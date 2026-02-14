Here are the words of today’s message:

My name is Cary Wesberry. I write these words as an eternal servant of Jesus Christ who is God. These are the words of God.

Behold this Earth which God has given to His children. And His children have brought ruin to this world. Humans, Nephilim, and fallen angels have torn through the Earth like a ravenous Leviathan — on its back the Cathedral. A monster of mass and countless wills composed of evil men.

The sinful creatures surrounding the Earth will burn. The Lord has judged them for their vicious hearts and their wickedness. Their time is coming to an end. God will send fire from the void, from space. He will destroy them and the evil spirits of the long dead Nephilim will no longer manipulate the souls of men. And still the Lord Your God is not done.

I see continents rising into the sky as the surface of the Earth is torn asunder by the Lord of Hosts. Tidal waves. Lightning storms. I see a physical singularity forming close to the Earth. It is God. The power of God is tearing the world apart. God help us.

The land bridge connecting North and South America will be destroyed from the Earth moving. The entire continent of Australia will change location. The islands of Great Britain will be destroyed from the continent of Europe rising up and devouring it with the Earth. The Lord will create new mountain ranges within three hours from the start of the cataclysm.

God’s power rearranging the Earth’s surface will set off massive volcanic eruptions. I can see the volcanoes but I cannot discern the locations. Possibly one in Mexico. The Ring of Fire is about to live up to its name. The Pacific Ocean shall burn.

I am fearful. I can feel the fear, the shock. I can see God in the sky. I see Jesus Christ my Lord and Savior in the sky leading a host of angels. Not the Seraphim, Cherubim, or the Thrones. Angels and Archangels! Michael! Gabriel! Raphael! Uriel!

And that scene freezes, but is still alive. It is a pause. They are waiting. Tears stream down my face now at the glorious power of Jesus Christ my Lord. Praise God.

He is going to kill them all. The people. The sinners who worship the Enemy. God is sad. I don’t want them to die. But they must. They have simply gone too far. There is nothing else to it. There was no grand plan all along. There were no intricate prophecies, and all the manipulations of Lucifer amount to nothing at all. It was just a bunch of delusional people and delusional angels. There was never some big plan! They are just wicked and evil and that really is all there is to it or ever was. God is only doing this because “Their rebellion is over.” There is nothing mystical or supernatural or otherworldly about any of it! The Enemy has murdered too many people and sacrificed too many children for too long.

It was never about the Bible or any manuscript. It’s not about the story of David. It’s not about the great Exodus. It’s not even about the Acts of the Apostles! Though God says that last part was good. Still, it’s not about that either. It’s not about the miracles and it never was.

I am with the God of the universe right now as I type this. Would you like to know what matters today regarding man’s religions? Would you like to know why modern Christians are so terribly wrong about EVERYTHING? I’ll tell you.

What is happening to your world is about two things and two things only:

1. Jesus Christ is God and He rose from the dead under His own power to save your soul from being cast into the Eternal Lake of Fire. You owe Him. You owe Him obedience.

2. Evil men and women have sacrificed too many children to Lucifer and now God is going to destroy the world and kill them all. Along with everybody else who refuses to accept the Authority of Jesus Christ.

That’s it! That’s all there is. There was never anything else! It has actually and literally been this way for TWO THOUSAND YEARS.

Woe unto man for spreading sin and wickedness throughout God’s glorious Creation. The Lord Your God is very angry with people. He is angry with mankind. We have a responsibility to each other, He says. We are not each ourselves an island. He gave us this world and now we must pay for our selfishness and idolatry.

You will find there is no life without Jesus Christ. And to prove that is true, God is going to take your lives from you who do not repent of your sins and submit to the Authority of Jesus Christ who is God. That is the deal. The souls of men can either accept these terms or be cast into the Lake of Fire for all eternity upon the final day of Judgement. There has never been anything else but THIS!

To those who call themselves Jews and Christians on this Earth — you will be judged by God. You have been deceived and then you embraced the lies. I too drifted into sin and despair. I am a servant of Jesus Christ and I know you. FEAR NOT, says the Lord. I can hear Him saying it even now as I type these words. The Earth is not yet rising up to swallow your lives. There is still time. Repent. Repent and submit to the authority of Jesus Christ. God is still waiting for you to come Home. I implore you, if nothing else then save your souls. Embrace the Promise of everlasting life. Do not allow Lucifer to steal any more souls than he already has.

Earth and fire will consume this world. Praise Almighty God for He is great and just. The wealthy and powerful men of the world have plans. Plans within plans within plans. Our human Enemies, who ultimately work for the Devil, have a great many plans — ideas, concepts, schematics, diagrams containing advanced numerology, artificial intelligence, gigantic weapons, networks full of what can only be referred to as “evil” people doing the work of the Enemy. AND extremely large underground facilities and tunnel networks running through the planet at a level of complexity that is almost unbelievable. Deep into the earth and into mountains. Artificial creatures. Things referred to as space aliens. Entire cities where the Select and the elite of this world plan to hide. Here they plan to restart civilization in their image. Under the eternal rule of their gods. These are the worst people on the planet.

You must remove from your mind, for just a moment, the ideas of artificial intelligence wiping out humanity and space aliens. Ask yourself, why humans would build such a vast network of cities deep into the earth and inside of large mountains. God knows why. He can see through each and every soul. These people have constructed this monstrous web because they are afraid that God will destroy the surface of the Earth. These sinners, who are too prideful to repent and save the world from destruction, actually believe they can hide from God.

Men are fools. Even Lucifer believes in the power of God. The evil humans of the world who are powerful elites have been deceived by the Great Deceiver. Lucifer is the Accusor. We know this. And he has accused his followers in his own heart. He enjoys watching their souls being sent to the Pit of Hell when they die. That is why he corrupts the souls of men and women tempting them into sin. Not because he wants them on his side, but because he wants to prevent their souls from going to Heaven. And so Lucifer and his host of fallen angels have corrupted the hearts of men and then they watch us create and weave together our wicked plans which become an interwoven web of sin flourishing throughout the world.

It is terrible, because he knows. Lucifer wants his followers to bring about the destruction of the surface of the Earth and then flee into these underground places. It is his final deception. The fallen angels know God is going to move continents and set off volcanoes that destroy the network of cities their humans have built under the earth. With them in it.

The wrath of God described in this letter will occur in the years soon after the rise of the Antichrist. Exact timing is for God to know. I don’t know where we are on the timeline, but I feel strongly this is coming within the next five to ten years. I could be wrong. I do know that God is angry.

That’s all I’ve got for today. Come back next time when I have something new. Or old.