“Fear them not therefore: for there is nothing covered, that shall not be revealed; and hid, that shall not be known. What I tell you in darkness, that speak ye in light: and what ye hear in the ear, that preach ye upon the housetops.” ~ Matthew 10:26

A great many things you have been taught were lies. I was taught many of the same lies. It is important to know the truth. You should seek out the truth. Doing so is going to mean setting down and letting go of the falsehoods you were taught.

This essay does not follow swiftly on the heels of the last one because I have been ill. Your prayers for my recuperation would be welcome.

Doctors poison

You were taught that doctors knew many important things, understood the body, and were motivated to help their patients. You were lied to about all these matters. Doctors are arrogant, carefully selected, exclusive, and far fewer doctors are conferred with that title each year compared to how many would be needed if the market were not tightly controlled by a vile and pernicious cartel operating in restraint of trade. Doctors are protected by their licence apparatus from meaningful competition. They have even at times been caught at it and chastised by, for example, the supreme court ruling in the matter of their disgusting attacks against chiropractors.

Doctors routinely poison patients. Antibiotics are poison, used to treat certain types of infection. Used properly and with good guidance to restore necessary gut bacteria, they can be helpful in bringing about a cure for acute conditions. Doctors are often reckless and don’t care that their patients, after a course of antibiotics, have stomach and intestinal problems. More of the cells within the envelope of your skin are bacteria than are body cells - your gut “biome” contains a large number of individual cells, many of which are more like plants than like animal cells. For the same reason that antibiotics are poisonous to your health, so are herbicides like glyphosate, though the nasty bureau rats in the food safety agencies refuse to admit it.

Vaxxajabs are poison. Doctors have known this fact for a very long time. Doctors in fact know that “sudden infant death syndrome” occurs only within two to three days of “vaccination” and don’t care. They are protected from liability from their part in poisoning infants. The pharmaceutical companies have been protected since mass murderer Ronald Reagan signed the 1986 law eliminating the possibility of liability lawsuits against poison vaxxajab makers. Why? In order to guarantee a supply of “vaccines” in order to poison hundreds of millions of Americans and kill and kill and kill.

Alex Berenson has reported that a child died in the Moderna testing of their poison vaxxajab and that child’s death was hidden from the public. Moderna’s management put profits above safety because they don’t care about the people they poison. They only care about profits.

Doctors are one of the most deadly things in America. Heart disease causes over 650,000 deaths a year. Cancer causes over 600,000 deaths a year. Doctors and hospitals cause over 250,000 deaths a year. Many doctors celebrate this fact. They don’t want many of their patients to live.

Doctors have a state-granted privilege to practice medicine, a licence which not only protects them from competition but also supports their cartel operating in restraint of trade. Although far more than 300,000 new doctors are needed every year, the cartel carefully prevents more than around 100,000 doctors from receiving medical degrees entirely for the purpose of keeping costs as elevated as possible.

Insurance companies are paid a percentage of their total claims, so they are not motivated to have lower claims. They always contest claims so they can require more expensive testing and more procedures. They want to have higher total claims so they can receive higher total profits. The politicians and bureau rats who arranged the insurance industry this way know these facts and often laugh about them.

Cancer treatments like chemotherapy and radiation are poisons. They are even sometimes described that way, with the bizarre theory that if you poison the entire system the cancer would die first and the patient only later. There are many effective treatments for cancers that do not involve poisons like chemo and do not involve radiation. Doctors have restricted access to such treatments out of a profound desire to see patients suffer and die.

Much surgery is unnecessary. Children endure tonsillectomies and appendectomies to have healthy tissue removed because doctors want to be paid for surgeries. Some children die from these unnecessary surgeries.

Thalidomide that was eagerly pushed by doctors led to many birth defects. So the grifters in the March of Dimes switched their purpose from ending polio to ending birth defects. Meanwhile the politicians, bureau rats, and lying hoax stream media promoted the total control of the pharmaceutical industry through regulatory capture to make a cartel operating in restraint of trade. They continue to poison people all over the world, deliberately, because they want to profit from suffering.

You should stop trusting doctors. When they tell you to drink only skim milk they are lying to you. When they tell you to stop eating butter they are lying to you. When they give any advice they do so to make you ill so they can be paid to treat you.

You should never trust the people who regulate doctors, hospitals, or pharmaceutical companies. All these regulators are fully captured, they work against your interests, they are paid to support the cartels operating in restraint of trade, and they most likely hate you. They do not love their neighbours.

