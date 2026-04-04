“Be strong and of a good courage; be not afraid, neither be thou dismayed: for the Lord thy God is with thee whithersoever thou goest.” ~ Joshua 1:9

One of my friends wrote to me a few weeks back and said that he had not known I had fallen on hard times. I replied that I had not exactly fallen. I was pushed. Several times.

Yes, I am struggling. No, I am not dismayed. I am, rather, encouraged, because as I need help, it has been arriving.

I am encouraged because I have been able to endure. I do not say that it has always been easy. It has not. There are easier ways to get through life. From time to time I am reminded that there are other ways to proceed. Do I recommend the way I’m going? It works for me. Something similar may work for you. What I recommend is that you pray for guidance. It may be that you are already where you should be, proceeding the way you ought to proceed, doing your part in this situation we all find ourselves in. God will guide you if you ask for guidance. So I urge you to pray for guidance.

Some of my story

There are lots of places one might begin. If you’ve been reading all the essays in this ‘stack since 2022 you may have some sense of different places where I’ve related some parts of my story. Today I wanted to mention some thoughts that arise in connexion with someone replying to a post of mine last year on my phone’s ‘stack, SpacePrivéNews. In his reply he mentioned that he always thought of me as a man of means. It’s true. But that doesn’t mean that I’m not struggling.

Today as I began composing this essay I was reminded of a German fellow who was very alarmed by the economic conditions prevailing in his country in 1923. During that hyperinflation the money became nearly worthless with printed currency being used to cook food, heat homes, and get hauled in wheelbarrows to buy groceries. After declaring the revolution he was arrested and wrote his book in prison while he served 9 months of a five-year sentence. The title of his book is My Struggle and I was reminded that it would be bad form to use that title for this essay. I don’t dispute that many people in Germany were suffering, but I do dispute the lack of morality and the focus of that man’s book. Also, his economic views were very poorly conceived.

You live in a country which has many people suffering economically. That’s true everywhere I’ve been on four continents, including some formerly prosperous places in Europe and Southeast and Southwest Asia, North America, and Africa. Even in extraordinarily wealthy places like Kuwait and Saudi Arabia, the current war and the ongoing use of imported indentured (slave) labour has made economic suffering endemic. You live during hard times.

Several years ago someone on a discussion forum mentioned that they wanted to go back to how things were in 2019. I wrote promptly that I did not agree. The conditions that have brought you to where things are were already present in 2019. The people with power were already determined on their current courses of actions. In the seventh month of that year Jeffrey Epstein was arrested. The plot to spirit him out of jail with turned off cameras and various accomplices which you can find in some detail in the recent Epstein document disclosures was set in motion. The finance industry was again in trouble and needed trillions of dollars in new money to be made somewhat more whole. It was widely surmised that the kind of backlash to the “global financial crisis” which arose in 2011 and called some of itself “Occupy Wall Street,” would make blatant monetary increases and taxpayer bailouts very politically difficult.

My preparation

My parents were academic. Mom was a professor of English. Dad was a professor of physics. They were very determined to encourage studying. There wasn’t a television in the house until 1968 when my eldest brother was thirteen. It was turned off at 19:30 every evening (until I was in junior high and the logic of shows running until the top of the hour led to an half hour extension). We did our homework and turned in mathematics or science homework to dad before bedtime; turned in English and humanities homework to mom. Corrections were provided at the breakfast table, in writing, so we were able to turn in better results and be more prepared for tests.

There were thousands of books in that house. We were encouraged to read any of them. There were faculty parties in that house. We were encouraged to serve mixed drinks to those professors, some of whom would get profoundly drunk. We were encouraged to study music, each of us getting to study a different instrument. John had the drums, Ken the trumpet, Tom the piano, and I studied the violin from age 6 to 16. (I do not say that at any time I played the violin, as the sounds I emitted were frequently jarring and key shifts were abrupt.) We were encouraged to learn how to swim. Dad had a small inheritance from an aunt in 1968 and had a swimming pool built next to the house. We were encouraged to take junior life saving. John swam competitively for a while. Dad would bring home computer paper which was conveniently large for drawings and useful for learning to code. We were each expected to study a foreign language; mine were Spanish and French.

