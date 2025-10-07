“If you don’t know, the thing to do is not to get scared, but to learn.” ~ Ayn Rand, Atlas Shrugged, Anno Domini 1957

Since the last month of 2022 I have been posting essays here at L5 News. Why?

Partly because the app for Android made it impossible for me to post essays with links and graphics during the last month of that year from my Space Privé News account. That account remains active, but I don’t post from it very often owing to the limitations imposed on users with small phone screens. Another reason for creating L5 News was to restore something missing from my life, a publication that was founded about 1975 by a friend, H. Keith Henson. You can read more about the purpose of this publication in my “about L5 News” essay and in the “coming soon” for this ‘stack.

There are a large number of necessary conditions for humanity to settle the space frontier. These include a great many talented, intelligent, spiritually guided, and erudite individuals who understand the potential of the space frontier, the vast resources available to mankind in our star system, and the methods to be used to go get those resources and make use of them. In other words, people need to know how, know why, and know that they want to be involved in building a spacefaring civilisation that will establish communities beyond the Earth.

Accordingly, I have written extensively about my work in teaching and in advocating for certain causes, such as making technology anti-fragile and creating an enterprise to publish books and essays about and teach classes regarding data security and communications privacy.

Who I am

There are many questions people ask one another. One of the current fashions is to ask, “How’s it going?” My answer is very often, “I don’t know.” Or, I say, “not sure, let me get back to you on that.” I want people to understand that it is neither my responsibility to know how “it” is going nor anything in which I’m interested. Moreover, I don’t agree that I have any moral obligation to tell anyone else how I am, how things are for me, or what’s up. Indeed, to the people who ask, “What’s up?” I point upward and look up, then say, “The ceiling.” If I’m outside, they get, “the sky.”

If you have not seen the film “The Princess Bride,” please stop now and go watch it. There is a very amusing scene early on during which Inigo Montoya asks the masqued man shown in the photo above, “Who are you?”

Dread Pirate Roberts replies, “No one of consequence.”

Inigo: I must know.

DPR: Get used to disappointment.

Indeed, you may be disappointed in trying to pin down exactly who and what I am presently. I’ve worn many hats. Actual hats. For various stage productions, top hat, wizard pointy hat, caps, turbans, and bowler. For film productions, a Stetson sovereign gun club. For other public appearances a variety of brown hats. I’ve worked in many industries. Accordingly I have come to loathe acronyms, especially TLAs, because they have vastly different meanings in differing industries. What is a TLA? It is a “three letter acronym.” Recursively hard to fathom.

There are several good answers that sort of tie things together. One of my very first paid jobs was teaching communications at the University of Kansas while I was between my junior and senior years in high school. Since then I’ve been a professor at a number of public and a larger number of private teaching outfits. I’ve also founded several, including Houston Space Institute, Individual Sovereign University, and Secure Perimeter Institute. So it might be said that I am interested in advancing the knowledge of students. I am a teacher.

Another activity for which I’ve been known a very long time started when I was fourteen. I became a published author. I’ve been published in newspapers, magazines, online ‘zines, ‘stacks, blogs, and I’ve published my essays in two collections. I’ve published two other non-fiction books and one science fiction novel of my own writing. I’ve also published Viewpoints of a Trader by my late friend Courtney Smith, the world’s most effective options trader. So I am a writer and a publisher.

One of the activities in writing that also relates to teaching has been to talk to extremely talented technical people about systems of their design and then writing about those topics in language familiar and understandable by business men and people who control budgets. Technical writing isn’t easy. People who know their stuff use a lot of jargon and TLAs and people who want to know whether to use their stuff generally don’t. So it helps to know how to parse the techie stuff and get it across to the money people. I am a technical writer.

Very much related is the writing of business plans. I have written scores and scores of them, since 1986. These have been used in raising capital and in operating businesses. I’ve also operated businesses with capital I’ve raised for them. I am an entrepreneur.

My purpose in telling you these things about who I am is to give you a sense of where I am coming from and to credential myself in some ways to discuss education. Education is not teaching. Education is not learning. Education is a messy word which has been defined as “the process of giving systematic instruction.” Ah, but what system? The system of control, surveillance, and abuse that seeks to dominate and subjugate mankind is the system involved in education. I oppose that system. I oppose its systematic instruction. I do not seek to process students by imposing upon them systematic instruction. Processed students don’t learn, they advance. It is their advancement that is measured and it is the grift of the bureau rats in education to pretend that by graduating illiterate innumerate non compos mentis students they are accomplishing their work.

I am against education because it is not teaching. I am against having children sent to compulsory education because they are prevented from learning. In many cases, children get through public school and graduate without ever learning how to think, how to reason, how to use grammar, rhetoric, logic, arithmetic, geometry, astronomy, music, reading, recitation, and performances to become capable adults.

Mistakes were not made

One of my friends here on Substack is Margaret Anna Alice. In fact, somewhat before I knew that Substack existed, I began reading her essays on my friend Lew Rockwell’s web site. One of Margaret Anna’s important essays is on her saying, “Mistakes were not made,” which has very wide applicability. She first began pointing it out with regard to the policies of mass murder and poison injections arising from what is known as Covid 19.

My own take on this topic is “the results you see were the goals all along.” I take that view in part from Henry David Thoreau. Way back in 1848 he wrote a speech “On Civil Disobedience,” which became a very important essay. Please go read it right now if you have not done so recently, or ever. In that essay he says that if legislators were judged only by the results of their actions and not partly by their stated intentions, they would deserve to be classed and punished with the mischievous persons who put obstructions on railroad tracks.