All men equal

Souls are created in heaven. Souls enter into this earthly realm and animate bodies. The suffering that doctors, bureau rats, police, prison wardens, jailers, sheriff deputies, cia torturers, all other cia agents, and all politicians inflict on other people harms souls. These things are done deliberately, maliciously, and purposefully. These are not people who have made mistakes, nor are they people who are well meaning and want to help but have been misguided. The suffering inflicted by people in power is intentional.

“Mistakes were not made” says our friend Margaret Anna Alice.

God did not make some people to wear boots and spurs and saddle others and use other people as pack animals. But the aristocracy of Europe is infested with many thousands of individuals who hate God, hate equal treatment, and worship demons. The people who claim to be “peers” of usurpers who claim to be “kings” are evil. They are lying when they say that their titles cause them to be viewed by God as better than you. They are not better, they are worse.

The aristocracy hates any limit on its power. So the rule of Benedict and other rules within holy orders are violated. Chapter houses would routinely vote that commoners are not allowed to vote in chapter houses, disregarding the rule. Why? Because aristo rats are vile scum who hate their brothers and sisters. They do not love their neighbours, they hate them. And in their hatred they wound their relationship with God, and do so out of a petty desire to have the appearance of superiority.

Europe used to be called Christendom. For a time, the people of Christendom sought to help one another, be good to one another, end slavery which was a great source of suffering inflicted by the Ottoman empire and by various Islamic tribes and gangs, and build great things. But the aristo rats wanted to keep their privileges, wanted the best seats in worship services, wanted to keep power, and wanted to abase themselves not before God but before some usurper that called himself king.

There is no king but Jesus Christ. Those “monarchs” in this world who claim to have divine authority are liars. They are shameful and evil. The men and women who accept titles from them are making terrible errors.

So Europe is being punished for its sins.

America has been punished as well. The evil men who met in Philadelphia in 1787 chose to make some people “three-fifths” of a person because they owned them. Many of the men who met at the constitutional convention were slave owners. They liked the idea of their neighbours being three-fifths of a person as far as being counted for allocating congressional seats. That was their idea, and it led to a very major war because it was a really bad idea. To this day more civilians and military personnel were killed or wounded (or raped or plundered) in the war between the states 1860 to 1872 than in any other war.

Agencies fail

Agency is a legal concept in which someone claims to represent someone else. People in the performing and literary arts often have a management contract which identifies an agent. An agent might seek roles for actors or a position in an orchestra or band for a musician. An agent might negotiate on behalf of some talented person for a better deal, for part of the “gate” or “box office” and for a higher salary, various benefits, a better, cleaner dressing room, and limitations on how much of the dialogue is sinful and how much the actor or actress has to cause others to sin by emitting profanities.

The hallmark of an actual agency is an agency agreement. This agreement is a contract that binds the parties involved. The talent pays the agent for their work, including perhaps a percentage of the revenues. The agent agrees to represent the talent and not to betray their interests.

You live in a country which pretends to have a representative democracy form of government or a republic. In fact, politicians are not agents. They are forbidden from contracting with any of their constituents. Newt Gingrich was lying about the “contract with America” and he knew it was not a contract. No court would uphold its terms. It was a purposeful deception to pretend that reining in the worst aspects of the nation state and reducing the budget deficit until the national debt was fully paid were even slightly in the interests of the people in power. It was a fraud from the start.

Representatives in congress and in your state legislature are committing a crime if they engage in an agency agreement. If you pay them to do what they agree to do, that is bribery. So, they do not in fact represent you at all. They only represent the system that pays them. They are free to take campaign contributions and, when they stop running for office, keep all the unspent amount. They are free to take lobbyist visits, be paid advances on the “royalties” for books which are only sold to lobbyist firms, and they are free to do all manner of things which are forbidden for their constituents. If you did what Nancy Pelosi does, you would go to prison for insider trading. No one in any legislature represents you. None of them want what is best for you. None of the made up ‘laws’ they write are any good for people generally, they are exclusively for the benefit of the power structure to which they have allegiance.

Stand fast therefore in the liberty wherewith Christ hath made us free, and be not entangled again with the yoke of bondage. ~ Galatians 5:1

The yoke

You are not to touch the yoke of bondage, not to become entangled with it, not take slaves nor be taken in slavery. This view is not accepted by the Roman patrician families that removed to Venice and seek to rule the world. This view is not accepted by the Tidewater tuckahoes who hate mankind and sought to connive and enslave with the constitution’s deceptions. This view is not accepted by jailers, cops, sheriffs, judges, and the operators of the prisons for profit industrial complex. This view is also not accepted by the evil men and women who infest bureaus and agencies and pretend to regulate trade and commerce while seeking advantage and bribes and profit from those cartels operating in restraint of trade their agencies were established to support.

You have been lied to comprehensively for the purpose of enslaving you.