Mom and dad travelled. The reasons and motivations for some of this travel in the early 1950s had much to do with their meeting as a result of being involved in the “Student Committee for the Admission of Negroes” at Washington University in St. Louis and their related work desegregating lunch counters in downtown stores. So dad taught nuclear physics in Brazil, Norway, the Philippines, Japan, and Taiwan. Mom learned Portuguese, Norwegian, a bit of Tagalog, some Japanese, and some Mandarin. She taught English as a foreign language and invited foreign students to visit our home for faculty parties and supper, sometimes providing a spare bedroom for students who could not return to their distant homes and had no local resources during school breaks winter and summer. Mom and dad brought us along - John was born in Norway; all the children visited Japan, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, Hawai’i, Alaska, Canada, Los Alamos. I travelled with a school group to Mexico in 8th grade.

Among the results of these preparations, I became a published author in 1977, gave the valedictory address to my graduating class, received the Kansas scholarship, a National Merit Scholarship, and matriculated to Columbia University as a John Jay scholar. At Columbia my concentrations were astrophysics, economics, and history.

Rice University accepted me into their master of business administration degree programme. There I studied operations research, statistics, finance, marketing, and entrepreneurship. After completing my MBA the team at Space Services Incorporated of America hired me. I reported to the vice president of engineering, worked on the business plan and financial projections, wrote most of their technical proposals in the 1986 to 1989 period, named their first commercially licensed rocket, and was logistics manager for that first series of flights.

First push

So, there I was at Space Services, happy as a clam. We won our first paying customer contract from the University of Alabama at Huntsville centre for the commercial development of space. Our Starfire rocket would provide more thrust at liftoff and a longer microgravity experience for the payload. A bunch of us went to Huntsville at the end of 1988 to conduct the spin balance test on the payload and the upper elements of the rocket, including the guidance and recovery system. That’s where I met Dennis Wingo, Ray Cronise, and other members of Huntsville L5.

The spin balance took place at a secured facility at Redstone Arsenal. There were discussions with L5 space settlement enthusiasts about the German engineers who had helped SS lieutenant Werner von Braun build Jupiter and Saturn rockets for the military industrial financial complex after his war record of crimes against humanity was whitewashed by the operation paper clip people.

The work of Space Services vice president for marketing and government relations, Charlie Chafer, led to the passage of a commercial launch services licensing regime operated by the department of transportation. Our flight in early 1989 was the first to receive an official licence from that agency. On the whole it was a very exciting time.

All of us went to White Sands for the launch, except one of the admin team who stayed to answer and forward calls at our Houston office. I was encouraged to use my theatre experience to be voice of launch control. So I narrated the launch to the assembled guests, several dozen family members (including my dad and my brother the engineer) and investors. The flight went flawlessly. The payload was recovered. The materials scientists were very pleased with their crystal growth and foamed steel experimental results. Six more flights were arranged after we won a follow on contract. An additional layer of management was added between me and the rest of the team. I reiterated my request to have my compensation include a share of stock, which was refused.

So I let my head be hunted as they say in the management personnel biz. Walt Anderson’s team in League City, Texas wanted a director of marketing for their MicroSatellite Launch Systems and offered me more money and some shares of stock. So after the second flight of Starfire in early November 1989, with Pete Armitage replacing me as voice of launch control, I moved to Microsat.

There were some challenges with Microsat. The vice president of operations told me that I wasn’t allowed to do any marketing, although we arranged for a series of meetings in the District of Corruption with various agencies. One of the prospective investors was part of the royal family of Saudi Arabia. There were lots of pitch decks, a few news interviews, and quite a lot of work on proposals. In May 1990 I was elected to the board of directors of what had become the National Space Society when the evil Werner von Braun National Space Institute was merged with the L5 Society. I was director for region 8, as I recall. At the time I was also head of the chapters assembly which was transitioning to other leadership during the convention in Anaheim.

