“Would they not rather boldly resolve to perpetuate themselves in office by one decisive act of usurpation, than to trust to precarious expedients which, in spite of all the precautions that might accompany them, might terminate in the dismission, disgrace, and ruin of their authors?” ~ Publius, Federalist Paper 60, Anno Domini 1788

For three hundred years the English people have been subjugated by the usurpers from Hanover. These are people who lie and call themselves “Windsor” but are not. They lie and call themselves Christian but are not. They are pagans who worship a made-up deity called Wotan who represents war and death in pre-Christian German mythology.

Now, you may ask why it is that these matters should concern you? The answer is, hundreds of years of war, hundreds of millions dead in genocides, and an ongoing conspiracy to exterminate billions more people and subjugate the rest in abject slavery. It is necessary to look directly at these things if you want to free the slaves, stop the wars, end tyranny, and spread the Gospels to every creature.

Freemasons are pagan

When the family of Sophie the electoress of Hanover came to London to have her son George coronated, one of the first things they worked on was the building of a great freemasonry “temple.” The abomination was completed in 1717.

The tyles of the ceremonial floor are in a familiar black and white checkerboard. This checkerboard is featured on the hats of the metropolitan police in London, in Chicago, and other places. It represents their view of a duality

on her web site which you may access through her ‘stack, some of which are on her YouTube channel.

The topic of pagan mythology as a source of evil in our world is also touched on in recent videos by TIKHistory. Today TIK ("the Imperator knight" as he calls himself) released a video showing that the early nationalist socialists in Germany clearly identified their "god" as Wotan or Odin. Certainly worth a look.

including on his “Rounding the Earth” substack.

If you want to bring peace on Earth, if you want to free the enslaved, if you want to end tyranny, then you should hear the words of Jesus and do them. What do I mean by “hear the words of Jesus”? I mean the words that Jesus spoke, which are often set apart in fancier printed Bibles in red ink to distinguish them from the words of the narrators of the Gospels. Jesus says that those who hear his words and do them are building on a foundation of solid rock. He tells his disciples to share the good news with others and those who turn them away are to be told that “the kingdom of heaven has come near unto you.” (See the Gospel according to Saint Luke, chapter 10.)

Skull & Bones

The Bonesmen are pagan. They are not Christian. They are part of a subset of freemasons who have particularly vile plans. The cia draws heavily from the Skull & Bones society of Yale University. So does the fbi.

There are some deeply disturbing scenes in the Matt Damon flick “The Good Shepherd” in which he plays a Bonesman who is recruited to become one of the higher ups in what becomes the cia. His character seems to be modelled in part on James Jesus Angleton.

So, you see, the pagans of pre-Christian Germany are still with us. They conspired with one another as the house of Hohenzollern and the house of Hanover to start the war you know as the first world war (1914-1918). In many ways, that war is still going on.

Communism is pagan

Communist theorists will resist this idea, but communism was not founded by atheists. It was founded by freemasons, paid by other freemasons to do as much damage as possible. The freemasons not only paid Karl Marx and Friedrich Engels, but also their predecessor Jean-Jacques Rousseau, the Jacobins of revolutionary France, the communists Lenin and Stalin, Mao, and the militarists of Japan.

After the power in Germany was centralised by the elected government there in 1933, the Dulles brothers, Allen and John Foster Dulles, used their many connexions in freemasonry and in Wall Street to help finance the nationalist socialist German workers party government. Antony Sutton details the many links in his books on the topic.

One of the interesting things that happened in 1917 is the German government sent Lenin on an armoured train to Moscow along with a letter of credit from Jacob Schiff for ten million dollars (back when the ounce of gold was still $20, so roughly $1.3 billion in today’s money). Lenin used those funds to finance the Bolshevik revolution and the Red Army overthrow not only of the Tsar and his family but also of the “White Army” of the freedom minded Russians.

Barack Obama is a committed communist with connexions to the cia. He is a multi-millionaire with palatial homes in several parts of the country.

By their fruits

Jesus is the judge of mankind. In his many teachings, Jesus says how to discern the good from the evil. You judge by the fruits. A good tree produces good fruit - peace, love, understanding, joy, prosperity. An evil tree produces bad fruit - war, hatred, confusion, sadness, privation, struggle, hardship, death.

Judging by the 20th Century the authoritarians are sources of great wickedness. Over 262 million persons were murdered by various authoritarian regimes including the colonies of “great” Britain, the gulags of the Soviet Union, the death camps of various other authoritarian groups. Over 65 million died in combat or in uniform of various difficulties such as disease and starvation while serving in the militaries of the various major nation states.

The United Nations is evil. It was founded by freemasons and demon worshippers. The five permanent veto powers on the UN “security” council are the five largest arms exporters. They do want to disarm you so it will be easier to enslave you, but they also want to sell arms and missiles and explosives to further their goal of making war on mankind. They worship evil and they believe that death, suffering, and war are ways of pleasing the evil they worship.

Nor should you be taken in by those who are freemasons and pose as “the light.” They are filled with darkness. They are only pretending to be light, as Probably Alexandra goes over in her various videos on the topic. They are proponents of a very skewed view of light and darkness, thus the checkboard pattern of their “temples.” It is all in the service of evil.

Your culture is infested

It is not enough to seek the cleansing of Mordor on the Potomac where deals are made, corruption is rampant, and wars are planned. Your entire culture is infested with demon worshippers who openly celebrate human sacrifices.

Oprah bought from Diddy a video of a terrible rape of Justin Bieber, based on recently released documents. She is not the kind lady her interview show purports her to be, but a ravening beast who seeks power through the suffering of others. The Kardashians are icons of evil. Most major record labels including in rock, country, punk, and other contemporary music have been run by demon worshippers. Film studios like Disney and NBC/Universal are deeply involved in the rape of children, human sacrifices, blood drinking, and cannibalism as official parts of how they “groom” stars for their networks.

The RCA company had two networks, Red and Blue. When it was required to divest them, the Red network became NBC and the Blue became ABC. Disney bought the ABC network some decades back. Which is not to give any support to CBS which is owned by military contractor Westinghouse, nor Fox which has its own issues and evil fruits.

I understand that many of these ideas won’t be popular. People want their “shows.” They want the circuses. They want an easy life. They want the big sportsball matches.

But, we need to get back to important virtues like peace, reason, love, understanding, and freedom. If you seek these good things, you should hear the words of Jesus and do them.

