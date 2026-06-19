“Tyrant Starmer is pushing this online surveillance infrastructure while citizens in the U.K. are protesting and rioting against the British government’s murderous mass immigration policies - which have invited foreign rapists and killers to overrun the kingdom and slaughter citizens.” ~ J. B. Shurk, The Brits Should Declare Their Independence, Too, Anno Domini 2026

This morning the home of Austrian economics and conservative American freedom oriented political thought ran the above captioned (and linked) piece by J. B. Shurk. You can read other Shurk writings including the piece above on The American Thinker and sometimes on that burning platform (that is now very popup advert oriented).

Let’s be clear, though. Keir Starmer is certainly a minion of tyranny. The entire Labour party in the UK has always been pro-tyranny and anti-freedom. Starmer does submit names of operatives who do hateful evil things to the British people to be made peers and put into the “house of lords.” But he is a servant, a minister, of the actual tyrant upChuck the third. The house of Hanover has, over the years, implemented a system that is increasingly deceptive and violent in service to the ambition they have always held: global domination under one “royal” family. They have always wanted to murder the other leading families in Europe, always wanted to rape children, always wanted global hegemony.

We were exported

If you want to understand the history of English aristocracy and how perverted and evil all of them are, you have to go back to the beginning. But we are going to elide some of that history. You should reflect on the fact that Votigern, not necessarily a practicing Christian and known for engaging in pagan acts, invited mercenaries like Hengist and Horsa and other Jutish and Saxon troops to defeat the Picts. Hengist, Horsa, and those who came with them were not Christian. You should reflect on the words you say for each day of the week as evidence of their lasting demonic influence on your culture. They worshipped Tiw, Woden, Thor, Frigg, and you keep using those names in saying Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, because you refuse to be careful in your language. We’ll return to this point in a bit.

Let’s skip ahead past the invasion of the evil violent demon worshipping Norman French to the English great skurry, that the peasants called “the great rising,” of AD 1381. Why did the people rise? Because the aristo rats ordered their men to administer the poll tax by raping all the virgin girls. The chief complaint is now referred to by the evil compromised official historians as tax collectors putting their hands up the skirts of the young girls to break they maidenhead and therefore demand the poll tax from the family for each child so abused. The truth is that they didn’t always use their hands. The truth is that all the aristo rat families that had peasants in rebellion had ordered this treatment. The truth is that the entire conception of aristocracy is a denial of the “love your neighbour as yourself doctrine,” and all men and women who regard themselves as members of the aristocracy are refusing to behave as Christians. Rather worse, the “church of England” codifies and empowers this abuse of status, seating the wealthy in the “best” pews and relegating the poor to the far reaches of the nave if they are allowed in at all.

England would be a better place if the peasants had not stopped, had never stopped. But they were deceived, misled, and stopped killing the aristo rats and the tax collectors. So those who had been involved in the uprising and many who had not were murdered by the English “royal” family. There is nothing good about the families who have ruled England. None of them are royal. All have been usurpers.

After the evil Hanover family took power in 1714, many other things happened. As a result of Georgie’s war and the Jacobite uprising, my family were cleared off our lands and “transported for life” as punishment for having supported the rebellion. It is certainly the case that our family tradition is that we had done so, though many families in the Highlands were cleared because they were inconvenient to the aristo rats in the area without having done anything to oppose the established order. Thus Davidsons were exported in large numbers to plantations in North America and the Caribbean with the intention that we be worked to death.

They imported the slaves

In the so-called “peace” of Utrecht in 1713, the slave trade became primarily British. That agreement settled the “war of the Spanish succession.” The slave trade was granted to the British along with certain trading privileges at Spanish ports in the New World. Essentially all slaves that came across the ocean before 1775 were imported to the Caribbean and North American colonies of Britain on British ships flying British and British East India company flags.

Those red and white stripes appearing on the American flag represent the steps of pyramids where human lives were sacrificed. The red stripes are the upper surface of the steps, covered in blood. The white stripes show the places between those steps, the vertical risers. The pyramid depicted on the back of your one dollar bill is that of the evil demon worshipping Bavarian illuminati. That pyramid and the sacrifices practiced by Aztec and Maya pyramid cults were celebrated by the European aristo rats, many of whom made voyages to the “new world” even before the time of Leif Erickson. Most of your history has been hiding the truth.

After the “peace of Paris” in 1783, the slaves imported from Africa were brought on ships flying the United States version of the British east India company flag. There were zero slaves imported on any vessel flying the Confederate naval jack, a fact that apologists for the brutal raping and pillaging of northern armies throughout all Southern territories are always unwilling to admit. Indeed, the Confederacy sent a warship to support the suppression of the Atlantic slave trade during the war, another fact ignored or denied by the hoax stream narrative.