So, that is some of the context of a very interesting conversation that took place at my home in Friendswood, Texas. At the time I was secretary of the Houston Space Society, a non-profit group that had been founded in 1977 as L5 Houston. We had a newsletter that had been known as The Colonist in enthusiasm for space colonies. We had renamed it The Journal for Space Development. There were about 1,100 copies distributed every month. A local aerospace company was donating photocopying. We met at my place on a Saturday to collate, centre staple, fold, mailing label, and pre-sort the newsletter for those subscribers with appropriate bulk mailing stickers. When the post awful was open early the next week I would haul the assembled mailing to the bulk mail acceptance centre and get it looked at, sniffed at just a bit by a local postal clerk, and accepted for subsequent delivery. In those halcyon days the postal disservice had made a profit (!) during the last year of Reagan’s administration, because it took a new regulation to raise the postal rates and Reagan had frozen new regulations in 1981. (Bush lifted the freeze, the post awful raised rates, and profits went away never to be seen again.)

As a result of our frequent work together, the core members of Houston Space Society would enjoy a meal at my home. I lit up the backyard barbecue pit, one of the features that had attracted me to the purchase of that particular house. Much barbecued chicken was enjoyed. Some chicken bones were thrown onto the roof for reasons that were never subsequently explained but to the subsequent enjoyment of local feral cats.

The president of Houston Space Society, Howard Stringer, arrived and clearly had something on his mind. One of the other directors of National Space Society, Gary Oleson, had asked Howard to bring a question for our members to answer. The question was as follows: What could the Houston Space Society do in the next ten years that would, more than any other thing we could do, change the way people think about space? Howard asked me this question and changed my life.

I thought about it for about a second and replied, “In ten years we could put one of our members in space.” At the time we all knew that John Denver had been offered a trip to the Soviet space station for $10 million. We all knew that Saatchi & Saatchi had agreed to pay the Soviets to haul Helen Sharman to their space station for Project Juno. Everyone in the room knew that Tokyo Broadcasting had paid to have their journalist Toyohiro Akiyama launched to the Mir space station in December 1990, just seven months away. So we all knew that a trip could be bought, and we all thought we knew that it would be “about $10 million” based on recent news reports.

Alvin Carley immediately said, “That’s right. And we can give the trip away. We’re a charity. In Texas we can have a lottery with ticket sales and give away prizes.”

David Mayer immediately said, “No. We should have a 900 number sweepstakes. MTV just gave away Bon Jovi’s family home in New Jersey where he grew up. Some middle class house. They got a million calls at 99 cents. If they can get a million dollars for somebody’s house, how much can we get for a trip into space?”

This led to further conversations. More barbecue chicken was eaten. More chicken bones were thrown onto the roof. David suggested that he and I go walk somewhere away from everyone else. So we got towels, put on swim trunks, and went to the community pool, another “feature” of owning a home and following endless homeowner association rules. We hadn’t gotten out of sight of my home for more than a minute when David said, “If we let this be a club activity it won’t work. All the voting and all the disagreements and all the who should be in charge will go through the roof, and the committees and subcommittees will never agree on anything. You want this to happen. I want it to happen. We have to start a company. Anything else won’t ever work.”

We spent about an hour swimming and talking. I was persuaded that it was indeed a good idea to go swimming in a residential neighbourhood in Friendswood on a Saturday where young ladies wanted to be seen in their latest swimming apparel. I also agreed that if we started a company it would be more likely to succeed, especially with a narrower selection of choice takers. I suggested that David be president. He suggested that I be in charge of marketing. We both agreed that Howard, who had an MBA in finance from the University of Houston, should be chief financial officer.

We learned lottery and sweepstakes law. My friends recommended Jim Dunstan of the law firm of Haley Bader and Potts. That law firm had been involved on behalf of MCI in the famous lawsuit that led to the break up of the AT&T monopoly on domestic long distance. Within a few months we had raised tens of thousands of dollars, hired Dunstan to write a fourteen page legal opinion letter, engaged a public relations firm, and settled on announcing our space project to the world the same week that Toyohiro would be returning from the space station Mir.

