“There is no scientific proof that human emissions of carbon dioxide are the dominant cause of the minor warming of the Earth’s atmosphere over the past 100 years. If there were such a proof it would be written down for all to see. No actual proof, as it is understood in science, exists.” ~ Patrick Moore, co-founder of Greenpeace, Anno Domini 2014

In 1971 there was a place on the Aleutian island of Amchitka in Alaska designated the Cannikin site. The USA military exploded a bomb underground there. It was a fusion bomb, widely called a “hydrogen” bomb. Its detonation resulted in an explosion 250 times more powerful than the bomb that murdered civilians in Hiroshima in 1945. The explosion, estimated at 5 megatonnes, caused a 7.0 Richter scale earthquake, destroyed wildlife, caused a huge crater to form on the surface, and motivated further concerns about how the gooferment is treating the world where we live. It was to that location that Patrick Moore and others sailed to protest the thermonuclear bomb testing which was the initial motivation for starting Greenpeace.

Today Moore is regarded as a pariah by the people who want endless trillions of dollars for their climate hysteria. They have been telling people for over sixty years that oil production was going to peak, that acid rain would destroy all human edible crops, that greenhouse gasses were out of control, and that overpopulation was a problem. The truth is: they lied.

They are lying still

The writings of Thomas Malthus predict great calamities. The aristocrats of Europe aren’t concerned about these things actually coming to pass. A century after he predicted three feet of horse manure on every street in London, there was less manure, fewer horses, more trains and trolleys, and a great deal of work on subway tunnels that had begun being dug in 1863. But Malthus was very popular with the aristocrats because they want what they always want: to torture people to death, rape children, sacrifice people to demons, keep power, hurt other people as much as possible, never face justice for any of their actions, and grift for jobs for their stupid nieces and nephews, preferably indoor jobs at nice desks in pleasant settings, and excuses for more power for themselves and people they see as peers.

I’ve written extensively about the fact that they lie, we know they are lying, we are expected to pretend to believe them, they know we don’t actually believe them and that we know they are lying, and they continue to lie. In the Soviet countries they call it “the game of vranyo.” It has a dark history. It is simply in their nature to lie, and they are unable to stop lying because they hate God. Their hatred of God is manifest in their hatred for the truth. The son of God, Jesus Christ, is the truth. The aristocrats of Europe have always hated Christianity, have always hated God, and have always been liars.

I’ve written about the sources of many of these lies. Some of these lies reflect very badly on the people who have always wanted to pretend that they are better than anyone else. Plato knew about the fundamental falsehood of claiming that the people in power are better, and he called it “the noble lie.” He didn’t call it a lie because he was against it, he called it a lie because he wanted the nobility, the philosopher kings as he sought to have them become, understand that their entire hierarchy was built on false premises. There is neither nobility nor truth in the noble lie, it is simply a disgusting fabrication because the pervert Plato hated the people around him, hated being held to any standards of conduct, wanted to avoid being made to drink the hemlock as his pervert mentor Socrates had been made to drink, wanted to go on corrupting the people around him, and so he made up a story about telling this noble lie. The purpose of the lie is to get people to support giving all the best of everything to the “king” and to be happy in their subjugation so that there can be clever men with lots of knowledge to rape boys, enslave families, and hurt as many others as possible. Plato, when you actually look at the things he wrote and the things he believed, was a ravening beast. He was typical of the aristocracy of Greece and of Europe.

These are men and women who have children. Then they deliberately, purposely, and knowingly send those children to boarding schools to be raped, bullied, and tortured, not only by the other students, but also by the administrators, teachers, and staff. These boarding schools are given great reputations and are regarded as the important places for important young up and coming scions of aristocratic families to be tortured, raped, beaten, and bullied. They don’t want to break the cycle of violence. They lust for ever more violence.

Moore’s testimony

It should take you less than a minute to find it online. It runs to 52 pages. In two days it will be the eleventh anniversary of him giving this testimony “before the senate environment and public works committee, subcommittee on oversight,” if you can conceive of such a thing actually overseeing the agencies involved in lying, cheating, stealing, and harming Americans as much as possible.

It is, of course, one of those amusing facts that in the English language we have certain words that contain both their primary meaning and the opposite meaning. Oversight is one of them. What the congresscritters and liars do is not oversee anything, but they have lapses of judgement and overlook things. So it is a subcommittee that commits oversights. If it were not so painful to see the harm they cause it would be a little funny.

