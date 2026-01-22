“If you choose not to decide, you still have made a choice.” ~ Rush, “Free will” Anno Domini 1980

Many long years ago one of my teachers told the class about the word “decide.” It comes to us from French in which the verb “cider” means “to kill.” You may be familiar with some other related words, such as regicide, suicide, and fratricide, all having to do with killing. The concept of deciding is related to the idea of killing off the alternative or alternatives. Once you have eliminated the other possibilities, you have only one remaining path.

Choosing is a different concept. It comes to us from an Indo-European root “geus” through a proto-Germanic language where it was “keusan” into olde English as “ceosan,” and it refers to selecting, tasting, and testing. You can see where taking one choice from among many doesn’t prevent you from taking more than one. Similarly, choosing one grape from a bunch doesn’t mean you only ever get that one. Choosing is more open to possibilities than deciding.

Consequences

People have a variety of ways of talking about responsibility. These ways include a vast number of ways of shirking responsibility. “The dog ate my homework,” and many other excuses are sometimes chosen to deny responsibility. As a method, this sort of acting has reached a high art form amongst the very most corrupt people in the most wretched hive of scum and villainy we call the District of Corruption. They purport to evade blame for their actions through what they call “plausible deniability.” They don’t intend to be believed, because they are so evil, so disgusting, so caked in the dried blood of generations of their victims that they know they aren’t ever going to be trusted. Their purpose, as with all propaganda, is to make it difficult for people to know what to believe, or indeed to believe anything.

How often have you heard, “the jury’s still out on that matter,” as a turn of phrase? When you think about how many things are happening and how little you know about who is actually spearheading these different events, you may find yourself having “the jury out” on an increasingly large number of topics. Ultimately, you are faced with choices. You believe what you choose to believe.

One of the ways of talking about destiny is in words we bring from Sanskrit, including karma and dharma. The word karma is sometimes translated as action, or effect, or fate. A very good friend and I spoke at the Goldenrod Wisdom Centre in Ithaca, New York. He told me that “karma” is a way of saying, “actions have consequences.” Similarly, I believe that choices have consequences. Even choosing not to take any choices presented to you is itself a choice. You aren’t going to get away from choosing, and you aren’t ever going to get away from the consequences of your choices, nor from the responsibilities that accompany having chosen.

The word dharma reflects ideas like hold, support, sustain, decree, customary obligation, and duty. It also comes to our language from Sanskrit where it is associated with ideas like “firmly establish,” and “that which holds together.” Conceptually it relates to cosmic forces, the idea that doing certain things keeps the universe aligned, or in balance. In Christianity we refer to hearing and doing the words of Jesus in order to build upon a solid foundation, thereby to firmly establish a righteous and orderly community that can build better futures for the people involved. Again, it is up to you to choose whether to hear the words and whether to do them.

Teaching

Every teacher faces choices. Whenever you have ideas in your mind that you seek to convey into the minds of others, you are preparing to teach. How you order those ideas, how you share them, what words you use, how you build from one exercise to another, which students you call upon for answers or for their questions, all these choices can be purposeful in getting your ideas across. All the words in your language, and English is a language with words from all the other languages past and present, represent possible choices. You’ve probably heard the phrase, “choose your words carefully,” because not only what you say, but in what order you choose to say it, can be important in determining the outcome.

Some little while ago a town clerk in Nucla, Colorado took some choices. One of the immediate consequences of some of those choices, I believe, was a pay off, a bribe, an emolument, some money for that clerk and possibly for others in positions of power. One of the reasons I choose to believe that view is because the clerk then left town for places far away. Another reason is the town signed a fifty-year contract. A cell phone company was given authority to put a highly dangerous 5G tower with powerful radiation right next to a school.

It is an interesting time in which we live. Robert F. Kennedy, Jr., has pursued a number of claims against cell phone hardware companies for cancerous tumours inflicted on persons who hold such phones to their ears. The old landline doesn’t use the same radiation technology. Radio frequency spectrum waves are powerful and have lately been proven to cause damage to human tissues. Even the Feral Drug Administration (fda) has recently taken down their propaganda pretending that such dangers are minor or non-existent. In fact, long term low level radiation damage can be very painful and even deadly.

So the town of Nucla’s authorities have the power to irradiate all the children of their community who attend school there. They have chosen. Their actions have consequences. They don’t want to admit the chicanery that went into their actions, so they are trying to hide the public records about what they did. I think this effort at hiding the truth illustrates their untrustworthy character and the betrayal of their neighbours that their dishonesty represents. They have gained, their neighbours have lost, the cell phone tower company gets a fifty year sweetheart deal, and children get cancer.

A friend of mine, Mimi Johnson, has written about the matter. “Recently, questions have arisen concerning a 50-year lease that will significantly impact our community for generations. It is crucial that all residents have full and unfettered access to the public records related to this lease, so we can properly understand its implications on our collective future. This is about ensuring clarity, accountability, and restoring confidence in the decision-making processes that shape the town we call home.”

You can read the rest of her words and sign her petition asking the town to disclose their actions and records here:

https://www.change.org/p/urge-the-town-of-nucla-to-release-public-records

She also has a Go Fund Me page you can find here:

https://www.gofundme.com/f/stop-nuclas-unethical-cell-tower-deal

She is also working on a web site for her family’s plan to put together a school in the same area that would be privately funded. So, I wanted to bring the possibilities involved to your attention.