In fact, I believe that the degradation of American learning was the entire purpose of Jimmy Carter’s department of education. The spending on that evil enterprise started at about $15 billion in the 1979 fiscal year and grew to well in excess of $260 billion in fiscal 2024. All of that money was wasted on bureau rats, administrative functionaries, what the declaration of independence of 1776 calls “swarms of Officers to harrass our people, and eat out their substance,” liars, plagiarists, cheaters, child abusers, child rapists, demon worshippers, and cannibals.

Yes, I believe all those things about “educators.” I believe that if you spend time doing actual research using independent tools, including search tools, you will find abundant evidence that each and every accusation I have levelled in the above paragraph is true of several educators in each instance. You should, again, as ever, treat my assertions as hypotheses which I invite you to disprove. If you can falsify any of my hypotheses please feel free to do so in the comments. Be advised that I’m inclined to eviscerate in my replies anything I find tedious or poorly substantiated. That behaviour on my part should be taken as intentional and also as pushing you toward greater understanding. If you also get a few laughs, so much the better.

The purpose of the department of education and of the American education “reform” movement has been, since 1827 when Horace Mann began his terrible activities in Massachusetts, to destroy learning, to harm children, and to subjugate mankind into a system of chattel slavery owned and operated by aristocrats.

Publishers of truth

One of the authors who has been looking very hard at these topics is Mathew Crawford of Rounding the Earth here on substack. Another very important source of learning, especially about his work teaching debate is Phisto Sobanii who writes The Partisan. Possibly the most talented of all is Librarian of Celaeno. Here is a very recent essay by him:

The essay on Doctor Roberts linked above does focus attention on an especially inept bureau rat grifter. However, it also reviews some things that you may have encountered if you’ve ever been a student at a public school in America. In particular, the “coaches” who are asked to also teach classes. I had a fairly capable algebra coach who coached girls’ track, a very inept history coach who taught FDR socialism as history and was reasonably competent as a debate coach as well as a winning tennis coach, and a number of other coaches who taught. Physical education is one of those studies in which college degrees are available. So are other aspects of education.

John Dewey is one of the arch enemies of learning. The Teachers College at Columbia University has been since the 20th Century the worst imposition of education in America, the most egregious source of defiling students and enabling bureau rats. Prussian style education is nationalist socialist in intention. It serves to create cannon fodder and factory workers of the least capable and to identify and segregate the gifted and talented to become officers in the military and managers in businesses. Horace Mann and his adherents did Americans a grave disservice in bringing it to America.

Compulsory education is both kidnapping and slavery. The education department in your state, in your county, in your town, and in your community, as well as the education department in the national state are evil. They should be abolished and ended and disbanded. Their buildings should be demolished so that not one brick stands atop another. Reagan understood the need to end the departments of education and energy, so George HW Bush arranged an assassination attempt which failed. Or, anyway, an actor appearing much like Reagan continued as president, but never again spoke of ending those two departments. In 2024 a liar named Donald Trump said he would end the department of education but in his 2025 “big beautiful bill” he allocated $66.7 billion to the department of education because he hates children, hates learning, and wants to hurt Americans.

Assassination to destroy learning

Do you know who Charlie Kirk was? He was a teacher. He wanted young adults to learn. He wanted to share ideas and help people discover the truth. He went to college campuses to directly engage in public speaking and answering the questions of the uncertain and the questions of the vehemently convinced. He was murdered for doing so.

Let us discuss stochastic terrorism. When people who are prominent in politics, like the current Democrat candidate for attorney general for the state of Virginia, talk openly and post text messages about killing their political opponents, they are encouraging other people to murder. When prominent politicians describe those who would vote against them as “a basket of deplorables” which evil, vicious, mass murderer Hillary Clinton has done, or identify their political opponents as German dictators, or use other terms and language to demonise and vilify people who have other opinions of their own (MAGAt, for example) they are not merely encouraging but actively soliciting murder. Solicitation, incitement, misprision, and conspiracy to commit murder are crimes.

I mention these points because Pam Bondi is an evil woman who hates Americans. She wants American Christians to be murdered. She works for Ballard Partners. Oh, sure she took a leave of absence and they have no current contract of engagement, but we all know that she will never prosecute any client of Ballard Partners. She actively seeks to cover for and to protect her clients there. Les Wexner and many others implicated in the Jeffrey Epstein scandal are up to their eyebrows in the blood and suffering of their victims. Pam Bondi not only hates the victims but has conspired to have them murdered.

Judas

The department of education is operated to betray learning. The education establishment is operated to betray students. Teaching is not education. Education is a Judas.

The department of justice since at least the days of the unconstitutional establishment of the feral bureau of investigation (fbi) by evil mass murderer Teddy Roosevelt in 1908 is a betrayal of the concept of justice. Pam Bondi is Judas.

If you seek the truth, if you seek understanding, if you seek freedom, you need to understand how education has been a wreckage of learning. If mankind are going to expand into this star system and create communities beyond our world that are founded on freedom, that are not slave plantations built by the mElon with indentured servants who can never repay their passage on his “star” ships because they are continually harrassed and fined with additional years of servitude for imagined infractions against his arbitrary rules, we must teach generations of children to love learning.

Education has always opposed learning. Teaching is not education. Teachers should avoid and repudiate the education system.

That’s all I’ve got for today. Come back next time when I have something new. Or old.