In order to make the common people suffer more, the slave trade was monetised and financialised as the South Sea company. That led to a deliberate bubble and a general stock market crash in 1722. The resulting global depression lasted until 1782. No one in the city of London involved in that mess should be excused for their role in the economic suffering they caused.

The first Chuck lost his head

What J.B. Shurk is proposing would not be the first time the English have risen in rebellion against oppressive foreign overlords. The Norman aristo rats were overthrown in the English civil war. The evil tyrant Charles the first was found guilty of treason by parliament. He was executed in 1649.

About that same time, a man named George Fox went up a hill. As he lay on the ground contemplating the scenery below him he reflected on his situation. He prayed about the difficulties facing a good Christian. The Roman part of the church was filled with simony including the sale of indulgences for sins and abominations, especially to aristo rats. The usurper Hank the 8th had ousted the Roman church, confiscated the monasteries, looted the cathedrals, and claimed himself to be the head of the “church” which he made a mockery of the church founded by Jesus. By the time of George’s expression of concern, there was endless legalistic doctrine and false ceremonies, the selling of pews and other forms of simony, and many other sins all through the Anglican established church.

As George lay there looking over the countryside below him and wondering how a good Christian would be able to find the right house of worship in which to pray, a voice came from behind him saying, “There is one, even Christ Jesus, who can speak to thy condition.” As you know from the Gospels, Jesus went through the lands around Jerusalem and taught in many synagogues as well as in the temple in Jerusalem. His teachings were thwarted and his miracles were derided by the Pharisees and others in official power.

So George and his friends went another way, away from the established churches. They refused to use the pagan names for the days of the week, reverting to the text in Genesis. The first day is known as the first day, so the gathered worship communities that George helped start call it “first day school” rather than “Sunday school.” We refer to each day of the week by a number, so rather than celebrating the Moon and Monday, we refer to that day as second day and so forth.

George founded what he and his friends called “the religious society of the friends of Jesus.” We are also known for being publishers of truth, and because Jesus is the truth, the life, and the way, we sometimes refer to ourselves as the religious society of the friends of truth. George walked all over England and travelled to various English colonies to spread the word. He was in Derby in 1650 when he was interviewed in gaol by Gervase Bennett. It was Bennett who asked George why he was so determined to follow the words in the Bible. George replied that men should tremble before the word of God. Bennett mocked him, saying, “You tremble? You quake? Well then you shall be known as a quaker.” And the title of quakers is widely applied to our faithful people.

The good and meritorious reasons for which the evil usurper upChuck had his head removed in 1649 should be applied to all such usurpers and tyrants. The one in Windsor castle is no different.

The evil aristo rats restored the monarchy in 1660. The second upChuck went on to borrow and spend all the gold he could get his hands on, then closed the exchequer, refusing to pay any of the interest on his debts. Further deceit and disgusting behaviour followed under his brother the second James. So the English people rose again in a glorious revolution in 1688 and got rid of the Stuart family. Instead they brought over a Dutch fellow named William who was married to one of the Stuart women. The two of them, William and Mary, reigned jointly until her death.

But, as usual, the general population was betrayed by the interests of the aristo rats. So a new family was imported, a more German family, and a much more pagan family.

You think they import people from Pakistan, India, and Africa because they want to subjugate the British people, and that’s true. But they especially import child rapists because the aristo rats, especially the Labour party top leadership, are themselves child rapists and perverted in other ways. They don’t like Christian culture because God is against perversion and Jesus is especially opposed to harming children.

Freedom means no king but Jesus

You really ought to stop taking your definitions from academics. Many academics are perverts and nearly all are some sort of anti-clerical opponent of faith. They will tell you that “theocracy” means the rule of priests, but that isn’t what the word means. It is the rule of God. And God doesn’t want very many things from you.

God has three rules you should attend to very closely. Love God with your whole energy, love your neighbour, love yourself. In that order.

You should reflect on the rules against idolatry and against putting others ahead of God when you pledge your allegiance to a flag, or a document, or an usurper.

There is abundant evidence that upChuck the third is not Christian. Whether he is a devout muslim may also be questioned. He seems to be a demon worshipper. His brother Andrew is a child rapist. Ever since 1883 when the British secret service murdered James Garfield, the American experiment has been compromised by the wealth and power of the freemasons and the English aristo rats.

So the people of England, the people of Scotland, the people of Wales, the people of Ireland, the people of America, the people of Canada, the people of Australia, the people of New Zealand, and the other former English “commonwealth” countries should evict the bureau rats and aristo rats who pay fealty to the usurper of house Windsor. We should make our homes and our communities parts of Christendom once again.

For these results, I pray. God’s will be done. Amen.

That’s all I’ve got for today. Come back next time when I have something new. Or old.