Moore points out that the computer models are no good. Freeman Dyson, Julian Simon, and many others have pointed out the same. Moore points out that most of the geologic record of Earth indicates times when carbon dioxide was higher. It was ten times higher 500 million years ago, temperatures were higher, life flourished. We have dense “carbonaceous” deposits all over the world, coal beds, that formed during these wonderful times when there was ten times as much carbon dioxide.

About 450 million years ago, there was an ice age. Carbon dioxide was ten times higher then than it is now. So, higher carbon dioxide doesn’t mean higher temperatures. It might be linked to temperatures, but it might be a trailing rather than a leading indicator.

Five million years ago, Canada’s arctic was almost completely forested. The current ice age only ended recently, as geologic time is considered. It was about 11,800 years ago when the Laurentide, Cordilleran, and European ice sheets all melted, raising sea levels about 400 degrees. Today we have global temperatures averaging about 14.5 degrees Celsius, according to Moore, whereas at the depths of the last glaciation they averaged about 12 C. Things were quite pleasant during those geologic eras when temperatures were about 22 C globally on average, and there is no indication anywhere that such temperatures would result in the extinction of the human race.

Carbon dioxide is necessary for plants to thrive. We have far too little of it in our atmosphere. Many greenhouses where plants are cultivated have carbon dioxide generators to significantly raise the carbon dioxide in them. They aren’t places that people go to die - it is very difficult to die in a greenhouse just from heat stroke if you have access to water. It is, of course, comparatively easy to die of freezing temperatures, but the European aristocrats don’t want to talk about how many people they condemn to death every year with their anti-heating and anti-fuel propaganda.

Their pagan temples

It may be that the freemasons, illuminati, communists and similar filth are wanting to do everything they can to lower global temperatures because they would like a longer ice age. Something did happen at the beginning of what we call the “younger Dryas” that, for about a thousand years, dropped global temperatures and extended the ice age. Some people think it may have been an asteroid impact on the Greenland ice sheet that put a lot of ice crystals into the atmosphere. Others think it might have been the conflagration of all the forests and jungles of North America caused by some impact event which is directly associated with the megafauna extinctions that occurred about 13,000 years ago.

Certainly there is no evidence that mankind hunted the megafauna to extinction. We don’t have any reason to believe that buffalo were made extinct by the overwhelming butchery made possible by railroads and rifles in the American West. Indeed, buffalo are thriving in many places today. Why then do we see mainstream anthropologists insisting that ancient man, 13,000 years ago, hunted mammoths and sabre tooth tigers to extinction? We see it because they hate mankind and want to blame humans for everything.

Maybe they also want to lower sea levels by 400 feet. That way their ancient temples from 15,000 years ago would again be above water. They would clear away the mud and go back to their pagan rituals of raping and slaughtering children on those same ancient altars as before. As it is, the pagan aristocracy of Europe are raping and slaughtering children unto this day.

They want to change who gets to have power and who gets to have wealth from the people who work hard and are good at their jobs to the people they choose. That’s the basic fact of the communist, socialist, freemason, and pagan ideologies. They don’t want to take the chance that the things they have invested in will become worthless. So they work at getting governments to conspire to make it necessary to replace things they want replaced with favoured things they like.

Do you think that the ozone holes were real? To the extent they were real, do you think they represented any immediate danger to mankind? Did we all die of skin cancer and nobody noticed? I certainly wasn’t told.

If there was a problem with chloro-fluoro carbons in the upper atmosphere causing damage to the ozone layer that was not quickly restored by the presence of ultraviolet radiation causing ozone to form - as it does - then where did those chloro-fluoro-carbon compounds come from? Did they come from aerosol spray bottles in America as we were told? No.

But telling people that lie caused a lot of products to be changed, and some small businesses went under because they didn’t have money to adapt. The aristocrats and the bureau rats who are their brainless nieces and nephews didn’t mind, they were ecstatic that they could hurt small business people, especially Christian families.

Did those upper atmosphere chloro-fluoro-carbons come from freon in air conditioning systems? We were told that lie, too. We were forced to get rid of freon in automotive air conditioning systems and in many home systems, because it was no longer patent protected, because it was cheap. The replacement working fluid for air conditioning compressors was more expensive. And the aristocrats and bureau rats loved hurting American families as much as possible, as they always do.

