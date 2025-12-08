L5 News

L5 News

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Dennis Feucht's avatar
Dennis Feucht
2d

It isn’t ‘we’

There is a section (copied below) from my book The Grand Deception that parallels your remarks, Jim, though expressed from a somewhat different angle:

In the propaganda war, one of the clever sleights of hand is for a propagandist of Group # 1 to induce a member of Group # 2 to support Group # 1 actions and goals by associating the Group # 2 member with Group # 1. For instance, consider two distinct groups:

Group # 1: The power elite, mainly on the Eastern seaboard, in Washington and New York. These people own the mainstream media and start wars, which require immense sums of money. As investment bankers and “defense” industrialists, they are only too happy to profit at the expense of members of Group # 2.

Group # 2: Ordinary Americans, or the American people - targets of abuse by members of Group # 1. Because Group # 1 is vastly outnumbered by the membership of Group # 2, it is necessary to

delude Group # 2 members into thinking that their beliefs and goals are those of Group # 1.

Through lifelong indoctrination from the information institutions of society (controlled by Group # 1), many of Group # 2 are fooled. One common way to fool Group # 2 members is to talk about Group # 1 policy or action and then identify this policy or action with “us” or “America,” where “we” are both groups. Many Americans start talking this way themselves, about what “we” are doing in other parts of the world, for instance, when in fact almost nobody of Group

# 2 is doing anything of geopolitical significance anywhere in the world. “We” is simply Group # 1, talking inclusively to Group # 2, and hoping that enough of them fail to realize that they are being suckered into supporting their Enemies Within.

Making necessary distinctions is the key to discernment, especially of propaganda. I do not identify myself as part of any group in support of the New World Order (Group # 1). Neither should you, unless you want to support the next wave of Hegelian fascism. Know who your people are - those who share your worldview and way of life - and identify with them alone. For members of Group # 2, this excludes members of Group # 1; because you are not a part of

their circles, do not include yourself in their schemes or belief-system unless you are a world-class nihilist wannabe. When I say “we,” I mean my people, not Group # 1. America is a land of diversity. Know which group within it you belong to and maintain a conceptual distinction between your people and those groups with opposing worldviews and behaviors.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Jim Davidson
northportnancy's avatar
northportnancy
2d

I hope you feel better soon, always enjoy your writing.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Jim Davidson
10 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 Jim Davidson · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture