“The pirate replied, "How dare you molest the whole world? Because I do it with a small boat, I am called a thief; you, with a great navy, are called an emperor." ~ Saint Augustine, City of God, Anno Domini 415

Walking across the street this morning I thought about the topic of jay walking. No, this time I did not go down to the corner and cross with the pedestrian cross lamp illuminated. God made this world and at no time says anything in Scripture about punishing people for walking across the street except at the corner. God doesn’t say you should pay someone for a licence to hunt, nor to fish, nor to use your automobile, nor to send radio signals, nor to do any other thing you know how to do. So why should you obey people who have no authority?

There is a story amongst free marketeers and others who do not believe in the claims of authoritarians of a French anarchist who was queried by his friends regarding his habit of walking to the pedestrian crosswalk. Why would he bother to do so? He replied that he did so in order to avoid having a conversation with a police officer.

They aren’t better

There are people who claim to be Christians who refuse to love their neighbours as themselves. Some few of these people have titles of nobility. Some of them have other titles, offices, degrees, patents, fancy clothes, shiny boots, expensive vehicles, and other indicators of their status. You see them depicted in fiction, in books, in films, on television, in adverts, in news stories.

They will tell you to obey them. They will tell you they are your betters. They aren’t.

Moreover, they will explicitly refuse to obey God. They will assert that they do not have to listen to commoners, to peasants, to serfs, to servants, to subordinates. They treat their neighbours like animals to be saddled and ridden. Many of them really like digging in the spurs, beating others with batons or riding crops, torturing children in their basements.

These are not the best people. They are among the very worst. Those who choose to obey them willingly are, at least, making terrible mistakes.

You can see from their taste in artwork that John Podesta and his family are really horrid, awful, bad people. You can see from the videos on Anthony Wiener’s laptop that Hillary and Huma are cruel, violent, vicious cannibals. You can see from her inaction that Pam Bondi is a terrible person who hates children for daring to come forward and testify against her friends and the clients of Ballard Partners. You can see from his actions that David Solomon knew exactly how Kathryn Ruemmler viewed Jeffrey Epstein, how much she had received in gifts from Epstein, and until she chose to resign, the head of Goldman Sachs didn’t mind at all how close she was to the procurer, torturer, and fiend who was involved in dozens to hundreds of celebrities raping children.

The people who enforce laws are terribly evil. The people who make laws are corrupt and evil. The people who prosecute violations of these laws do not care about the victims of actual crimes, they only care whether you had a money transmitter licence at the time some value was exchanged. The battered and torn bodies of children do not feature prominently in the orders for prosecution from the injustice department because the people in the fbi have been battering and tearing the bodies of children since about the time their agency was founded in 1908.

So why do you obey them?

No there shouldn’t

You here people say stupid things. Sometimes it is a bit hard to keep up with all the stupid things that get said. One of the most stupid is, “there ought to be a law.”

No. There shouldn’t be a law. There shouldn’t be some made up rule with the authority of corrupt and evil men and women in the state to enforce, to accept bribes not to enforce, to run roughshod over the freedom and property of individuals, to impose their will, to brutally torment people who were not doing anything wrong. You really ought to shut up about your idea that someone ought to pass a law to please your trivial desires.

No, there shouldn’t be any law restricting the right to free speech. No there shouldn’t be a law restricting anyone from logging onto any platform anywhere in the world to express their views. No there shouldn’t be identification papers, ever, for anyone. No there shouldn’t be age verification, ever, for anyone. No there shouldn’t be any restrictions on the right to keep and bear arms. No there shouldn’t be anyone kicking in doors at four in the morning to engage in a general search, nor should warrants issue from corrupt judges on the corrupt testimony of corrupt police officials. No, nobody should be required to mow their lawn, either. Lawns only indicated wealth when people had herds of sheep to keep them closely cropped and are otherwise signs of insanity. Your demands that other people obey endless laws and rules and covenants and deed restrictions are evidence against you loving your neighbours.

It might be good for your soul to spend some time thinking about what is really important. The society in which you have been raised, and in many cases in which you have been raising children, is profoundly sick. Of course it is sick, as it is run entirely by mass murderers, child rapists, demon worshippers, cannibals, the most corrupt people on the planet, the most perverted people who exist. Do you really want to fit in?

Why?

Please support my work

I am looking for work, investors, customers, and help.

I’m also motivated to find a ride to Ohio and get my stuff out of storage there. A friend in Illinois has agreed to store it rent free, so that would be good. Thanks to the gracious support of a number of readers, I was able to make a substantial payment on the rent for the storage unit in Ohio where my books are. Of course, the rent for this month is now due. I am looking for ways to pay for the rental, and to go get my stuff out of storage.

I refuse to have anything to do with Stripe and its policies. They are very bad. So if you would like to support my work, trying to “upgrade to paid” won’t happen. Pledging is pointless because I will never turn on payments.

If you want to support my work please get in touch through the comments or direct messages unless we’re already in touch by encrypted email or messaging or some other means. I am currently able to receive payments by Zelle Quickpay, by CashApp, by BTC, ETH, or ICP crypto currencies, and in some other ways.

It has been brought to my attention that there briefly existed a substack profile calling itself 15news which is obviously using the sans serif problem of the numeral 1 being confused with the lowercase letter l in casual reading. Please do be careful about direct messages and double check whether you are receiving a message from the “Jim Davidson” who has stolen my name, banner image, and profile pic and is deceptively calling itself 15news. Yes, of course, I have reported this matter to Substack through their reporting system. (To their credit it appears that account is currently gone.) Also be aware that I will never send you BTC or other crypto addresses in direct messages and the same for other payment info. So anyone sending you a BTC address in direct messages isn’t me.

Some of the people I’m working with are looking for help.

In Colorado a family is at work on a fight against a cell tower that the corrupt local council has put next to a school. They are also working on an alternative teaching location. The GoFundMe is here: Nucla Tower Fight and New School

In Saskatchewan a friend of several decades is building a blockchain based social media network called Axiom. Let me know if you’d like more information. It is fully operational and can be improved with larger posts.

In California some friends of several years are raising money for their aerospace venture. In Oregon some friends are raising money for their Freedom Renaissance film studio. I’m happy to put you in touch with any or all of these outfits.

If you are not in a position to contribute money or to invest money, that’s cool. You can help by commenting on this article, or by restacking it, or by restacking it with a comment and tagging one or two other Substack writers, or by hitting that like button. Everything you do that improves the standing for this article in the algorithm helps make things here in the algorithm ghetto a little brighter.

Thank you for all the help you choose to provide.

That’s all I’ve got for today. Come back next time when I have something new. Or old.