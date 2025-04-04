“We had no income tax. The income tax came in…1913. As I said in my speech last week, instead of taxing our citizens to enrich foreign nations, we should be tariffing and taxing foreign nations to enrich our citizens,” said Donald Trump at an event in Doral, Florida 9 July Anno Domini 2024

Yesterday was “liberation day” in America. The new president has announced tariffs.

Tariffs are taxes that Americans pay. Somehow this announcement was promoted as “liberation day.”

Last year, in a speech that has been memory holed by many in the commentariat, the president elected in AD 2016, again in 2020, and a third time at the end of last year, said he was going to end the income tax. In the context of actually ending income tax, such an announcement would be good to call “liberation day.” But that didn’t happen.

As is always the case when the grift sets in, the people who pretend they are going to “replace” the income tax with something else prove to be liars. Trump did not replace the income tax with tariffs. He has added tariffs to the income tax, to hurt Americans more than ever.

The people who used to say that the “national sales” tax or the “value added” tax would replace the income tax are also liars. They have never had the power to replace the income tax. They call it the “fair” tax, but that is an evil lie.

Taxation is theft

All forms of taxation are in fact compulsory when they are enforced. There is no freedom in taxation. There is no fairness in taxation.

Taxation of payroll is theft, and it is especially pernicious when those under the age of 18 who have payroll taxes withheld are not allowed to vote. Whatever happened to “no taxation without representation”? I tell you what happened: Alexander Hamilton and George Washington happened.

They and the demon worshipping freemasons they associated with were determined to impose a confiscatory tax on whiskey production. Their goal was to attack the independent producers, especially in the Ohio river valley. Small producers paid 9 cents a gallon and the grifters who produced more whiskey paid a lower 6 cents a gallon tax.

Hamilton hated small farmers out West because they had two choices: distil their grain into alcohol for shipment or watch it rot before it reached market. Hamilton believed that he and his demon worshipping fellow freemasons would be able to persuade the newspapers on the east coast to tell the Tidewater tuckahoes that it was no big deal, that Western farmers were all hayseeds and ignorant, and that nobody should be allowed to grow grain without his personal approval anyway. Being a plantation heir from Nevis, Hamilton was a disgusting example of the aristocrat outlook in America.

George Washington was a traitor to the American people. He hated the limited government of the articles of confederation. He wanted a big and powerful national entity in the district of corruption that would pay for the “internal improvements” about which he had fantasies. He wanted to grift and grift and grift. So he conscripted 12,000 troops and led them part of the way across the unpaved roads of Pennsylvania in Winter. Men froze to death on the trip. Men were hanged for desertion, too. Perhaps he shed enough blood on the first part of the trip so he bailed and left the army in the hands of officers who rounded up a few men in Pittsburgh and called it a day. Such much Whiskey Rebellion. You can look it up.

Whiskey taxes are theft.

Cigarette taxes are theft.

Income taxes are theft.

Sales taxes are theft.

Gun sale taxes, especially machine gun taxes, are theft.

Licences are theft

When the people in power tell you that you have to pay them a fee to do something God-fearing men and women have done from the beginning of creation, they are stealing from you.

Hunting licences are theft.

Fishing licences are theft.

Driving licences are theft.

Business licences are theft.

Building occupancy licences are theft.

Sales tax collection is theft and forcing sellers to calculate and collect the tax is slavery.

Medical licences are theft and a grift to protect evil doctors from actual competition from healing arts professionals who are often prosecuted by the grifters in the American medical association and by the medical licence boards out of a sense of evil and hate.

Food vendor licences are theft.

Bar licences and alcohol tax collection requirements are theft and slavery, respectively.

Consent matters

You do not live in a republic. You do not live in a democracy. You live in a tyranny.

Consent is the determining factor. A government can only derive just powers from the unanimous consent of the governed. Consent can only be given if it is fully informed, if every single thing the so-called government does is public and all the expenditures are published. I do not consent. Many of the 110 million Americans who refused to vote in AD 2024 do not consent.

There are tens of billions of dollars (something over $85 billion total) spent every year by the evil demon worshipping mass murderers at the central intelligence agency and by the evil baby raping cannibals at the federal bureau of investigation. You aren’t allowed to know how those tens of billions are spent. At least $50 billion of the trillion or so spent by the military is also “black” budget or unpublished. You cannot consent if you are not fully informed, and evil people who run the intelligence and defence agencies refuse to allow you to be informed of how they are spending public funds.

