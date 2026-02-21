“Until one is committed, there is hesitancy, the chance to draw back. Concerning all acts of initiative (and creation), there is one elementary truth, the ignorance of which kills countless ideas and splendid plans: that the moment one definitely commits oneself, then Providence moves too. All sorts of things occur to help one that would never otherwise have occurred. A whole stream of events issues from the decision, raising in one’s favor all manner of unforeseen incidents and meetings and material assistance, which no man could have dreamed would have come his way. Whatever you can do, or dream you can do, begin it. Boldness has genius, power, and magic in it. Begin it now.” ~ William H. Murray, Anno Domini 1951

Recently I was asked by a reader to identify some of the authors on Substack that were not controlled opposition. First of all, I am grateful for the subtextual compliment indicating that I would be a source of potentially valid recommendations. Second, after further reflection about the essay on which the reader commented with that inquiry, it seems clear that there should be more said.

Investigators

Here are some of the people investigating the situation in which we find ourselves. They are in order according to the importance that I assign to the work of theirs that I’ve read.

Elizabeth Nickson has been a journalist for several decades. She was Europe bureau chief for Life magazine in the late 1980s and early 1990s. Her important book The Monkey Puzzle Tree from 1994 gives extensive details of the central intelligence agency’s trauma based mind control and brainwashing techniques, with particular reference to their activities in Montreal. Her close family was affected by these malicious experiments. You will find her publication here

Matt Taibbi is the author of the Twitter files about blatant online social media censorship in the Jack Dorsey and Parag Agrawal era of Twitter. He is the publisher of Racket News and has written extensively on finance, media, politics and sports including for Rolling Stone magazine, Playboy, The Nation, and New York Sports Express. In 2005 an essay he wrote for the New York Press, was denounced by Hillary Clinton, Michael Bloomberg, Matt Drudge, Abe Foxman, and Anthony Weiner - a collection of deeply compromised people. You can read his essays here.

Bernard Grover and I met in Houston, Texas in 1998. At the time he was working for an offshore oil company. I was working for a Texas constitution ratification committee. Earlier this century he moved to Indonesia which is the “far side” of the world, as it were, which location gives the name to his Radio Far Side publication.

Lew Rockwell and I met in Houston in early 1998 at a Mises Circle gathering. He was a noteworthy speaker at Ernie Hancock and Marc Victor’s Freedom Summit conference in Phoenix, Arizona in 2002. Lew publishes LewRockwell.com which is currently seeking financial support from readers. He publishes essays, fact articles, a political theatre series, and a commentary blog on his site. He has re-published several of my essays over the last twenty-five years. He also drew my attention to important writers like Karen Kwiatkowski, Margaret Anna Alice, and Walter Block whose investigative reports are found in part on Substack, on Lew’s site, and in other publications.

Alex Berenson has been a business reporter, war correspondent, and financial industry investigator for The Denver Post, TheStreet, and the New York Times. He is one of the few mainstream voices who told the truth about the plandemic and the poison vaxxajabs. As a result of his reporting he was banned from Twitter in 2021, an event that led him to file a lawsuit against president Joe Biden and the CEO Pfizer for their denial of his first amendment freedoms. You can read his work here.

There is an author of a plague chronicle called eugyppius who tells the truth about German and European politics. He should not be confused with Eugippius who is famous for writing a biography of Saint Severinus of Noricum in AD 511 and an anthology of the works of Saint Augustine about that same time. Our friend from Germany takes a no nonsense approach to the recent plague of tyranny, lockdowns, unusual pathogens, and European Union policies. He has also tracked closely the parliamentary regime in Germany as they try to keep power away from the very popular Alternative für Deutschland (AfD) as well as various absurd “green” policies that have led to substantial deindustrialisation of Germany. You can read his essays here.

Yuri Bezmenov’s ghost is an important commentator on many aspects of the deliberate and intention demoralisation of the American people. He takes his name from an historical figure who emigrated to Canada and then to the United States from the Komitet Gosudarstvennoy Bezopasnosti (kgb) of the Soviet Union in 1970. The historical Yuri gave an interview in 1984 to G. Edward Griffin (the author of The Creature from Jekyll Island and other scholarly works) in which he noted the Soviet Union’s intention to use ideological subversion, active measures, and psychological warfare to destroy the American way of life. These same ideas permeate the contemporary writings of Yuri’s ghost, whose essays are found here.

Doug Casey and I first met in 2002 at a conference in Las Vegas. We then met again two months later at the world congress of the International Society for Individual Liberty in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico. After that we also met again in Aspen at his Eris Society gathering that year. Since then we’ve met a number of times in Aspen, Vermont, and New Orleans, most recently in 2016. Doug is the author of many important books on speculation as a style of investing as well as essays on life in dozens of countries worldwide, the concept of decentralised phyles of people sharing a common philosophy, and financial analysis of resource mining companies. Doug is the author of several adventure fiction novels and co-author of The Preparation with Matt Smith and Matt’s son Maxim Smith. Doug and Matt publish several different online newsletters, including Doug Casey’s Crisis Investing.