In a series of meetings with Art Dula we requested he go to Moscow and bring us a contract to put an American on Mir, train two American cosmonauts as trip taker and back up, and evaluate up to twelve semi-finalists with their medical teams at Star City, Russia. We explained that we had no money so we expected to pay a bit more than $10 million after we had corporate sponsors and 900 number revenues lined up.

Art was a founding member of the L5 Houston group that held the second space development conference for L5 Society in 1982. He had formed Space Commerce Corporation about the same time that Reagan announced there would be no more commercial satellite launches with the space shuttle in the aftermath of the 1986 Challenger major malfunction. Art had negotiated a series of Proton rocket launches with the Soviets on behalf of Hughes Aerospace and other communications satellite companies that had to meet contract obligations to keep phone services operational for big customers. So he was the man with connexions and we had little difficulty convincing him that he could bring us a contract. He did so in October 1990.

That was something of a momentous month for Microsat. The president of the company had determined to sell the company to a defence contractor company. There was $100,000 or so available funds in company accounts. Payroll for the coming month was roughly $100,000 and the president’s American Express bill was roughly $100,000. So the first day of November 1990 was my last day at that job. It came rapidly to my attention that two of the founders and directors of Microsat, Bob Richards and Walt Anderson, were so determined not to be involved in military contracting activities that their share agreements required their shares to be bought out if the company were sold to a defence contractor. My shares would be sold the following year, but I didn’t know that at the end of 1990.

We rented offices. We rented furniture. We hired a secretary to answer phones. We made plans. We met with the public relations firm. We paid their retainer. We paid Dunstan for the legal opinion letter. We had some “generate interest” press releases distributed. We rented a big meeting room downtown for our press conference and invited the press. We made photocopies of the contract with the Soviet space agency Glavkosmos, showing its director’s signature and some of the terms but redacting the price. Our press conference was scheduled for 17 December 1990 to announce “The Ultimate Adventure” sweepstakes (not available in New York and other states requiring we post a bond equal to the amount of the prizes to be given away).

And I made a phone call. We had discussed this matter. We were proposing to change the way everyone thought of space. We were expecting, and subsequently we learned that we had succeeded, in convincing Americans that they had a chance to fly in space. If they called the 900 number or sent in a free mail-in entry they would have a chance to be selected in twelve monthly drawings by our accounting firm. The “big eight” accounting firm we had engaged to make the selection with care to make sure that free entries had just the same chance as paid entries withdrew the week before our press conference, so we hired a large local accounting firm and paid them to appear in the rules and make the drawing selections. We expected those twelve monthly semi-finalists to travel to Star City with us to be evaluated for ability to survive the spaceflight.

About the time Toyohiro was being launched to Mir, I made that call. The executive director of the National Space Council, Courtney Stadd took my call. I told him what we were doing. I explained about the contract, the press announcements, the conference the following week. It was 10 December 1990. Courtney agreed that he should brief the council. I said that if they wanted us to stop, all he had to do was call me. I gave him my office phone number and home phone number and pager number.

Later one of our investors had a chance to meet with Courtney to find out more about what happened. That accounting firm pulled out as a result of my conversation with him. The head of spaceflight operations for the manned spaceflight centre in Houston was a member of the national space council. He insisted that we be destroyed, that Courtney have no further contact with us, and that local law enforcement be engaged to deliver the knock out blows.

While Toyohiro was complaining over the television broadcasts that flying in space made him dream of beer and cigarettes, we were in the dark about these machinations. So we held our press conference. So we were in the news. The New York Times had my name on their front page the following four days in a row. Dick Singleton had a full page photo of David, Howard, and me on the front page of a special section of the Houston Post because he liked contests for his readers. A young woman wrote a letter to the editor which was published saying that she was going to the gym every day now because she knew that she had a chance to fly in space. There were hundreds of thousands of calls to the 900 number that first week.

