“Paul came to Bill and said, ‘Okay, let’s just go write all the software this thing will ever need,’” ~ Steve Ballmer, Anno Domini 2025

One of the things that Steve Ballmer is known for is working on the issues surrounding Microsoft product releases. For its entire fifty-year history, Microsoft has been pivoting from one approach to another, from command line to graphical user interface, and issuing new versions of its products in an endless cycle. It was well understood that the code teams at Microsoft would do a really bad job, release an obviously lousy set of products, and then try to make amends by putting together something a bit less bad the next time. Examples include the terrible Windows Vista followed by the somewhat less erratic and worthless Windows 7. The confusing and badly deployed Office 2007 was replaced a while later by the more or less tolerable Office 2010. There is a view that Ballmer helped address some of these problems in his efforts to make Microsoft profitable.

These examples are meant to poke directly at the Microsoft corporate culture, its approach to hiring arrogant and intellectually thuggish full time devs while pushing most of the actual work onto part time and contractor workers who get minimal credit. Microsoft has a very ugly reputation in the industry for bad business practices, a few of which have led to over $3 billion in fines in the European Union and at least $1.7 billion in fines outside of that group of countries. Things that are attributed to Microsoft were often invented elsewhere and either copied or bought out to further the Microsoft attempt to dominate the desktop computing environment.

Businesses have been trained to keep up to date. Security holes are revealed again and again, and rather than release secure software, Microsoft either issues a patch or update kit, or asserts that the next upgrade takes care of the problem. Operating systems and software applications are supported only for a short time and no long term support is possible with many of the products they’ve sold. Major corporations have their personnel trained to use the latest upgrade at considerable expense, and six months to a year later, many of those skills are already out of date because Microsoft’s dev team has sandbagged everyone by deliberately moving all the menu items and toolbar icons around to cause major corporations to AGAIN have their personnel trained to use the latest upgrade at considerable expense.

Microsoft sells certifications to some teachers and some software support techs. So guess what? Your certification isn’t any good after a few years, because all the upgrades have outdated the things you once knew. These things are not necessary to the development and operation of good software, but they are very profitable for the companies in the industry. It is true that Microsoft isn’t the only bad actor in software development. They are, however, a suitable target for aggravation given their longstanding lack of interest in customer preferences, their desire to push updates without the consent of their users, their legalistic practices of updating terms of service arbitrarily and without consent or claiming consent was obtained by the act of opening and using their application or device.

Yes, I do have profound criticisms of Google, Oracle, Apple, Facebook, Twitter, and other industry players. Many of these companies are active participants in the military industrial financial pharmaceutical complex and have unseemly tendencies toward pushing for aristocracy and the enslavement of those people who are now living who they don’t advocate for having murdered. A few years ago, for example, there was a very sad video on YouTube from a software developer at Google who looked like he had been trying very hard to recover from Stockholm Syndrome. In it, he looked into the camera and talked about how great it would be to have a billion happy people on Earth. On his face his expression was positive. In his eyes there was a haunted look. What had he been told was planned for the other billions of people? We don’t know, but it didn’t sound like he could sustain his enthusiasm.

Wordstar

Once upon a time there was a man named William F. Buckley. He was widely regarded as a conservative author and public speaker. You may look into him and consider for yourself whether he was actually in opposition to the invasions of privacy and political corruption that increased exponentially from roughly the time of JFK’s murder. Nevertheless, he was given a Public Broadcasting Service show which ran from 1966 to 1999. “Firing Line” as the show was known featured Buckley talking to, and sometimes debating, different public figures, celebrities, authors he found interesting, and people involved in current events. He was loquacious and erudite.

He learned to use the Wordstar word processing software system. The first version of WordStar was released in 1978. Developed by MicroPro International and originally written by Rob Barnaby, WordStar became the first widely successful word processing software for microcomputers. Buckley liked to use it. You should read that sentence over again. William F. Buckley liked to use Wordstar.

He did not like to upgrade it. He did not like to abandon it. He did not like to have it do things other than work as a tool to make his writing easier and his path to publication swifter. He had worked with manual typewriters, electric typewriters, and perhaps other word processors. He liked to use Wordstar. It had shortcut keys which he quickly learned so as he typed he could bold or italicise or underline or subscript or superscript text on the fly. He didn’t use it to make tables. He didn’t use it to execute macros. He used it to write words, and he wrote many words. Between 1962 and 2008 he wrote 5,600 syndicated columns for his “On the Right” editorial views. If you reflect that each column probably had about 1,500 words which he could write in about 20 minutes, those columns in that particular series ran to over 8 million words. He had other columns, was published in many magazines, published 71 books and articles including fiction and non-fiction, and wrote various letters and private papers. Prolific would be the word to use with respect to his output.

