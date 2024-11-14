“Give me the liberty to know, to utter, and to argue freely according to conscience, above all liberties.” ~ John Milton, Areopagitica, Anno Domini 1644

A long time ago there was a man in Athens. Today we know this fellow as Saint Paul. He was accused of heresy by the local authorities. He spoke boldly in defence of Jesus Christ before the Areopagus. It is this speech, described in detail in the book of the Acts of the Apostles, to which John Milton refers in his book title Areopagitica in which Milton defends the concept of free speech.

Lately a number of friends have made mention of some of the difficulties they encounter on the pretended “free speech platform” owned and operated by Elon Musk for his own purposes. Elsewhere in this ‘stack I have written about his X-rated Tweetie bird app and about his ambition regarding space settlement. I am not entirely unsympathetic to some aspects of his outlook.

However, there are a number of things he demands on his platform that function as stinky hypocrisy of the first order. This essay will review some parts of the ongoing nonsense that the mElon emits about free speech on Twitter. It will also discuss some of the strained logic he promotes for reasons that are unclear to me given the goals he asserts are his own.

My likes expire

Yes, of course, Twitter is ostensibly a private platform. Just as ostensibly, it is not subject to certain sorts of gooferment regulation under what is called “section 230” of the “communications indecency act” which purports (falsely) to protect Americans from indecency, pornography, and content moderation. The section in question says that if the owner of the platform doesn’t edit what they publish they cannot be held legally liable in responsibility for third party content on their platform.

For a time, it was good, as the narrator says in “The Animatrix,” which is a fun sort of American idea of anime from the film makers who released “The Matrix” and its sequels some years ago. I started with Twitter pretty early in its incarnation, near the end of 2006 or so as far as looking over the public aspects of the system. MySpace wasn’t really what it might have become. So a little later I started a Twitter account using my favourite username: planetaryjim.

Which brings us to an important story. How did I get that name? It was given to me in 1989 in a class by a teacher. I was taking an advanced professional self help course with about a dozen other students over a period of eight weekends. The first day the teacher asked each of us to stand up, say our name, and say what is our purpose in life. I don’t remember all the things said by the others, but the nurse said her purpose was to care for the ill, the construction contractor said his purpose was providing for his family, and then it was my turn.

I stood up and said, “My name is Jim Davidson. My purpose in life is to make humanity a multi-planetary species for fun and profit.” As I was sitting down, I could see that the teacher’s jaw was on the floor.

She looked completely out of her element, which was noteworthy since the whole classroom was arranged to her preferences. She said, “That’s … really … planetary, Jim.”

And that’s how I became planetaryjim. Still am, though the username has been deprecated in various places.

But we were discussing whether Twitter is legally liable for their actions since they expire likes. I first began to perceive this behaviour on their part in the Spring of 2017, though it was long enough ago that I would have to research the exact timeframe. I was commenting on a friend’s tweet, and took the opportunity to visit their profile page. There, I saw their pinned tweet, which I knew by heart. It is a quote from Heraclitus about warfare. “Ah, but one is a warrior, and he will bring the others back.” I knew that I had not only liked the post, but retweeted it. There on her page it showed that the like was gone. The retweet was still showing.

Where did my like go? It is a question for Jack Dorsey, who was against free speech and wanted to hurt people with ideas he didn’t like. How he and his team of San Francisco based coders came to the conclusion that the young mom whose account featured this quote from Heraclitus needed to have her views suppressed, I don’t know.

But by expiring the like from me, the manipulators of opinion at Twitter are saying that the view is not so popular. They are saying that on behalf of me, posing as me, because I did like the quote. I liked the Tweet. My like was erased by them. They didn’t do it accidentally.

Within a few hours I had visited a bunch of pinned tweets. I also re-visited some posts from that same day using my own “likes” tab on my profile. Behold, some of my most recent “likes” had also been removed. Which is wrong.

It is not me expressing myself, as liar Jack Dorsey, liar Parag Agrawal, liar Linda Yaccarino, and liar Elon Musk claim is why they are providing a platform for people to express themselves. Deleting my like is not okay with me, it was not done with my consent, so it is not my published view. The likes deleted in 2017 through 2021 were the views of Jack Dorsey; after that, the removed likes were the personal responsibility of Parag Agrawal until mElon bought the thing; then they became the mElon’s personal liability until he hired Linda Yaccarino. Now she is responsible for deleting likes, which changes the dynamics of the discussion, deliberately silences my opnion, and hurts the freedom of expression in a diabolical and evil way. The people named in this paragraph are individually evil and disgusting people, ugly in a really brutal nasty way. They have no place in a free society and should be ostracised until they repent.

