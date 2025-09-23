“If you make the future by looking at the past, and then adding things that you prefer and taking away things you dislike, then the future becomes more like the past in some ways and less like it in others, but it remains MORE or LESS the same. And that won't do.” ~ Jim Davidson, Anno Domini 2011

You have no idea how any of these things worked, do you? Networking of computer systems, programming of computer systems, machine memory, central processing units, random access memory, solid state memory, source code, compilers, run time code, all of these mysteries have not been part of our world for very long, as far as the civilisation in which you live has not known about them. Work on the digital electronic computer concept began with the abstract mathematical theories of Alan Turing in AD 1936. These were brought to fruition, among other places, at the University of Pennsylvania with the electronic numerical integrator and computer (eniac, shown in the photo above) between 1943 and 1945 and shown to the world in the second month of 1946. That was about 80 years ago.

My dad was born in AD 1924, served in the European theatre of operations in the signal corps, and worked with computer systems 1945 to 2009. He was a very capable university professor, physicist, astronomer, and mathematician. He taught me all about these same things. So it would be fair to say that I’ve been around computer systems and advanced technologies like rockets and nuclear reactors my whole life. I also had the opportunity to meet Arno Penzias, famous for the discovery of the cosmic background radiation, and Clyde Tombaugh, famous for the discovery of the planet Pluto as a result of my dad’s work.

Thus it was that in 1978 I began communicating with my dad by an early version of email. I’ve used dial-up modulator-demodulator (modem) systems that go back to 75 baud and the actually analogue network of the telephone company. My posts from 1983 on USEnet from a bank’s MCIMail account are in the archives. My first experiences with “Pretty Good Privacy” were in 1992 using an MS-DOS floppy and its command line interface. My work with digital gold currencies began in 1998 and my work with cryptocurrencies in 2014. So it would be fair to describe me as “OG Cypherpunk.”

The point of this trip down memory lane is to examine where we were then, briefly, and a bit about where we want to go, so you have the background picture for the ways ahead. In other words, why do we want to develop the Secure Perimeter privacy protocol, why do we want to make it a protocol instead of an app or something else, and what are we building with it? The goal is to have a culture of privacy conscious, capable people, like you when you learn a bit more, who can work together to build a better future for ourselves and our children and grandchildren.

Which, when you review some of my other essays on the topics involved, would seem to involve quite a bit of effort given that sixty-two years ago George Herbert Walker Bush was in Dallas overseeing the murder of JFK and in AD 1981 was in Washington, DC trying to have Ronald Reagan assassinated, too. We don’t have the civilisation that either JFK or Reagan wanted to build, we have the parts that were allowed to remain after the mass murdering demon worshippers got done with them. We get to have the civilisation we build, but we have to contend with those who seek to destroy goodness, beauty, decency, and prosperity in order to murder billions of people and enslave the survivors. It turns out, as many things do, to be more difficult than easy.

What is a public protocol?

The simple answer is that a public protocol is an open and standard set of rules and formats to allow different devices and systems to communicate with one another. Unlike private or proprietary protocols, which are restricted to specific hardware or software, public protocols are published and freely available for anyone to implement, ensuring interoperability across a vast, open network like the internet.

The problem with proprietary software is that it is not open to inspection, so you don’t know by looking at the source code what it is doing. And, even if they show you some of it, since you cannot have your own complete copy of all the code, you cannot compile it yourself. You have to rely upon the company that owns it to do the compiling, and you have to trust that the run time code they send to your device is actually doing what they say and is only doing what they say. So over the last eight decades people have become sceptical, and some of us jaundiced to the point of hostility, about “trust us” systems.

Well, that all sounds amazing, Jim, I pretend to hear you say, but can you give us an example? For sure.

Transfer control protocol / internet protocol (TCP/IP) is a public protocol. It is the foundation layer or “stack” on which all this inter-networking communications is built. TCP/IP is non-proprietary, in the public domain, and the core communication system for the internet, enabling widespread use across public and private networks. So it is easy to read, easy to find, it isn’t hidden from you, it is out in the open. Meaning that it is actually doing the things it is described as doing and it is not doing anything else. That’s powerful, because you don’t have to trust someone’s word when so many people are untrustworthy. You can see the protocol and read through it and understand it and implement software based on it and watch it do what it says it does.

