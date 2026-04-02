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Jim Davidson
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If you want to understand my concerns about Pam Bondi, you should have a look at this ZeroHedge article, especially further down where her recalcitrance and angry protestations during congressional testimony are detailed. She is a very bad person, acting corruptly.

https://www.zerohedge.com/political/rumors-over-pam-bondi-ouster-swirlin

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