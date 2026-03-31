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Archer T. Ships's avatar
Archer T. Ships
5d

Fascinating! Thanks for the detailed proposal.

I wonder how small such a system could be scaled?

Recently ran across this system for waste management. It's a flush/vermicomposting system:

http://www.vermicompostingtoilets.net/history/

Simple composting toilets work well enough, but people don't like handling their own waste, and many are incompetent at it. This system integrates well with existing plumbing. The original system has been in operate at Martha's Vineyard for years, so it works in cold climates as well.

It's part of the broader Solviva system developed by Anna Edey:

https://www.solviva.com/post/what-is-solviva

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time traveling brain's avatar
time traveling brain
6d

Is Keith Henson still signed up for cryonics?

I assume you are not, jim?

You know there was a company up in oregon, now known as Sparks brain preservation foundation, that was offering a free option for aldehyde brain preservation at death. Although the free option is now no longer being offered, the owner says that he will preserve brains for free for people who cannot afford it..just FYI...

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