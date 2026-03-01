“Any man who tries to be good all the time is bound to come to ruin among the great number who are not good. Hence a prince who wants to keep his authority must learn how not to be good, and use that knowledge, or refrain from using it, as necessity requires.” ~ Niccolo Machiavelli, The Prince Anno Domini 1513

In his Discourses on Livy Machiavelli suggested that by fighting a common external enemy, people are likely to set aside things they are contending about with one another. He also wrote that when people are fighting against their ruler they can be distracted by a war to conquer some foreign power. Am I saying that knowing he is identified extensively in documents establishing his role in raping children, working with cannibals and demon worshippers, and serving the interests of foreign states, Donald Trump has started a war with Persia? Yes.

Perhaps one day the maps being re-written to identify the “Gulf of Mexico” as the Gulf of America can also be re-drawn with the label “Persian Gulf” removed and “Gulf of Epstein Credibility” put instead. In any event, it is clear that the president who lamented that his foolish former followers were completely taken in by the Epstein disclosures is now desperately seeking to unify Americans by slaughtering children in other countries. Again. Still.

Which crimes?

British police arrested former Prince Andrew Mountbatten Windsor last week for sharing confidential government trade documents with Epstein. You see, British police actively support and encourage rape gangs that target children, especially young British women. The Andrew thing is not under arrest for raping Virginia Giuffre nor for any of his other crimes against children. He is accused of sharing confidential government trade documents with Epstein because those documents are really important and none of the children raped, murdered, cooked, and eaten are even slightly important to the British authorities.

Peter Mandelson is the architect of New Labour. His work was essential in bringing evil mass murderer Tony Blair to power in 1997. Mandelson is a former cabinet minister, European commission member, and ambassador from the UK to the United States. Mandelson received at least $75,000 from Epstein and seems to have had a very close and thoroughly unwholesome relationship with Epstein, the procurer Maxwell, and their network of evil. He is accused of misconduct in public office. He is on record in the Epstein files saying that Epstein’s friends love him despite Epstein’s 2008 conviction of soliciting a minor for prostitution. He is also on record suggesting that evil war profiteers and market manipulators at JP Morgan Chase should “mildly threaten” then chancellor of the UK exchequer Alistair Darling for daring to contemplate any tax on bankers’ bonuses. There will be no investigation of Mandelson’s activities (if any) raping children, murdering children, harvesting their organs, butchering them, cooking, them, and eating them, because the house of Windsor isn’t against any of those things. Evil war profiteer Jamie Dimon (he says “deee mon”) did in fact point out to Darling that JP Morgan Chase is a major purchaser of UK bonds, with the implied threat that there would be some number fewer of bonds purchased by Chase and its disgusting clientele of bad people.

Goldman Sachs sought out Kathryn Ruemmler because of her very close ties to Barack Obama and without any concern whatever about her very close ties to Jeffrey Epstein. Senior management of Goldman Sachs knew at the time that she called him “uncle Jeffrey” and had received tens of thousands of dollars of gifts from him and admired him despite his criminal conviction and subsequent investigations into his actions. She is not currently under criminal investigation as far as anything has been reported. Of course, Pam Bondi and the injustice department don’t believe anyone identified in the Epstein files ever did anything criminal, despite the wreckage of lives, the raped children, the butchered bodies, the cannibalism, the demon worship, and the other crimes.

There are millions of pages of information in the Epstein files that will never be released. Bondi and Trump and the others in control of those documents refuse to allow them to be released. They fear that the American people aren’t going to continue to support them in their ongoing betrayals of decency, their continuing wars for profit, and their efforts to hurt the American people as much as possible. Presumably they know that complete disclosure would reveal a pattern of murder, rape, torture, extortion, corruption, planned pandemic genocide, poison-vaxxajab genocide to first strip American families of the resources needed to fight cancer and heart disease and then kill off those they don’t first make infertile, worship demons, sacrifice infants to demons, and do all manner of other evil things.

No, not even a drop of the Dow below $49K is enough to make Pam Bondi relent in her determination to hide the facts about her friends and associates.

The war

It isn’t over. It has been going on since before you were born, since before I was born, since before the eldest person you or I ever met was born. It persists because the people who worship demons have lied, cheated, stolen, murdered, raped, extorted, gained power, hurt others, continue to hurt others, and continue to get away with these things. They excuse themselves by claiming that their worship of evil is protected and there is an explicit prohibition against requiring a test of religious conviction to hold public office. They claim, as Alex Gutentag and Michael Shellenberger recently explained in their hit piece on the idea of any meaningful pursuit of the extensive evidence of the molestation of children that there is a “sexually libertarian culture” and the fiends don’t believe that Epstein’s enthusiasm for domination, rape, and sexual aggression is extreme.

After all, Ariane Rothschild is on record excited about an excellent hunt, apparently of a human victim. Many such cases. These are people who extol “spirit cooking” and celebrate the consumption of human beings. They gather at the Bohemian grove for their “immolation of care” and set fire to the living victims of their rape parties. Of course none of them are against the rape gangs in American cities and UK communities. Their freemason co-conspirators help them at every opportunity.

You wonder why the Marxist ideology persists, even though every country where it has been implemented has suffered privation, mass murder, brutality, and ruin. Marx was a freemason. His works were published by freemasons and encouraged even to this day by freemasons. Cecil Rhodes extolled the virtue of using every means necessary to destroy all other communities, countries, and undermine all rule of decency in order to push the British ruling family of butchers, mass murderers, child rapists, and war profiteers to global hegemony - and Rhodes wanted to use the freemason cult as the centre piece of his work. It was freemasons and banking gangsters who funded the Bolsheviks who exterminated tens of millions of Christians throughout Russia and the other countries of what became the Soviet Union. They also funded Hitler, the Japanese militarists, and many other dictators.

You think the drug cartels are something Mexican or Colombian or South America? They are not. The house of Hannover which died out with Victoria and became the house of Saxe Coburg Gotha and found their German name a difficulty during the first world war which they started (so they changed their name to Windsor) fought and won the opium wars. They were on the side of importing opium to China and using it to chemically enslave tens of millions of Chinese people. The Windsor family is deeply involved in all the opium, cocaine, fentanyl, lysergic acid diethylamide and related operations to enslave mankind. They are ugly.

Do I have a plan? Yes. My plan is to pray.

Eternal Father please help us to free the slaves, stop the wars, end the tyranny of the state and the state of tyranny, cast out all demons, translate the Gospels into every language, care for the young and the old, the sick and the dying, with dignity and respect, out of a place of humility, and carry the Gospels to the farthest stars in every direction and to all souls in between. Please help with guidance resources, ingenuity, endurance, fortitude, and patience. Please show us the little fires so we may pass by them. Please bring love into our lives so we remember what we have to live for. In the name of Jesus Christ we pray. Thy will be done. Amen.