Thus the provision of article one, section 9, of the USA constitution is of no effect. Indeed, as a practical matter, all of the constitution is of no effect. As Lysander Spooner observed in AD 1874, reflecting on the decade of “civil” war just recently ended, “The constitution has either authorised such a government as we have had, or has been powerless to prevent any of it. In either case it is unfit to exist.” The constitution was put together by demon worshipping grifters like Washington and Hamilton, by 33rd degree “free”masons who worship evil. It provided them lots of power and authority and its limits on that power were all deceptions and lies.

Not your debt

In recent weeks I have written a number of times about the concept of the national debt being in any way an obligation on any American who is not an elected member of congress and not a bureau rat working for one of the filthy parasitical agencies in the District of Corruption. It is not your debt.

It cannot be your debt because you never signed for it. You never entered into an agreement to pledge collateral for it. Any agreement that you may have entered into, such as signing on a tax form where it says that you are a taxpayer does not function as an agreement relating to the debt because it neglects to inform you of those obligations, neglects to inform you how all the funds are spent, and neglects to be a request but is, instead, a demand made with threat of violence toward you and your family if you don’t comply. None of these things are consistent with the idea of a debt obligation. Without consent, it is nothing but evil.

The solution to tyranny

It is probably not enough that you read what I write about these matters. You would do well to read Lysander Spooner’s essays on the topic, for example, which come under his title of “No Treason.” You would do well to read what Étienne de la Boétie in his essay “On Voluntary Servitude” wrote five hundred years ago. Yes, it was published posthumously because of the tyrants in France.

You should be aware that the people in power don’t have enough people to analyse the mountains of data they gather through the corrupt media moguls. Yes, Google, Microsoft, Apple, and Twitter are all collecting your data, are all selling your data not only to advertisers but to major tyrannies around the world. Yes, the phone companies are all collecting voice-to-text files and customising your phone experience according to things you mention. Yes, there is a mountain of such data already mined. And no, there are not enough analysts to push all that data around to figure out which ones are the 110 million Americans who won’t vote for any of these jerks.

Nor do they know who are the 55 million Americans who are not on payroll and are also not on food stamps. Lots of people are outside the system. You should be, too.

Nor do they know who are all the hundreds of millions of users worldwide of the 13 million cryptocurrencies traded on 800+ exchanges with over $2.65 trillion in market cap and over $35 trillion in annual volume of activity. Nor should you tell them if you are amongst these free market money enthusiasts.

Nor do they have enough enforcers to rat out every freedom loving American unless you go around telling on your neighbours. Do you? You should stop doing that, it’s a really bad idea to ever call the police. The police are not there to serve and protect you. They serve and protect only the people who pay them, as is tradition, and occasionally one another. They are violent not only toward members of the public but also toward their own family members. All police believe that they can violate any law with impunity because other police will protect them, and most of the time that is true in the event, with only a few police ever indicted or convicted. No police should believe that anyone likes them - the power to arrest, torture, rape, and murder with impunity means that anyone who says that they like a police officer is only expressing fear, not admiration, terror, not love. Police live in a bubble of confirmation bias.

They do not have enough prison cells. Way back in the 1990s, I recall it being 1998, a congressional election year, there were hearings on the hill where they have congress in the district of corruption. That thing they call CSPAN recorded the hearings and they played them on television. If you had cable way back then (and I did not) you might have seen the hearings on the CSPAN channels. Congress had been getting a great many complaints about the brutality and abuse of power of the internal revenue service (irs).

Nowadays the evil men and women in congress refuse to pay attention to constituent complaints. They are only interested in lobbyist meetings, in grift, in being parasites, and in telling lies. But back then they held hearings and a long set of hearings they were. I recall weeks of testimony from small business owners and from individual taxpayers who were treated to violence, abuse, the shooting of pets, the viciousness toward children that all irs agents always display toward all Americans. The people in the irs are thugs and they hate American families. The freemason demon worshippers who cooked up the income tax system hate American families because they hate God so they hate God’s greatest creations: man and woman.

