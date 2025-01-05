“There’s an estimated three million people here today, so despite what the media tells you, boots on ground definitely say something different. There is a sea of nothing but red white and blue patriots and Trump… and it was amazing to get to see the president talk. We are now walking down the inaugural path to the Capitol building, three million plus people. God bless America, patriots” ~ Ashli Babbitt, 6th day of 1st month Anno Domini 2021

Tomorrow is the sixth day of the first month of the year of our Lord (Anno Domini) 2025. Tomorrow has several meanings in several communities, so let’s have a look.

According to the central intelligence agency’s pet online “resource” wickedpedia manipulated by editors who hate individual liberty, private property, and free market anarchists, the official popular vote for yon 2020 GOP candidate Donald Trump was 74,223,975 votes. The very same resource says that in 2024, this same candidate received 77,303,573 votes. Perhaps some of the votes cast for him in 2020 were made to disappear?

For my own part, I have no dog in these races. I will stipulate that my friend David Mayer once told me that when you go see the dog races, the way to bet is on the dog that takes the biggest dump in the area just outside the paddock where the dogs are shown before the race. Yes, I do think there is an apt metaphor here which you are welcome to explore on your own time.

When I say that I have no dog in the race, I not only mean that, along with about 192 million other Americans, I chose not to vote in 2020 nor in 2024, I also don’t have a dog in the contest over whether the votes counted during the weeks after the election in 2020 represent votes that were actually cast in that same election by actual voters. It isn’t that I feel any great enthusiasm for the assertion that the votes counted are an accurate reflection of the votes cast, which I do not, but it is that the vote count procedure is what you are actually agreeing to accept when you cast a ballot. If you don’t like how they pretend to count the votes, perhaps you should not pretend to cast a vote.

It isn’t like vote counting has only recently begun to be rigged. There is an old saying among the Stoic philosophers of ancient Greece: “abstain from beans.” It refers not to the food items but to the vote taking process. You see, they would set up an amphora (a big earthenware jar) in the agora (a big market place area near the middle of town) and offer various colours of beans to the voters. Voters, who were, in ancient Greek times, exclusively male, property owning, and of adult years, would put a bean in the jar for the candidate they wanted, colour coded as it were to help the bean counters. Yes, it is from this set of traditions that we get that charming description of accountants.

Of course the beans that were already in the jar, well, gosh, how did those get there? Elaborate methods were used, and elaborate sleight of hand was developed to mismanage, the apparent checking of this opaque jar to be sure it was empty before the first bean was cast into it. Really, you don’t need to have years of training in stage magic to know it can be manipulated, do you?

Let me reiterate from my essay (linked just above) that I don’t think the people who count votes are any more honest when counting the census of population. It is all a massive grift by dishonest parasitical bureau rats who make assertions and claims and inferences and simply make things up. I have studiously avoided being counted in the 1990, 2000, 2010, and 2020 census, so I presumably have been “counted” as ten or twenty individuals in the total population of 346,371,468 rather than zero, because the bureau rats wouldn’t want to accidentally leave anyone out when they enumerate the people. (See further discussion in 1 Chronicles 21 if you don’t understand how it is a sin.)

The other guy, it is said, got rather more votes. Indeed, more votes were supposedly cast for the various persons posing as “Joe Biden” and the various grifters manipulating “White House” policy behind the scenes than were ever cast for any other American presidential candidate. So much so that a chart featured on ZeroHedge a few months ago shows the number in bar chart form standing, well, head and shoulders higher than any other such number ever. Quite startling, really. You would almost come to believe that there were as many as “two thousand mules” wandering the wastelands of flyover country (which is the charming euphemism the jet set on the coasts has for the hinterland of our home country) bringing fake ballots generated in dens of iniquity to the designated ballot collection and vote manipulation, er, vote counting locations.

I will say in retort to a recent comment on the above linked essay on how those who withdrew are the bulk of the population, that no one owes any debt of gratitude for “keeping that liberal hag out of the White House” if the proud voter is one who voted against vice presidential candidate Kamala Harris. She has been in the White House many times in her official role as vice president ever since her inauguration in 2021. She is there still. (Of course, there are any number of liberal hags to which one might point, so if it were Hillary Clinton, I will say that she had access to the White House in her official capacity as secretary of state from early 2009 to early 2013. Her most recent official visit may have been in 2023, and who knows how many unofficial visits she has made entering through the various subterranean paths taken by troglodytes of her ilk.) Anyway, the liberal hags are all over the place, to this very day. Just sayin’

Political prisoners

I am against tyranny. I do not believe that a group of people claiming “elite” status who engage in acts of cruelty are a “government” in the American tradition. Let us take a moment for a tip o’ the hat to

for her very sensible portmanteau coinage “cruelite” to describe such persons.

Gosh, Jim, what American tradition is that? I pretend to hear you ask.

Well, friend, it used to be an American tradition to learn how to read in schools and it used to be an American tradition to have young persons memorise certain significant texts, such as the Declaration of Independence of 1776. I myself recited from memory passages from that declaration as parts of my valedictory speech to the graduating seniors at my high school long ago (…in another country, and besides Christopher Marlowe is dead). In it, the concept of consent is included.

