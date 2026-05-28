“For we wrestle not against flesh and blood, but against principalities, against powers, and against the worldly governors, the princes of the darkness of this world, against spiritual wickedness, which are in the high places.” ~ Ephesians 6:12

A long time ago there was a civilisation here on Earth. It was destroyed in a great flood. You can read about it. You can also find evidence of it.

Two things seem to have happened about 1,200 years apart. The first thing essentially erased everything in North America with a raging inferno. You can find the record of this event by digging down to the layer consistent with 12,800 years ago. You find a black mat. All the trees and vegetation burnt. Everything turned to ash. The sky was darkened for years. Temperatures plummeted. In some places, temperatures dropped so fast that animals were flash frozen before they could even digest their last meal.

The ice, which had been receding, melting slowly, stopped melting. The ice began to grow again. At the end of this period something else happened, possibly a large body crashing into an ocean sending warm water into the sky. Definitely there were flood waters. We know that the ice sheets called Cordilleran, Laurentide, and European, all melted rather fast. In a matter of perhaps six weeks. Ocean levels rose about 400 feet. Cities, which people like you and me build near oceans and along rivers that reach the sea, were drowned.

Some people survived. Here we are. Some information from before the flood survived. Much of the spiritual wickedness that prevailed before the flood, including the sort of wickedness that wiped out an entire continent of forests, peoples, and animals for the sake of keeping the ice age going, keeping from having to be bothered to move cities further uphill, has emerged from hiding once again.

Your obligations

You have three moral obligations. Everything else is commentary.

First, you are to love God, the Father Almighty, creator of heaven and of the earthly realm, with your whole heart, your whole soul, your whole energy, all your actions, and all your words. That includes not taking the Lord’s name in vain, not asking God to curse things and persons who vex you, and generally keeping your tongue civil. You should not abuse the name of God’s son, Jesus Christ, either. Knowing God you know that God is forgiving, so you should never hesitate to ask forgiveness, repent and turn away from sin, and remain friends with God. God loves you and wants you to be happy.

Second, you are to love yourself. That’s important to the part about loving God. God made you what you are. God has placed opportunities and obstacles in your path for your benefit. God loves you and wants you to be happy. So you should know that you are worthy of love, of the love of the greatest and most high of all, the very founder and creator of our entire universe. Therefore you are worthy of love from yourself. You are worthy of happiness. If you feel unworthy, you should read the Gospels, believe, and if you believe ask to be baptised in water to wash away your sins and once that is done you should receive the Holy Spirit. God wants you to repent, wants you to be washed clean of sin, wants you to feel worthy of God’s love and God’s grace.

Third, you are to love your neighbour as yourself. That’s important to the part about loving God. It was not you that created your neighbour. Most often the people you encounter in your neighbourhood and community and nearby communities arrived there without regard to you, your preferences, your activities. They are there because God wills they be there, so love them. Love them as God loves you. Teach the Gospels to every creature and those who believe may be baptised.

That’s all there is. You can look at what works and what doesn’t. You know that you should not lie, cheat, steal, rape, murder, covet what doesn’t belong to you, look at others with envy, look at others with contempt, enslave your friends, be rude, do wrong. You should not tolerate abominations, evil, idolatry, and destruction. Those who worship evil should not be encouraged and their works should be rejected.

What went wrong

It is important to remember the fall from the paradise of the garden of Eden. Mankind were cast out because of disobedience. Mother Mary came to help set things right. Her cousin gave birth to John the Baptist. Mary gave birth to Jesus. Jesus paid the price for our sins. It was a high price. So the original sin of disobedience has been made up for with the atonement in blood by Jesus, who was conceived of the Holy Spirit, born of the virgin Mary, suffered under Pontius Pilate, was crucified, died, and was buried. He descended into hell. On the third day he arose again from the dead. A further forty days later after showing his followers that he had defeated death and encouraging them in their work, Jesus ascended into heaven. He sits at the right hand of God the Father Almighty and from there he shall come to judge the living and the dead. After ten days in heaven, Jesus sent down the Holy Spirit which brought power to the disciples who spoke in tongues, healed the sick, cast out demons, and baptised in water and in the Holy Spirit.