Which is why you should have more of them.

The gangs

Now, OG stands for “original gangsta” and arose in the 1970s in Los Angeles among urban youth groups. It was popularised in 1991 as the title track “O.G. Original Gangster” on Ice-T’s album “Original Gangster.” Apparently it refers to older and respected members of certain groups. But, the existence of OG Cypherpunks suggests the existence of gangs of roaming cypherpunks moving wildly amongst the code paths of our internetworked systems. It is, after all, only a metaphor.

There are however a great many of us, and many of us have a certain outlook. Some of the outlook comes from having seen the sausage being made in various places. It isn’t easy building a civilisation without trust, and it is not helpful to trust without being careful. So you need to have privacy for your communications, security for your data, and a lot of clarity about motivations as you proceed.

We used to use internet relay chat, email distribution lists, and other techniques for expressing ourselves, reviewing ideas, and talking. One of the places where some of those things happened was an email list called talk.e-gold and another was called dgcchat. There were other such places, but you had to be invited. It may not sound like the streets of a big city, but it is where one went to meet people, get to know something about their style, and figure out what works and what doesn’t. In many ways, those are the key reasons that people form into groups. We want to understand others and to be understood.

Good search

It is an interesting time. Yesterday one of the nice people with whom I correspond here, just a bit, Margaret Anna Alice, was pointing out in a series of notes that we no longer have “search” tools because they hide things from us. It used to be, thirty years ago, that the algorithms would “crawl” the web, ignore the pages designated “norobots” in their headers, and assemble very brief summaries of pages largely based on how other people wrote summaries that linked to those pages, and identifying how many pages linked to those. So the one best page would presumably be the one that most people chose to link to, therefore it would be listed first on the search engine output. Yes, there was somewhat more to it, but that’s how it was supposed to work, more or less.

Today we know that Google, Bing, DuckDuckGo, and other search tools don’t like some ideas. We know that they have been suppressing certain results. You got vastly different search results before AD 2016. Why would that be? Because the hateful evil demon worshippers were very upset that the British people voted to exit the nasty hurtful European Union, and because their cousins across the water hated the people who voted for Donald Trump in 2016, and hate them still. So the tech bros in Silicon Valley were told to make sure that people who wanted goodness, decency, kindness, a civilisation built up rather than torn down, an end to corruption and political enslavement, would have their views silenced or hidden.

The men and women who run the big tech companies were gleeful in their cooperation. They hate you, too. They hate your ideas, they hate God, they hate Jesus Christ, and they go out of their way to masque the search results you want, hide the good people from you, and in the case of the more disgusting leadership of platforms like Facebook and Twitter, they log you out, nuke your accounts, censor your every post, deny you access to your contacts with friends and family, and generally make things as unpleasant as possible. Which, all things considered, is good.

How’s that again, Jim? I pretend to hear you ask. How is that good?

It reveals that you cannot trust wealthy sophisticated code-articulate business owners. You needed to know that they were untrustworthy. They have shown you their true nature. They may talk about freedom and privacy and goodness, but inside they are ravening beasts who want to support the European Union even if that means world war three with nuclear exchanges against the Russian federation. They want to know everything, which means that ugly Peter Thiel has built Palantir to build a profile on you, your unborn children, and every other person who lives and breathes, and quite a few who have stopped breathing, so he can help the deep state do all kinds of nasty things. Murdering billions of people and enslaving the survivors seem to be at the top of the list. Shutting out the sun and other egregious mischief of geoengineering seems to be also on the lists.

Search might be a word we should set aside, given how badly Bing and Google have abused the concept, offering only those leavings they want you to be able to see instead of providing the most-linked-to results you actually want. Perhaps we might try “get” or “find” or “locate” or “source” or “spot” or “grab.” Anyway what we want isn’t a proprietary system but a public protocol.

We know that we don’t want a proprietary system because we know we cannot trust the men and women who have been running proprietary platforms. They have shown again and again that they have their thumbs on the scales, they are unjust, they are unworthy of trust, and they are in league with mass murderers, war profiteers, demon worshippers, and other persons of very bad character.