My retweets expire

Twitter management wasn’t satisfied with the expiration of likes. They did allow some likes to persist for a time, which I didn’t really understand. But I guess they wanted to attract certain people to certain posts to see if they could build up a pattern. People who followed me (over ten thousand at one point) would sometimes like things because I liked them, which was, of course, a great way to expose themselves as free market anarchists, or whatever it is that the powers that be at Twitter believe me to be. Certainly, as you can see from my posts here, I am anti-communist, don’t consent to genocide, don’t like children being raped by homosexuals, and have other views that are not consistent with theirs.

So after a few months, going back to that Heraclitus pinned tweet, I found that the retweet was also missing. I began retweeting it with the comment that the retweet and like had been removed, and I had replaced them. Every few weeks I would visit the same page and see the same experience.

You see, not only were my casual “retweets” removed, but also my “quote tweet” posts. Twitter was taking away my agency to say things by removing the things I said. These retweets and quote retweets were removed without my permission. They were also removed without being used as examples of violations of the Twitter terms of service because: they did not include any words, expressions, or views that are violations of the “community standards” and other lies about freedom of speech on Twitter.

By allowing some of the things I wrote to be published and deliberately removing other things, without telling me, without asking me to correct the posts, and without further restricting my account, Twitter has engaged in a pattern of deception. They fraudulently pose as a free speech platform. They fraudulently purport that my profile is posting my opinions and not being constrained by a series of prior restraints, but they are in fact constraining my speech.

In their opinion on the Pentagon Papers suit brought against the United States by the New York Times the United States supreme court in 1971 ruled that a prior restraint on freedom of speech violates the first amendment. Apparently Jack Dorsey never once cared about freedom of speech, based on this lacuna in his behaviour.

My main account is stifled

For reasons that have never been made clear to me, Twitter has stifled my main “planetaryjim” account. You can go visit the page at twitter.com/planetaryjim to find my last post if you wish. For a while I was still allowed to like the occasional thing, but not to make new posts nor to restack existing posts by others.

Nobody has ever emailed me at an account to which I have access about why this account is forbidden to post. Nobody has ever contacted me by mail nor by phone, either. So we may never know why Twitter hates my account so much. Probably it is because I am against genocide, against war, against slavery, and therefore against the things for which Hillary Clinton has always stood. By not voting in 2016 and not encouraging others to vote presumably I fell afoul of some automated system that Jack Dorsey had programmed to hurt other people as much as possible. I don’t know.

But I am entitled to my opinion. This entire post is my opinions. I don’t have to have evidence to support my opinions, though I do have much evidence. Jack Dorsey will lie and exculpate his evil behaviours, as he lies for those politicians he loves and dotes upon, in my opinion. So will Linda Yaccarino. So will the mElon.

My new account was nuked

There is a cartoon by Bob Moran. It shows an empty rock quarry in which a scaffold has been erected. The scaffold is empty. The noose hanging from the scaffold is empty. The legend says, “You made us a ‘vaccine.’ We made you a ‘swingset.’” Or words to the same effect. My friend

had posted it on Twitter, where I found it and saved it to my phone.

I was using a new phone in 2022 and had started a new project, a newsletter about freedom communities called SpacePriveNews. At the same time, from the same phone, I started a Substack account with that same profile name.

Things went along for a while, and my new account built up over two thousand followers for the new profile. Then I posted the actual words of the command against demons from Saint Benedict from circa Anno Domini 530. The words of the Vade Retro Satana include the command that the demon is offering poison and should drink it itself. Apparently this fell afoul of the “community standards” of Twitter, which favours demons in all things, hates Christianity, hates mankind, hates freedom, wants the genocide of 7 billion persons, and wants to enslave the remaining people to the demons worshipped by the filth scum who run Twitter and write its software.

