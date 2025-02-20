“You will think me transported with Enthusiasm but I am not. -- I am well aware of the Toil and Blood and Treasure, that it will cost Us to maintain this Declaration, and support and defend these States.” ~ letter from John Adams to his wife Abigail Anno Domini 1776

Should Americans be expected to send our sons and daughters to war on behalf of pagan European aristocrats who hate God, hate our culture, hate us generally and in some cases individually, want to destroy Christendom, and refuse to recognise the will of the people of places like România, Donetsk, and Luhansk? If people in a territory holding an election for self-determination find that election invalidated after the fact, how then are we to establish recognition of their right to territorial sovereignty and self-determination? I say we should reject tyranny, especially in Europe.

It was a principle of the Atlantic Charter signed by Roosevelt and Churchill in the 8th month of AD 1941 that the United States and the United Kingdom officially “…respect the right of all peoples to choose the form of government under which they will live; and they wish to see sovereign rights and self government restored to those who have been forcibly deprived of them.” Instead, the European Union seems determined to attack any country that does not pay homage to all the economically illiterate and anti-freedom mandates of the European Commission and its sundry bureau rat infested agencies.

Simply put, why should Americans bleed and die for people who hate us?

Atlantic charter

You can find the text on the web as easily as me. Sure, the possibility exists that you are reading L5 News on some sort of device using the Substack app, so if you have difficulty accessing the web by all means try your local library.

That charter was signed by two people. One was “prime minister” of the usurper of what then called itself the house of Windsor on behalf of that “United Kingdom.” I don’t believe there is any persuasive evidence that parliamentary elections represent the will of the persons actually casting votes in them, not then, not now, not ever. But there was a certain pretence, and there were certainly votes taken in the fifth month of AD 1940, quite a while after the war in Europe had been started by a false flag attack using German troops pretending to be Polish troops the previous Summer. There were also votes counted, and the vote counting bore some tenuous relationship to the votes cast. Winston Churchill was the designated prime minister and he signed it.

Similarly there had been elections in AD 1932, 1936, and again in 1940 that had been orchestrated by the political party of slavery, of total war against all and sundry, and of income taxes. I do not give any credence to the outcome of this contest, because for my entire life people have known that the Democrat “machine” politics is about selecting candidates, not electing them. Franklin Roosevelt had been selected, and was in his third term in office, which was unprecedented both before and since. It was considered “the done thing” to serve two four-year terms, and FDR was starting his third such term, and would be elected while terminally ill to serve a fourth term but would die in office.

There are eight clauses in the Atlantic charter, and it has a sort of nice sound to it. It is about peace, amity, goodness, open markets, access on equal terms to buy and sell resources, and the ideal of a world free from war. However, it is notable for naming the prime minister by name in its opening text but not the president of the United States, as if it had been prepared with the expectation that someone else might be involved. It is also notable for not mentioning God, Divine Providence, the Creator, the mandate of heaven, nor Jesus Christ, as if these two people were just having a bit of a sophomoric exercise in how to live in the future if all went as expected with their terrible plans to make war on the world. Presumably neither man felt inclined to ask for God’s help in carrying out their intentions.

The United States senate is asked to advise and consent by voting on any international agreement, so this document is not a treaty owing to the fact that it was never ratified by the senate. In other words, it is just a lot of words. Pleasant words, for the most part, to be sure. But the senate wasn’t asked to help carry out the intentions of the Atlantic charter, so it is not an official position of what passes itself off as a government in the District of Corruption.

Not mentioned is the fact that since the previous Autumn the German and Japanese codes had been broken by the UK and USA code breakers. Not mentioned is the plan by FDR to deliberately provoke an attack by the Empire of Nippon not only on American military assets in the Pacific, but on the American territory of the Philippines islands, on the Dutch possessions at Batavia, on the British possessions at Hong Kong, Malaya, and Singapore, and on the French possessions in what prefers to call itself Vietnam. The two “heads of state” (to be clear, the prime minister serves as the head of the ministry; the usurper calling itself king was head of state) met to discuss how they would betray the men and women serving in uniform in the American and British military, ensure that their friends in the imperial government of Nippon were encouraged to slaughter, rape, and torture as many Americans, Dutch, French, British, and native people as possible, and were planning to see to it that a whole lot more loot would supplement their ambitions to rule the post-war hellscape.

But you probably weren’t told about those parts in your high school overview about the charter, if they mentioned it at all. If you want a good resource on how thoroughly the 7th of December 1941 was a betrayal of the American people, you should read Day of Deceit by Bob Stinnett. I strongly recommend you seek the AD 2000 edition which appeared as a trade paperback.

North Atlantic treaty

In considering whether the people of the United States have any moral obligation to the defence of Europe, you might also wish to look into the particulars of the North Atlantic treaty organisation which is abbreviated OTAN in French and NATO in English. It is also available for review in the official languages of its other member states but only the English and the French language versions are considered official and binding of the parties.

Since I do not believe you or your ancestors were informed of the spending of the United States, I don’t believe that consent has pertained. So the thing in the District of Corruption wasn’t a government when the treaty for the North Atlantic countries was signed. There was a huge amount of money spent without publishing the details all during the 1933 to 1949 period prior to the ratification of the North Atlantic treaty terms and conditions. “National security” was the excuse. Which isn’t relevant after the 8th month of 1945 since the war was over and peace was supposed to prevail. But the Democrat party is never interested in publishing the truth of what they are spending money on, and they never publish the truth about the children their senior party members rape, torture, and kill.

In the version I’ve read, it has fourteen articles and is about two pages of text. It makes reference to the United Nations charter. I should wish to point out that the NATO treaty makes no mention of God, Divine Providence, the Creator, the mandate of heaven, nor Jesus Christ. The countries listed in the ratification article (number eleven) are Belgium, Canada, France, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom and the United States all of which were founded primarily by Christians and in some cases were ruled with the intention of being “most Christian.” However, as you can see from their choices, the diplomats, and the ravening beasts in the aristocracy to whom they have actual allegiance, were not interested in including God in their plans, nor in seeking His help in carrying out their plans.

I found it interesting that the Algerian départements of France were included in the original text, so it was not only Europe and North America, but also parts of Africa, islands in the Atlantic and Mediterranean, and other territories since then. But this overview of the treaty doesn’t really answer the question: should American families send their children to fight and bleed and die for pagan aristocrats in Europe?

No we shouldn’t

I don’t want there to be any confusion. Americans should not fight for the security of the nasty, ugly, mean-spirited, brutal, censoring, hateful, enslaving, vicious tyrannies of Europe. We should not fight to defend the territorial integrity of these countries: Albania, Belgium, Bulgaria, Canada, Croatia, Czechia, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Iceland, Italy, Latvia, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Montenegro, Netherlands, (North) Macedonia, Norway, Poland, Portugal, România, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, Sweden, Türkiye, nor the United Kingdom.

Americans are not involved in the disputes of those countries. We are not aligned with the values of the pagans who run their major companies and operate their official agencies. We have watched their freemason dupes of various communist and socialist political parties attack the industrialisation of their countries, attack Christian churches and Christian groups, attack people based on the colour of their skin being too pale, and encourage unlimited immigration to their territories by people of even stranger and more perverse backgrounds.

What do Americans have in common with the communists of Europe? Nothing. What do Americans have in common with the socialists of the various nation states listed above (which you aren’t supposed to call nationalist socialist, but which are)? Nothing.

What interest do we have in fighting a war with a nuclear capable nation state such as Russia, China, France, the United Kingdom, Pakistan, India, Israel, North Korea, or with the arguably nuclear capable nations of Taiwan, Nippon, Argentina, South Africa, Iran, Türkiye, and Brazil, among others, so that our cities can be laid in radioactive ruins for people who don’t share our values, don’t want to build a civilisation for people who look like us, and don’t want freedom of speech, freedom of religious expression, freedom of the press, freedom to use private property, free markets, or any other good thing. The countries of NATO have been censoring, depriving the accused of the opportunity to confront the witnesses against them, depriving the accused of due process, torturing prisoners like Julian Assange and many others, and generally making it clear that they hate individual liberty in all its aspects.

The NATO countries other than the United States include several that are known to have nuclear weapons. They can nuke their enemies if that’s how they want to proceed, though I don’t think “mutually assured destruction” has any wisdom. I would dispute the idea of “nuclear deterrence.” The American people owe no debts to the countries of NATO. We bled the ground red in France during two world wars, in Algeria, Sicily, Italy, and Germany in the second of those wars. We also bled the ground red in the Pacific theatre recovering territories for the house of Windsor, for the Dutch, and for other empires. We’ve done enough.

Bretton Woods

The countries of the grand alliance of the UK, France, the USA, the USSR, and various other countries agreed to an international economic cooperative at a place called Bretton Woods. A total of 44 “governments” of one sort or another were represented, though I would be willing to dispute whether any of them represented the unanimous consent of those they governed. One of the things that agreement indicated was the redemption of US dollars for gold at the rate of $35/ounce.

That agreement was upheld, more or less, until 1971 when it was clear that there was no more gold to send to redeem the dollars being presented for redemption. So president Nixon unilaterally abrogated the agreement. I see no reason to place any greater emphasis on the NATO accord. It is just another bad set of ideas with false and untrustworthy parties, and it can be just as easily cast aside.

Would that be a good thing? Friend, I don’t think anything that is done in the District of Corruption is good. I don’t approve of the wars, the Feral Reserveless scheme, the taxes, the regulations, the bureau rats, nor any of the schemes they cook up. I do not consent. It is not my “government.” I consent to Jesus Christ being king, and no other.

That’s all I’ve got for today. Come back next time when I have something new. Or old.