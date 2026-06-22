“For we wrestle not against flesh and blood, but against principalities, against powers, and against the worldly governors, the princes of the darkness of this world, against spiritual wickedness, which are in the high places.” ~ Ephesians 6:12

Friend of freedom Bretigne Shaffer has written an extensive review of the nature of the current war going on in Christendom. She says, in part, “My point in bringing this up is this: I do not believe that what Britain is dealing with today is the just result of woke culture, or (as Auron Macintyre says) of the state and police fearing accusations of racism ‘more than it feared the destruction of its own people.’ I think what is happening in Britain is more deliberate than that. I believe these are acts of war. … What they need to recognize is that what is being done to Britain, Ireland, and many European countries today, matches almost precisely what has been done in the past to conquered people by those who have waged war on them.”

Today’s post is going to include some links, some graphic images, and some direct words. You may find these things offensive. They might not be “safe for work” depending on whether you are still engaged in payroll rat race ladder climbing.

The scale of the situation

The first thing to understand is that mistakes were not made. Friend Margaret Anna Alice wrote a poem about that with respect to the lockdowns, the economic calamities, and the poison jabs of recent years. I believe it applies to our situation going back much further. The situation in Christian countries where violent criminals have been deliberately brought in from other countries and other cultures is not new. It has been going on slowly since the 1980s and much more rapidly since the people in power became very disappointed with everyone else for voting for Brexit and against “her turn.”

The people who have the actual power in our world want to eliminate about 90% of the human race. They have been clear about this matter. Ted Turner in a 1996 interview with an environmental extremist publication announced his view that about 95% of people then alive should be eradicated to establish an ideal population level. Essentially all of the high level politicians and very wealthy business owners share this sentiment.

So when the politicians of every major party stand in favour of grooming gangs, widespread rape, violence toward the people of their country, the importation of criminals, and the abolition of tools for self-defence, it should not surprise you that the problems are very large.

You would do well to understand the outcome of the recent official inquiry by authorities in the UK with respect to the widespread rape gangs. Simply put, the people in power want to eliminate all the poor men and women in their areas. They view all “commoners” as beneath contempt. As Machiavelli wrote five hundred years ago, “Among the other harm it brings you, being disarmed causes you to be despised.” We can discuss in the comments whether the people in power despised everyone else first, or whether that contempt arose because the people in many countries willingly allowed themselves to be disarmed.

Here is a good overview of the rape gang problem, and how it was continually, purposely, deliberately supported by, facilitated by, enabled, and promoted by the police authorities and by the bureau rats in all the nation state agencies.

The rape of England’s daughters is not accidental. It is not at all because the police fear being called racist if they enforce laws against grooming, against rape, against murder, against torture. The police don’t enforce those laws because they have been ordered not to do so, because they want not to do so, and because they really enjoy every story they hear about every young boy or girl being raped. The police are not in any way victims of political correctness. They are enforcers of political correctness. They are not in any way victims of the two tier policies of others, they are not obligated to pretend Henry Nowak isn’t bleeding to death on their watch, they are enthusiastic, eager participants.

The nature of the enemy

It would be a mistake to start a race war. It would be an error to attribute the violent acts of some people to all people with similar ethnicity. Not only would it be morally wrong to tar broadly everyone of a certain background with accusation of wrongdoing they did not individually commit, your real enemy would like it very much if you were to do so. The people in power would be delighted if you were to waste your blood and energy fighting against other poor people. Also, if they have any reasonable case to build around the idea of ethnic strife, they are going to call for United Nations peacekeepers who will come to your countries, rape even more men, women, and children, and destroy everything they see.

I am against collectivism in all its forms. If you think all black people are stupid, how do you explain Walter Williams or Thomas Sowell? Yes, I am aware of the normal distributions of intelligence and the distributions of violent crime. Which means that you should be careful what ideologies you promote, because the people in power are also aware of these matters. Policies relating to educational resources and the places where “critical race theory” and other deliberately antagonistic ideas are taught as part of “systematic instruction” are not accidental. They are deliberate.

Your neighbours are not your enemies. You do not battle against flesh and blood.

Your actual enemy lives in Windsor castle. Your actual enemy is freemasonry. Your actual enemy are mass murdering, demon worshipping, violent cannibals.

You see that black and white checkerboard design that forms a hat band for police caps all over the English speaking world? That same design forms the floor of every freemason den of iniquity worldwide. The freemasons believe that all good is in balance with evil, and they work very hard to promote as much evil as possible. When you talk to the police for any reason you are most likely talking to someone who is a freemason or who got their job due to connexions with freemasons. So, yes, your actual enemies have already captured the police. It would be an error to ever summon the police.