Oddly, I had posted the translation of the command which was originally written in Latin as a reply to my own tweet posting the Latin words. Only the translation in to English was found in violation. Twitter asked me to remove the post, mentioned a strike against my account, and I prayed about it. Following guidance from the Holy Spirit, I deleted the translation. I left up the Latin text post. Twitter let me use my account again. For a while.

But then there was evil Peter Hotezzz and his hate for all persons unwilling to be vaxxajabbed. Linda Yaccarino likes the Peter Hotezzz account, presumably because he is a spokes-thing for the pharmaceutical industry and she loves the advertiser money more than life itself, judging by her actions.

Well, I posted the Bob Moran cartoon in a reply on some idiotic tweet from Hotezzz. Boom, my account was nuked.

Why? I don’t really know. I did appeal through their system, but nobody at Twitter cares about human beings, freedom of expression, or ideas. For some strange reason Bob Moran is free to tweet at Twitter, and his cartoon post from Margaret Anna Alice is still up last I heard, but behold, my account had to be eliminated. You are not allowed to know my opinions, because Linda Yaccarino has put in place policies aqainst free expression. Why? The bottom line is, she loves money and hates freedom, based on her actions. She is hateful and evil.

I mean, she is a ‘young adult’ authoritarian of the World Diseconomic Forum leadership system. She loves the WEF and her master in this world Klaus Schwab and the demons he worships, judging by her involvement in his outfit. She loves Yuval Harrari and his plans to slaughter people in vivisection and enslave mankind, it seems to me. And the mElon hired her because he too wants to distort the “public square” and eliminate not only likes and retweets and quote tweets but also accounts that represent viewpoints he feels might offend someone somewhere who would pay advertising fees to have their poisons pimped on his platform.

Substack links are deprecated

The truth about the mElon is that he hates freedom of speech. He was mildly tolerant of Substack while it remained just another blog spot, just another WordPress style site, just another group of authors posting their long form posts. But Hamish and Chris and Jairaj wanted short posts, they call “notes.”

The mElon exploded in rage, and is raging about it still. So when you put a Substack in your profile bio, you are automatically suppressed by evil hateful software algorithms coded on direct orders of the mElon. If you post a tweet with a Substack link, the tweet is suppressed as much as possible without deleting it. “Freedom of speech,” whines the mElon, “is not freedom of reach,” he snarls and whines and puts his thumb on the scale. He doesn’t want ideas that don’t meet with his personal approval to reach the people he might ever interact with, which is an interesting ideology. But then he lies and says that Twitter (or X as he calls it so he can use part of the freemason symbology as a logo) is a free speech platform.

Well, gosh, if I took a soap box to an actual public square, stood on it, and spoke out, I would be able to reach the people there. If someone follows me on Twitter, they would seem to want to experience my posts. But the mElon hates that idea and so he deliberately suppresses access by my followers to my posts.

There are algorithm ghettos

My friend

has written a song and produced videos of her performing “Algorithm Ghetto.” I think you should find her page, look at her video links, and watch the videos. Good stuff.

The truth is that the people who have power over us don’t like us, at all. They also don’t actually understand anything about freedom, decency, Christianity, and humanity, based entirely on their actions. So they put us in ghettos.

Their algorithms let some accounts on Facebook interact with other accounts on Facebook. Their algorithms let some accounts on Twitter interact with one another. But there is zero opportunity to reach a larger audience. That’s because people like Zuckerberg and the mElon hate humanity and don’t want us to have opinions with which they disagree. So they expire likes, expire retweets and quote tweets, erase posts, and use their software algorithms to deliberately suppress certain accounts.

In the Soviet Union they were gulags. In the South Bronx they were called “projects.” In the Germany of 1933 to 1945 they were ghettos. In various parts of eastern Europe they were also called ghettos. The purpose of ghettos is to constrain the activities of others.

There used to be signs on the roads entering certain communities indicating that certain persons had to leave town before sundown or they would be lynched. In his excellent film “Rambo: First Blood,” director Ted Kotcheff accurately depicts the attitude of small towns in the Pacific Northwest toward Vietnam veterans and other people passing through. Freedom of movement has always been a thing hated by the European aristocracy, especially the movement of other people.