But those who had power didn’t want to give up their power. They had titles and realms, they had slaves and taxpayers (but I repeat myself), they had palaces and luxuries. They didn’t want to love their neighbours. They didn’t even want to sit in a pew at worship service next to someone who wasn’t as perfumed, tidy, and well garbed as themselves. Those evil Roman patrician families that had put Octavian in power whose census had led the inn at Bethlehem to be full up when our Saviour was born didn’t want to give up their old ways. They like worshipping evil. They like sacrificing children to demons. They like eating human flesh. So they continue to do so.

The aristocracy of Europe isn’t Christian. They are aligned with evil. They get their titles and offices and emoluments and bribes from the wealth and power of demon worshippers. So they have corrupted the church. The Roman Catholic church is more concerned about the wealth it keeps in the Vatican bank than it is in the children raped by priests and in bringing those priests to justice. So it hides the evidence, moves the priests, and lies. The Vatican bank has about $6 billion in current assets, financial securities, gold deposited with the Feral Reserveless scam, and several hundred billion in property, plant, and equipment all over the world. They do not use their wealth to serve the people of their parishes, to provide jobs and opportunities, to feed the poor, clothe the naked, house the homeless, except as they occasionally choose to show some solidarity with their laity. They expect you to tithe and to obey and to support the church, and the church hierarchy does not support you.

The summary is, the people who were supposed to keep the faith didn’t. The people who wanted power got it, and then didn’t do good things with it. The people who wanted wealth lied, cheated, bought politicians, corrupted bureau rats, took more than their share, and regulations were imposed to demolish your ability to simply start a business doing what you love and provide for your family.

Death cult

Thomas Malthus was wrong. He said that there would be three feet of horse manure on every London street a hundred years after his day. There wasn’t. Streets were clean, horses were scarce, automobiles and trains carried passengers, and there was much rejoicing. I don’t think the philosophy of mass murder and genocide and plunder arose from Malthus, though it seems clear he wouldn’t mind those things. I think his ideas were adopted and promoted because the plan was to kill a great many people.

The family in Windsor castle lusts for blood. They can never slake their thirst. They have arranged things since 1880 so that American presidents who oppose their power are eliminated, as were Garfield, McKinley, Kennedy. They bought up the magazines and newspapers and pushed for the war between the USA and Spain. They corrupted Teddy Roosevelt, Woody Wilson, Herbie Hoover, Frankie Roosevelt, LBJ, both Bushes, both Clintons, Obama, Biden, and Trump.

Since 1880 they have insisted on sacrificing over 1.4 billion infants to Moloch with their abortion clinics. They currently prosecute anyone who prays outside an abortion clinic in the territory they claim in England, Scotland, Wales, and part of Ireland.

They have insisted on wars, including the Spanish American war, the second Boer war, their occupation of Afghanistan to control the opium trade, their first and second world wars (1914 to 1945), and they have been working very hard on a third world war since 2014. They do like those centennials of the usurpation of 1714. Tens of millions of soldiers, sailors, and other military personnel have died in these wars, at least 55 million in the 20th Century, and many more since then.

They have arranged genocides. Their money helped fund the Japanese occupation of Korea and Manchuria, their money went to the Bolshevik revolution in Russia, their money helped fund the German militarists, their money went to Mao. Their espionage agencies have been as intimate with communist powers as they are with Western powers. Their genocides included 262 million in the 20th Century and another 130 million in this century.

They profit from their drug cartels. The war in Laos and Cambodia was about controlling opium. The wars in central and south America have been about controlling cocaine and the distribution of opiates. Millions of people have died and suffered as a result of drug addiction.

Altogether at least two billion souls who would have lived and thrived since 1880 were, instead, deliberately killed, generally after much suffering. Billions more are struggling with poverty and privation.