My uncle arranged a meeting for me with some executives at Ralston Purina. I flew to St. Louis the following month to discuss a $2.5 million sponsorship deal to put Rice Chex in orbit. We took some calls from Boeing about their interest in possibly becoming a corporate sponsor. We thought about asking Art to negotiate an option for us to have empty cartons and packs of some major brand of cigarettes brought up on the flight to be held in front of the cameras on our flight. If Toyohiro was dreaming of beer and cigarettes in orbit, maybe there were other sponsors. We explored making contact with the Spoetzl Brewery about empty Shiner Bock bottles being lifted into space for some toasts by the launch crew and the Ultimate Adventure cosmonaut in orbit, expecting we would have the space bottles filled with water (smoking and drinking being against the rules for most Mir flights).

But the day after our announcement we were met at our offices by Harris County’s assistant district attorney and deputies who served a warrant demanding our appearance the following day at their offices downtown. They dropped the subpoena before meeting with us. We provided them a copy of the legal opinion letter, copies of a lengthy fax from our attorney indicating relevant case precedent, and a copy of the redacted space flight contract with Glavkosmos. On 19 December 1990 that assistant district attorney told the assembled press on the county courthouse steps that his office was investigating but was not telling us to stop.

We spent the rest of December 1990, the entirety of January 1991, and the first four days of February negotiating in good faith with the district attorney’s office. We hired a criminal defence attorney from Dallas on the recommendation of a NASA contractor who reached out to me during our first week of publicity. Dallas lawyer recommended and we engaged an attorney from Fulbright Jaworski. We reached an agreement that we would distribute a newsletter to everyone who made the 900 number call, so the call’s fee was going to the cost of printing and distributing that document (what the Jaworksi attorney called “a book”) and we would be free to continue our work. So we made a brief press release. And they came and arrested us. As it turns out, they had not been negotiating in good faith.

As it turns out that NASA contractor wanted to buy us out of our contract. Our criminal defence attorney was working for him, not us. We were strip searched, cavity searched, and put in a series of holding cells each of which was stinking of raw sewage. One of the larger cells had a huge lake of sewage in the middle of the cell and dozens of recently arrested men standing all around it. When they put supper into the cell, the brown paper bags mostly went directly into the sewage. A guard and a trustee brought in a five gallon water bottle. After an hour, one of the men in the cell lifted it over his head, poured some of it into his open mouth without touching it with his lips, and spilt much of it onto the floor and his shirt front. Eventually some cups were provided. Eventually we were moved to another, smaller cell, which had about 80 men (I counted) and room for about 40, so we had to be very polite and it was standing room only. We were on television. Several of the men commented that nobody had filmed them being arrested. I mentioned that it was no pleasure sitting on my handcuffed hands for forty-five minutes awaiting the cameras to show up so I could be perp walked to the jail. The jail has a drive up garage, where they can close the doors and kind of air lock people from the back of patrol cars into the jail premises. They didn’t do that for us, so we got to watch camera men walk carefully backward filming us being herded into the same jail entrance because reasons.

After twelve hours our bail was arranged. Howard came and picked us up. David and I had been arrested because we had been the focus of most of the publicity and most of the news photos. We reviewed our legal options and started a new company in Nebraska, which does have one of the biggest sweepstakes operations in the world (Publishers Clearinghouse) and very good sweepstakes law. We had a friend put together a video for late night cable advertising in Los Angeles which aired in March and April 1991. We gave up when the call volume wasn’t sufficient to pay for more advertising.

Although we were charged with an unspecified number of counts of felony gambling promotion of a lottery our new criminal defence attorney (hired when we found out about the conflict of interest of his predecessor) was able to negotiate an agreed injunction. In that injunction, David and I agreed, and agreed on behalf of our company Space Travel Services, not to conduct sweepstakes in Texas ever again. The Harris county district attorney and Texas attorney general agreed that we had been engaged in a lawful sweepstakes activity all along and dropped those false charges of felony gambling promotion. Based on the evidence we had in our offices when they searched us and arrested us, we might have been charged with many counts, one for every person on the documents our telephone service provider in Dallas had given us on a fanfold computer printout. But without all those phone numbers representing all those “victims” of our voluntary phone call and offer of a chance to win a trip into space (not to mention tens of thousands of pieces of mail that I spent the following months gathering from our post office box from the free alternative entrants) they didn’t know how many counts to charge us with, so they couldn’t multiply by 5 years and $10,000 to frighten us with improbable prison time and fines.

