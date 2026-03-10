“I urge all Nucla residents and anyone who cares about community integrity to join me in requesting that our town officials voluntarily disclose the existing public records related to the 50-year lease. Let us work together to ensure a transparent future for Nucla.” ~ Mimi Johnson Anno Domini 2025

The people who run the Colorado town of Nucla don’t believe they have to release records about their corrupt contract with a cell tower company. They don’t believe they have to accept the current information about radiation from cell towers, radiation that requires cell tower workers to wear dosimetry badges. Colorado has a public records act but the people who run the town of Nucla hate the people of Colorado, hate the children of Nucla and want to irradiate them, and are corrupt. So they refuse to release the records. It is a very ugly situation.

The Petition

You don’t have to live in Nucla to sign the petition. It is found here:

The petition to have the records released.

Here is what the petition’s organiser, Mimi Johnson, says about the request:

For years, I have called Nucla my home—a place where my children have grown and where I've been an engaged member of the community. Being a long-term resident and parent here has instilled in me a deep commitment to the values that make this town great, among which transparency stands paramount. Like many of my neighbors, I firmly believe that transparency is not just a virtue; it is a necessary cornerstone of public trust.



Recently, questions have arisen concerning a 50-year lease that will significantly impact our community for generations. It is crucial that all residents have full and unfettered access to the public records related to this lease, so we can properly understand its implications on our collective future. This is about ensuring clarity, accountability, and restoring confidence in the decision-making processes that shape the town we call home.



The Town of Nucla holds public records related to this lease, and in the interest of transparency, it is time to voluntarily release this information. Doing so would uphold the principles of open governance and reflect a commitment to public trust and accountability. Release of the current public records will empower the citizens of Nucla to make informed discussions and decisions about the future of our town.



The importance of transparency cannot be understated, not only for those currently living here but for future generations who will inherit the outcomes of today's decisions. This petition does not aim to assign blame for any past actions but rather focuses on the future, paving the way for clearer, more transparent governance.



Therefore, I urge all Nucla residents and anyone who cares about community integrity to join me in requesting that our town officials voluntarily disclose the existing public records related to the 50-year lease. Let us work together to ensure a transparent future for Nucla. Please sign this petition to stand for transparency and the long-term well-being of our community.

The legal filings

In order to engage with the corrupt and recalcitrant officials in the town of Nucla that refuse to obey Colorado’s open records act and refuse to release the records of their corrupt and dangerous deal to hurt children at the school in Nucla and put money in their pockets, it is necessary to undertake court filings. Lawyers cost money.

Here is the link to the request for help with the filing costs. Currently about $800 in additional funds are needed.

Here is what the organiser of the request for funds says about the needed funds and their intended use.

We’re raising funds to file a legal injunction and temporary restraining order (TRO) against a 50-year cell tower lease signed by the Town of Nucla without following required public procedures. What We Know: -The Town approved a 50-year lease with Vertical Bridge for a 5G tower. -The final tower location was changed without proper public notice or a recorded vote. -The tower site is within 1,000 feet of the public elementary and high school. -When asked to provide documentation showing lawful approval, the Town Clerk responded in writing: “The Town does not have separate documents or records responsive to this portion of your request regarding the authority and process for approving the lease.” -The Town of Nucla is also unable to produce any of the legally required paperwork necessary to build the tower; such as Environmental Impact Review Reports along with the documents showing proof the tower is even necessary in the first place The Town Clerk—who has also refused to recuse, but has since resigned—has obstructed public records requests, charged excessive fees, and responded with hostility to residents seeking transparency. Why This Matters: A contract signed without lawful public notice, discussion, or a recorded vote is legally invalid under Colorado law. Yet the Town is moving forward—and is using your tax dollars to defend this flawed process. ⚖️This fight has gained national attention: our case is being supported by Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and Children’s Health Defense (CHD), who recognize the significance of standing up against unlawful tower siting and government overreach. We’re not just fighting a cell tower. We’re fighting to: Protect public process and legal transparency, Challenge unethical conduct and misuse of power, Void a contract that was never lawfully approved How You Can Help: We’re crowdfunding to hire legal representation and file for an injunction. Your donation helps cover: Attorney fees Filing costs Court documentation and strategy to defend our town Important Note: If we succeed in court, we intend to bill the Town of Nucla for all attorney’s fees. In that event, donations will be refunded to supporters as funds are recovered. Every dollar helps. Even $10 makes a difference. Together, we can hold our leaders accountable and protect the integrity of Nucla’s public process.

You don’t have to live in Nucla to be interested in decency, goodness, humanity, and justice. So if you would go ahead and sign the petition mentioned above, that doesn’t cost anything and would be very helpful.

If you have funds to contribute, please visit this GoFundMe page and contribute what you are able to contribute. Even a small amount would be very helpful.

If you don’t have funds to contribute, please share this story on social media and with your friends and family. If you are planning a visit to Nucla we recommend you reconsider going anywhere near the place, since tourism only helps the corrupt people running the town.

If you don’t agree with the ideas presented here feel free to offer comments here or with restacking with a comment.

