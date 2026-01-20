“Think where man’s glory most begins and ends

And say my glory was I had such friends.”

~ William Butler Yeats, The Municipal Gallery Revisited Anno Domini 1937

This may be the last post for L5 News. Given the extremely unpleasant nature of the tech team, dev staff, owners, and investors of Substack, I have every reason to expect they will be vindictive, vexatious, and ugly. Nevertheless, it is my considered opinion that I can do no less than honour my friends and neighbours in this way. What has been happening is wrong. A very long time ago, a man of ambiguous moral character wrote that when bad men combine, the good must associate, else we will be destroyed one by one, each an unpitied sacrifice in a contemptible struggle.

New faces

In March 2025 the Substack team announced they had five million subscribers, up by a million in the five months since their previous report. At that time they began to accept commitments from investors into their Series C funding round. Those commitments in April 2025 involved changes and additions to the Substack board of directors. There were also perceptible changes in software.

Many voices were suppressed. Many of us noticed and began commenting on the topic. It was clear that those of us with anything to say against demon worship, child rape, mass murder, occupation of other countries, war profiteers, and banking cartel collaborators were experiencing a plateau of our previous growth curve in subscribers, followers, and engagement. The algorithm writers were unleashed. They began to make sure our success was curtailed. Ask around. You’ll find abundant screen captures illustrating the point.

Simply put, we began to notice that the walls of a ghetto were rising. Those of us inside the ghetto had no choice about our location. The algorithm writers put us there. Their bosses wanted us to be silent, but in a sneaky way so that they could plausibly deny having silenced us.

The investment round put together in the months after the five million subscriber level had been reached was led by BOND and The Chernin Group (TCG), with participation from existing investor Andreessen Horowitz, as well as notable investors Rich Paul of Klutch Sports Group, and Jens Grede of the shapewear firm Skims. BOND turns out to be an all caps affectation of the investment group. It isn’t an acronym, they say.

Let’s start there, since one of the outcomes of the July 2025 completion of the investment round was adding Mood Rowghani to the Substack board of directors. Any policies such as deliberately and actively suppressing selected creator voices were reviewed by the board and approved by persons such as Rowghani.

Mood Rowghani co-leads the firm with Mary Meeker, Noah Knauf, and Juliet de Baubigny, all coming from Kleiner Perkins. So let’s briefly take a look at the four of them and the corporate culture of BOND and Kleiner Perkins before looking at some of the other villains in this story.

The name Rowghani is Persian. There are communities with that name in Markazi and South Khorasan provinces in what is today called Iran.

Mood is not the only Rowghani in high tech. I gather he is brother to Ali Rowghani. The family members have interests in projects such as Twitter and YCombinator. Mood has a BA from the University of Texas and an MBA from Stanford. Kleiner Perkins Digital Growth Fund is invested in surveillance tech like Ring (in which they led the 2016 series C round). All the things you have read about how evil and invasive and out of control the Ring doorbell cameras are? Those things are accurate. Ring takes video and doesn’t care even slightly whether you want the video shared. I believe that’s about typical of the underhanded and despicable policies of everything having to do with Kleiner Perkins. You are, of course, free to believe whatever you wish to believe. Join me in the comments if you have other views.

Keep in mind that many of the wealthiest Persian exiles in the United States are directly related to the Shah Reza Pahlavi regime and their Sazeman-e Ettela'at va Amniyat-e Keshvar which translates into something innocuous sounding. But those words have always meant torture, rape, injustice, mass murder, suppression of dissent, and evil. So, with Mood on the board of Substack, we can pretty much expect nothing but evil. It may be unctuous to mention it, but Rowghani means “oil” or “fat” in the relevant language.

Based on the available information regarding its corporate ethos, Kleiner Perkins does not have a formal, explicitly stated corporate commitment to "individual liberty" as an overarching philosophy, it says over here on another site. They are all about pushing “one team” and other nonsense. If you associate them with violence toward dissent, orchestrated support of global tyranny, and mass murder, that’s possibly supported by extensive online evidence. But, let’s have them sue me and we’ll see what we find in discovery, shall we?

