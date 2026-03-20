“For years, the Firm, as the royal family is sometimes known, has attempted to cauterise the wound created by the Epstein scandal, taking steps to admonish Mountbatten-Windsor as more details about his relationship with Epstein emerged. In 2019, he stepped back from public duties; in 2022, Queen Elizabeth II removed many of his patronages and military affiliations; last year, he was stripped of his princely title and ordered to leave his residence.” ~ Alexander Smith, 2026

The beneficiaries of the wars, the monetary inflation, the climate change hoax, the pathogen poison jabs, the mass murders, the rape of children, the ongoing enslavement of mankind, and the corruption you see all over the world have been and continue to be the house of Windsor. Even their name is a lie.

Victoria came to the throne from the house of Hanover. She married Albert of Saxe-Coburg Gotha and after her death in 1901 was succeeded by her eldest son Edward. The true identity of these German pagan demon worshippers is “house of Saxe-Coburg and Gotha” but that identity became a source of difficulty after the first Gotha heavy bomber raid on England sent by Germany in the fifth month of 1917. So just under two months later the evil and rapacious family officially renamed itself, after a castle, shown above.

The castle was built beginning in AD 1070 by evil mass murderer William “the conqueror,” a cannibal demon worshipper from Normandy. It is just about 25 miles West from the Tower of London. It is named after the local term “windlesore” meaning winding river bank or perhaps referring to an old winch structure used to unload cargo from river boats.

Heritage of evil

Everything about the filthy house Windsor is evil. All their actions and rulings since house Hanover usurped the throne in 1714 have been horrid.

My family was cleared off our lands in the aftermath of the war to restore Charles of house Stuart to the throne. In particular, our family were made indentured servants and sent on a commercial sailing vessel to be worked to death in Virginia colony in AD 1746. As a result of these actions deliberately ordered by house Windsor, one of the children, a babe in arms, died on the journey. Rather than allow the sailors to urinate on the corpse, cook it and eat it, or otherwise defile the body, our family kept the corpse hidden. Due to a storm at sea, the ship did not make landfall in Virginia, but in New York. There, due to the harbour master insisting upon a duty on the cargo (including ourselves) the captain, not wanting to wait some weeks for the cargo’s owner to come from Virginia, went into his cabin, burnt the indentures, and had us removed from the vessel as “passengers” against whom the harbour charged no duty. My ancestors buried the babe in consecrated ground in New York city, though as paupers they were unable to have a marker for the grave. Yes, I do hold these matters against the successors in interest to house Hanover. Our family was not the only ones subjugated and abused in the “Highlands clearances” and none of the Scots so treated have had satisfaction of that family.

The entire history of the English monarchy since at least AD 1066 has been a heritage of evil. William first was a cannibal demon worshipper. His house of Normandy was succeeded by the Plantagenet Angevins, the Tudors, the Stuarts, the Hanovers, and Saxe Coburg Gotha which lies and hides behind the name Windsor. All of these men and women are pagans, and insist on using pagan names for the days of the week and months of the year in an attempt to desecrate Christians. None of these families were dedicated to the success of Christendom. All of them sought their own advantage and the destruction of other families throughout Europe and the “new” world.

Destruction of the faith

In 2022 the usurper assumed the following false description, “Charles the Third, by the Grace of God of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland and of His other Realms and Territories King, Head of the Commonwealth, Defender of the Faith.” Of these words, the most egregious lie is “defender of the faith” by which ordinary English men and women presume he means Christianity. In fact, he defends the pagan beliefs of his family and the peers of his realm.

His antecedent Henry Tudor established a false front he called “the church of England” which replaced the successor of Peter with the usurper Henry as head. In so doing, Henry Tudor added the usurpation of the leadership of Christianity to the usurpation of the throne of England. There is no king but Jesus Christ and to say otherwise is treason. Tudor allegedly wanted to divorce his wife, Catherine of Aragon, and we are supposed to believe that the ensuing seizure of property from monasteries, convents, and houses of worship was incidental to his schemes.

One of the two notably popular essays in this Substack was published here just a few weeks ago. Please consider reading it by following the embedded link to it found below.

When I say that article is notably popular, it is the very most viewed post on this ‘stack with over 7,000 views. My most recent post seeking support for building a new club for authors, editors, publishers, and readers may eke out about 200 views, which is far more typical of my recent posts. There are, according to Substack, about 760 subscribers to L5 News so it is something of a wonder that over 7,000 views were recorded by the software here. Maybe some thousands of those views were by software and agents of various entities that don’t like attacks on the aristo rats and other sycophants of the usurper. Some dozens of views arose as a result of people following the link back to a recent post by The Starfire Codes author Demi Pietchell on the Moloch worshippers who burnt Christians to death in the 16th Century on direct orders of the “church of England” archbishop of Canterbury.

The only other essay here on L5 News that even comes close is my 2024 review of the election results, showing that “did not vote” was by far the plurality of the choices signified by eligible voters. It received over 5,000 views and you can easily find it by looking for the archive of L5News.substack.com and choosing to view by “Top” posts rather than most recent.

I believe that many people are very upset about the events of the last 55 years. The evil men and women who conspired to murder JFK and install LBJ as president followed up with their friend and supporter Tricky Dick Nixon. On their orders, he destroyed the last connexion between the dollar and gold. Since 1971, as a result of that one action, the concentration of wealth benefitting the freemason families of mass murdering demon worshipping cannibal child rapists has stripped hundreds of millions of Americans of their family wealth and birthright. All the revelations of the Pentagon papers, the Wikileaks and OpenLeaks, the Snowden disclosures, the Anthony Weiner laptop videos of cruel Hillary and Huma raping and flaying the skin of a child then murdering her and drinking her blood, the laptop of Hunter Biden, the diary of Ashley Biden, and the Epstein files (to name only a few key sources of information now in widespread circulation) have brought a great many Americans to their senses.