Your enemy has wealth and power. The family that runs the UK has assets in excess of two trillion pounds sterling. They associate very closely with other enormously wealthy and powerful families. If the current policies were imposed only by one of the political parties in the UK, you might be correct in supposing that the policies originate from within that party. But the conservative parties, the Tories, were against Brexit, were outraged that the people voted for Brexit, and have resolved to punish everyone in the country for doing so. The Tories, led by evil Boris Johnson enthusiastically pushed for the war in Ukraine so that hundreds of thousands of people would be slaughtered. The vicious Fabian socialist mass murderers of the Labour party were likewise enthusiastic about the European Union, hate the people who voted for Brexit, and favour war in eastern Europe. Even the “reform” party is ambiguous about policies related to mass importation of violent criminals. So it isn’t possible to isolate the programme of destroying Christendom to just one political group or another.

Parliament doesn’t run the UK. The usurpers of Windsor castle do.

Do you imagine that because “two tier Kier” is being removed from office that it is because he was discovered to be ineffective at dealing with the rape gangs? Not at all. Do you think that his favourite friend Peter Mandelson who he appointed to be ambassador to the USA being removed from office had much to do with Mandelson’s deep involvement with child rapist Jeffrey Epstein? Only to the extent that Mandelson disclosed top secret information to Epstein, as indicated in some of the few Epstein files that have been disclosed so far. That Andrew of house Windsor fellow is not facing criminal charges relating to his repeated raping of children but due to his errors in supposedly disclosing national security information. The men and women in power don’t care at all about children. They rape children. They imported violent criminals from other parts of the “empire” to rape even more children.

To them, you and your neighbours are the problem. You are a problem to be addressed by poor health care, antagonistic policing, rape gangs, imported violent criminals, total disarmament of you including so much as gardening shears, and ongoing poisoning with vax jabs. You are common, they are noble, they refuse to love you and your neighbours as they love themselves.

It would be a mistake to suppose that these policies and intentions are in any way isolated to the UK. Everywhere in Christendom the people in power want to exterminate most of the population, enslave the rest, rape, loot, and pillage all the time.

The pursuit of justice

There can be no peace without justice. The can be no justice without freedom. There can be no freedom without tools for self-defence.

You won’t get any justice by allowing yourself to be enslaved. You won’t get any justice by allowing the surveillance cameras to go up all over your community. You won’t get any justice by being disarmed.

You don’t need to go to a store to buy weapons. Any piece of metal can be sharpened. Any 3D printer can make the parts for a workable gun. Any computer numerically controlled (CNC) device can cut metal to form whatever other gun parts you need. Any electrical discharge machining system can cut blocks of metal. Very powerful water jets can be used to cut metal. So you don’t really need to think too much about shipping guns and ammo to the people who have been disarmed. They can figure out how to arm themselves.

The freemasons aren’t unarmed. Their places of gathering have all sorts of information about the people involved. They have all kinds of resources.

The police aren’t unarmed. They have special units with all kinds of weapons and some kinds of training.

The need for action

You should probably spend more time reading the speeches of Patrick Henry and the anti-federalist papers than you have. In the springtime of 1775, he gave a speech with strong words about the usurper of what was then house Hanover.

“Let us not, I beseech you, sir, deceive ourselves. Sir, we have done everything that could be done to avert the storm which is now coming on. We have petitioned; we have remonstrated; we have supplicated; we have prostrated ourselves before the throne, and have implored its interposition to arrest the tyrannical hands of the ministry and Parliament. Our petitions have been slighted; our remonstrances have produced additional violence and insult; our supplications have been disregarded; and we have been spurned, with contempt, from the foot of the throne! In vain, after these things, may we indulge the fond hope of peace and reconciliation. There is no longer any room for hope. If we wish to be free -- if we mean to preserve inviolate those inestimable privileges for which we have been so long contending -- if we mean not basely to abandon the noble struggle in which we have been so long engaged, and which we have pledged ourselves never to abandon until the glorious object of our contest shall be obtained -- we must fight! I repeat it, sir, we must fight! An appeal to arms and to the God of hosts is all that is left us!”

I suggest you read the rest of that speech, which is known for the phrase “give me liberty or give me death,” and which you would do well to go find online or in a book somewhere.

Some rules for effective engagement

Above are some of the things you should avoid doing. You should avoid collective guilt policies. People who have similar ethnicity or national origin who are not violent criminals should not be treated the same as those who are violent. You should avoid giving excuses to those in power to summon United Nations troops, because that won’t go well. You should be aware that UN troops are rapists, murderers, looters, and thieves. The events in Rwanda and Somalia where UN troops were irresponsible are thoroughly documented. The purchase of children for sex by UN troops using food aid for that purpose in Congo is also well established.

The first rule you should establish is that no one is in charge. Who are the ring leaders? If those individuals are identifiable, they will be targetted, removed, and the great rising would falter. So don’t put anyone in charge.

My friend Claire Wolfe wrote an important book you haven’t read. She titled it 101 Things to Do ‘Til the Revolution: Ideas and Resources for Self-Liberation, Monkey Wrenching and Preparedness and it came out in 1997. In it she wrote, “America is at that awkward stage. It’s clearly too late to do any good working within the system, and it’s still too early to just shoot the bastards.” Around 2006 she revisited the matter and wrote that it is no longer too early. Almost immediately some people online began asking her for their orders, calling her “general,” and assuming she wanted to be in charge. She immediately explained that was mistaken. She wasn’t volunteering to lead the revolution. Nor should you. Whoever is in charge is going to be the first eliminated, so learn to act without a hierarchy. Learn to lead yourselves.