Yes, Kleiner Perkins is an investor in Stripe having participated in multiple funding rounds since at least 2015, including the Series C round. They are among a group of prominent “star-studded” investors—alongside Sequoia Capital, Andreessen Horowitz, and Tiger Global. So if you wonder why you, as a Substack creator are not allowed to use any other merchant card processor, look no further than the investor group. And if, like me, you refuse to accept the terms of service of Stripe, well, gosh, you might find your views suppressed. But don’t worry, friends, many of the people who do accept those terms and use Stripe for their paid subscribers, are also suppressed.

Emma and Jens Grede founded and own the shapewear and underwear brand Skims with Kim Kardashian. Yes, from the Kardashian connexion you can expect considerable demonic influence and horrifying evil. Yes, I do see SKIMS in all caps, suggesting that it is a hidden acronym, perhaps invoking Satan and Moloch just as BOND presumably invokes Baphomet and demon worship, based on information and belief.

Wondering who is pushing for adverts to be forced into Substack feeds and appear without any compensation to you on your posts and notes? Look no further than the Chernin Group’s Mike Kerns. Mike Kerns and The Chernin Group (TCG) have been instrumental in pushing Substack toward adopting paid advertising, framing it as an “inevitable” step to help creators monetise their audiences beyond subscriptions. But, of course, us Substack creators won’t get any money from the adverts, ever, at all, in my opinion. Oh, sure, we’ve been creating content for years (five years for some) and that content draws the readers who subscribe which drives their revenue model, but Substack is run by harsh, hateful men and women who, in my view and based on my direct personal experiences, don’t want creators to benefit from anything. They have their unicorn, their $1.1 billion valuation company, and you get nothing.

So, although it is privately held and doesn’t currently publish its board members, you can surmise that Chris Best, Hamish McKenzie, Jairaj Singh, Mood Rowghani, Marc Andreessen and Ben Horowitz or someone representing their A16z outfit, and someone from the Chernin group are probably board members. It isn’t clear whether Skims has a board seat. These are the people you should suspect of hating freedom of expression, building the algorithm ghettos around you, suppressing your content, limiting the reach of your voice, and pretending that “you can say it on Substack.”

Oh, sure, you can say it, but if you say it and they don’t let anyone read it or hear it, does it matter? Substack’s publicity and marketing is full of lies, in my direct personal experiences of it.

The Scroll

At the top of this essay is a very nice graphic of a very kind donkey and a very odd chicken in a tunnel, with a view out toward a Christian community hidden in a valley. The graphic appeared as the cover image for Demi Pietchell’s The Scroll from The Starfire Codes.

THE SCROLL is a weekly free-form multimedia stream of consciousness digest of interesting, informative, educational, and otherwise amusing posts and conversations from across Substack and amongst Substack writers and readers, carefully curated by the author. THE SCROLL exists to serve our community by creating an additional method for discovery and interaction. This whimsical and Lynchian collection of interesting exchanges is laid out with all the links and tags required for maximum readability in an effort to highlight some of the best conversations that are happening throughout our community

Here is a link to one of the recent issues of The Scroll for your further edification and amusement.

Just below the picture at the top of this essay, as has been my habit in my other essays, I’ve included a brief quote. It is from a poem by William Butler Yeats. Many of my friends here on Substack first interacted with me because of Demi’s efforts putting together “The Scroll” (there is no other) every week. So I do regard “my glory was I had such friends.”

But Demi is no longer allowed to publish The Scroll because, in my opinion, the timid and vicious people in the Substack dev team actively prevented her from publishing her most recent issue. She scheduled it as always. But they didn’t like what it says, as they clearly didn’t like the other recent discussions of their incompetence, failure to perform, and building of unwanted and pointless “features” while repeatedly breaking functions like notifying persons tagged within posts.