The family in Windsor castle are against civilisation. They are against space settlements. They are against nuclear power. They are against independent countries. They are against peace. They are against industry. They fund the green revolutionaries who are watermelon coded - green to outward appearances but bloody red within. They are in favour of huge data centres which they intend to be used to watch everyone, all the time, somewhat automated, often using slaves to watch many devices and monitor all sorts of threads at once. They control many social media platforms, many hoax stream media conglomerates, and much of what you are shown in film and on television.

You know all those regulations in North America against mining and exploration and logging and fur trapping? You aren’t allowed to hunt in the forests owned by that royal family, as Robin Hood and his friends found out eight hundred years ago. In 1920 there were over 12,500 active mines of which several thousand mined metals in the United States. Today there are possibly as many as 280 metal mines. Why? To destroy trade and commerce, cut off prosperity, and keep the metal in the ground for future generations of Windsor castle occupants. In some cases the mines were closed with hundreds of years of productive ore still in the ground.

There is no scarcity of energy. The energy crisis has always been a tyranny crisis. The people who have power are aligned against prosperity, against families, against procreation, against God.

Choose who to serve

You have no obligation to pay taxes to wickedness. You have no obligation to obey laws and regulations from wicked people. You have no reason to expect good things from obedience and servility.

You do have to serve. You can serve God or you can serve evil. God seeks your consent. Evil demands you obey without question. So, choose ye this day who ye will serve. As for me and my family, we serve the Lord our God.

You can just do things. You don’t need permission to start a new project, form a new partnership, work with friends and neighbours, build new technologies, manufacture anything you please. You don’t need bank accounts and approvals and “know your customer” nonsense. So why do you participate in the system that has made it abundantly clear is intended to enslave you and your family for generations to come?

I really don’t understand your unwillingness to fight harder for freedom. Have you not seen what happens to people who get on the trains and get taken to the death camps? Doesn’t that bother you, at all?

Please support my work

Today I do not have enough money to stay indoors tonight. The rent in Ohio on the storage unit where I store my books is past due since the sixth of this month. I have no idea how to proceed. Your help would be very welcome.

Secure Perimeter Institute is paying 20% commission if you bring us a customer. Or apply the 20% as a discount if you want a class on communications privacy, data security, or physical security. We’re raising a further $23K in our seed round, so if those topics interest you feel free to contact me in the direct messages or comments and I’ll send our one sheet overview.

I am looking for work, support, and help.

Right now I am raising several hundred dollars so I can pay the rent on my book storage in Ohio in full. I was unable to get together enough to pay on time, so a late fee has been added. Right now I am raising at least a thousand dollars to get started going to Ohio to retrieve my things in storage and move them to Illinois, where a friend has agreed to store them for me for free.

Things have been very difficult for me for several years, so you may rely on me for advice on how to get through difficulties. I am looking for work, investors, customers, and help. The Secure Perimeter Institute continues to offer classes on communications privacy and data security.

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If you want to support my work please get in touch through the comments or direct messages unless we’re already in touch by encrypted email or messaging or some other means. I am currently able to receive payments by Zelle Quickpay, by CashApp, by BTC, ETH, or ICP crypto currencies, and in some other ways.

It has been brought to my attention that there briefly existed a substack profile calling itself 15news which is obviously using the sans serif problem of the numeral 1 being confused with the lowercase letter l in casual reading. Please do be careful about direct messages and double check whether you are receiving a message from some “Jim Davidson” who has stolen my name, banner image, and profile pic and is deceptively calling itself 15news. Yes, of course, I have reported this matter to Substack through their reporting system. (To their credit it appears that account is currently gone.) Also be aware that I will never send you BTC or other crypto addresses in direct messages and the same for other payment info. So anyone sending you a BTC address in direct messages isn’t me.

In California some friends of several years are raising money for their aerospace venture. In Oregon some friends are raising money for their Freedom Renaissance film studio. In Georgia a friend provides accounting services to investment funds. I’m happy to put you in touch with any or all of these outfits.

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Thank you for all the help you choose to provide.

That’s all I’ve got for today. Come back next time when I have something new. Or old.