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Kathryn's avatar
Kathryn
1d

Maybe you could sell raffle tickets for something.? Also, It might be helpful to tell your readers that the state you are traveling from. Maybe there is a trucker that can give you a lift?? I am located way outside your path, and have discontinued traveling partially due to the large number of people and animals I take care of.

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ThothStudio (JCofMars)'s avatar
ThothStudio (JCofMars)
5h

Hi, Jim. I enjoyed reading this very much, even though it is not exactly a “happy” post to be enjoyed as such. It’s not exactly sad, either, but it is oddly encouraging, as you suggest at the outset. I don’t have even slightly the same kind of history as you do, yet we are of a similar vintage and I also find myself in at least as precarious a position as you are right now. Therefore, unfortunately, I cannot offer any kind of assistance at the moment. Still, I would very much like to get in touch with your friend or his group in Saskatchewan. Please DM me on that if possible. Thank you, brother.

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