Last American Vagabond is a publication of independent researchers and investigators including Ryan Christian, Whitney Webb, Derrick Broze, Matthew Ehret, Taylor Hudak, and Robert Inlakesh. You can find their writing here on Substack at this location.

Paul Rosenberg and I met in AD 2000 at a conference that I hosted in Houston, Texas. He spoke on the topic of the private provision of judicial services. We’ve met at other events, including in 2016. Paul is well known in the freedom communities of our world for his Freeman’s Perspective online magazine. He publishes three newsletters here on Substack, The Findings, Ten-Second Thoughts, and The Wreckage and the Rebuild.

Beginnings

There are a number of really important authors of ideas, books, and serials regarding new beginnings. I wanted to mention some of them, including some here on Substack and some elsewhere. For several years I have maintained that people should seek to build several new civilisations at the same time, rather than only one, with the intention that civilisation be much more decentralised and anti-fragile. Here are some writers who are working on very important new beginnings.

Christopher Cook is the author of Freedom Scale here on Substack. He writes extensively on voluntaryism, human rights, and philosophy. He is making a sincere effort to develop a consent based way of living.

Exit and Build is a project of John Bush and Derrick Broze. It is an extension of their Freedom Cells network. The intention is to encourage people to exit the existing bad system and build new communities in various places. I met John in 2009 at a Campaign for Liberty event in Kansas City. I met Derrick in 2019 at the Jackelope freedom festival in Arizona. Both of them have written extensively on freedom topics.

New Founding is a project of Nate Fischer. He is based in the Dallas, Texas area. New Founding is a venture firm focused on critical civilisational problems

Tesstamona is a singer, songwriter, and poet whose songs “Algorithm Ghetto” and “Dopamine” represent a fresh take on current events.

The Starfire Codes presents new words, links to podcasts, and extensive readings and spiritual guidance. Up until recently, the team leader Demi Pietchell produced a weekly publication The Scroll (there is no other) which was deliberately destroyed because it helped build a community of friends.

Wendy McElroy is an author, voluntaryist, and individualist. She and I met in person in Milan, Italy at the Against Leviathan conference. She writes extensively on voluntaryism, freedom communities, and individual liberty at WendyMcElroy.com

What is being and should be investigated

Some of the context of the current conflict and those near at hand has a certain aspect that was openly written about by Albert Pike and by Cecil Rhodes. I think their statements from 1871 and 1877, respectively, bear consideration.

What if the bolshevik communist revolution in Russia was not organic nor rhizomatic but arose in 1905 and more thoroughly in 1917 from house of Hannover and Windsor deliberate funding of Lenin, Stalin, and their associates? About that same time Jacob Schiff was putting together $100M in loans for the Japanese militarists to expand their navy which led to the results in their war with Russia. (Using the 1905 exchange rate of $20/ounce that would be 5 million ounces of gold and using today’s exchange rate of about $5K per ounce, $25 billion in today’s “dollar” such as it is.) There is extensive evidence from Antony Sutton and other authors that Wall Street financiers were deeply involved in the Soviet “experiment” of 1917 to 1991.

Pike wrote that his freemason co-conspirators would set the conflicts and choose the heroes in both sides of every war after 1871. Rhodes wrote that his freemason associates should conspire to bring the USA under British imperial control and establish a global monarchy under the dynasty of his day. George B. Shaw designed a stained glass window for the Fabian society of filthy communist scum showing a wolf in sheep’s clothing and two men smashing at the world with hammers. The world is depicted on that window with rivers of blood and pink oceans.

I submit to you that the vril-worshipping nationalist socialists of 1933-1945 and the bolshevik communists of 1917-1991 and the postmodernist communists of France, Germany, England, Brussels, Spain, and Portugal represent one set of authoritarian aristo rats with one continuing ambition. Their “united” nations scam is to have one world under one monarch, symbolised on their flag by the laurel wreath surrounding the polar view of the globe. The demon worshippers in the District of Corruption are part of the same set. Epstein and Maxwell and their co-conspirators, all part of the same scheme. The leading weapons export countries are the five permanent veto powers on the “security council” of the United Nations: the United States, United Kingdom, France, Russia, and China. They promulgate wars for profit.

I am confident that the current war, which has, in my understanding of it, been going on for about 200,000 years, is going to reach a series of days of reckoning. Much that is coming will seem surprising to many.

