planning to begin recording each chapter to post an audio version here, starting this week. Finally, I am planning to offer printed copies of the book including a limited edition of 300 copies in hard cover (linen bound with dust jacket) for $88 and an unlimited number in trade paperback (perfect bound, glossy cover) for $19 each. You may pre-order my book by contacting me, making payment arrangements, and providing a shipping address.

Secure Perimeter Institute is paying 20% commission if you bring us a customer. Or apply the 20% as a discount if you want a class on communications privacy, data security, or physical security. We’re raising a further $23K in our seed round, so if those topics interest you feel free to contact me in the direct messages or comments and I’ll send our one sheet overview.

I am looking for work, support, and help.

Right now I am raising several hundred dollars so I can pay the rent on my book storage in Ohio in full. I was unable to get together enough to pay on time, so a late fee has been added. Right now I am raising at least a thousand dollars to get started going to Ohio to retrieve my things in storage and move them to Illinois, where a friend has agreed to store them for me for free.

Things have been very difficult for me for several years, so you may rely on me for advice on how to get through difficulties. I am looking for work, investors, customers, and help. The Secure Perimeter Institute continues to offer classes on communications privacy and data security.

I refuse to have anything to do with Stripe and its policies. They are very bad. So if you would like to support my work, trying to “upgrade to paid” won’t happen. Pledging is pointless because I will never turn on payments.

If you want to support my work please get in touch through the comments or direct messages unless we’re already in touch by encrypted email or messaging or some other means. I am currently able to receive payments by Zelle Quickpay, by CashApp, by BTC, ETH, or ICP crypto currencies, and in some other ways.

It has been brought to my attention that there briefly existed a substack profile calling itself 15news which is obviously using the sans serif problem of the numeral 1 being confused with the lowercase letter l in casual reading. Please do be careful about direct messages and double check whether you are receiving a message from some “Jim Davidson” who has stolen my name, banner image, and profile pic and is deceptively calling itself 15news. Yes, of course, I have reported this matter to Substack through their reporting system. (To their credit it appears that account is currently gone.) Also be aware that I will never send you BTC or other crypto addresses in direct messages and the same for other payment info. So anyone sending you a BTC address in direct messages isn’t me.

In California some friends of several years are raising money for their aerospace venture. In Oregon some friends are raising money for their Freedom Renaissance film studio. In Georgia a friend provides accounting services to investment funds. I’m happy to put you in touch with any or all of these outfits.

If you are not in a position to contribute money or to invest money, that’s cool. You can help by commenting on this article, or by restacking it, or by restacking it with a comment and tagging one or two other Substack writers, or by hitting that like button. Everything you do that improves the standing for this article in the algorithm helps make things here in the algorithm ghetto a little brighter.

Thank you for all the help you choose to provide.

That’s all I’ve got for today. Come back next time when I have something new. Or old.