You can imagine that I didn’t like many of his opinions. You might notice that he went to Yale and that he became a member of the Skull & Bones society, so I believe he was a demon worshipper. He worked with the central intelligence agency (cia) and no one ever really stops working there until they die. Nevertheless, he had a good sense of this matter that tools are meant to be used. He once said:

“I’m told there are better programs, but I’m also told there are better alphabets”.

Why upgrade?

When you examine the actual needs of users, you find that word processing software used for “straight writing” has not needed to change in fifty years, from the days of the Wang word processor. One of the advantages of sticking with the same version of the same software year after year is a person learns to move very quickly within the menu system, with the toolbar icons, and with the keyboard shortcuts to actually produce useful results. People who use software want to use it. They want it to remain basically the same so they can continue using it. They want to be able to rely on its capabilities to do the things they want, in the ways they know how to do them.

Now, there is actually no need for macro language coding for most users. As of a 2021 study by Microsoft itself, over 61% of word processing software users had no idea what macros were. Thus, it is possible to have word processing as a public protocol. This concept hearkens back to my recent essay on communications privacy as a set of public protocols. Just putting words onto the screen so they can be printed out on paper, published in books or magazines or newspapers, or sent to web sites, is not that complex a task. We’ve known how to make it possible for a very long time.

Which leads to the discussion of whether there are any security updates needed in word processing software that exclusively formats words that are typed. The answer is, no. Yes, macro capable word processing software packages do have code and code can be used to access web sites and IPFS sites and ftp sites to bring in malware and engage in security exploits. But a properly configured word processor that only processed words would not need any such capability and present zero security risk if it remained in use for generations.

Security is compromised by not updating? No. It isn’t. That is a lie. Bad software with bad code that offers users the ability to create macros may have security holes, sure. But if one were to write good code without giving users the ability to put in macros to execute little programs of their own, there would not be a problem with security updates.

Much the same can be said of a basic calculator utility. Just calculating arithmetical and geometric and algebraic equations and putting the output on screen doesn’t involve any special programming code and therefore doesn’t generate any opportunities for malware exploits. That’s why the calculator utilities have a fairly standard form.

The same may be said of calendar utility. Letting you open up a calendar app and put in reminders of upcoming events, without automation, simple and easy. Sure, having strangers come to your web site, add items to your calendar, and have those items moved to your personal devices may be fraught with various perils. Having your calendar app generate email invites which can be accepted or rejected with relevant messages sent back according to how the invited guests respond would be more complex, and might be vulnerable to a small number of possible exploits depending on how it was coded. But, again, it could be open source, it could be public protocol, it could work and do the basic things and not need to be updated.

So, then, why upgrade? Because software dev teams code for a living. They write code all the time, every week, and they want to keep writing code. They want to have job security. They want to have you use their latest versions because if you keep acquiring their latest versions they will keep having work to do. If you just use the software you already have, that’s no fun for them.

Finding baking soda

Some of you have given up going to stores. I get it. You don’t want to go out. You don’t want to find a space in the parking lot far from the entrances. You know that the people who run things don’t want to actually provide effective prosthetic device technologies so that the mobility impaired can get around easily by themselves, so the old tradition of first come first served parking has morphed into a half dozen empty spaces with blue paint on them near the entrance to the store, and you parking way back in the distance. Anyway, there used to be these things called stores, and people would go to them to shop.

Now, people in the supermarket business learned that if they kept everything in the same places, people would shop for less time. They would not as often make impulse purchases seeing something they didn’t really need while looking for something they could no longer find.

Further, people in product marketing also crave job security. So they are constantly telling the people who have been selling the same product for many generations that they need to “update the look” of the product. What that often means is they want to be paid to design a new package. Often the older generations knew how foolish these ideas were, and would push back. “Our customers know what our product is because they know what its packaging looks like. We don’t want to change. You’re fired.” But as the younger generations went away to college and were told that feelings mattered more than facts, they would be persuaded. And, after all, they had inherited wealth so they didn’t have to struggle, and so what if a half percent of buyers stopped buying their granddad’s soap because they no longer saw it when they were shopping? The marketing men and women got to “update” the design and the buyer didn’t matter to them. Ever.