Long ago there was a president of the Republic of Texas. His name was Sam Houston. In the year 1861 he was governor of the state of Texas. The people of Texas voted overwhelmingly for the secession of their state from the national polity. Then they sought to become a part of the Confederate States. Houston asked the important question, why leave one failed union only to join another? You should ask yourself if the people in power have misled you for generations, and they clearly have done so, why do you want new leadership? Don’t delegate your power. Keep your power. Do the things you know to be right. Don’t seek credit for doing things. Don’t seek to gain political influence over others in “the movement.” If you try to become the new boss, you’ll be the same as the old boss.

A second rule to establish is to keep quiet. The first rule of fight club is nobody talks about fight club. The second rule of fight club is nobody talks about fight club.

There is an old Irish drinking song. The words are roughly:

Whatever you say, say nothin’ when you talk about you know what

For if you know who should hear you, then you know what you’ll get.

They’ll take you away to you don’ know where for you wouldn’t know how long.

So whenever you think about talkin’ just remember the words to this song

Whatever you say, say nothin’.

One of the things that I have been teaching since 1992 is how to use encryption. During all that time I have repeatedly made the statement that you should never assume things that you encrypt are actually secret. You have no idea how your communications are being monitored. We have extensive evidence that cell phone microphones and cameras are turned on remotely. We have extensive evidence that car computers are taken over and the cars are accelerated for the purpose of killing the occupants. We have extensive evidence that things in your home are spying on you, including your television set. So you should not conspire with other people online. You should not say anything to anyone.

If the activity you think is needed requires more than one person, then figure out who you think can be trusted. Meet them where you can be sure you don’t have any devices on you, and they don’t have any devices on them. Talk as little as possible. Destroy any notes or paper documents you exchange in these situations by shredding, burning, and stirring the ashes - ashes can be reconstructed, friend. The best way to keep secrets is to share nothing with anyone.

A third rule to consider implementing is to never stop. Remember that the aristo rats were raping children in 1381. The new “poll tax” implemented by the evil parliament required that every adult pay a shilling. Virgin girls were exempted, so the men the “nobles” sent around to collect the tax were raping the virgin girls of any age, or sticking their hands in to break the maidenhead. If they weren’t virgins, they were adults and owed the tax. As a result, the people of England rose in the great skurry or the great rising. They began killing the evil aristo rats. But they stopped. They were persuaded to stop. And then the usurper calling himself “king” sent his men around to find the ring leaders, execute them, and kill and rape more and more people to subdue the population. So don’t stop.

Prayer

“As you looked, a stone was cut out by no human hand, and it struck the image on its feet of iron and clay, and broke them in pieces. Then the iron, the clay, the bronze, the silver, and the gold, all together were broken in pieces, and became like the chaff of the summer threshing floors; and the wind carried them away, so that not a trace of them could be found. But the stone that struck the image became a great mountain and filled the whole earth. … And in the days of those kings the God of heaven will set up a kingdom that shall never be destroyed, nor shall the kingdom be left to another people. It shall break in pieces all these kingdoms and bring them to an end, and it shall stand forever … The dream is certain, and its interpretation sure.” ~ from chapter 2 of the book of Daniel.

Since 1880 the people who want to ruin your world have been growing in power. They have all kinds of wealth. They have positions, secular authority. They have corrupted church leaders, they have stolen gold and precious gems, they have enslaved people all over the world. They have bought up magazines, newspapers, decreed the licensing of radio and television broadcasts, bought up film studios and television production groups. They’ve murdered three presidents (Garfield, McKinley, Kennedy) and threatened all the rest. But for all their wealth, all their power, they are still afraid.

The wouldn’t want to enslave you if they didn’t fear you. I am here to tell you that I am not afraid of them.

Is that because I know something you do not? I think you also know, when you take some time to think it over. I am not afraid because I know that we are here not because of the path that lies before us, but because of the path that is behind us. For over 250 years we have fought against these people who want to enslave the world, who want blood sacrifices for the demons they worship, who rape and murder and loot and pillage, who would destroy all of Christendom with hordes of violent criminals, who are themselves violent criminals every chance they get. I am not afraid because of the simple fact that we are still here. They have not defeated us.

So I pray: Eternal Father, please help us to free the slaves, stop the wars, end the tyranny of the state and the state of tyranny, cast out all demons, translate the Gospels into every language, care for the young and the old, the sick and the dying, with dignity and respect, out of a place of humility, and carry the Gospels to the farthest stars in every direction and to all souls in between. Please help with guidance, resources, ingenuity, endurance, fortitude, and patience. Please show us the little fires so we may pass by them. Please bring love into our lives so we remember what we have to live for. In the name of Jesus Christ I pray. God’s will be done. Amen.

That’s all I’ve got for today. Come back next time when I have something new. Or old.