I believe that “governments are established among men deriving their just powers from the unanimous consent of the governed” is an important feature. I believe that such human governments are meant to defend the rights to life, liberty, property, and the pursuit of happiness, and that people who are not aggressive toward others should be free to have the peaceful enjoyment of their private activities at home and out in the communities where they live, work, and prosper. Moreover, I hereby assert that all of the official people in elected or appointed office in the District of Corruption are engaged in acts of tyranny. A complete list of their bad behaviours would be very long, and seems unlikely to get much careful consideration by them at any time.

I do not consent. So it isn’t a “government.” I like L. Neil Smith’s term, “gooferment” because the thing is goofy and the people who believe it governs them are goofballs imo

It was exactly for the purpose of assembling to petition their government for redress of grievances that people gathered in that same District of Corruption on the sixth day of the 1st month of 2021. And it was at that gathering that the fbi and agents of house speaker Nancy Pelosi and other vicious, evil, corrupt, wicked harridans and kleptocrats staged a riot. Terms like “fed-surrection” have been used to describe it.

You are welcome to have an opinion about it. I do. I think Americans were welcomed into the Capitol building by personnel staged there to open the doors for them, and they were all good Americans who had the intention of profiting by their visit to the place of business of the body of men and women who claim (purport, pretend) to represent them. Every American has every right to wander about the Capitol building unattended and all the things in that building belong collectively to the American people, so I for one do not think the unattended laptop of Nancy Pelosi or the speaker podium should be regarded by anyone as sacrosanct, but, rather should be grabbed up by any visitor at any time. One of the protestors was photographed taking a stand.

Yes, I do suppose that would make the work of the tyrants in power a bit more complex, having visitors at all hours day and night to the place owned by the people as a whole who choose at any time to come visit and see the place where they are supposedly governed by men and women who ape the role of representatives and senators but are in fact blood drinking child raping cretins of the most disgusting sort. Would it be “hard to get anything done” in such circumstances? Well, cry me a river, huh? Tyrants having difficulty tyranting sounds like a win to me.

Well, a nice lady who thought it wise to swear an oath of allegiance to uphold and defend a constitution for the untied states showed up. She was shot and killed in a deliberate act of violent provocation. Her murderer has not been properly charged, convicted, and punished, but has, rather, been rewarded and called a hero by the evil communists who pervade our hoax stream media. I include a family photo of her and a few words from her at the top of this essay.

Long ago, in another country, in a place named after the abductor of the wife of Menelaus (a Trojan fellow named Paris) there was a place called “the Bastille.” If you read your history books you will learn that this prison was used by the corrupt family that usurped the title “king” and claimed to rule France for the housing and torture of political prisoners. In the Summer of 1789 on the 14th day of the 7th month, it was torn down by the people of the city. You can see its stones to this day, which were re-used to build the “Pont de la Concorde” which is named after a concept of post-revolutionary harmony that is not in evidence.

There were hearings before a corrupt congress led by a wicked harridan named Liz Cheney and certain other profligate villains of evil. Perhaps one day there may be justice for the political prisoners that they have treated brutally, tortured horribly, and kept from the freedom to which all Americans are heir.

Epiphany

Tomorrow also represents “twelfth night” or, according to some, “fool’s night” when Christians in the West commemorate the adoration of the magi. You see, there were experts in lore related to the stars in eastern places at the time of the birth of Jesus. They came to celebrate the newborn king, the king of all mankind. They came bearing gifts of such valuables as gold, frankincense, and myrrh. We have traditions about their names, number, methods of travel, and they are mentioned in Bible verses. So that might be an appropriate reading for you to undertake during the hours of each day you devote to contemplation of God and prayers.

Yes, there are 12 days of Christmas. Yes, tomorrow is the 12th day. It was on this day, or the day after, that my dad would take down the Christmas tree and put it out on the street for the private garbage collection service gentleman, Mr. Simpson, to collect. It used to be my household chore to gather up the garbage from the various rooms of our house and put them outside for Mr. Simpson twice a week. He and I sometimes chatted. Nice fellow. After a while, the “West Hills” association stopped bothering to have private garbage collection and let the city mismanagement take over the task, and it got more automated, louder, and more bothersome.

For a number of years, it was also traditionally the 12th day after the Western traditional celebration of Christmas on the 25th of December that our fellow Christians of Greek, Russian, and other eastern Orthodox communions of worship would celebrate the birth of Jesus. I gather on recent research that the day is now the 7th of this month, two days from now, owing to the migration of the Julian and Gregorian calendars from one another. Calendars on your planet have been a mess for a very long time, and don’t look to become sensible any time soon.

So, if you aren’t any more interested in American political shenanigans than I am, it is my thought to commend to you the celebration of the Epiphany and the celebration of the eastern tradition of Christmas.

It is in this season that we celebrate the renewal of the year, the return of the Sun from its annual appearance further and further South due to axial tilt, and the birth of our Lord and Saviour Jesus Christ. There is no king but Jesus. You should not be ruled by other people, as you are heir to the individual sovereignty of every believer. God’s will be done. Amen.

That’s all I’ve got for today. Come back next time when I have something new. Or old.