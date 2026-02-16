“Take heed therefore unto yourselves, and to all the flock, over the which the Holy Ghost hath made you overseers, to feed the church of God, which he hath purchased with his own blood. For I know this, that after my departing shall grievous wolves enter in among you, not sparing the flock.” ~ Acts of the Apostles, 20: 28-29

Congress called Pam Bondi to testify. She was asked why none of the perpetrators of the rapes, murders, and cannibalism described in the Epstein files have been arrested, none will be prosecuted, and why she is not interested in justice for the victims. Her answer was that the Dow Jones industrial average is above $50,000. She said as much to indicate that the system works for the extremely wealthy and to suggest that even one prosecution of any of the rapists, murderers, or cannibals would bring down that very fragile stock market height. Prosecuting the criminals would hurt the system and some few Americans would suffer economically.

The children

In a disgusting effort to end the mandated disclosures of all of the Epstein files, the injustice department headed by evil Pam now says that the 3.5 million pages and other media are the only ones they are required to release. Various other sources put the total scope at 6 million pages or more. Clearly evil Pam hates the children who were raped, tortured, murdered, and in many instances eaten by the Epstein-Maxwell criminals and wants nothing to do with bringing those criminals to justice.

The upper range of the total number of victims, including women, children - both boys and girls, and others indicated in the Epstein files that have been disclosed so far is upwards of 1,200 persons. Given how evil Pam is no longer willing to release all the records and congress seems inclined to refuse to force the disclosure of the remaining files, we probably won’t be able to find out from the current administration about every victim. Nevertheless we have known since 2005 of dozens of victims and the number has increased every year as more and more survivors come forward.

Evil Pam hates the children. She hates the fact that they are making aggravating complaints. She hates their search for justice. She is determined to frustrate all efforts to prosecute even one of the rapists, even one of the murderers, even one of the cannibals.

The rapists

There are over three hundred individuals named in the Epstein files. Many of them are mentioned more than once. I have a complete list pulled off Substack notes today. Many such lists exist. There are dozens of notorious rapists listed. It would not be difficult for evil Pam to find some to arrest. They walk among us, free, unencumbered, eager to rape again and again and again.

Some of these rapists had discussions about the planned “epidemic” as early as 2017 based on records of their email interactions disclosed by evil Pam despite her efforts to hide what they were doing. Some of these rapists are mass murderers. There is no reason to expect evil Pam to ever prosecute any of the bureau rats who imposed unconstitutional lockdowns and who forced poison jabs against the will of persons seeking religious, medical, and other exemptions. The men and women of the injustice department are “all in” for the elimination of poor people all over the world.

The Dow

The system doesn’t work. The system working and making everyone prosperous would not in any way, shape, or form justify the work evil Pam and her minions are engaged in to hide the crimes and refuse to prosecute the criminals identified in the Epstein documents. Nevertheless, her idea that the Dow being at $50,000 is somehow a big sign of a hugely successful economy is idiotic.

The dollar is not a useful long term measure of value and has not been since the abrogation of the 1792 mint act by FDR and others. The high for the Dow in 1929 was 19.06 ounces of gold. The “high” of 50,135.87 on the 6th of this month bought about 10.11 ounces of gold that same day. Even using Bondi’s own measure, things are a mess. The men and women who have power made them a mess while they were raping children, murdering them, and eating human flesh.

What happened in 1932? An evil man named Frankie Roosevelt was elected. One of his first acts was to destroy the constitutional freedom to own gold coins. He then chose to set the exchange rate between dollars and gold from $20 per ounce to $35 per ounce. After 1971, the rate went even higher, until this year it reached over $5,596 per ounce, just at the end of last month.

The spot market for gold is open. Currently it takes $5,030 to buy an ounce of gold. Americans are much worse off economically than they were in 1929 at the height of the stock market. Roughly half of the wealth represented by the Dow at that time has been destroyed, deliberately. Meanwhile about 99.5% of the value of the dollar has also been destroyed, again maliciously and purposefully.

The evil men and women of the Feral Reserveless scheme have ruined America. Tens of millions of Americans are suffering as a result of their destruction of the economy. The same men and women who give jobs to the likes of Kathryn Ruemmler and Howard Lutnick run the giant banking conglomerates that hurt American families.

Suffering anyway

There is much suffering in America. I see it every day. I see poor people living on the streets, in the dirt, without tents, without plumbing, without food, without shelter. I see them not only in videos from the big cities but in small communities like the one where I live. I know about sleeping outdoors without shelter in the winter, in freezing fog, in rain, in the cold.