Why didn’t they find that fanfold computer printout when they searched us and our offices? Well, we didn’t point it out to them. It was sitting on an upper shelf of the book case in David’s office, in front of dozens of books he kept there. They found his gym bag with the climbing ropes we used to rappel from various buildings (including one in Anaheim at that space development convention). It was taken into evidence and later returned to him. But prosecuting attorneys don’t read books, so nothing on the bookshelf was touched.

The same month that our agreed injunction was filed with the appropriate court authorities, I filed personal bankruptcy. It was almost exactly one year after Howard asked that question. A few years later a small business I was running failed and I had to return that house to its former owner, having failed to make the mortgage assumption work.

Second push

In the fourth month of 2007 some of my friends in Melbourne, Florida were arrested. They were running e-gold and OmniPay. They were falsely accused of money transmitting without a licence. The charges were false because they had sought to obtain appropriate licences and had been repeatedly told that no such licences were required for their work of buying and selling gold and digital warehouse receipts for gold.

Since 2001 I had been working in the digital gold exchange services industry. I had co-founded Gold Barter Holdings, Cambist, and a number of other enterprises. We bought and operated the Private Venture Capital Stock Exchange. We bought shares of the Gold Casino on their private single-stock market, then sold micro-shares of those shares on our stock market. In November 2004, I was worth about $3 million in notional value. That means that if I had liquidated all of my shares at the market value of those shares at the time, I might have had $3 million. In fact, of course, nobody who founds a company can do that thing - if he sells, the stock rapidly goes to zero. But it was nice to have some success. “And for a time it was good.”

But then e-gold was wiped out. A friend of mine wrote a detailed book about the shenanigans that were involved in the court case and the malicious prosecution. It is very heavy reading. In 2011, four years after the arrests and the closure of their operations, the e-gold team were allowed to begin distributing some of the value of the digital gold warehouse receipts held by various individual account holders, in accordance with abundant restrictions from the court and a hefty cut for the receivers. By that point I was convinced that it did no good to pursue all that lost value, at considerable risk of enduring more malicious prosecution from the same people.

Everything we owned on the e-gold system was wiped out in 2007. Later that year, a different team maliciously prosecuted the founder of Liberty Dollar, seizing UPS shipments that were in transit to get those naughty Ron Paul silver dollars out of circulation. The following year my friend Pam Fayed who was running e-Bullion was murdered by her husband.

Probably related to my advocacy for the Houston Property Rights Association in their 1990s era fight against taxpayer funded stadia and arenas, I was targetted by the “Houston Superbowl Dragnet” in early 2004. I endured having police inflict ten broken ribs, a broken nose, and a gashed eyebrow that bled profusely. So I left town in late 2005 and went home to care for my parents so they could continue living in the home where I grew up. I lived about two miles away and would bring them to their doctor visits, pick up their groceries, cook meals and clean up. Dad passed in 2010. Mom passed in 2014.

Another push

After mom passed, the ownership of that house where I was living nearby was part of how her estate was settled, and it came to me. My brothers divided the ownership of the family home, which was sold.

In the Spring of 2017 I was outside my home preparing my car for a trip to New Mexico. The neighbours across the street honked their horn repeatedly. I made one of those one handed gestures related to exasperation, what my hard of hearing co-founder of Cambist called “a natural sign” and which is often called “the impudent finger” in literary traditions. The man of the house was upset and came to the foot of my driveway and lifted his shirt to present what appeared, to me, to be a .45 automatic pistol tucked in the front of his waistband. I responded from inside my open front door by presenting my .30 cal carbine. He finished shouting at me about then and retreated to his home. A while later the SWAT team arrested me. It turns out he was a paid informant for the sheriff’s department. It also developed that he and his girlfriend and her mom had told a number of lies about the circumstances of those events.