No, I will happily tell you what changed in AD 1981 to 2011. A nasty agency called NASA launched a bunch of space shuttles with external tanks that were insulated with a chloro-fluoro-carbon foam. Those tanks could have been kept in orbit and used for habitable volume - every tank contained some residual liquid oxygen and residual liquid hydrogen, so both water and air could have been made from those gasses. It actually required a special manoeuvre during each shuttle flight to push the external tank back into the atmosphere so it would burn up and all those gasses would be spread in the upper atmosphere. (NASA has studied this matter and has exonerated NASA, of course.) They didn’t want entrepreneurs to get ahold of those external tanks and make hotels in space, because NASA is run by people who hate the idea of the large scale human settlement of space.

Now that they no longer launch shuttles and no longer burn up insulation in the upper atmosphere, behold they no longer talk about this “ozone hole” problem. They made it. They won’t admit it. They have been liars from the begining.

God created well

It is really wonderful. God’s creation is big, bold, beautiful, full of life, full of places where the conditions for life are perfect, full of people, full of goodness. God loves us. That’s why we’re here. That’s why God created all this splendour for us to enjoy.

The aristocrats hate God. It is something they will deny. Or they will obfuscate by saying that they are worshipful. But when you scratch at this matter, they will eventually let you know that they worship Lucifer or some other demonic entity. They will say things cleverly like “our God” by which they mean the “god” they worship rather than God the Father Almighty Creator of heaven and earth, who is known by the name YHWH, hallowed be His name.

The environment is not going to change so drastically as to cause the extinction of mankind. The children being taught these things have been lied to. They are being lied to still. They are then told to go do stupid things like throw soup at beautiful paintings because for some reason Aileen Getty hates beautiful paintings - perhaps because her family has digitally imaged them and she thinks she can profit by getting rid of the originals. Throwing soup and damaging paintings and spray painting Stonehenge and spray painting the Brandenburg Gate and gluing yourself to the pavement on a busy highway doesn’t stop oil production.

Stopping oil production won’t help the environment, either. It will probably help kill many thousands more people every year from freezing temperatures in winter, which might be what Aileen and her grifter friends want to accomplish. But the environment has endured considerable oil production for tens of thousands of years.

Yes, people we refer to as “Stone age man” used petroleum oil for illumination. Where oil has been available on or near the surface, it has been used for heating, cooking, and lighting for many thousands of years. The Getty heiress doesn’t want to improve the environment. Maybe she hates her heritage and the oil company billions involved, maybe she hates herself, maybe she hates God. But she isn’t interested in a better future for anyone. Certainly the children held in captivity by members of the Getty family are not going to get a better future without considerable outside intervention.

The planet’s fine

In 1992, George Carlin had a comedy tour in which he talked about saving endangered species, people worried about air quality, water quality, soil, pesticides, herbicides, asbestos, radon gas, and a host of other things. In regard to endangered species, George noted that it was an example of the exceptional arrogance of people who think that they are needed to save animals that may be going extinct for perfectly normal reasons, or that are being replaced with some more adaptable species. It is an arrogant attempt to control nature. Most of the species that previously existed on Earth are no longer here, and were not here before mankind as we currently exist came into this world. (By the way, he gave this comedy routine over 30 years ago, and the planet hasn’t been destroyed.)

Save the planet? He notes, we haven’t learned to care for one another. We’re going to save the planet? From what? From white liberal environmentalists who have determined in their arrogance to destroy all the railways and convert them to bike paths. They don’t actually care about the economy, humanity, or the whole world, they want to grift for more wealth for themselves. They don’t mind how many poor people live in homeless camps, as long as they don’t see them.

The planet has been here for 4.5 billion years if we are to believe the geologists and cosmographers. We’ve been on this planet for about 480,000 years. We’ve been doing contemporary “heavy” industry for around 200 years. The planet is not about to be destroyed by people making things for one another, mining and manufacturing good things.

God made the world to be occupied. God made us to occupy it. And by “world” I mean the worldly realm, the galaxies, the universe. Jesus gave us a great commission to teach the Gospels to every creature. Those who believe may be baptised.

Clearly we have not made much of a start. Clearly the people in the gooferment in India that prevent contact with certain primitive islanders want to make sharing the Gospels impossible. Clearly the people of NASA who hate the idea of the human settlement of space want to prevent us from carrying the Gospels to the farthest stars in every direction and to all souls in between.

We should not let them stop us.

That’s all I’ve got for today. Come back next time when I have something new. Or old.