How did the people in power react to the “global financial crisis” that they instigated in 2008? Did they help poor people keep their homes? They did not. They made robosigning of mortgages by evil big banks like Citigroup, Bank of America, and Chase retroactively legal, so that people whose homes were no longer mortgaged by people they knew in their communities were now being foreclosed by giant conglomerates far away. Bush, Obama, Geithner, Paulson, Bernanke, Yellen, Powell - these are the people who went out of their way to hurt Americans as much as possible and to save the economic necks of the big banking concerns.

Boycott Wexner

Well, you aren’t ever going to see evil Pam do anything about any of the rapists. But you can choose not to buy the products of Les Wexner. Jeffrey Epstein and Wexner met in 1986. Epstein became Wexner’s financial advisor in 1987 and put together a separate company to manage the assets of Wexner and other wealthy clients in 1988. Thereafter, Wexner’s company, The Limited, acquired Abercrombie and Fitch, expanded its other operations, and began exploiting the models that appeared in their Victoria’s Secret, Abercrombie & Fitch, and other catalogues. A company representing Wexner and Epstein bought a huge luxury property in Manhattan, the most expensive piece of real estate in the city at the time.

Wexner’s consumer products brands have included Victoria’s Secret, PINK, Bath & Body Works, Henri Bendel, La Senza, Lane Bryant, Express, and Mast Industries. So you should boycott all those companies, buy nothing from them, and have nothing to do with them.

Boycott Microsoft

One of the nasty people in the Epstein files is Bill Gates. He is on record discussing the elimination of poor people through crimes against humanity. He is on record in various disclosures favouring the use of poison jabs (“vaccines” in his evil lexicon) to destroy the fertility of people all over the world. His Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation is associated with experimental meningitis, malaria, and papilloma “treatments” including experiments on tens of thousands of children and young women in India. He has been required to appear before an international criminal court in the Netherlands next month. He also appears extensively in the Epstein files and is a partaker of sexual services from Epstein’s victims.

You don’t need to use any Microsoft products. You should not. As early as 1988 and 1989, I remember widespread references on the Internet discussion lists and USEnet newsgroups of “Microserfs” as describing the unfortunate coders put through terrible working conditions at Microsoft. It has only gotten worse in the decades since then.

Microsoft makes lousy products in my direct personal experiences of them. They spy on their users. They upload the contents of your hard drive while they are pretending to download “updates” to their software. They sell everything to the military industrial complex, especially the big espionage agencies. They also sell user data to the advertisers on their various platforms. Their operating systems are very bad for users. Their subscription model means that you won’t be able to own the operating system for your computer. No doubt installing their operating system means you don’t have control of your data files, either.

Everything they make has been replaced by open source versions. Linux is a very robust open source operating system that works much better than Windows. Apache Red Hat is a server operating system that works better than the Windows server operating system. LibreOffice does everything that Microsoft Office does, it does it all better, and it is open source. You should stop doing anything with any Microsoft stuff.

Microsoft bought LinkedIn. Reid Hoffman also appears extensively in the Epstein files. There is an alternative called Alignable which you might explore.

Microsoft runs the “msn. com” network and you can do better for Internet access. Microsoft had a role in the founding of MSNBC one of the worst and most communist of the hoax stream media conglomerates. Microsoft created “Azure” for cloud hosting, presumably because disgusting Bill Gates and his minions had ruined the brand of Microsoft.

You hadn’t ought to be a part of evil. You should take yourself apart and touch not the unclean thing. You should not buy the products and services of men like Les Wexner and Bill Gates and Reid Hoffman.

The Buck

There used to be a liar in politics named Harry Truman. He ordered the nuclear explosions that devastated Hiroshima and Nagasaki. He created the central intelligence agency deliberately and with forethought, though to his credit he later regretted having given them any operational authority. He expanded the national security agency budget and promoted NATO and the United Nations. So his crimes against humanity were many and varied. He is dead.

He used to have a little sign on his desk, “The buck stops here.” It meant that he was personally responsible for all the things done by his administration, all the bureau rats who worked for him. The concept has merit.

The president ought to be in charge. I don’t think he really is. It seems clear from his behaviours that he is actually beholden to a great many evil men who tell him how to behave. So things he promised in 2024 like ending the department of education did not happen and won’t ever happen - he has just proposed increasing their budget so that more children can be harmed with more propaganda and indoctrination. He’s a really terrible man. Everything evil Pam is doing is being done on his orders.

That’s all I’ve got for today. Come back next time when I have something new. Or old.