Well, eventually they had an IRS commissioner come testify and explain why the brutality. And the answer was very interesting to me and to millions of others who don’t file. The answer was: at least sixty-six million Americans were not filing even though the irs thought they should file taxes every year. Gosh! So the commissioner parasite bureau rat grifter told congress, we don’t have 66 million jail cells and we don’t have 6 million or however many prison guards to watch over the victims of tyranny night and day. Today the non-filers are about 125 million based on reports at the irs web sites.

But you maybe don’t want to hear about it. Maybe you are still afraid. Maybe you think that by obeying all the laws you hear about you are staying safe. You are not. You will find that millions of Americans are arrested every year, often for no reason. Police are vindictive and evil. They will arrest anyone for no reason and with no evidence. They have a whole culture around the “testi-lie” which is their artful term for lying in front of a judge to get a warrant and in front of a jury to get a conviction. There is a whole collection of evil prosecuting attorneys none of whom are honest all of whom are only interested in what they are paid to get. They are paid to get convictions. So they all withhold exculpatory evidence from the defence. And despite their perfidy, millions of Americans who are arrested are able to escape from the system without being convicted, though not without cost.

I speak from experience. Since 1991 I have been accused of many counts of many crimes that I did not commit. I have spent time in filthy holding cells, with broken bones, with raw sewage on the floor, without bail being allowed, for a total of months, and I have not been convicted again and again despite the urgings of prosecutors. It isn’t cheap to defend yourself in criminal court but it is possible. I know many others with similar history of encounters with the evil system of American injustice. It is not juristic and it is not prudence, so it isn’t jurisprudence.

Stop

You should stop supporting the system. You should stop supporting the police. You should stop complying. You should not only withdraw your consent but also withdraw from their system as much as possible.

You should consider which of your neighbours is a karen, is a snitch. You should stop talking to those persons. You should stop interacting with the system as much as possible. Grow your own food. Raise your own chickens for eggs and meat. Raise your own veggies. Trade directly with friends and neighbours to avoid the sales system. Talk to the shopkeepers you know and see if there are ways of doing business for cash off the books. You have no obligation to cooperate with people who want to enslave you.

You know and have known for decades about the people in power who abuse children. You know about the Epstein flights and how the mossad is entirely involved, eagerly hurting as many children as possible. You know that Pam Bondi is not ever going to do anything about arresting any of the people implicated in the files she has refused to publish. You know that the system is corrupt. As well, instead of investigating the system, the hoax stream media at NBC Universal and Communist News Network and American Broadcasting Disney and at Comcast and all the rest are fully on board with the demon worshipping cannibals. They lie and manipulate things to pretend that there are some good politicians when there are none, and pretend that some of the grifting parasites in bureau rat offices are needed when none are, and pretend that there is some threat that would ever justify the hundreds of billions wasted every year on grifting defence contracts for war profiteers.

There are consequences to supporting their system. There are consequences for you complying with their demands. If you thought it was all sort of okay, the last five years should have helped you wake up. And many of the people with whom you work and amongst whom you live are still delusional, still pretending or believing that the system is any good, that they are doing the right thing by participating. It isn’t and they aren’t.

The system of tyrannies around the globe allow a million children a month to be stolen off the streets, raped, tortured, murdered, and in many cases eaten. Every few years they “take down” a network of criminals, such as the one in Poland about which there are some news stories today. They will tell you that dozens have been arrested. Later they will tell you that one or two were convicted. Meanwhile, although they acknowledge terabytes of video of children being tortured and abused, and of user community members openly seeking to eat the flesh of some of those children, they pretend that they cannot do anything. Keir Starmer, the disgusting ugly prime minister of the UK is determined to prosecute anyone who complains about violence and rape from immigrants but is unwilling to do anything at all about violence toward children. Perhaps he is unwilling to pursue the problem of children being raped, tortured, murdered, and eaten because he is among the demon worshipping mass murdering baby torturing cannibals. He is certainly eager to protect wrong doers.

When I ask that you stop, I ask for the sake of your eternal salvation. You should not participate in a slave society, as Ayn Rand wrote, not only because it is a moral obligation not to do so, but because being involved in that system is evil. Participating in evil has consequences.

In the end, good overcomes and evil is destroyed. Find out more by reading your Bible.

That’s all I’ve got for today. Come back next time when I have something new. Or old.