Why isn’t search a public protocol? It should be. So we should build it that way.

Privacy as a protocol

You ever send a post card? Some of you kids won’t even know what those were.

Long ago there were documents called letters. Those who lived in fancy houses would hire scribes. A scribe would write letters in sequences on paper. Paper was crafted in small batches and expensive. The page would be signed by the laird or lady who lived in the fancy house. Then it would be folded, or rolled, and sealed with sealing wax and a signet would be embedded in the still-warm wax to show that it was sealed. Signed, sealed, and then some friendly neighbour or some servant of the household would deliver the documents as a set. We would call the set of documents “a letter” even though we also use the same word for the individual alphabetical characters of which it is composed.

The world grew up and people increased in number. So there were private couriers dashing all around. Clever men thought it would be well to be able to spy on all those communications, so they invented the postal service, made it a government monopoly in many places, worked out how to extract letters from envelopes, and charged more for putting a letter within an envelope through their postal system than they charged for a note card. People who had little to say and didn’t mind anyone reading it would use the post cards, as they came to be known. Eventually people thought of putting a design on one side of the card, and we got picture post cards. Later on, after photography was re-invented, again, post cards became popular at tourist destinations and at holiday seasons to convey simple ideas like “we saw this place” with room on the other side for an address and a few words written in cursive.

Notwithstanding that it is possible to extract the paper from envelopes, it is still fashionable to put letters into envelopes. You don’t say certain things on post cards because you want them to be private. The same thing should always have been true of email. Encryption is a method of putting an envelope around your email. So you should learn about it and make use of it, because some privacy is better than none.

There are many more elements to communications privacy. End to end encrypted chat. Virtual privacy networks to conceal your true location. Devices that don’t even have GPS receivers so they cannot rat you out. Devices that communicate without cell towers, which can also be used to locate you. Private communications should lead to private economic transactions.

If search can be a protocol, if connectivity can be a set of protocols, why not money? Exchanging value and storing value shouldn’t be the exclusive domain of the worst people in the world, who issue currencies, inflate them, bankrupt nations, and ruin the lives of billions of people. They are, in fact, the poorest choice for such work.

File storage can be a set of protocols. So can many other things. Of course having various products and services become public protocols or having proprietary software be supplanted by open source operating systems and open source applications may not serve the economic interests of certain people. But, again, remember, they don’t even like you. They have betrayed your trust. They want to murder billions of your friends and enslave the survivors. So you would do well to let them struggle along with the billions of dollars they already have.

Building both

Inevitably, I believe we’re going to build a Secure Perimeter Institute that provides courses, expertise, training, knowledge, consulting services, security audits, and traditional products to individuals and businesses. We are also, now, going forward with developing a secure perimeter protocol or set of protocols for the widespread distribution of communications privacy and data security.

We are at the cusp of many great changes. So we’ll be doing both sets of things for a little while. One, or the other, or both, will take off, based on recent conversations and experiences.

Search will be a service from certain companies for a while longer. It will also become a public protocol or stack of protocols. Communications has remained both a service from certain companies and a set of protocols (TCP/IP, SMTP, and many others). We’re not undoing the things that have been built, we’re building new ones in better ways.

A while back the fellow who now runs Twitter and calls it X said that it shouldn’t be an app but a public protocol. Which is an interesting thought. One wonders, though, whether this protocol has, in his view, the bugs of censorship, account nuking, and the degradation of open discussion into channelled and thwarted conversations. Based on recent experiences, I think he sees those as features, not bugs.

Which is part of the tension of these topics we see lately. Building good things takes time, consideration, decency, and money. So now is when to get started.

Money has been scarce for me for a while, which was one of the ways I could tell that the things I was doing two months ago weren’t working very well. Thus raising funds from investors, donors, patrons, and making more sales to customers has been on my mind.

There has been a lot of enthusiasm and activity on these matters in recent weeks. So I feel strongly that Secure Perimeter is going to go well. Your ideas would be welcome, so please join me in the comments below.

Your prayers are also important. It is key to our success in building better things in Christendom to align our purposes with God’s plans. God’s will be done. Amen.

That’s all I’ve got for today. Come back next time when I have something new. Or old.