Yes, Mills Baker, I’m looking at you and your reaction to Demi and others pointing out the ongoing failure of your tech team to hide what you are doing. Sure, you made a cursory “apology” for calling some of us “paranoid” but, really, what honour is there in accepting an apology when the underlying behaviour never changes. You can say you’re sorry, and I certainly forgive, for my part. But do you repent? Do you turn away from evil? Do you seek to stop suppressing dissent? If you have any evidence, at all, even a simple statement, to support the idea that you actually want to do better, please offer it.

Yes, of course I believe it is the presence of views consistent with the teachings of Jesus that angers and drives toward vile policies those “leaders” of the Substack board who set policies. They don’t want you to build on a solid foundation. They want to enslave and rape all mankind judging by their behaviour. All y’all Silicon Valley tech billionaires and tech bros worship demons like Remphan, Chiun, Baphomet, Satan, Lucifer, Moloch, and other evil. No, I don’t think the Persians gave up their adulation for Ahriman. Yes, I do think all the refugees from the Pahlavi regime brought to the United States after the cia arranged for the end of the Carter administration through events relating to the American embassy in Tehran, are on the evil and darkness side of Zoroastrian.

It is exceedingly disappointing, aggravating, and sad that Substack has chosen to punish Demi and the readers and contributors of The Scroll (there is no other) community with the demolition of our gathering. Demi created a beautiful thing and the Substack team, no doubt with the direct personal approval of every board member, destroyed that beautiful thing. I don’t want to create nice things and have evil men and women destroy them. I don’t want to support the financial success of the SAVAK torturers and their psychophants. I don’t want more children raped to death by the Silicon Valley demon worshippers.

No, it wouldn’t be my choice if L5 News gets taken down. If this essay or any of my other essays are destroyed, it will be not by my hand. If you cannot reach me after they destroy this publication, maybe you can get some tech news publication to pretend to care. Once upon a time Matt Taibbi and Racket News were interested in the Twitter files, so maybe start there. (I gather that Matt was denied further access by the mElon when it became clear that things the Musk wanted to keep hidden were going to be published.)

Oh, sure, Mills, it sounds like I’m “paranoid” doesn’t it? But if that were true, why did you destroy Demi’s community of creators? Why do you and the tech team at Substack destroy beautiful things?

You can support my work

Some of my friends have been very helpful this week. I am deeply grateful for their assistance.

One of the projects I’ve been working on involves building a school far from a terrible radiation inflicting cell tower put in Nucla next to the education establishment there. The town clerk took a bribe, in my opinion, forced through the long term contract, and then left town. My friends who live nearby are raising money for their children to have a place to learn without being irradiated. By the way, Robert F. Kennedy, Jr., who has done considerable work in the area of cell phones causing tumours, recently made the FDA update its web site to take out all the nonsense language about how cell phone radiation is harmless. It isn’t. The tech bros know it isn’t. The Silicon Valley billionaires want your children to be harmed. They hate goodness and decency.

If you would like to support my work, including these essays and the notes I post about gold trading, I would be very grateful.

Do you have money to invest? We have been looking for investors for Secure Perimeter Institute and other ventures, including Freedom Renaissance film studios, our publishing house After Dark Publications, our talent agency, and our network to broadcast truth. We have business plans and other information about these matters. We're also looking for investors for the Axiom project.

If you are able to contribute money, please do. If not, please restack or like or comment on this essay to increase its visibility. Please share this essay with others.

If you have funds to send, please contact me for information about how to do so using CashApp, Zelle Quickpay from Chase, Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), and Internet Computer Protocol (ICP). To find out more about how to help me, please contact me through the direct message system unless we are already corresponding by encrypted messaging app or encrypted email.

I am very grateful for all the assistance you choose to provide.

That’s all I’ve got for today. Come back next time when I have something new. Or old.