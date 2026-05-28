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Bard Joseph's avatar
Bard Joseph
1d

Since JFK the US has had Freemasons as President.

Johnson (JFK, Vietnam)

Ford (Watergate)

HW Bush (Panama Invasion)

W Bush (9/11)

Biden (Immigration, Gaza)

"Masonic oaths of secrecy made it impossible for anyone to hold an office of public trust."

John Quincy Adams

"The Masons are a secret oath-bound murderous institution that endangers the continuance of Republican government."

Thaddeus Steven's 1832

Radical Republican Congress

Anti Masonic Party

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3 replies by Jim Davidson and others
Bard Joseph's avatar
Bard Joseph
1d

"Woe, woe, how terrible is this place. And those men said to me: This place O Enoch, is prepared for those who dishonor our God, who on earth practice sin against nature, which is child- corruption after the sodomitic fashion, magic making, enchantments and devilish witchcraft, and who boast if their wicked deeds, stealing, lies, calumnies, envy, rancor, fornication, murder, and who, accursed, steal the souls of men, who, seeing the poor take away their goods and themselves was rich, injuring them for other men's goods, who being able to satisfy the empty, made the hungering to die being able to clothe, stripped the naked and who knew not their creator, and bowed to the soulless (and lifeless) gods, who cannot see, nor hear, vain gods, (who also built) hewn images and bow down to unclean handiwork, for all these is prepared this place among these, for eternal inheritance.

Book of Enoch

Chapter 10

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