Not your debt

Many people have pretended that the national debt is a problem. You might look up Gramm, Rudman, and Hollings, for examples. They only pretended to want to balance the budget. So every few months, the ‘debt ceiling’ is reached and terrible men and women in congress vote to increase it. Or, you know, refuse to increase the limit as Chuckie Schumer recently chose to have done, and then, gosh, the debt still increases and spending still goes on but the government is “shut down.” Are you tired of the pretence? The scheming? The fraud? You should stop having anything to do with these people.

Thomas Massie is supposed to be on the side of the libertarian philosophy. But he says, “Every dollar we borrow today is a dollar we’re taking from our children’s future. We are essentially forcing them to pay for our extravagant spending, and that’s a debt every child inherits,” which is mistaken. None of your children owe any part of the national debt.

Unless you signed for it, or spent part of it, you don’t owe it, either. Bureau rats may owe the national debt because they spend it and get paid out of it. Politicians certainly may be obligated because they have agreed to it. But a debt is an actual legal concept, the concept of an agreement. For you to have entered into a valid agreement to pay the national debt you would have had to be fully informed of how every dollar and every cent is spent. You were not. You were lied to and told that “national security” means that Tulsi Gabbard as the director of nationalist socialist intelligence gets to spend however much she wants and it is never published.

Oh, the constitution says that the amounts being spent from the public treasury are to be published. But congress doesn’t care. Tulsi doesn’t care. So they have spies who eat caviar and cream cheese, drink champagne, hire hookers, and drive fancy cars rented on the cia’s budget, and none of those glamourous trips, speciality weapons, poisons for victims of their assassination schemes, luxury hotel rooms, none of it is published. They spend on really nice things for themselves and they hate you and all their neighbours.

None of which is okay. None of these things are good. But they are further evidence that you cannot have entered into any agreement knowingly, since you are prevented from knowing how the money is spent. You also have not agreed willingly because the tax agencies are evil and violent and don’t care about your consent and will murder your wife while she’s holding your child, or burn your church and all its worshippers to the ground in order to enforce their tax rules. You should stop paying taxes that you do not owe.

Knowing, willing, and competent entry are requirements for a valid debt contract. So it is false that “every child born in America” owes tens or hundreds of thousands of dollars of the national debt. No child owes any of it, because they are not competent to enter into a debt agreement.

Nor have you signed for the debt. Did they send you a letter which asked for your signature? No. Of course not. So the politicians owe the national debt. Mike Johnson in particular owes all of it. Nancy Pelosi in particular owes all of it. They agree to it all the time, in every session, sometimes more than once in a given session.

It isn’t ‘we’

They don’t ask you to read the anti-federalist papers. They used to occasionally at least mention that Patrick Henry objected to the constitution, from the very first line. What right have these men, this small number who met in Philadelphia in 1787 and betrayed the articles of confederation, to say, “we the people”? They were not the people. They were not chosen by the entire body of the people, and they were not authorised to throw out the articles of confederation and swap in their false and enslaving constitution. They did those things for their own benefits. They made out like bandits.

You should stop saying “we” when you talk about the system that oppresses you and your neighbours. Your consent has not been involved. You aren’t asked about foreign policies or nuclear policies or any policies. So stop pretending that you have any responsibility. You aren’t ‘invading Venezuela’ or any other place. So stop saying "why are we invading Venezuela” and similar.

You have obligations to love God with your whole heart, soul, mind, and energy, and to love your neighbour as yourself. You don’t have any obligations to the nation state. You don’t have to obey. You don’t have to consent. Maybe you should really think about these things.

There are many other matters about which you’ve been lied to. Natural gas is not a fossil fuel, it is primordial. One giant cloud-like nebula in space, Orion A, is over 290 light years in extent and contains 100,000 solar masses of matter, about 11% of which is methane. So, roughly 11,000 times as much mass as our sun is the amount of methane found in just one nebula. There are a lot of nebulae in our galaxy and even more throughout the universe. Oil is also not a fossil fuel limited to the extent to which it was formed a few hundred million years ago. Rather it is made deep within the earth as a result of carbon materials in crust that has been subducted again and again over billions of years. The illusion of scarcity has been promoted primarily by the club of Rome and other globalist groups to encourage nation states to regulate cartels operating in restraint of trade. Most of the cost of transportation involves fuels that aren’t scarce.

Natural gas is the cheapest, cleanest form of energy, which is why Democrats and the bureau rats in the District of Corruption have been determined to outlaw natural gas furnaces, stoves, and generators. They hate you and want to hurt you and your family as much as possible.

You really need to get a handle on what is true. You really ought not to obey people who hate you and want to enslave you.

That’s all I’ve got for today. Come back next time when I have something new. Or old.