You know the badges that sheriffs and marshalls wear? They are patterned on the slave patrol badges of the antebellum South. Slaves were not the only coerced labour. Free white men were required, by law, to participate in slave patrols, as conscripts, without pay. They were required to patrol the roads and look for fugitive slaves and anyone who could be enslaved. The people who ran certain communities also had the slave patrols look for children and women who could be captured and raped to death. Such is the nature of the kind of aristocrats who want to own other people and who defy God’s law about freeing everyone at the start of the seventh year.

Linda Yaccarino hates freedom

On information and belief, Linda Yaccarino is an enthusiastic member of the freemason cult that worships Lucifer. It is somewhat amusing that women are still not able to ascend to the highest degrees in freemasonry. But, hey, they aren’t forbidden membership as are some others.

She is also a speaker to the World Economic Forum. She is against freedom to travel, freedom to work, freedom to buy and sell, based on things she has said in her speeches. She wants central bank digital currencies, whether operated by banks or by platforms such as “X.” She wants to control what people can say, what they can spend money on, and I suspect she would enthusiastically force everyone to put a mElon neuralink chip in their heads to force them not to think certain thoughts, or anyway to punish them with aneurysms and death if they are caught thinking certain thoughts.

These are not good people. These are not good souls. They are corrupt. They worship demons. They are evil.

They expect you to favour rape by certain parties

What is the point of priDEMONth? It is the worship of demonic ideologies. It is the new state-mandated religion.

How do I know that it is an establishment of religion in violation of the first amendment? I know that the symbols of the new religion, such as crosswalks painted in “pride flag” rainbows are protected by felony criminal laws enforced by cowardly and wretched scum police.

Many men who become “gay” later in life were raped as children. Many men who are homosexual seek out opportunities to meet boys under or just over the age of puberty in order to engage in sex acts with them, acts to which the children are not competent to consent. Rape is the word we use to describe the violent actions of sexual gratification without mutual consent, and since the consent of a child is impossible in this context, we are expected to condone and even to enthusiastically endorse rape of children. Otherwise, why would they have “drag queens” reading books to children?

One of the things about the mElon which is very hypocritical is he endorses the concept of made up pronouns being imposed on others. (Again with the prior restraint on free expression.) He thinks that people should celebrate the homosexual lifestyles of the gay community. Yet, he also insists, people should have lots of children.

Has anyone mentioned to him that gay sex doesn’t generate new children? “Trans women” as men who have been mutilated in certain ways, may insert a plastic foetus in their rectum and defecate it out, but that is not the same as giving birth.

Apparently, there is a crisis of fertility. From some of his public statements, it seems to me that the mElon is worried that the human race may die out before he can neuralink their brains and enslave them to do his bidding. But you cannot be opposed to homosexuality on his “free speech” platform without being suppressed, or banned for saying things against “community standards” that are from a community of homosexuals, demon worshippers, and vile aristocratic slave effete intellectual communist scum.

They expect you to excuse the coercion & violence of Islam

I am against Islam. I am against coercion. Islam is not service to God, it is slavery. Islam directly promotes the enslavement of anyone who doesn’t obey the imams and their sycophants. Islam promotes and engages in violence toward women, including rape, murder, and torture. Islam is evil.

You won’t find many posts by me about this topic on Twitter. It is not something you are supposed to talk about on their platform.

Encouraging space settlement only not

Now, you would think that I would get along with the guy. I mean, I have known for a very long time (over 55 years) that I wanted to do something involving space settlement. Building hotels on the Moon and dancing there every night. So you might suppose that I would like the mElon.

I don’t. I don’t think he wants people like me to carry the Gospels to the farthest stars and to all souls in between. I don’t think he wants to establish free communities beyond the Earth. I think he wants to build plantations. I think he wants to build ghettos both physical and virtual. I think he wants to chip your brain and make you his obedient servant until it kills you.

So I pray: Eternal Father please help us free the slaves, stop the wars, end the tyranny of the state and the state of tyranny, cast out all demons, translate the Gospels into every language, care for the young and the old, the sick and the dying, with dignity and respect, out of a place of humility, and carry the Gospels to the farthest stars in every direction and to all souls in between. Please help with guidance, resources, ingenuity, endurance, fortitude, and patience. Please show us the little fires so we may pass by them. Please bring love into our lives so we remember what we have to live for. In the name of Jesus Christ I pray. God’s will be done. Amen.

That’s all I’ve got for today. Come back next time when I have something new. Or old.