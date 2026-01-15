“Thus saith the Lord God of Israel, Let my people go, that they may hold a feast unto me in the wilderness.” ~ Exodus 5

You keep doing things that don’t work. You do them because you were taught to do them, you were encouraged to do them, and you may have come to believe that doing them was part of being who you were supposed to be. Some of you have learned to acknowledge that you have been lied to for your entire life. When you reflect on those matters you are seeing now, as others before you have seen, the hand of God acting in the world. You see that those who have power have been weighed in the balance, been found wanting, and their days numbered.

For it is not your world, nor is it my world, nor is it the world of those who have power to do all manner of things today. This world is God’s world, created by God the Father Almighty, who created the heavens and created this worldly realm and all things within it. God created your soul. God created the pathway from the spiritual realm through which your soul communicates with your body. God created all souls, all things, all of this world, all of the spiritual realm.

Your choices

You are in fact very special. You have choices. The essential nature of God that is within you, that is in your nature, is free will. You are free to choose who to serve. You are free to choose to obey other men, or to obey God. You are free to send money to the District of Corruption and you are free to refrain from doing so. You are free to swear an oath of allegiance to a flag, to a document, to terms of enlistment, to obey men, and you are free to obey God. Jesus tells us to swear not.

You have the choice of continuing to obey those who have been weighed in the balance and found wanting. You also have the choice to cease such obedience. You have the choice to continue with choices you took in the past or to repent of those choices and choose differently now. You are at all times free.

Joshua says that you should choose ye this day who ye will serve. Elijah asks why you are halt between two choices. Jesus says to hear the words of the Gospels and do them in order to build upon a solid foundation.

The time to choose is upon you. Those things which have been built upon the shifting sands of expedience are about to be swept away. Those who have been keeping power and wealth and knowledge from you and have been using those aspects of their situation to claim authority over you have been told that their days are numbered, that they have been found wanting, and that their power will be divided from them and distributed to others. Your individual sovereignty is to be fully restored to you.

Their positions

“You think the people of this country exist to provide you with position. I think your position exists to provide those people with freedom. And I go to make sure that they have it.” ~ William Wallace, “Braveheart”

Everywhere you look there is abuse of power. The clerk of the city of Nucla, Colorado took bribes to ram through a long term contract to the detriment of the people of that community, for the benefit of the cell tower operator, and then left town with those ill gotten gains. The coroner of Montrose county Colorado sells body parts for profit. The sheriff of Delta county Colorado hides the truth about crimes and prevents justice. Magistrates in robes of bribery condemn thieves in stolen rags.

Every month millions of children are murdered, raped, tortured, enslaved, some of them cooked and eaten by the wealthy and powerful. Every month all over the world unborn children are sacrificed. All over the world people have been poisoned. To keep their grip on power violence is used against all the rest of the souls on Earth. Wars are fought by men and women who have been duped into betraying their own families for the profits of people they know are evil. Debts are increased under false pretences.

You are told to pay taxes you don’t owe to satisfy the interest on a debt to which you never agreed to help people you don’t like get to do things you don’t want done. It is clear why they want you to do so. It is wrong for you to continue to do so. You should stop. Now.

Foulness

There is no king but Jesus Christ. The usurper in the house of Windsor and all the other usurpers in all the places on Earth who claim to be “king” or “emperor” are no such things. They are liars. They are false. They are foul.

All those who have taken titles of nobility are tainted by the foulness of the evil usurpers who have assigned those titles. All those who claim a title of honour, including every lawyer using “esquire” and every judge who demands to be addressed as “your honour” are pridefully claiming distinctions they have not earned and do not deserve.

Near the beginning of the 238 years since the ratification of the constitution and the first election which seated the first session of congress and led to the inauguration of president Washington there was understood a vital need for amendments to the original document. You are familiar with the bill of rights which is the first ten of those amendments. You may be aware of the eleventh amendment’s concept of sovereign immunity for the several states from lawsuits brought by other states including foreign powers. You might even have been told about how the presidential electors originally cast their votes and how the twelfth amendment changed things so they cast separate votes for president and for vice president. You were probably never told about the original thirteenth amendment that was ratified prior to the second war with Britain.

As late as the 1880s the state legislatures, especially in Western states like Colorado, published that thirteenth amendment in their official documents as part of their acknowledgement of the exact terms of the federal constitution. The original thirteenth amendment punishes the acceptance of any title of honour or nobility with political exile.

In order to keep that amendment from being enforced, in order to hide its very existence from the American people, and for other war objectives, the house of Hannover celebrated their centennial in 1814 by burning the White House, sacking the city of Washington, and destroying as much of the documentary record of the ratification of that amendment as possible. Despite their efforts, the truth was published again and again. Americans do not want aristo rats to be suborning the elected and appointed officials who exert federal authority. The house of Windsor hates Americans, hates free speech, hates all individual liberty, and seeks to enslave all mankind.

None of the usurpers claiming to be monarchs are any such thing. All of their power is being wrested from them. All of their minions will be suitably punished.

You can support my work

The night of the 13th of this month (the day of this week y’all choose to call “Tuesday” after the Germanic false deity Tyw and which I call “second day” in deference to the Quaker tradition of using the names for the days of the week found in the book of Genesis) was an interesting night for me. I slept outside.

It wasn’t terribly cold, as I regard temperatures. It was about 42 F when I left the burger joint where the staff know me. They have electrical outlets for customers so I can work there while I’m awaiting other possibilities. That night there was about 100% humidity. So it was foggy. Happily there was very little wind. I don’t have a house, a car, a tent, a sleeping bag. But when I was staying in Las Vegas working for the world’s greatest financial securities trader there was a thrift shoppe where I was shown a down comforter. It has kept me warm on many nights in the years since then.

During the night, the acorns I had been paid which I had converted to Internet Computer Protocol tokens were sold. The fifteen dollars was sent my way, so when I woke up on the morning of the 14th (several times) I knew that I would be able to have breakfast at that same burger joint when their lobby was opened at 0600. By the time I was done eating there was money for a room. So, later this morning I’ll still be inside with heat and light and plumbing at my disposal. I am very grateful.

If you would like to support my work, including these essays and the notes I post about gold trading, I would be very grateful. If you have work for me to do or would like to have my help finding you other people to help you please let me know. I know many hundreds of people all over the world in many different industries, trades, and with all manner of skills. I’ve worked in publishing, business planning, launch services, logistics, software development, finance, banking, teaching, training, penetration testing, communications privacy, data security, cryptocurrency development, real estate, hospitality, healthcare practice management, and many other lines of work. I’ve lived and travelled in every state in the USA, many provinces in Canada, several provinces in Mexico, much of Europe, various parts of Asia, and several countries in east Africa.

Do you have money to invest? We have been looking for investors for Secure Perimeter Institute and other ventures, including Freedom Renaissance film studios, our publishing house After Dark Publications, our talent agency, and our network to broadcast truth. We have business plans and other information about these matters. We’re also looking for investors for the Axiom project. Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Not financial advice.

If you are able to contribute money, please do. If not, please restack or like or comment on this essay to increase its visibility. Please share this essay with others. Your help matters. Under no circumstances does it help to “pledge” funds using the Stripe methodology pushed by the owner operators of Substack. I won’t ever agree to the terms of service for Stripe.

If you have funds to send, please contact me for information about how to do so using CashApp, Zelle Quickpay from Chase, Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), and Internet Computer Protocol (ICP). To find out more about how to help me, please contact me through the direct message system unless we are already corresponding by encrypted messaging app or encrypted email.

I am very grateful for all the assistance you choose to provide.