I mention these points because I have had the experience of both things happening at the same time. I would go to the same grocery stores in the town where I grew up during the decade that I was caring for my elderly parents. I would walk down the aisles, go to the exact items I wanted, check out, and deliver groceries to my dad and mom, or after dad passed just to my mom, and also take things to my separate home a couple miles away from theirs. Then one day I needed to buy baking soda. It had always been in an orange box, generic brand from the store I was in, and it had always been on the same shelf, at a foot below my eye level, in the same place along the same aisle. Then one day it wasn’t there. Not only wasn’t it there, nothing that looked like it was anywhere nearby.

This problem was solved about ten minutes later when I found one of the few people working to stock the shelves in another part of the store, explained my difficulty, and they came to the correct aisle with me. That person couldn’t find the baking soda either. Eventually it turned up on the bottom shelf, much further down the aisle, no longer orange but yellow, and with a completely different text font, for no apparent reason. I got what I needed, checked out, and went home.

But you see my concern. Things that don’t need to be moved are moved to vex the customer. Packages are changed so you don’t know what to look for. The marketing executives who cause these things to happen don’t care. The people arranging grocery stores know that you have to spend more time looking, and they don’t care. Of course, you can shop online and just type in the name of the type of product you seek, and you don’t have to hunt through grocery store aisles, so maybe they should start caring. But my guess is they won’t. They’ll go on moving things around to make sure you spend more time shopping in their store so you make more impulse purchases. They’ll go on changing how product packages look and maybe even change the products to be nearly unrecognisable or containing a vast array of new dyes and new additives and new stink-pretty chemicals, and add to the number of allergic reactions, for no reason or out of a desire to vex other people.

But you see how it is. Users want to use software. Software devs don’t care. They don’t want you to use the old software you already have. They want you to buy the new software they just wrote and half-tested recently. They don’t mind if you are a guinea pig. They call you a “beta test” community and pretend they’ll “fix it on the upgrade.”

Yes, there are many issues for users of software platforms, too. Substack has a bunch of buggy code that makes it hard to be sure that things will work right.

For example, here I am internally tagging

‘s Demi Pietchell. She publishes every seventh day and sometimes on other days of the week The Scroll which is a community of users and their ideas about various topics. Great publication, you would like perhaps. I tag her here to see if the code team has fixed what they broke a few weeks back, which would ping dozens of times (one user counted 37 pings) in the Substack app or web interface, but not lead the user to the actual publication. Then they “fixed” it by making the internal tags not notify anyone at all, which is obviously no solution, just an effort to quell the complaints about their buggy software.

It could be better

It doesn’t have to be this way. You don’t have to pay 60% of the money you earn to parasites. You don’t have to obey people who make idiotic laws. You don’t have to live where there is a home owners association to impose arbitrary obligations and hire a code enforcement team - the BTK killer in Sedgwick county was a code enforcement officer for a home owners association which is how he found his victims and persuaded them to open their doors, and there is no home owners association that cares even a tiny bit about the moral turpitude of their code enforcers.

You don’t need software to change. You can keep the same computer operating for decades. I know. I’ve done it. I even have a small collection of venerable hardware in storage where I had to put my things during the plandemic. You can write good stories and good essays and good novels and good non-fiction books using the same software for year after year. Software dev teams hate these facts. Hardware developers hate these facts. Big businesses hate these facts. They want you to buy new things. They don’t mind if you don’t want to do so. They stop supporting the earlier versions of things because they don’t want you to keep using them. They insert bugs into code to make sure that there are security exploits that can be revealed later and get you to pay for an upgrade. I don’t think they love their neighbours, the other people who live on the same planet with them.

Yes, we can build a better future. Yes, it most likely will include software and hardware for computations. No, it won’t include any general intelligence of an artificial nature, because all that stuff is humbug. The people who are pushing artificial intelligence have been lying about it for generations. Machine learning and machine searching algorithms may be clever, but they have no souls, they have no consciousness, and the people who claim otherwise aren’t telling the truth.

It would be useful to consider a software development team that wanted their products to last for generations, that wanted you to have code that ran continuously, that wanted your hardware to work for two or three or more decades. I have imagined such enterprises, but found them no where.

That’s all I’ve got for today. Come back next time when I have something new. Or old.