Suppose group of men went to India and found the idolatry, slavery, caste society, and wealth in that region to be glamourous. Then suppose they won a war with China and began to send enormous quantities of opium into China to chemically enslave millions for profit. Then suppose they had these secret societies (freemasonry, etc) that supported the usurpation from Hannover of 1714. What Rhodes wrote in his testament of 1877 is verifiable and does indicate a conspiracy to bring the USA back under British control and establish a global hegemony. Pike’s letter of 1871 is along very similar lines; Pike is identifiably freemason of the upper echelon. We already know that the Skull & Bonesers had the OSS and built the CIA. We already know that enormous sums were spent on propaganda to thrust the USA into the Spanish American war. We know that there were conspiracies to set the world on fire in 1914. (I note with interest the 1814 centennial of the Hannoverian coronation included such celebrations as setting Washington city on fire and imprisoning Napoleon on Elba. The tricentennial is marked by the Maidan massacre which seemed to be an attempt to start another world war.) You can find extensive documentation on these topics in G. Edward Griffin’s The Creature from Jekyll Island and in Antony Sutton’s books such as Wall Street and the Bolshevik Revolution, Wall Street and the Rise of Hitler, Wall Street and FDR, America’s Secret Establishment: An Introduction to the Order of Skull & Bones, The Federal Reserve Conspiracy, and The War on Gold.

If you want to start new things, it helps to understand the mess we’re in. My purpose here is to suggest some resources, including investigators, people starting new things, and books you might use to build a better understanding.

Please support my work

It has been snowing here. I am looking for work and for help with food and shelter.

In a recent conversation with an old friend he said that I had fallen on hard times. I chuckled when I told him, “It’s true, although I didn’t just fall. I was pushed.”

Tonight I’m looking for funds to pay the rent on my book storage in Ohio which is past due for last month and is now past due for the current month. They called at the start of the month to say that I have to pay in full by the 24th of this month as the contents are now scheduled for “auction” unless paid in full by that date. They called again today, so I don’t know if that deadline is still good. Time is running out. Please help me.

I’m available for work, so if you have one or more projects with which you need help, please let me know. You can reach me here in the comments or using the direct message system. I do all kinds of writing, editing, publishing, finance, business planning, management consulting, technology development, tech support, communications privacy and data security teaching, forensic accounting, and many other things. Feel free to ask in the comments if you want to be taught on a particular subject matter or have work for me to do whether it is in my wheelhouse.

My associates in Western Colorado are looking for a sponsor to pay me to write grant applications for their home schooling and day school project. They are raising $30K short term for transport vehicle and a part time worker and $200K for the year. The sponsor would cover my room and board costs while I write applications to private grant sources for the new teaching team.

I’m offering a special $80 deal on my personal 90-minute audit of your communications privacy and data security situation. You get 90 minutes of my time after you tell me what your company, or you, or your family, or your school are doing with your computer systems, network connexions, and connected devices. So you don’t pay anything until I’m actually researching your set up and sending you a detailed analysis. I’ve been in computer communications and network technology since 1978 going back to the 75 baud acoustically coupled modem we used long ago, in another country (but Christopher Marlowe is dead). So if you think you need more data security or more privacy for your communications, you are almost certainly correct, and I can help.

Also I have membership coupon codes for the Axiom network. Right now I have a few that are “Hobo” level memberships for $10 and a few “Seeker” level memberships for $20. Axiom is a social media platform that lets you earn “acorn” tokens by posting ideas and evidence that supports your ideas. Several of my recent essays discuss Axiom. I believe it represents a very early censorship-proof publishing environment.

If you would like to support my work, including these essays and the notes I post about gold trading, I would be very grateful. If you have work for me to do or would like to have my help finding you other people to help you please let me know. I know many hundreds of people all over the world in many different industries, trades, and with all manner of skills. I’ve worked in publishing, business planning, launch services, logistics, software development, finance, banking, teaching, training, penetration testing, communications privacy, data security, cryptocurrency development, real estate, hospitality, healthcare practice management, and many other lines of work. I’ve lived and travelled in every state in the USA, many provinces in Canada, several provinces in Mexico, much of Europe, various parts of Asia, and several countries in east Africa.

Do you have money to invest? We have been looking for investors for Secure Perimeter Institute and other ventures, including Freedom Renaissance film studios, our publishing house After Dark Publications, our talent agency, and our network to broadcast truth. We have business plans and other information about these matters. We’re also looking for investors for the Axiom project. Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Not financial advice.

Do you have money to donate? My friends in Colorado are working on a home school and day school project for children whose families don’t want them irradiated by the corrupt school in Nucla.

If you are able to contribute money, please do. If not, please restack or like or comment on this essay to increase its visibility. Please share this essay with others. Your help matters. Under no circumstances does it help to “pledge” funds using the Stripe methodology pushed by the owner operators of Substack. I won’t ever agree to the terms of service for Stripe.

If you have funds to send, please contact me for information about how to do so using CashApp, Zelle Quickpay from Chase, Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), and Internet Computer Protocol (ICP). To find out more about how to help me, please contact me through the direct message system unless we are already corresponding by encrypted messaging app or encrypted email.

I am very grateful for all the assistance you choose to provide.

That’s all I’ve got for today. Come back next time when I have something new. Or old.