So I sold the house. I hired competent criminal defence counsel. A number of preliminary hearings took place. The prosecution witnesses had a number of versions of events, all of which conflicted. Even their individual tales changed in the telling from the affidavits at the time of the arrest to the final preliminary hearing. The prosecutor moved to dismiss the charges. A few months later he also moved to have the arrest record expunged. Meanwhile, I moved to Dayton to help a friend there.

It would be incomplete to say that I’ve mentioned all the reverses and difficulties and pushes that have brought me to hard times. Nor would it be fair to say that I feel I have been treated unfairly. There are consequences to choices. I took choices, as did others, and some of those choices brought happy consequences. Others brought considerable pain and suffering. If I had it all to do over again, I would certainly have not chosen to do some of the things I did if I knew what would result. Hindsight is not always available ahead of time, or it would be foresight.

Meanwhile, the world you knew in early 2019 was fundamentally and deliberately changed in the last three months of that year. Bank liquidity was once again at extreme levels. A huge bail out was planned. An epidemic of a “corona virus” was simulated at event 201. An abomination was put in the sacred church of Saint Mary in Rome by the man calling himself “Pope Francis.” The world military games in Wuhan China were attended by teams from around the world. Something happened then, possibly relating to pathogens brought in the diplomatic pouch from the USA, possibly relating to pathogens released from the level 4 bio containment facility in Wuhan, and almost certainly not related to the “wet market” bats and pangolins found nearby. So the economy was closed. Hundreds of millions of people opted to be injected with poisons.

The events of 2020 also affected me. I closed the home I was renting in Ohio. I put my things in storage. I left town.

Please support my work

I am looking for work, investors, customers, and help.

I’m also motivated to find a ride to Ohio and get my stuff out of storage there. A friend in Illinois has agreed to store it rent free, so that would be good. Thanks to the gracious support of a number of readers, I was able to make a substantial payment on the rent for the storage unit in Ohio where my books are. Of course, the rent for this month is now due. I am looking for ways to pay for the rental, and to go get my stuff out of storage.

I refuse to have anything to do with Stripe and its policies. They are very bad. So if you would like to support my work, trying to “upgrade to paid” won’t happen. Pledging is pointless because I will never turn on payments.

If you want to support my work please get in touch through the comments or direct messages unless we’re already in touch by encrypted email or messaging or some other means. I am currently able to receive payments by Zelle Quickpay, by CashApp, by BTC, ETH, or ICP crypto currencies, and in some other ways.

It has been brought to my attention that there briefly existed a substack profile calling itself 15news which is obviously using the sans serif problem of the numeral 1 being confused with the lowercase letter l in casual reading. Please do be careful about direct messages and double check whether you are receiving a message from the “Jim Davidson” who has stolen my name, banner image, and profile pic and is deceptively calling itself 15news. Yes, of course, I have reported this matter to Substack through their reporting system. (To their credit it appears that account is currently gone.) Also be aware that I will never send you BTC or other crypto addresses in direct messages and the same for other payment info. So anyone sending you a BTC address in direct messages isn’t me.

Some of the people I’m working with are looking for help.

In Colorado a family is at work on a fight against a cell tower that the corrupt local council has put next to a school. They are also working on an alternative teaching location. The GoFundMe is here: Nucla Tower Fight and New School

In Saskatchewan a friend of several decades is building a blockchain based social media network called Axiom. Let me know if you’d like more information. It is fully operational and can be improved with larger posts.

In California some friends of several years are raising money for their aerospace venture. In Oregon some friends are raising money for their Freedom Renaissance film studio. I’m happy to put you in touch with any or all of these outfits.

If you are not in a position to contribute money or to invest money, that’s cool. You can help by commenting on this article, or by restacking it, or by restacking it with a comment and tagging one or two other Substack writers, or by hitting that like button. Everything you do that improves the standing for this article in the algorithm helps make things here in the algorithm ghetto a little brighter.

Thank you for all the help you choose to provide.

That’s all I’ve got for today. Come back next time when I have something new. Or old.