How many? Well, in 2024 of their own free will 116 million or so Americans chose not to vote for any candidate. That same year, based on information published by the infernal revenue disservice, about 130 million Americans did not file any income tax papers. Something like a third of Americans refuse to respond to census mailings. Americans don’t believe we are governed, since the consent of the governed has been absent these many years. The correct term for an outfit that rules without the consent of the governed is tyranny.

You should take actions

Today I read with some chagrin a post on Notes by my friend Derrick Broze. I met Derrick in person at the Jackelope freedom festival in 2019. While there, I bought several of his books. He is a freedom enthusiast. He shares my view that there is no point in supporting the major political parties. He and my friend John Bush formed the Freedom Cells initiative, the Exit and Build initiative, and have been the founders and hosts of a series of “The People’s Reset” freedom festivals. His post today indicated that he has had the experience of seeing and hearing from professed Christians who lament current events and then advocate for doing nothing except praying and waiting for God to act.

Jesus has told us to cast out demons, heal the sick, care for the poor, feed the hungry, visit the prisoners, be good to the young and the old, the sick and the dying, treat them with dignity and respect, translate the Gospels into every language, and share the Gospels with every creature. Those who believe may be baptised.

Christians should be baptised in water to wash them clean of sin. They should be baptised with the Holy Spirit to empower them to do all things through Jesus Christ who strengthens them. Christians should build communities. Christians should defend the weak. Christians should pray and should await actions from God, but not in stillness. You have a moral obligation to help build upon the solid foundation of the teachings of Jesus. Those teachings tell you to be armed to defend the believers, to be active in your community, to look for the seekers and share the truth with them, and to preserve Christendom.

You can see where relying upon the usurper of the house of Windsor to defend the faith has proven to be foolish. If the faith is to be defended, it is going to be defended by the believers, by Jesus Christ who rules and reigns his church, and by God’s angels who fight on behalf of righteousness. You should not fear the dangers of speaking for your faith nor the greater dangers in fighting to defend your faith because God is with you. The price of eternal salvation, a price you could not pay, was paid by Jesus. Be of good cheer.

The days in which you now live were prophesied by Jesus. He told his disciples two thousand years ago that every thing hidden would be revealed and what was whispered in an ear would be shouted from the rooftops. Behold those revelations of the truth have been happening for over five decades, with more coming every day. If you want to understand Christianity and if you want to build Christendom, you would do well to read all the words of Jesus. In some Bible printings, his words are shown in red ink to set them off from the words of others, and to remind you that he shed his blood paying a debt he did not owe to redeem those who were not able to pay and to purchase for all believers the rewards of eternal salvation. He told his followers and those who would listen that building upon the shifting sands of expedience is a fruitless choice. Build instead on the solid foundation of his teachings.

You have choices to take. Choices have consequences. Those consequences have second order consequences, which lead to third order consequences, and so forth. If you don’t know what to do, pray for guidance from God. If you want input from me or anyone else, feel free to add your questions to the comments here, or to contact me in the direct messages or by other means.

Please support my work

Update on the club naming activity. Author Christopher Cook has suggested “Inklings” and “Scriblings” (“scribe -lings”) as possible names. Other name suggestions should be added to the comments at the club discussion article.

I am looking for work, investors, customers, and help.

I’m also motivated to find a ride to Ohio and get my stuff out of storage there. A friend in Illinois has agreed to store it rent free, so that would be good. I have not been able to pay the rent on the storage in Ohio for this month, though with the very gracious help of many readers and friends, I was able to pay the arrears late last month so the account was current at the end of last month. It is now past due once again. I am looking for ways to pay for the rental, and to go get my stuff out of storage.

I refuse to have anything to do with Stripe and its policies. They are very bad. So if you would like to support my work, trying to “upgrade to paid” won’t happen. Pledging is pointless because I will never turn on payments.

If you want to support my work please get in touch through the comments or direct messages unless we’re already in touch by encrypted email or messaging or some other means. I am currently able to receive payments by Zelle Quickpay, by CashApp, by BTC, ETH, or ICP crypto currencies, and in some other ways.

It has been brought to my attention that there briefly existed a substack profile calling itself 15news which is obviously using the sans serif problem of the numeral 1 being confused with the lowercase letter l in casual reading. Please do be careful about direct messages and double check whether you are receiving a message from the “Jim Davidson” who has stolen my name, banner image, and profile pic and is deceptively calling itself 15news. Yes, of course, I have reported this matter to Substack through their reporting system. (To their credit it appears that account is currently gone.) Also be aware that I will never send you BTC or other crypto addresses in direct messages and the same for other payment info. So anyone sending you a BTC address in direct messages isn’t me.

Some of the people I’m working with are looking for help.

In Colorado a family is at work on a fight against a cell tower that the corrupt local council has put next to a school. They are also working on an alternative teaching location. The GoFundMe is here: Nucla Tower Fight and New School

In Saskatchewan a friend of several decades is building a blockchain based social media network called Axiom. Let me know if you’d like more information. It is fully operational and can be improved with larger posts.

In California some friends of several years are raising money for their aerospace venture. In Oregon some friends are raising money for their Freedom Renaissance film studio. I’m happy to put you in touch with any or all of these outfits.

If you are not in a position to contribute money or to invest money, that’s cool. You can help by commenting on this article, or by restacking it, or by restacking it with a comment and tagging one or two other Substack writers, or by hitting that like button. Everything you do that improves the standing for this article in the algorithm helps make things here in the algorithm ghetto a little brighter.

Thank you for all the help you choose to provide.

That’s all I’ve got for today. Come back next time when I have something new. Or old.